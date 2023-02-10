Kevin Durant sought advice on the best strategy for this stage of his career

We’ll learn more in the coming days, but it’s quite clear that something must have changed here when it comes to Durant’s view of his own future. League sources say he spent recent days soliciting advice on the best strategy for this stage of his career, with most believing that he would wait until the offseason to pursue this kind of major change.
Source: Sam Amick @ The Athletic
Source: Sam Amick @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Post trade edition of ‘That’s OD’ breaking down Lakers’ big moves, Rob’s redemption, Kawhi-PG having to battle West with KD, Clippers’ revamping by moving Wall-Reggie-Kennard for Bones-Gordon-Plumlee, Russ’ next move and fit, LeBron legacy w/@Dave McMenamin youtu.be/51FmBbYoe3I – 3:34 AM
Post trade edition of ‘That’s OD’ breaking down Lakers’ big moves, Rob’s redemption, Kawhi-PG having to battle West with KD, Clippers’ revamping by moving Wall-Reggie-Kennard for Bones-Gordon-Plumlee, Russ’ next move and fit, LeBron legacy w/@Dave McMenamin youtu.be/51FmBbYoe3I – 3:34 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Monty Williams on Durant: I think it’s a jolt, if that makes sense
sportando.basketball/en/monty-willi… – 3:25 AM
Monty Williams on Durant: I think it’s a jolt, if that makes sense
sportando.basketball/en/monty-willi… – 3:25 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Giannis on the Durant trade: “I kind of saw it coming.” pic.twitter.com/QS6YTMyjWo – 2:16 AM
Giannis on the Durant trade: “I kind of saw it coming.” pic.twitter.com/QS6YTMyjWo – 2:16 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Giannis on Kevin Durant being traded to the Suns: pic.twitter.com/QGLeBvN9K1 – 2:00 AM
Giannis on Kevin Durant being traded to the Suns: pic.twitter.com/QGLeBvN9K1 – 2:00 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Giannis Antetokounmpo on Kevin Durant getting traded to Phoenix pic.twitter.com/JrscVvLEFQ – 2:00 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo on Kevin Durant getting traded to Phoenix pic.twitter.com/JrscVvLEFQ – 2:00 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll:
My thanks to @HPbasketball for sharing his insight on the Nuggets and NBA Trade Deadline.
On Bones, Thomas Bryant, and the West playoff picture with the KD Suns:
Audio
spreaker.com/user/milehighs…
YouTube
youtube.com/watch?v=SuedNW… – 1:37 AM
NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll:
My thanks to @HPbasketball for sharing his insight on the Nuggets and NBA Trade Deadline.
On Bones, Thomas Bryant, and the West playoff picture with the KD Suns:
Audio
spreaker.com/user/milehighs…
YouTube
youtube.com/watch?v=SuedNW… – 1:37 AM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Loading up on superstars didn’t pay off in Brooklyn.
“Let’s be honest there,” general manager Sean Marks said.
Now the Phoenix Suns are giving it a shot, acquiring Kevin Durant to play with Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton.
apnews.com/article/brookl… – 12:11 AM
Loading up on superstars didn’t pay off in Brooklyn.
“Let’s be honest there,” general manager Sean Marks said.
Now the Phoenix Suns are giving it a shot, acquiring Kevin Durant to play with Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton.
apnews.com/article/brookl… – 12:11 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
I wrote about the Suns’ big bet on Kevin Durant.
The biggest midseason NBA trade since Wilt Chamberlain moved from San Francisco back to Philly in 1965.
Durant is an unguardable offensive machine. Plus: he’s the easiest superstar to fit with other stars
https://t.co/YtVWidjNMc pic.twitter.com/msK2fd0tba – 11:49 PM
I wrote about the Suns’ big bet on Kevin Durant.
The biggest midseason NBA trade since Wilt Chamberlain moved from San Francisco back to Philly in 1965.
Durant is an unguardable offensive machine. Plus: he’s the easiest superstar to fit with other stars
https://t.co/YtVWidjNMc pic.twitter.com/msK2fd0tba – 11:49 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We’ve got to finish the job. The expectation are way higher and it’s just a whole new team. The vibe has changed and I can’t wait to step on the court and go into my 1st battle with those guys.”
Deandre Ayton as #Suns acquired Kevin Durant and T.J. Warren in trade with #Nets pic.twitter.com/57VCeZJBGA – 11:34 PM
“We’ve got to finish the job. The expectation are way higher and it’s just a whole new team. The vibe has changed and I can’t wait to step on the court and go into my 1st battle with those guys.”
Deandre Ayton as #Suns acquired Kevin Durant and T.J. Warren in trade with #Nets pic.twitter.com/57VCeZJBGA – 11:34 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I think the group that we have, once we get healthy, we got a chance to be really good.” Monty Williams on the addition of Kevin Durant to #Suns pic.twitter.com/cgtU04YiSQ – 11:26 PM
“I think the group that we have, once we get healthy, we got a chance to be really good.” Monty Williams on the addition of Kevin Durant to #Suns pic.twitter.com/cgtU04YiSQ – 11:26 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I’m not going to say it was emotional, but the whole world knows what happened today. It’s a business, but at the same time, the guys that left here were part of this family and it can get to you a little bit.”
Denadre Ayton after game on Kevin Durant trade. #Suns #Hawks pic.twitter.com/8GfwE5PDmk – 11:25 PM
“I’m not going to say it was emotional, but the whole world knows what happened today. It’s a business, but at the same time, the guys that left here were part of this family and it can get to you a little bit.”
Denadre Ayton after game on Kevin Durant trade. #Suns #Hawks pic.twitter.com/8GfwE5PDmk – 11:25 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
CP3: “What KD say in that interview one time? What did he say? Y’all know who he is. So you add him to the daggone who is that that the Harlem Globetrotters play against all the time? The Washington Generals. You add him to them and they’re going to be nice.” – 11:03 PM
CP3: “What KD say in that interview one time? What did he say? Y’all know who he is. So you add him to the daggone who is that that the Harlem Globetrotters play against all the time? The Washington Generals. You add him to them and they’re going to be nice.” – 11:03 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
‘Emotional’: Phoenix Suns lose Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson in blockbuster trade for Kevin Durant #Suns #Nets azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 11:00 PM
‘Emotional’: Phoenix Suns lose Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson in blockbuster trade for Kevin Durant #Suns #Nets azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 11:00 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls stayed pat – Nets traded away stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. An easy night for the boys from Chicago? Not so fast. Plus, Vooch contract talk, and some Lonzo Ball injury stuff … all in one click.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2023/2/9… – 10:58 PM
Bulls stayed pat – Nets traded away stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. An easy night for the boys from Chicago? Not so fast. Plus, Vooch contract talk, and some Lonzo Ball injury stuff … all in one click.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2023/2/9… – 10:58 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post mega-podcast: Recapping a WILD NBA trade deadline w/ @Bobby Marks (an annual tradition) + @Kevin Pelton out of the bullpen. We hit almost every deal, starting with Durant, Lakers, Warriors, Clips:
Apple: apple.co/40LEhzC
Spotify: spoti.fi/3xcaUss – 10:41 PM
Lowe Post mega-podcast: Recapping a WILD NBA trade deadline w/ @Bobby Marks (an annual tradition) + @Kevin Pelton out of the bullpen. We hit almost every deal, starting with Durant, Lakers, Warriors, Clips:
Apple: apple.co/40LEhzC
Spotify: spoti.fi/3xcaUss – 10:41 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Q: Do you think with Kevin in the fold now that you guys have what you need to win a title this season.”
A: “‘You damn right. You damn right. That’s how I feel.”
Deandre Ayton on acquiring Kevin Durant in blockbuster trade. #Suns #Nets pic.twitter.com/TRuH4ZWWK8 – 10:39 PM
Q: Do you think with Kevin in the fold now that you guys have what you need to win a title this season.”
A: “‘You damn right. You damn right. That’s how I feel.”
Deandre Ayton on acquiring Kevin Durant in blockbuster trade. #Suns #Nets pic.twitter.com/TRuH4ZWWK8 – 10:39 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Did a lot of crying already. Once I know my guys, the Twins are good. I’m back to business.”
Deandre Ayton on Cam Johnson and Mikal Bridges being traded to #Nets in blockbuster deal for Kevin Durant. #Suns pic.twitter.com/SBZ5VG5D9n – 10:35 PM
“Did a lot of crying already. Once I know my guys, the Twins are good. I’m back to business.”
Deandre Ayton on Cam Johnson and Mikal Bridges being traded to #Nets in blockbuster deal for Kevin Durant. #Suns pic.twitter.com/SBZ5VG5D9n – 10:35 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Joe Harris woke up at 7:30 a.m. to a bunch of missed calls and text messages telling him Kevin Durant got traded. – 10:20 PM
Joe Harris woke up at 7:30 a.m. to a bunch of missed calls and text messages telling him Kevin Durant got traded. – 10:20 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Joe Harris said it was tough to see a teammate like Kevin Durant go. He said he woke up to the news around 7:30am and wasn’t expecting it but was also still prepared for different scenarios. Harris called it the “nature of the NBA”. – 10:20 PM
Joe Harris said it was tough to see a teammate like Kevin Durant go. He said he woke up to the news around 7:30am and wasn’t expecting it but was also still prepared for different scenarios. Harris called it the “nature of the NBA”. – 10:20 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
“It’s tough to lose a teammate of his statue and ability,” Joe Harris said of KD trade. pic.twitter.com/qNCfo9MEiO – 10:18 PM
“It’s tough to lose a teammate of his statue and ability,” Joe Harris said of KD trade. pic.twitter.com/qNCfo9MEiO – 10:18 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
“Some things in life don’t work out….as a man with a family I can’t be mad.” Spencer Dinwiddie said on Durant leaving. pic.twitter.com/ZtMiWzIS0m – 10:10 PM
“Some things in life don’t work out….as a man with a family I can’t be mad.” Spencer Dinwiddie said on Durant leaving. pic.twitter.com/ZtMiWzIS0m – 10:10 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Jacque Vaughn on Kevin Durant:
“Got a chance to coach one of the greatest players to ever play the game of basketball and [got] to see his love for the game & to see the way he worked every single day on his game. Pretty impressive.“ – 10:08 PM
Jacque Vaughn on Kevin Durant:
“Got a chance to coach one of the greatest players to ever play the game of basketball and [got] to see his love for the game & to see the way he worked every single day on his game. Pretty impressive.“ – 10:08 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Plz no one tell KD that the Hawks had 70 rebounds and Ayton had 2. He might not like that. – 10:03 PM
Plz no one tell KD that the Hawks had 70 rebounds and Ayton had 2. He might not like that. – 10:03 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn praises Kevin Durant on his way out the door. Said they talked before the trade and reflected on their time together. Vaughn said he’s honored to say he coached one of the games greats. – 10:02 PM
Jacque Vaughn praises Kevin Durant on his way out the door. Said they talked before the trade and reflected on their time together. Vaughn said he’s honored to say he coached one of the games greats. – 10:02 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
JV said he spoke with KD “I told him I appreciate him.” pic.twitter.com/CBJBLHjsMI – 10:02 PM
JV said he spoke with KD “I told him I appreciate him.” pic.twitter.com/CBJBLHjsMI – 10:02 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Kevin Durant makes the Suns the new top dog in the West.
I reviewed the full pecking order in the conference after the trade deadline and how I would rank them going forward: arizonasports.com/story/3491878/… – 9:48 PM
Kevin Durant makes the Suns the new top dog in the West.
I reviewed the full pecking order in the conference after the trade deadline and how I would rank them going forward: arizonasports.com/story/3491878/… – 9:48 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free preview: 2023 Trade Deadline Part 1 w/ @DannyLeroux
nateduncannba.com/podcast-episod…
To get Part 2, our Kevin Durant trade episode, our Lakers-Timberwolves-Jazz trade episode and Hollinger & Duncan, subscribe to Dunc’d On Prime with our Trade Deadline Sale:
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/nKm1p70OE8 – 9:40 PM
Free preview: 2023 Trade Deadline Part 1 w/ @DannyLeroux
nateduncannba.com/podcast-episod…
To get Part 2, our Kevin Durant trade episode, our Lakers-Timberwolves-Jazz trade episode and Hollinger & Duncan, subscribe to Dunc’d On Prime with our Trade Deadline Sale:
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/nKm1p70OE8 – 9:40 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Dario Saric and Darius Bazley trade between the Suns and Thunder is also now official.
New jersey numbers — No. 21 for Warren, No. 35 for Durant and No. 55 for Bazley – 9:04 PM
Dario Saric and Darius Bazley trade between the Suns and Thunder is also now official.
New jersey numbers — No. 21 for Warren, No. 35 for Durant and No. 55 for Bazley – 9:04 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Nets GM Sean Marks says he was ‘sad’ trading Kevin Durant, admits KD/Kyrie era “didn’t work” nj.com/nets/2023/02/n… – 9:00 PM
Now on @njdotcom
Nets GM Sean Marks says he was ‘sad’ trading Kevin Durant, admits KD/Kyrie era “didn’t work” nj.com/nets/2023/02/n… – 9:00 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
With the KD and Jae Crowder deals being roped into a 4-team trade, the Nets generate an $18M trade exception. – 8:43 PM
With the KD and Jae Crowder deals being roped into a 4-team trade, the Nets generate an $18M trade exception. – 8:43 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons now that KD and Kyrie are no longer in Brooklyn: pic.twitter.com/P6jw0gBy8W – 8:36 PM
Ben Simmons now that KD and Kyrie are no longer in Brooklyn: pic.twitter.com/P6jw0gBy8W – 8:36 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Darvin Ham on the Suns adding Kevin Durant: “I think it’s a huge shot in the arm for the Western Conference … but make no mistake about it, we don’t fear anyone” – 8:29 PM
Darvin Ham on the Suns adding Kevin Durant: “I think it’s a huge shot in the arm for the Western Conference … but make no mistake about it, we don’t fear anyone” – 8:29 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
KD and Kyrie are gone. Spencer Dinwiddie is back. Joe Harris is lights out.
It’s April 2019 again in Brooklyn. – 8:27 PM
KD and Kyrie are gone. Spencer Dinwiddie is back. Joe Harris is lights out.
It’s April 2019 again in Brooklyn. – 8:27 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
“Kind of had a feeling in the summer when KD wanted to go to the Suns and I knew me and Cam were probably the 2 guys that probably go. It’s crazy, man, but I’m excited to be here in Brooklyn and can’t wait to go out there.” – 8:21 PM
“Kind of had a feeling in the summer when KD wanted to go to the Suns and I knew me and Cam were probably the 2 guys that probably go. It’s crazy, man, but I’m excited to be here in Brooklyn and can’t wait to go out there.” – 8:21 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free preview: 2023 Trade Deadline Part 1 w/ @DannyLeroux
nateduncannba.com/podcast-episod…
To get Part 2, our Kevin Durant trade episode, our Lakers-Timberwolves-Jazz trade episode and Hollinger & Duncan, subscribe to Dunc’d On Prime with our Trade Deadline Sale:
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/feRnSo6TSF – 8:20 PM
Free preview: 2023 Trade Deadline Part 1 w/ @DannyLeroux
nateduncannba.com/podcast-episod…
To get Part 2, our Kevin Durant trade episode, our Lakers-Timberwolves-Jazz trade episode and Hollinger & Duncan, subscribe to Dunc’d On Prime with our Trade Deadline Sale:
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/feRnSo6TSF – 8:20 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Mikal Bridges on TNT says he kind of had a feeling since the summer he could be on the move with all the Kevin Durant stuff going on. Understands this is a business and is excited to get started in Brooklyn. He gets it for the Suns with KD, dropping a, “Shit…” on live TV. Oops! – 8:10 PM
Mikal Bridges on TNT says he kind of had a feeling since the summer he could be on the move with all the Kevin Durant stuff going on. Understands this is a business and is excited to get started in Brooklyn. He gets it for the Suns with KD, dropping a, “Shit…” on live TV. Oops! – 8:10 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Sean Marks on how he felt after the KD trade:
“I was sad. You do everything you possibly can in order to put together a team that you can be proud of and say, hey, we can be in that championship conversation.” – 8:06 PM
Sean Marks on how he felt after the KD trade:
“I was sad. You do everything you possibly can in order to put together a team that you can be proud of and say, hey, we can be in that championship conversation.” – 8:06 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I did talk to him.” Monty Williams on having a conversation with T.J. Warren when taking #Suns head coaching job May 2019.
Warren was traded a month later.
“I haven’t talked to Kevin.” On Kevin Durant since trade
“No.” On if he has timetable on when Durant will join the team pic.twitter.com/UU5RvKN4Id – 8:04 PM
“I did talk to him.” Monty Williams on having a conversation with T.J. Warren when taking #Suns head coaching job May 2019.
Warren was traded a month later.
“I haven’t talked to Kevin.” On Kevin Durant since trade
“No.” On if he has timetable on when Durant will join the team pic.twitter.com/UU5RvKN4Id – 8:04 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Kevin can play with anybody. Book can play with anybody and Chris can play with anybody. From that standpoint, I think it can be easier, but not easy because you have other guys around them that have to fit.”
Monty Williams on Kevin Durant, Chris Paul and Devin Booker. #Suns pic.twitter.com/il9eiw7X7r – 7:55 PM
“Kevin can play with anybody. Book can play with anybody and Chris can play with anybody. From that standpoint, I think it can be easier, but not easy because you have other guys around them that have to fit.”
Monty Williams on Kevin Durant, Chris Paul and Devin Booker. #Suns pic.twitter.com/il9eiw7X7r – 7:55 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Of those 52 picks, only seven were first-rounders. Four of those seven were in the deal for Durant. Spurs got one of the other three. – 7:53 PM
Of those 52 picks, only seven were first-rounders. Four of those seven were in the deal for Durant. Spurs got one of the other three. – 7:53 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Was the KD/Kyrie era a failure for the Nets?
Sean Marks: “I think it would be easy to look in from the outside — and honestly I look at it internally — and say, well, it didn’t work. Let’s be honest there. We did not reach the full potential of where we thought we can get to.” pic.twitter.com/DTDGWnaFTv – 7:48 PM
Was the KD/Kyrie era a failure for the Nets?
Sean Marks: “I think it would be easy to look in from the outside — and honestly I look at it internally — and say, well, it didn’t work. Let’s be honest there. We did not reach the full potential of where we thought we can get to.” pic.twitter.com/DTDGWnaFTv – 7:48 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We’re focused on tonight and also planning some things for the future.”
Monty Williams as #Suns traded Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, Dario Saric and picks and getting Kevin Durant, T.J. Warren and Darius Bazley.
On Durant fit: “We’ll just have to wait and see.” pic.twitter.com/urqiz3RgxH – 7:47 PM
“We’re focused on tonight and also planning some things for the future.”
Monty Williams as #Suns traded Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, Dario Saric and picks and getting Kevin Durant, T.J. Warren and Darius Bazley.
On Durant fit: “We’ll just have to wait and see.” pic.twitter.com/urqiz3RgxH – 7:47 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Sean Marks on the Durant trade:
“To move Kevin to a place where he will have success & they will enter into their championship window…that gives us a clear pathway now to continue to rebuild and maybe not hit the reset button…Given us a clear pathway on how to continue this” pic.twitter.com/tCC73Cryk5 – 7:32 PM
Sean Marks on the Durant trade:
“To move Kevin to a place where he will have success & they will enter into their championship window…that gives us a clear pathway now to continue to rebuild and maybe not hit the reset button…Given us a clear pathway on how to continue this” pic.twitter.com/tCC73Cryk5 – 7:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He’s the hardest worker I’ve been around. Tim (Duncan), Kevin (Durant), Patrick (Ewing), guys I’ve watched over the years. And there’s other guys that are right there, but that was the thing that stood out to me. The love for the game.” Monty Williams on Kevin Durant. #Suns pic.twitter.com/3qGneuXRnV – 7:25 PM
“He’s the hardest worker I’ve been around. Tim (Duncan), Kevin (Durant), Patrick (Ewing), guys I’ve watched over the years. And there’s other guys that are right there, but that was the thing that stood out to me. The love for the game.” Monty Williams on Kevin Durant. #Suns pic.twitter.com/3qGneuXRnV – 7:25 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams said he doesn’t have a timetable on when Kevin Durant will join the team.
Durant isn’t expected to play until after the #NBAAllStar break as he’s out with a right MCL sprain. #Suns – 7:15 PM
Monty Williams said he doesn’t have a timetable on when Kevin Durant will join the team.
Durant isn’t expected to play until after the #NBAAllStar break as he’s out with a right MCL sprain. #Suns – 7:15 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets starters tonight: Spencer Dinwiddie, Cam Thomas, Royce O’Neale, Dorian Finney-Smith & Day’Ron Sharpe. It’s Finney-Smith’s 1st start as a Net & Dinwiddie’s 133rd Nets start. Apologies for earlier tweet mistakenly listing Shaedon Sharpe as starter. KD trade-induced brain fog. – 7:12 PM
Nets starters tonight: Spencer Dinwiddie, Cam Thomas, Royce O’Neale, Dorian Finney-Smith & Day’Ron Sharpe. It’s Finney-Smith’s 1st start as a Net & Dinwiddie’s 133rd Nets start. Apologies for earlier tweet mistakenly listing Shaedon Sharpe as starter. KD trade-induced brain fog. – 7:12 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
It’s official. The Kevin Durant era in the Valley has begun! #WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/uAiF8q42HC – 7:08 PM
It’s official. The Kevin Durant era in the Valley has begun! #WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/uAiF8q42HC – 7:08 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
An “It didn’t work,” Marks says stating the obvious of the KD-Kyrie era. They look back and say pic.twitter.com/0oHP2VJFXT – 7:05 PM
An “It didn’t work,” Marks says stating the obvious of the KD-Kyrie era. They look back and say pic.twitter.com/0oHP2VJFXT – 7:05 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Sean Marks didn’t want to call the Nets trade of Kevin Durant a “reset.”
“That gives us a clear pathway to rebuild… This has given us a clear pathway to continue this.” – 7:05 PM
Sean Marks didn’t want to call the Nets trade of Kevin Durant a “reset.”
“That gives us a clear pathway to rebuild… This has given us a clear pathway to continue this.” – 7:05 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
10 things to know after Kevin Durant trade to Phoenix Suns – https://t.co/Jytd0mjmhu via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/Leab2yD4qM – 7:02 PM
10 things to know after Kevin Durant trade to Phoenix Suns – https://t.co/Jytd0mjmhu via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/Leab2yD4qM – 7:02 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Column: NBA trade deadline winners and losers: Kevin Durant gets his wish @washingtonpost @PostSports washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/02… – 6:47 PM
Column: NBA trade deadline winners and losers: Kevin Durant gets his wish @washingtonpost @PostSports washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/02… – 6:47 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
The Nets are getting the Bucks 2nd round picks in 2028 and 2029 and the rights to Juan Pablo Vaulet from the Pacers. It’s part of the Kevin Durant trade, which is official and now a 4-team deal. – 6:45 PM
The Nets are getting the Bucks 2nd round picks in 2028 and 2029 and the rights to Juan Pablo Vaulet from the Pacers. It’s part of the Kevin Durant trade, which is official and now a 4-team deal. – 6:45 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets announce Kevin Durant trade. GM Sean Marks says, “After thorough evaluation of the best path forward, we believe making this trade now positions the franchise for long-term success.” He adds that Nets “thank Kevin for the moments and memories he delivered our fanbase.” pic.twitter.com/rUGruHmvCu – 6:35 PM
Nets announce Kevin Durant trade. GM Sean Marks says, “After thorough evaluation of the best path forward, we believe making this trade now positions the franchise for long-term success.” He adds that Nets “thank Kevin for the moments and memories he delivered our fanbase.” pic.twitter.com/rUGruHmvCu – 6:35 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Official: Kevin Durant deal done. #Suns pic.twitter.com/WayRq2yrMX – 6:35 PM
Official: Kevin Durant deal done. #Suns pic.twitter.com/WayRq2yrMX – 6:35 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Statement from Nets GM Sean Marks in the Kevin Durant trade: pic.twitter.com/isFKNDoRao – 6:34 PM
Statement from Nets GM Sean Marks in the Kevin Durant trade: pic.twitter.com/isFKNDoRao – 6:34 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets GM Sean Marks in a statement on the KD trade 👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/rgD9U9yKnb – 6:33 PM
#Nets GM Sean Marks in a statement on the KD trade 👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/rgD9U9yKnb – 6:33 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets make Kevin Durant trade official. Sean Marks’ statement follows below: pic.twitter.com/0rSZBNbJqn – 6:33 PM
Nets make Kevin Durant trade official. Sean Marks’ statement follows below: pic.twitter.com/0rSZBNbJqn – 6:33 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Officially official: Kevin Durant and T.J. Warren are Phoenix Suns pic.twitter.com/Ko78giflaa – 6:32 PM
Officially official: Kevin Durant and T.J. Warren are Phoenix Suns pic.twitter.com/Ko78giflaa – 6:32 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Sean Marks on the Nets’ decision to trade Kevin Durant. pic.twitter.com/MZLKS3NjS4 – 6:32 PM
Sean Marks on the Nets’ decision to trade Kevin Durant. pic.twitter.com/MZLKS3NjS4 – 6:32 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Durant trade now official as a four-team deal with Nets, Suns, Pacers and Bucks. – 6:32 PM
Durant trade now official as a four-team deal with Nets, Suns, Pacers and Bucks. – 6:32 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Cam Johnson, who is headed to Brooklyn whenever the KD trade is official, helped get teenage Day’Ron Sharpe to commit to UNC on a recruiting visit. They didn’t overlap in Chapel Hill but have a preexisting relationship from that. – 6:22 PM
Cam Johnson, who is headed to Brooklyn whenever the KD trade is official, helped get teenage Day’Ron Sharpe to commit to UNC on a recruiting visit. They didn’t overlap in Chapel Hill but have a preexisting relationship from that. – 6:22 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Monty Williams can’t talk about the trade yet because it’s not official but he did reference the experience he’s had with KD both in OKC and with USA Basketball: “Kevin is the hardest worker I’ve been around.” – 6:15 PM
Monty Williams can’t talk about the trade yet because it’s not official but he did reference the experience he’s had with KD both in OKC and with USA Basketball: “Kevin is the hardest worker I’ve been around.” – 6:15 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
For @YahooSportsNBA: In losing Kevin Durant, the Nets’ gravest mistake was holding Kyrie Irving to account.
sports.yahoo.com/nets-gravest-m… – 6:11 PM
For @YahooSportsNBA: In losing Kevin Durant, the Nets’ gravest mistake was holding Kyrie Irving to account.
sports.yahoo.com/nets-gravest-m… – 6:11 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
How good are the @Phoenix Suns with KD?
@Eddie Johnson can’t find any weaknesses in this offense #WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/X4vaqIeihz – 6:08 PM
How good are the @Phoenix Suns with KD?
@Eddie Johnson can’t find any weaknesses in this offense #WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/X4vaqIeihz – 6:08 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
How good are the @Phoenix Suns with KD?
🏀@jumphsot8 can’t find any weaknesses in this offense #WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/mVB8EiHt1A – 6:05 PM
How good are the @Phoenix Suns with KD?
🏀@jumphsot8 can’t find any weaknesses in this offense #WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/mVB8EiHt1A – 6:05 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
How good are the @Phoenix Suns with KD?
@jumphsot8 can’t find any weaknesses in this offense #WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/HZrhVb4hXj – 6:02 PM
How good are the @Phoenix Suns with KD?
@jumphsot8 can’t find any weaknesses in this offense #WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/HZrhVb4hXj – 6:02 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The NBA Trade Deadline is over, but even after landing Kevin Durant, the Suns still have a few roster needs. For @PHNX_Suns, here are some buyout candidates they might consider: https://t.co/WDH0Usu2DW pic.twitter.com/JLbIJnxsxu – 6:01 PM
The NBA Trade Deadline is over, but even after landing Kevin Durant, the Suns still have a few roster needs. For @PHNX_Suns, here are some buyout candidates they might consider: https://t.co/WDH0Usu2DW pic.twitter.com/JLbIJnxsxu – 6:01 PM
Matt Dery @DerySpeaks
On Today’s @lockedonlions Pod: Will it be Harris or Romeo that goes? Hutch on the season. Goff trade compared to KD and more. #firstlisten. FEB 9.
Audio: https://t.co/xGrIaYvYTV
Video: https://t.co/rvnTPJ7ZKy pic.twitter.com/uAHMtNkQhV – 6:00 PM
On Today’s @lockedonlions Pod: Will it be Harris or Romeo that goes? Hutch on the season. Goff trade compared to KD and more. #firstlisten. FEB 9.
Audio: https://t.co/xGrIaYvYTV
Video: https://t.co/rvnTPJ7ZKy pic.twitter.com/uAHMtNkQhV – 6:00 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
How good are the @Phoenix Suns with KD?
@jumphsot8 can’t find any weaknesses in this offense #WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/Mbo9VzsT17 – 5:58 PM
How good are the @Phoenix Suns with KD?
@jumphsot8 can’t find any weaknesses in this offense #WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/Mbo9VzsT17 – 5:58 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Asked Jacque Vaughn if he has talked to Kevin Durant since Tuesday’s game against the Suns. Said he’s not sure if he can answer that. Also, Nic Claxton is questionable with hamstring tightness. – 5:52 PM
Asked Jacque Vaughn if he has talked to Kevin Durant since Tuesday’s game against the Suns. Said he’s not sure if he can answer that. Also, Nic Claxton is questionable with hamstring tightness. – 5:52 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Jacque says he cannot comment on whether he has spoken wit KD. pic.twitter.com/T72VzF56Oz – 5:52 PM
Jacque says he cannot comment on whether he has spoken wit KD. pic.twitter.com/T72VzF56Oz – 5:52 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Could the Nets still make the playoffs without KD and Kyrie?
@Zach Lowe sees a path 👀 pic.twitter.com/3zhMrv0RmU – 5:43 PM
Could the Nets still make the playoffs without KD and Kyrie?
@Zach Lowe sees a path 👀 pic.twitter.com/3zhMrv0RmU – 5:43 PM
Rob Mahoney @RobMahoney
Took some time to indulge in one of the great delights of Kevin Durant joining a new superteam: considering all the ways he changes their world. theringer.com/nba/2023/2/9/2… – 5:19 PM
Took some time to indulge in one of the great delights of Kevin Durant joining a new superteam: considering all the ways he changes their world. theringer.com/nba/2023/2/9/2… – 5:19 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On the latest @PHNX_Suns pod, we gave more thoughts on Kevin Durant, the buyout market, Darius Bazley’s defense and a lot more!
Listen: link.chtbl.com/PHNXSuns
Watch: youtube.com/live/oqUxKhLir… pic.twitter.com/hVz55SwOsG – 5:02 PM
On the latest @PHNX_Suns pod, we gave more thoughts on Kevin Durant, the buyout market, Darius Bazley’s defense and a lot more!
Listen: link.chtbl.com/PHNXSuns
Watch: youtube.com/live/oqUxKhLir… pic.twitter.com/hVz55SwOsG – 5:02 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
can someone please explain that dario saric trade to me? if it’s a cost cut then ok (but still weird for a new owner who just traded everything for kevin durant). i’m otherwise baffled. – 4:55 PM
can someone please explain that dario saric trade to me? if it’s a cost cut then ok (but still weird for a new owner who just traded everything for kevin durant). i’m otherwise baffled. – 4:55 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Once the NBA has approved all these trades, next order of business should be scheduling Suns-Lakers for sometime in the first two nights of 2023-24. Too long since we had LeBron vs. Durant. Now that they’re in the same conference, play it before one of them can get hurt again. – 4:52 PM
Once the NBA has approved all these trades, next order of business should be scheduling Suns-Lakers for sometime in the first two nights of 2023-24. Too long since we had LeBron vs. Durant. Now that they’re in the same conference, play it before one of them can get hurt again. – 4:52 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Breaking down the Kevin Durant trade in-depth now with @MG_Schindler!
youtube.com/live/klj0bOtG5… – 4:49 PM
Breaking down the Kevin Durant trade in-depth now with @MG_Schindler!
youtube.com/live/klj0bOtG5… – 4:49 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Grading the Nets’ return for KD was one of the more difficult things I’ve had to do because of everything that went into this deal.
#Nets fans, I’m curious to hear, what‘s your grade? – 4:30 PM
Grading the Nets’ return for KD was one of the more difficult things I’ve had to do because of everything that went into this deal.
#Nets fans, I’m curious to hear, what‘s your grade? – 4:30 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
I’m sure the asking price was high. But if the Grizzlies bow out because they got cooked by Durant, Luka, Kawhi/PG, they will wish they pushed whatever picks were needed to land OG/Bridges. This was the deadline to swing big. – 4:23 PM
I’m sure the asking price was high. But if the Grizzlies bow out because they got cooked by Durant, Luka, Kawhi/PG, they will wish they pushed whatever picks were needed to land OG/Bridges. This was the deadline to swing big. – 4:23 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Winning 18 of 20 and being widely regarded as a title contender just to somehow have a completely different team post deadline is such a perfect encapsulation of the KD-Kyrie era. – 4:20 PM
Winning 18 of 20 and being widely regarded as a title contender just to somehow have a completely different team post deadline is such a perfect encapsulation of the KD-Kyrie era. – 4:20 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll:
Trade Deadline special is up on both podcast audio and YouTube side!
Reacting to Thomas Bryant and Bones Hyland trades, along with KD/Suns thoughts.
Audio
spreaker.com/user/milehighs…
YouTube
youtube.com/watch?v=xwk90n… – 4:19 PM
NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll:
Trade Deadline special is up on both podcast audio and YouTube side!
Reacting to Thomas Bryant and Bones Hyland trades, along with KD/Suns thoughts.
Audio
spreaker.com/user/milehighs…
YouTube
youtube.com/watch?v=xwk90n… – 4:19 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Winning 18 of 20 and widely being regarded as a title contender just to have a completely different team post deadline is such a perfect encapsulation of the KD-Kyrie era. – 4:18 PM
Winning 18 of 20 and widely being regarded as a title contender just to have a completely different team post deadline is such a perfect encapsulation of the KD-Kyrie era. – 4:18 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
No. 2 picks in the NBA draft since Kevin Durant
Michael Beasley
Hasheem Thabeet
Evan Turner
Derrick Williams
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
Victor Oladipo
Jabari Parker
D’Angelo Russell
Brandon Ingram
Lonzo Ball
Marvin Bagley III
Ja Morant
James Wiseman
Jalen Green
Chet Holmgren – 4:11 PM
No. 2 picks in the NBA draft since Kevin Durant
Michael Beasley
Hasheem Thabeet
Evan Turner
Derrick Williams
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
Victor Oladipo
Jabari Parker
D’Angelo Russell
Brandon Ingram
Lonzo Ball
Marvin Bagley III
Ja Morant
James Wiseman
Jalen Green
Chet Holmgren – 4:11 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Are you ready for the Cam Thomas show Nets fans? With Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving gone, Brooklyn could continue to lean on its hot-scoring guard to score big after three-straight record 40-plus games. bit.ly/3RQtaRW @andscape #nba #nets #NBATradeDeadline – 4:08 PM
Are you ready for the Cam Thomas show Nets fans? With Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving gone, Brooklyn could continue to lean on its hot-scoring guard to score big after three-straight record 40-plus games. bit.ly/3RQtaRW @andscape #nba #nets #NBATradeDeadline – 4:08 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
“As superteams go, it’s hard to imagine a star with a lower-maintenance playing style than Durant, or a fit that could accommodate him as organically as Phoenix’s.”
@Rob Mahoney: theringer.com/nba/2023/2/9/2… – 4:05 PM
“As superteams go, it’s hard to imagine a star with a lower-maintenance playing style than Durant, or a fit that could accommodate him as organically as Phoenix’s.”
@Rob Mahoney: theringer.com/nba/2023/2/9/2… – 4:05 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Just given the injuries and lost depth of the trade deadline, some combination of Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, LeBron James and Luka Doncic are going to be in the play-in round. Some of those guys are likelier than others, but the West play-in is gonna be freaking insane. – 4:02 PM
Just given the injuries and lost depth of the trade deadline, some combination of Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, LeBron James and Luka Doncic are going to be in the play-in round. Some of those guys are likelier than others, but the West play-in is gonna be freaking insane. – 4:02 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Kevin Durant will team up with Booker, CP3 and Ayton!
Hear @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson for trade deadline reaction…right now on Channel 86 or watch them on the @NBA App.
📻 https://t.co/AYipQpeyBw
Video: https://t.co/L45oiwDWNt pic.twitter.com/7ed1FdIKUM – 4:02 PM
Kevin Durant will team up with Booker, CP3 and Ayton!
Hear @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson for trade deadline reaction…right now on Channel 86 or watch them on the @NBA App.
📻 https://t.co/AYipQpeyBw
Video: https://t.co/L45oiwDWNt pic.twitter.com/7ed1FdIKUM – 4:02 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Phoenix Suns have moved from the ninth-best odds to the third-best odds to win the NBA title following the blockbuster acquisition of two-time champion Kevin Durant, per @FDSportsbook: pic.twitter.com/8WcKfqnmNO – 3:48 PM
The Phoenix Suns have moved from the ninth-best odds to the third-best odds to win the NBA title following the blockbuster acquisition of two-time champion Kevin Durant, per @FDSportsbook: pic.twitter.com/8WcKfqnmNO – 3:48 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
KD this season has shot the long2 at an absurd 1.29 points per shot
D Booker 1.05 (Below the avg half court poss efficiency which is 1.11
CP3 .92
For reference the worst halfcourt O in the NBA (Hornets) are scoring at 1.05 – 3:38 PM
KD this season has shot the long2 at an absurd 1.29 points per shot
D Booker 1.05 (Below the avg half court poss efficiency which is 1.11
CP3 .92
For reference the worst halfcourt O in the NBA (Hornets) are scoring at 1.05 – 3:38 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
The Suns’ Kevin Durant bet is bold. It’s brave. It might end up being seen as stupid if they don’t win a title. After all, the line between brave and stupid can be thin in the NBA.
I wrote about why I love the enormous risk the Suns took in the KD trade:
theathletic.com/4171387/2023/0… pic.twitter.com/ZMDGAbzsdQ – 3:36 PM
The Suns’ Kevin Durant bet is bold. It’s brave. It might end up being seen as stupid if they don’t win a title. After all, the line between brave and stupid can be thin in the NBA.
I wrote about why I love the enormous risk the Suns took in the KD trade:
theathletic.com/4171387/2023/0… pic.twitter.com/ZMDGAbzsdQ – 3:36 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Remember when KD-to-Phoenix was the move filling up your timeline? I shared my view of the Brooklyn blockbuster here, @TheAthletic
Nets drama aside, hoops purists should be happy that one of the game’s greats is in the Valley of the Sun(s).
theathletic.com/4171342/2023/0… – 3:33 PM
Remember when KD-to-Phoenix was the move filling up your timeline? I shared my view of the Brooklyn blockbuster here, @TheAthletic
Nets drama aside, hoops purists should be happy that one of the game’s greats is in the Valley of the Sun(s).
theathletic.com/4171342/2023/0… – 3:33 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
On the night before they made moves today, the Clippers felt the shockwaves of the KD trade and the increasing Western Conference arms race. Went on NBA Today to discuss how Kawhi and PG left Crypto last night knowing Kevin Durant is also now in their way of winning the West. pic.twitter.com/CoQWYutmmm – 3:24 PM
On the night before they made moves today, the Clippers felt the shockwaves of the KD trade and the increasing Western Conference arms race. Went on NBA Today to discuss how Kawhi and PG left Crypto last night knowing Kevin Durant is also now in their way of winning the West. pic.twitter.com/CoQWYutmmm – 3:24 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
The Suns are now a championship-caliber team with KD.
The Lakers are dramatically better with improved 3-point shooting and added length.
Love seeing GPII back back with the Warriors and they saved roughly $30 million in luxury tax in 2023-24, according to ESPN. – 3:13 PM
The Suns are now a championship-caliber team with KD.
The Lakers are dramatically better with improved 3-point shooting and added length.
Love seeing GPII back back with the Warriors and they saved roughly $30 million in luxury tax in 2023-24, according to ESPN. – 3:13 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Here’s the situation:
Game 7 Western Conference finals.
Suns down two with 10 seconds left. No timeouts.
Inbounding the ball at halfcourt.
Who do you want on the floor with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton? #Suns – 3:08 PM
Here’s the situation:
Game 7 Western Conference finals.
Suns down two with 10 seconds left. No timeouts.
Inbounding the ball at halfcourt.
Who do you want on the floor with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton? #Suns – 3:08 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
From all the reports what is the 1st round pick tally?
Nets got 4 for Durant
Spurs got 1 from Toronto for Poeltl
the reported Jazz deal.
Any others? – 3:03 PM
From all the reports what is the 1st round pick tally?
Nets got 4 for Durant
Spurs got 1 from Toronto for Poeltl
the reported Jazz deal.
Any others? – 3:03 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Going live on @PHNX_Suns to talk more KD, Darius Bazley, the NBA landscape after the trade deadline and more!
https://t.co/Y7hunpKwq7 pic.twitter.com/uRfAsJt7I8 – 3:02 PM
Going live on @PHNX_Suns to talk more KD, Darius Bazley, the NBA landscape after the trade deadline and more!
https://t.co/Y7hunpKwq7 pic.twitter.com/uRfAsJt7I8 – 3:02 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Reporting on the process that led the Nets to work with only the Suns on a Kevin Durant trade: pic.twitter.com/nHBdBCjyWN – 2:52 PM
Reporting on the process that led the Nets to work with only the Suns on a Kevin Durant trade: pic.twitter.com/nHBdBCjyWN – 2:52 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Sources: Jae Crowder headed to Bucks after being part of Kevin Durant trade to #Suns
Ends 6-month stretch that began with Crowder not attending training camp
Sources tell The Republic Lakers, Nuggets were interested in Crowder days before trade deadline https://t.co/6LaNAhAmHT pic.twitter.com/bORiyBxTnP – 2:43 PM
Sources: Jae Crowder headed to Bucks after being part of Kevin Durant trade to #Suns
Ends 6-month stretch that began with Crowder not attending training camp
Sources tell The Republic Lakers, Nuggets were interested in Crowder days before trade deadline https://t.co/6LaNAhAmHT pic.twitter.com/bORiyBxTnP – 2:43 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
This morning I said I preferred quantity of trades over quality (like KD), but this is madness right now and we still have 40 minutes to go – 2:21 PM
This morning I said I preferred quantity of trades over quality (like KD), but this is madness right now and we still have 40 minutes to go – 2:21 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @ForbesSports
Kevin Durant Trade To Suns Shakes Up NBA Title Odds via @forbes forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 2:15 PM
Now on @ForbesSports
Kevin Durant Trade To Suns Shakes Up NBA Title Odds via @forbes forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 2:15 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
My latest for @SInow: After a crazy year and a half, KD and the Suns needed each other si.com/nba/2023/02/09… – 2:13 PM
My latest for @SInow: After a crazy year and a half, KD and the Suns needed each other si.com/nba/2023/02/09… – 2:13 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Darius Bazley makes a lot of sense in Phoenix given the wing depth they lost in the Durant deal. His defense is legit, but he didn’t fit in OKC’s offensive system.
The Thunder gets something for Bazley rather than letting him walk for nothing as an RFA. – 2:12 PM
Darius Bazley makes a lot of sense in Phoenix given the wing depth they lost in the Durant deal. His defense is legit, but he didn’t fit in OKC’s offensive system.
The Thunder gets something for Bazley rather than letting him walk for nothing as an RFA. – 2:12 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Suns trade for KD, Warriors trade a former No. 2 pick for luxury tax savings. – 2:00 PM
Suns trade for KD, Warriors trade a former No. 2 pick for luxury tax savings. – 2:00 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Losing Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and Dario Saric in the same trade deadline definitely hurts the vibes as far as fan favorites are concerned. You do that every single time for Kevin Durant, but Super Dario were certainly be missed – 1:56 PM
Losing Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and Dario Saric in the same trade deadline definitely hurts the vibes as far as fan favorites are concerned. You do that every single time for Kevin Durant, but Super Dario were certainly be missed – 1:56 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG by a Net all-time:
29.0 — KD
27.1 — Kyrie
23.6 — Vince
23.4 — Harden
Vince Carter played more games than KD, Kyrie and Harden combined. pic.twitter.com/kESRyf06PM – 1:45 PM
Most PPG by a Net all-time:
29.0 — KD
27.1 — Kyrie
23.6 — Vince
23.4 — Harden
Vince Carter played more games than KD, Kyrie and Harden combined. pic.twitter.com/kESRyf06PM – 1:45 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
What’s next for the #Nets after trading Kevin Durant?
@Howard Beck says Brooklyn is one of the most interesting teams as we approach the deadline #NetsWorld #NBATradeDeadline pic.twitter.com/2jjkDYiObb – 1:45 PM
What’s next for the #Nets after trading Kevin Durant?
@Howard Beck says Brooklyn is one of the most interesting teams as we approach the deadline #NetsWorld #NBATradeDeadline pic.twitter.com/2jjkDYiObb – 1:45 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Wild NBA trade market has Durant, Crowder off table for Heat as 3 p.m. deadline approaches; Westbrook linked to Heat (updated). sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 1:41 PM
Wild NBA trade market has Durant, Crowder off table for Heat as 3 p.m. deadline approaches; Westbrook linked to Heat (updated). sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 1:41 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Points Gained for reported trades
(PG values pts a player scores on a night + or – league average)
K Durant +4.1 (2nd best in NBA)
C Johnson +1.1
M Bridges -.2
Jump of +3 for Suns. Only 6 players in NBA have a +3 on a nighlty basis (Jokic, KD, Curry, Embiid, Lauri, Lillard) – 1:39 PM
Points Gained for reported trades
(PG values pts a player scores on a night + or – league average)
K Durant +4.1 (2nd best in NBA)
C Johnson +1.1
M Bridges -.2
Jump of +3 for Suns. Only 6 players in NBA have a +3 on a nighlty basis (Jokic, KD, Curry, Embiid, Lauri, Lillard) – 1:39 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On the risk and reward of the Kevin Durant trade, the ripple effects it’ll have in Phoenix, and where the Suns might look on the trade and buyout markets to improve their depth: bit.ly/3RPG9mS – 1:36 PM
On the risk and reward of the Kevin Durant trade, the ripple effects it’ll have in Phoenix, and where the Suns might look on the trade and buyout markets to improve their depth: bit.ly/3RPG9mS – 1:36 PM
Jon Hamm @JonMHamm
It is 2012. I am watching teammates Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and Serge Ibaka play in the NBA Finals.
It is 2023. I am watching all three traded at the trade deadline. pic.twitter.com/6NXW4tWJmC – 1:32 PM
It is 2012. I am watching teammates Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and Serge Ibaka play in the NBA Finals.
It is 2023. I am watching all three traded at the trade deadline. pic.twitter.com/6NXW4tWJmC – 1:32 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
About to jump on @WBUR and talk about the Kevin Durant trade, what it means to the Suns, and its impact on the NBA title chase. pic.twitter.com/0zOuo7wjcp – 1:27 PM
About to jump on @WBUR and talk about the Kevin Durant trade, what it means to the Suns, and its impact on the NBA title chase. pic.twitter.com/0zOuo7wjcp – 1:27 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
.@ZachLowe_NBA on KD/Kyrie Nets era:
“I will go to my proverbial grave (believing) that if Kyrie Irving had gotten vaccinated last season, this team would have been a juggernaut and title favorite.” – 1:18 PM
.@ZachLowe_NBA on KD/Kyrie Nets era:
“I will go to my proverbial grave (believing) that if Kyrie Irving had gotten vaccinated last season, this team would have been a juggernaut and title favorite.” – 1:18 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Kevin Durant has been traded to the Phoenix Suns!
@Howard Beck reacts to the blockbuster deal #NetsWorld #NBATradeDeadline pic.twitter.com/HFlfXwSGcg – 1:17 PM
Kevin Durant has been traded to the Phoenix Suns!
@Howard Beck reacts to the blockbuster deal #NetsWorld #NBATradeDeadline pic.twitter.com/HFlfXwSGcg – 1:17 PM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
I don’t think 2011 me would be able to comprehend 2023 me explaining that Durant, Westbrook, and Ibaka were all traded in a 24 hour span, all while James Harden is a Sixer. – 12:59 PM
I don’t think 2011 me would be able to comprehend 2023 me explaining that Durant, Westbrook, and Ibaka were all traded in a 24 hour span, all while James Harden is a Sixer. – 12:59 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Spencer Dinwiddie is a #Nets fan favorite and Finney-Smith a very useful defender. But if Brooklyn had known Kevin Durant was going to force his way out, I’m not sure that’s a move you make. That’s a deal to appease KD, not retool after his departure. Timing is everything. – 12:56 PM
Spencer Dinwiddie is a #Nets fan favorite and Finney-Smith a very useful defender. But if Brooklyn had known Kevin Durant was going to force his way out, I’m not sure that’s a move you make. That’s a deal to appease KD, not retool after his departure. Timing is everything. – 12:56 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Jae Crowder heading to #Bucks after being in the Durant trade, sources tell The Republic #Suns – 12:54 PM
Jae Crowder heading to #Bucks after being in the Durant trade, sources tell The Republic #Suns – 12:54 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Why did Kyrie Irving feel disrespected? Why did Kevin Durant want out?
Some intel I’ve gathered over the months on the moments that led to the stars leaving Brooklyn. For @NYDNSports nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 12:45 PM
Why did Kyrie Irving feel disrespected? Why did Kevin Durant want out?
Some intel I’ve gathered over the months on the moments that led to the stars leaving Brooklyn. For @NYDNSports nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 12:45 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
The Jazz have the rights to 2023 1st round pick of either Houston, Brooklyn and Philadelphia from the Royce O’Neale trade. The worst of the 3 picks. With the Durant trade seems almost certain that it will now be the Philadelphia pick. Probably 25ish in 2023 NBA Draft – 12:45 PM
The Jazz have the rights to 2023 1st round pick of either Houston, Brooklyn and Philadelphia from the Royce O’Neale trade. The worst of the 3 picks. With the Durant trade seems almost certain that it will now be the Philadelphia pick. Probably 25ish in 2023 NBA Draft – 12:45 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Nets’ trade with Suns takes Durant off table as Heat option; Jae Crowder to Bucks. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 12:40 PM
Nets’ trade with Suns takes Durant off table as Heat option; Jae Crowder to Bucks. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 12:40 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
The Twins are gone.
Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson were part of the huge price the Suns had to pay for Kevin Durant.
I tried my best to put into words how much they meant to the team, the Valley and why they are so irreplaceable on and off the court: arizonasports.com/story/3491543/… – 12:37 PM
The Twins are gone.
Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson were part of the huge price the Suns had to pay for Kevin Durant.
I tried my best to put into words how much they meant to the team, the Valley and why they are so irreplaceable on and off the court: arizonasports.com/story/3491543/… – 12:37 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
The Twins are gone.
Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson were part of the huge price the Suns had to pay for Kevin Durant.
I tried my best to put into words how much they meant to the team, the Valley and and why they are so irreplaceable on and off the court: arizonasports.com/story/3491543/… – 12:36 PM
The Twins are gone.
Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson were part of the huge price the Suns had to pay for Kevin Durant.
I tried my best to put into words how much they meant to the team, the Valley and and why they are so irreplaceable on and off the court: arizonasports.com/story/3491543/… – 12:36 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Just recorded a KD trade deadline pod with Russillo — PART ONE. Putting @TomShady300 to work today someone bring him coffee and cigs. – 12:29 PM
Just recorded a KD trade deadline pod with Russillo — PART ONE. Putting @TomShady300 to work today someone bring him coffee and cigs. – 12:29 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Can KD find real, legacy-defining success again by joining another team’s already-in-progress contender?
@JustinVerrier: theringer.com/nba/2023/2/9/2… pic.twitter.com/GluCkJFcDH – 12:21 PM
Can KD find real, legacy-defining success again by joining another team’s already-in-progress contender?
@JustinVerrier: theringer.com/nba/2023/2/9/2… pic.twitter.com/GluCkJFcDH – 12:21 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
The Nets now remind me a lot of the team they blew up to live the Durant-Kyrie experience. AK – 12:20 PM
The Nets now remind me a lot of the team they blew up to live the Durant-Kyrie experience. AK – 12:20 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — How the Kevin Durant trade helps Rockets ift.tt/37xDNAr – 12:18 PM
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — How the Kevin Durant trade helps Rockets ift.tt/37xDNAr – 12:18 PM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
You think the new-look Phoenix Suns with Kevin Durant might shoot some mid range shots? pic.twitter.com/w19DeTJAJQ – 12:16 PM
You think the new-look Phoenix Suns with Kevin Durant might shoot some mid range shots? pic.twitter.com/w19DeTJAJQ – 12:16 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Durant, Warren
for
Two quality young starting two-way forwards with a decade on their side, four first-rounders, five second-rounders, and a swap.
That’s what not panicking and taking six months over a deal can get you. – 12:07 PM
Durant, Warren
for
Two quality young starting two-way forwards with a decade on their side, four first-rounders, five second-rounders, and a swap.
That’s what not panicking and taking six months over a deal can get you. – 12:07 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Does Calvin Booth’s thinking today change after Kevin Durant to the Suns?
Should it?
Here’s where the Nuggets stand:
thednvr.com/can-the-nugget… – 12:02 PM
Does Calvin Booth’s thinking today change after Kevin Durant to the Suns?
Should it?
Here’s where the Nuggets stand:
thednvr.com/can-the-nugget… – 12:02 PM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
2023 NBA trade grades: How did Suns, Nets do in Kevin Durant blockbuster? foxsports.com/stories/nba/20… – 12:00 PM
2023 NBA trade grades: How did Suns, Nets do in Kevin Durant blockbuster? foxsports.com/stories/nba/20… – 12:00 PM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
With Kevin Durant traded to #Suns, odds on #Nets winning championship dropped from +1800 to +8000 overnight. – 11:59 AM
With Kevin Durant traded to #Suns, odds on #Nets winning championship dropped from +1800 to +8000 overnight. – 11:59 AM
Zach Kram @zachkram
OG Anunoby has defended Kevin Durant more than any other player this season, per @SecondSpectrum.
Fun little wrinkle for Western Conference contenders that might want to push in an extra pick in an Anunoby deal today. – 11:59 AM
OG Anunoby has defended Kevin Durant more than any other player this season, per @SecondSpectrum.
Fun little wrinkle for Western Conference contenders that might want to push in an extra pick in an Anunoby deal today. – 11:59 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Before moving Kevin Durant, the Nets spoke to the Bulls about a Zach LaVine trade, per @Matt Moore. 👀
“Keep an eye on Chicago, which continues to take offers for Zach LaVine… It’s not known how the Durant trade affects Brooklyn’s interest in LaVine.” actionnetwork.com/nba/nba-trade-… – 11:51 AM
Before moving Kevin Durant, the Nets spoke to the Bulls about a Zach LaVine trade, per @Matt Moore. 👀
“Keep an eye on Chicago, which continues to take offers for Zach LaVine… It’s not known how the Durant trade affects Brooklyn’s interest in LaVine.” actionnetwork.com/nba/nba-trade-… – 11:51 AM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
Mat Ishbia made a splash in his first official day as Phoenix Suns owner. He added $30M+ to the team’s luxury tax bill by bringing in KD
Meanwhile, the Nets shaved $60M+ off of their tax bill by dumping KD & Kyrie
@kbadenhausen with more: sportico.com/personalities/… pic.twitter.com/HnyHgL7wJ1 – 11:45 AM
Mat Ishbia made a splash in his first official day as Phoenix Suns owner. He added $30M+ to the team’s luxury tax bill by bringing in KD
Meanwhile, the Nets shaved $60M+ off of their tax bill by dumping KD & Kyrie
@kbadenhausen with more: sportico.com/personalities/… pic.twitter.com/HnyHgL7wJ1 – 11:45 AM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
I won’t crack on Kevin Durant like I did when he went to the Warriors.
But the Suns had the best record in the West before Booker went down, best record last year, were in the finals 2 yrs ago.
Now they add Durant.
It’s stacking the deck, yet again. pic.twitter.com/leTCmfSyjW – 11:39 AM
I won’t crack on Kevin Durant like I did when he went to the Warriors.
But the Suns had the best record in the West before Booker went down, best record last year, were in the finals 2 yrs ago.
Now they add Durant.
It’s stacking the deck, yet again. pic.twitter.com/leTCmfSyjW – 11:39 AM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
ICYMI from overnight: The KD trade could have a ripple effect for #Cavs. Suddenly, their potential trade options, which were just meh, became more appealing. One player in particular that they are interested in could be available.
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/02/c… – 11:37 AM
ICYMI from overnight: The KD trade could have a ripple effect for #Cavs. Suddenly, their potential trade options, which were just meh, became more appealing. One player in particular that they are interested in could be available.
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/02/c… – 11:37 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime with @DannyLeroux:
Kevin Durant is Traded to Phoenix
The Lakers Make a Trade
It’s not too late to subscribe with our Mock Trade Deadline Sale and get our full real trade deadline coverage:
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/pK4gJoCZfD – 11:25 AM
Dunc’d On Prime with @DannyLeroux:
Kevin Durant is Traded to Phoenix
The Lakers Make a Trade
It’s not too late to subscribe with our Mock Trade Deadline Sale and get our full real trade deadline coverage:
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/pK4gJoCZfD – 11:25 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
I have long thought that Kevin Durant to the Suns made so much sense.
In fact, here’s a column that I wrote in June 2022.
foxsports.com/stories/nba/ke… – 11:21 AM
I have long thought that Kevin Durant to the Suns made so much sense.
In fact, here’s a column that I wrote in June 2022.
foxsports.com/stories/nba/ke… – 11:21 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
KD to Phoenix
Jakob Poeltl to Toronto
D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt to LAL
Kyrie Irving to Dallas
It all impacts Memphis.
Here’s how: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 11:16 AM
KD to Phoenix
Jakob Poeltl to Toronto
D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt to LAL
Kyrie Irving to Dallas
It all impacts Memphis.
Here’s how: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 11:16 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
I have long thought that Kevin Durant would be a great fit in Phoenix. That’s going to be a very a tough team to beat now. – 10:43 AM
I have long thought that Kevin Durant would be a great fit in Phoenix. That’s going to be a very a tough team to beat now. – 10:43 AM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
LeBron did player empowerment and went to 4 Finals and won 2 championships.
Durant did player empowerment and didn’t make a Conf Finals, hand-picked least dependable star in NBA history, pushed team to mortgage future for 3rd star who then quit on team, got a coach fired (cont) – 10:41 AM
LeBron did player empowerment and went to 4 Finals and won 2 championships.
Durant did player empowerment and didn’t make a Conf Finals, hand-picked least dependable star in NBA history, pushed team to mortgage future for 3rd star who then quit on team, got a coach fired (cont) – 10:41 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Phoenix Suns X Kevin Durant = being up at 4 a.m. Phoenix time deep into writing story and confirming this blockbuster trade:
Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, picks to BK for T.J. Warren and Durant.
Expect #Suns to make it official after today’s 1 p.m. MT trade deadline. pic.twitter.com/8YoCH1M5Hp – 10:40 AM
Phoenix Suns X Kevin Durant = being up at 4 a.m. Phoenix time deep into writing story and confirming this blockbuster trade:
Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, picks to BK for T.J. Warren and Durant.
Expect #Suns to make it official after today’s 1 p.m. MT trade deadline. pic.twitter.com/8YoCH1M5Hp – 10:40 AM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
📣 NEW POD: Happy Deadline Day! 📣
• Kevin Durant ➡️ Suns
• Josh Hart ➡️ Knicks
• Poeltl ➡️ Raps
• Westbrook 3-team deal
YouTube 📼: https://t.co/XE745XyxI4
Apple 🍎: https://t.co/XjSclyJYjS
Spotify ✳️: https://t.co/YpCkqbnDWC
The Athletic 🅰️: https://t.co/v1qudKTb56 pic.twitter.com/ZqorTjYWns – 10:37 AM
📣 NEW POD: Happy Deadline Day! 📣
• Kevin Durant ➡️ Suns
• Josh Hart ➡️ Knicks
• Poeltl ➡️ Raps
• Westbrook 3-team deal
YouTube 📼: https://t.co/XE745XyxI4
Apple 🍎: https://t.co/XjSclyJYjS
Spotify ✳️: https://t.co/YpCkqbnDWC
The Athletic 🅰️: https://t.co/v1qudKTb56 pic.twitter.com/ZqorTjYWns – 10:37 AM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
My thoughts on the KD fit with the Suns and how the Nets will look now:
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/ke… – 10:32 AM
My thoughts on the KD fit with the Suns and how the Nets will look now:
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/ke… – 10:32 AM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Watching teams load up to try to catch the Nuggets is a new feeling. Even when Denver had good teams before they were viewed as “regular season anomalies” not legit contenders.
Bringing in KD to get to Denver’s level?
Lakers/Mavs trying for a fighting chance?
This is great. – 10:28 AM
Watching teams load up to try to catch the Nuggets is a new feeling. Even when Denver had good teams before they were viewed as “regular season anomalies” not legit contenders.
Bringing in KD to get to Denver’s level?
Lakers/Mavs trying for a fighting chance?
This is great. – 10:28 AM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
DURANT TO SUNS! Roundtable from @SInow @TheCrossover crew:
si.com/nba/2023/02/09… – 10:25 AM
DURANT TO SUNS! Roundtable from @SInow @TheCrossover crew:
si.com/nba/2023/02/09… – 10:25 AM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
The Nets were 17-2 in the last 19 games that Durant played & had the longest winning streak in the league this season.
This league is crazy. – 10:23 AM
The Nets were 17-2 in the last 19 games that Durant played & had the longest winning streak in the league this season.
This league is crazy. – 10:23 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
jimmy butler randomly falling into kevin durant’s knee really changed the course of nba history – 10:19 AM
jimmy butler randomly falling into kevin durant’s knee really changed the course of nba history – 10:19 AM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs are 1.5 games up on a Brooklyn team that no longer has KD or Kyrie. Hard for me to see them being a top six team at this point. Cavs also have a 4-game lead over the Miami Heat, currently in sixth, for home court in the first round. That’s the race worth watching. – 10:18 AM
#Cavs are 1.5 games up on a Brooklyn team that no longer has KD or Kyrie. Hard for me to see them being a top six team at this point. Cavs also have a 4-game lead over the Miami Heat, currently in sixth, for home court in the first round. That’s the race worth watching. – 10:18 AM
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
Ohhh man the #NBA does it again with the Kevin Durant trade to Phoenix. Getcha popcorn ready, @RajOnRadio and I will talk through all angles of this, including what it means for the #Nuggets, on Demps. & Co. from 10am-noon on @AltitudeSR – 10:16 AM
Ohhh man the #NBA does it again with the Kevin Durant trade to Phoenix. Getcha popcorn ready, @RajOnRadio and I will talk through all angles of this, including what it means for the #Nuggets, on Demps. & Co. from 10am-noon on @AltitudeSR – 10:16 AM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
FWIW, I’m guessing Durant going off the board and the Raptors trading for Poeltl makes an Anunoby move more likely. Siakam will shift to the 4 and they’ll be committed to Barnes at the 3. It’s not a rebuild, but a roster clean-up. Does it change what they want back? – 10:10 AM
FWIW, I’m guessing Durant going off the board and the Raptors trading for Poeltl makes an Anunoby move more likely. Siakam will shift to the 4 and they’ll be committed to Barnes at the 3. It’s not a rebuild, but a roster clean-up. Does it change what they want back? – 10:10 AM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Guy sitting next to me on the plane opened the ESPN app, saw the Durant headline and said “holy s—“ – 10:10 AM
Guy sitting next to me on the plane opened the ESPN app, saw the Durant headline and said “holy s—“ – 10:10 AM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
The picks the Rockets will get from the Nets got better after the Kevin Durant trade, end of another Nets Big Three. But by how much? houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 10:09 AM
The picks the Rockets will get from the Nets got better after the Kevin Durant trade, end of another Nets Big Three. But by how much? houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 10:09 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Kyrie Irving on Nets trading Kevin Durant to the Suns: “I’m just glad he got out of there.” https://t.co/spMMIXibLW pic.twitter.com/AqQQ5SWcht – 10:08 AM
Kyrie Irving on Nets trading Kevin Durant to the Suns: “I’m just glad he got out of there.” https://t.co/spMMIXibLW pic.twitter.com/AqQQ5SWcht – 10:08 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Only players/people of Mikal Bridges’ and Cam Johnson’s caliber could make fans feel a twinge of sadness while trading for Kevin Durant. It’d be a pretty neat story if the Suns won it all this season and were able to give them rings for what they gave this franchise – 10:05 AM
Only players/people of Mikal Bridges’ and Cam Johnson’s caliber could make fans feel a twinge of sadness while trading for Kevin Durant. It’d be a pretty neat story if the Suns won it all this season and were able to give them rings for what they gave this franchise – 10:05 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Kevin Durant is headed to the Valley! 🚨
We’re covering every rumor and transaction all day until today’s 3p ET deadline on NBA Radio!
Hear @Vincent Goodwill & @Howard Beck right now on channel 86!
📻 https://t.co/AYipQpf6r4 pic.twitter.com/7KGLz6RfKv – 10:00 AM
Kevin Durant is headed to the Valley! 🚨
We’re covering every rumor and transaction all day until today’s 3p ET deadline on NBA Radio!
Hear @Vincent Goodwill & @Howard Beck right now on channel 86!
📻 https://t.co/AYipQpf6r4 pic.twitter.com/7KGLz6RfKv – 10:00 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: Mikal Bridges continues to draw trade interest after being dealt to the Nets in the Kevin Durant trade. Details on interest from the Grizzlies and potential teams the Nets could flip Jae Crowder to on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 9:57 AM
Sources: Mikal Bridges continues to draw trade interest after being dealt to the Nets in the Kevin Durant trade. Details on interest from the Grizzlies and potential teams the Nets could flip Jae Crowder to on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 9:57 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime with @DannyLeroux:
Kevin Durant is Traded to Phoenix
The Lakers Make a Trade
It’s not too late to subscribe with our Mock Trade Deadline Sale and get our full real trade deadline coverage:
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/OfrEth1KAv – 9:56 AM
Dunc’d On Prime with @DannyLeroux:
Kevin Durant is Traded to Phoenix
The Lakers Make a Trade
It’s not too late to subscribe with our Mock Trade Deadline Sale and get our full real trade deadline coverage:
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/OfrEth1KAv – 9:56 AM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Turns out Nets fans should’ve been more disappointed on June 30, 2019. Julius Randle is a Knicks All-Star. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are in the Western Conference. pic.twitter.com/dljDYgz7sS – 9:55 AM
Turns out Nets fans should’ve been more disappointed on June 30, 2019. Julius Randle is a Knicks All-Star. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are in the Western Conference. pic.twitter.com/dljDYgz7sS – 9:55 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
🌴New column🌴 The Kevin Durant trade provides the Heat with clarity, but it could also force some tough decisions. wesgoldberg.substack.com/p/the-kevin-du… – 9:53 AM
🌴New column🌴 The Kevin Durant trade provides the Heat with clarity, but it could also force some tough decisions. wesgoldberg.substack.com/p/the-kevin-du… – 9:53 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Kevin Durant took a shot at Kendrick Perkins in @etanthomas36’s Instagram comments this morning: pic.twitter.com/VMc86zaDhs – 9:53 AM
Kevin Durant took a shot at Kendrick Perkins in @etanthomas36’s Instagram comments this morning: pic.twitter.com/VMc86zaDhs – 9:53 AM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Durant games played in ages 31-34 seasons:
’19-20: 0 of 72 games
’20-21: 35 of 72 gms
’21-22: 55 of 82 gms
’22-23: 39 of 54 gms (currently out w/ MCL sprain)
That’s 46.1% of possible games played. He turns 35 in Sept.
He played 87.7% of his possible games in 1st 12 NBA seasons. – 9:51 AM
Durant games played in ages 31-34 seasons:
’19-20: 0 of 72 games
’20-21: 35 of 72 gms
’21-22: 55 of 82 gms
’22-23: 39 of 54 gms (currently out w/ MCL sprain)
That’s 46.1% of possible games played. He turns 35 in Sept.
He played 87.7% of his possible games in 1st 12 NBA seasons. – 9:51 AM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Nets trade Durant to Suns. #Rockets 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/0KQ4Vr1sMe – 9:48 AM
Nets trade Durant to Suns. #Rockets 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/0KQ4Vr1sMe – 9:48 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Have filed deep dives on the Lakers-Wolves-Jazz deal, as well as on Kevin Durant, the Mat Ishbia bet, and how KD will impact the Suns. Those will be up at some point soon at @TheAthletic! – 9:46 AM
Have filed deep dives on the Lakers-Wolves-Jazz deal, as well as on Kevin Durant, the Mat Ishbia bet, and how KD will impact the Suns. Those will be up at some point soon at @TheAthletic! – 9:46 AM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
In Brooklyn, Durant was poisoned into believing coaches are expendable figure heads. Thanks, Kyrie. – 9:43 AM
In Brooklyn, Durant was poisoned into believing coaches are expendable figure heads. Thanks, Kyrie. – 9:43 AM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Durant is coming to an entirety different culture in Phoenix than he had in Brooklyn. Last year at All-Star, was in the interview room when Booker was walking out and Monty Williams was walking in. “See you in a few days Coach, I love you.” Book. “I love you too.” Monty. – 9:41 AM
Durant is coming to an entirety different culture in Phoenix than he had in Brooklyn. Last year at All-Star, was in the interview room when Booker was walking out and Monty Williams was walking in. “See you in a few days Coach, I love you.” Book. “I love you too.” Monty. – 9:41 AM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Feels like if the Nets were going to trade KD they should have sent Kyrie to the Lakers for the two 1sts. The Mavs’ return was one you get if looking to still compete. This Suns package is one you get if looking to reset. Don’t understand how you make both these deals. – 9:39 AM
Feels like if the Nets were going to trade KD they should have sent Kyrie to the Lakers for the two 1sts. The Mavs’ return was one you get if looking to still compete. This Suns package is one you get if looking to reset. Don’t understand how you make both these deals. – 9:39 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“The Phoenix Suns definitely are the favorites in the Western Conference right now.” @Stephen A. Smith after Kevin Durant trade. #Suns pic.twitter.com/eeWNGWR6oU – 9:39 AM
“The Phoenix Suns definitely are the favorites in the Western Conference right now.” @Stephen A. Smith after Kevin Durant trade. #Suns pic.twitter.com/eeWNGWR6oU – 9:39 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Even more incentive for Heat to get a trade done: Phoenix, needing depth now around Durant/Booker/Paul/Ayton, can make the best pitch now to buyout players. Heat will have trouble competing with Suns, a few others for top buyout guys who want to win a title now. – 9:39 AM
Even more incentive for Heat to get a trade done: Phoenix, needing depth now around Durant/Booker/Paul/Ayton, can make the best pitch now to buyout players. Heat will have trouble competing with Suns, a few others for top buyout guys who want to win a title now. – 9:39 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Another “what if” of the Brooklyn Nets’ 7/11 era:
What if Kevin Durant sided with James Harden over Kyrie Irving last season? – 9:37 AM
Another “what if” of the Brooklyn Nets’ 7/11 era:
What if Kevin Durant sided with James Harden over Kyrie Irving last season? – 9:37 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
He even called ownership being the main thing holding the Suns back. And literally right after changing owners, they acquire Kevin Durant and form a super-team. @WindhorstESPN is the man. – 9:35 AM
He even called ownership being the main thing holding the Suns back. And literally right after changing owners, they acquire Kevin Durant and form a super-team. @WindhorstESPN is the man. – 9:35 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets pulled the trigger on the biggest trade in franchise history early Thursday Morning, sending Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns.
Assigning grades for both teams following the blockbuster deal: clutchpoints.com/kevin-durant-t… – 9:32 AM
The Nets pulled the trigger on the biggest trade in franchise history early Thursday Morning, sending Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns.
Assigning grades for both teams following the blockbuster deal: clutchpoints.com/kevin-durant-t… – 9:32 AM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Love KD deal for Nets. Understand why desperate Suns rolled the dice too though. – 9:28 AM
Love KD deal for Nets. Understand why desperate Suns rolled the dice too though. – 9:28 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Brian Windhorst on Kyrie Irving’s off-court issues in Brooklyn:
“It wasn’t just the Nets organization that was thrown off by this, it was Durant himself… He deserved better than what he got from Kyrie Irving these last two years.” – 9:25 AM
Brian Windhorst on Kyrie Irving’s off-court issues in Brooklyn:
“It wasn’t just the Nets organization that was thrown off by this, it was Durant himself… He deserved better than what he got from Kyrie Irving these last two years.” – 9:25 AM
Andre Drummond @AndreDrummond
Woke up to the @NBA simulator on one…. Kevin Durant to the SUNS 🫠
Gotta love a good plot twist ! Shout out to the script writers 🙏🙌😂 – 9:23 AM
Woke up to the @NBA simulator on one…. Kevin Durant to the SUNS 🫠
Gotta love a good plot twist ! Shout out to the script writers 🙏🙌😂 – 9:23 AM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
2023:
Kevin Durant is traded to the Suns in the dead of night. Durant becomes one of the biggest names to ever be traded at the NBA trade deadline pic.twitter.com/ZdgPEXKfpN – 9:18 AM
2023:
Kevin Durant is traded to the Suns in the dead of night. Durant becomes one of the biggest names to ever be traded at the NBA trade deadline pic.twitter.com/ZdgPEXKfpN – 9:18 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Jalen Green last night:
✅ 41 PTS
✅ 14-22 FG
✅ 6-9 3P
✅ 7-9 FT
Only two players in NBA history have recorded more 40-point games before their 21st birthday:
8 — James
5 — Edwards
4 — Green
4 — Doncic
4 — Durant
Green turns 21 today 🎂
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:17 AM
Jalen Green last night:
✅ 41 PTS
✅ 14-22 FG
✅ 6-9 3P
✅ 7-9 FT
Only two players in NBA history have recorded more 40-point games before their 21st birthday:
8 — James
5 — Edwards
4 — Green
4 — Doncic
4 — Durant
Green turns 21 today 🎂
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:17 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Brian Windhost said Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and 4 first-round picks was “a hard no” from Phoenix in KD negotiations last summer.
Windy said new Suns owner Mat Ishbia made the push to get it done this time around. – 9:07 AM
Brian Windhost said Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and 4 first-round picks was “a hard no” from Phoenix in KD negotiations last summer.
Windy said new Suns owner Mat Ishbia made the push to get it done this time around. – 9:07 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kevin Durant is on the Suns! For @PHNX_Suns, I wrote about arguably the biggest midseason trade in NBA history, the massive risks that come with it, why they’re worth it, and more ripple effects to consider: https://t.co/x7ks6CFE5a pic.twitter.com/90RY8b78Sl – 9:03 AM
Kevin Durant is on the Suns! For @PHNX_Suns, I wrote about arguably the biggest midseason trade in NBA history, the massive risks that come with it, why they’re worth it, and more ripple effects to consider: https://t.co/x7ks6CFE5a pic.twitter.com/90RY8b78Sl – 9:03 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Hearing all the plans of a championship parade in Phoenix I remind you that it is 2023 and injuries and age are creeping up on CP3, KD does get hurt and Mikal Bridges was a huge part of their success. Good core if everything stays sunny, but see Brooklyn for what could go wrong – 9:01 AM
Hearing all the plans of a championship parade in Phoenix I remind you that it is 2023 and injuries and age are creeping up on CP3, KD does get hurt and Mikal Bridges was a huge part of their success. Good core if everything stays sunny, but see Brooklyn for what could go wrong – 9:01 AM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Denver absolutely needs another big wing now to deal with KD. The question is which jumbo wing will they target?
Phoenix grabbing KD would push me deep into talks on OG if possible. Crowder at the minimum.
Either way, Denver needs an upgrade now somewhere on their roster. – 8:56 AM
Denver absolutely needs another big wing now to deal with KD. The question is which jumbo wing will they target?
Phoenix grabbing KD would push me deep into talks on OG if possible. Crowder at the minimum.
Either way, Denver needs an upgrade now somewhere on their roster. – 8:56 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Jumped on @DRonESPN with two of the best – @RothenbergESPN & @HDumpty39 – to talk Knicks, Nets, Kevin Durant, Obi Toppin and the NBA Trade Deadline. It’s always a fun conversation with those two: espn.com/espnradio/play… – 8:50 AM
Jumped on @DRonESPN with two of the best – @RothenbergESPN & @HDumpty39 – to talk Knicks, Nets, Kevin Durant, Obi Toppin and the NBA Trade Deadline. It’s always a fun conversation with those two: espn.com/espnradio/play… – 8:50 AM
Jay King @ByJayKing
It was kind of predictable for that Nets core to go up in flames, but during the extremely short time KD, Kyrie and Harden were together and healthy their offense was beyond spectacular. They missed their window the first season and then slammed it shut on each other’s fingers. – 8:47 AM
It was kind of predictable for that Nets core to go up in flames, but during the extremely short time KD, Kyrie and Harden were together and healthy their offense was beyond spectacular. They missed their window the first season and then slammed it shut on each other’s fingers. – 8:47 AM
Aron Phillips @the_real_aron
This is crazy to me: KD, Kyrie and Harden played a total of 16 games together. – 8:45 AM
This is crazy to me: KD, Kyrie and Harden played a total of 16 games together. – 8:45 AM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
We’re going live shortly to talk NBA Trade Deadline — Durant, Poeltl, Hart, Westbrook, etc. — youtube.com/live/Ad88m8sWi… – 8:44 AM
We’re going live shortly to talk NBA Trade Deadline — Durant, Poeltl, Hart, Westbrook, etc. — youtube.com/live/Ad88m8sWi… – 8:44 AM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
Good Morning It’s Basketball: Good morning! Yep, the Suns traded a bunch for Kevin Durant ziller.substack.com/p/good-morning… – 8:43 AM
Good Morning It’s Basketball: Good morning! Yep, the Suns traded a bunch for Kevin Durant ziller.substack.com/p/good-morning… – 8:43 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jumping on @AZSports in five minutes to talk about Kevin Durant. – 8:41 AM
Jumping on @AZSports in five minutes to talk about Kevin Durant. – 8:41 AM
Get Up @GetUpESPN
.@WindhorstESPN summed up the blockbuster Kevin Durant trade perfectly 😅
“The whole league went ‘Holy bleep!’” pic.twitter.com/trl25iNxAY – 8:39 AM
.@WindhorstESPN summed up the blockbuster Kevin Durant trade perfectly 😅
“The whole league went ‘Holy bleep!’” pic.twitter.com/trl25iNxAY – 8:39 AM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Most mid-range field goals over the last 5 seasons:
DeMar DeRozan – 1,123
Devin Booker – 755
Kevin Durant – 727
Chris Paul – 631
Booker, Durant and Paul are now teammates on the Suns. – 8:34 AM
Most mid-range field goals over the last 5 seasons:
DeMar DeRozan – 1,123
Devin Booker – 755
Kevin Durant – 727
Chris Paul – 631
Booker, Durant and Paul are now teammates on the Suns. – 8:34 AM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
🚨Kevin Durant trade breakdown🚨
youtu.be/pLGNuHkPkXI
via @YouTube – 8:27 AM
🚨Kevin Durant trade breakdown🚨
youtu.be/pLGNuHkPkXI
via @YouTube – 8:27 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
☀️Kevin Durant is heading to Phoenix☀️
As KD leaves the Nets, @TheFrankIsola is surprised how fast things changed this year in Brooklyn
#NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/ajx4GIlJ1P – 8:25 AM
☀️Kevin Durant is heading to Phoenix☀️
As KD leaves the Nets, @TheFrankIsola is surprised how fast things changed this year in Brooklyn
#NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/ajx4GIlJ1P – 8:25 AM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Ishbia owns the team for like 3 hours, and all he does is add Kevin Durant! Best first day ever? – 8:23 AM
Ishbia owns the team for like 3 hours, and all he does is add Kevin Durant! Best first day ever? – 8:23 AM
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Suns’ odds to win the NBA championship went from +1800 to +460 on @FDSportsbook after acquiring Kevin Durant.
Phoenix is also now the consensus betting favorite to win the West. – 8:19 AM
The Suns’ odds to win the NBA championship went from +1800 to +460 on @FDSportsbook after acquiring Kevin Durant.
Phoenix is also now the consensus betting favorite to win the West. – 8:19 AM
Alan Hahn @alanhahn
What @Brian Windhorst just broke down and @Adrian Wojnarowski elaborated on just now on @Get Up that lays out the timeline of KD/Suns/ownership change is eye-opening and in my opinion screams of back channel conversations to get KD what he wanted. Amazing. – 8:13 AM
What @Brian Windhorst just broke down and @Adrian Wojnarowski elaborated on just now on @Get Up that lays out the timeline of KD/Suns/ownership change is eye-opening and in my opinion screams of back channel conversations to get KD what he wanted. Amazing. – 8:13 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
NBA deadline updates: Durant off table as possible Heat target; Lakers muddle Heat market. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… How today’s 3 p.m. NBA trade deadline is impacting the Heat. – 8:04 AM
NBA deadline updates: Durant off table as possible Heat target; Lakers muddle Heat market. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… How today’s 3 p.m. NBA trade deadline is impacting the Heat. – 8:04 AM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
Is KD the best player traded since Shaq in 2004? Since KAREEM? Am I a prisoner of the moment? – 7:58 AM
Is KD the best player traded since Shaq in 2004? Since KAREEM? Am I a prisoner of the moment? – 7:58 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Nets blow it up, reportedly trade Kevin Durant to Suns nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/09/net… – 7:51 AM
Nets blow it up, reportedly trade Kevin Durant to Suns nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/09/net… – 7:51 AM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
The big picture develpoment in this KD/Suns deal is that the market for trading a superstar has adjusted downward making the Gobert deal an extreme outlier that won’t be used as a standard anymore. – 7:50 AM
The big picture develpoment in this KD/Suns deal is that the market for trading a superstar has adjusted downward making the Gobert deal an extreme outlier that won’t be used as a standard anymore. – 7:50 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
From the edge of going to sleep last night, the Nets traded Kevin Durant to Phoenix in a stunner, ending an era of hypotheticals, drama and injuries with one playoff series win in four years: theathletic.com/4171134/2023/0… – 7:41 AM
From the edge of going to sleep last night, the Nets traded Kevin Durant to Phoenix in a stunner, ending an era of hypotheticals, drama and injuries with one playoff series win in four years: theathletic.com/4171134/2023/0… – 7:41 AM
Mike Lynch @SportInfo247
There was probably no other way given the Gobert precedent, but wow. How much longer until bridges is better than Durant? Could be years, could be relatively soon – 7:39 AM
There was probably no other way given the Gobert precedent, but wow. How much longer until bridges is better than Durant? Could be years, could be relatively soon – 7:39 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“On paper.” Tim Legler on #Suns with Kevin Durant.
“That’s the team that should be favorite.” pic.twitter.com/IYTH9GOVDJ – 7:38 AM
“On paper.” Tim Legler on #Suns with Kevin Durant.
“That’s the team that should be favorite.” pic.twitter.com/IYTH9GOVDJ – 7:38 AM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
One week into his Knicks tenure, Isiah Thomas traded Moochie Norris and John Amaechi for Clarence Weatherspoon. I see nothing but parallels with this Durant trade. – 7:34 AM
One week into his Knicks tenure, Isiah Thomas traded Moochie Norris and John Amaechi for Clarence Weatherspoon. I see nothing but parallels with this Durant trade. – 7:34 AM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Every year there is an injured player that is traded, causing all kinds of issues in my database. Never though Durant would be the one this year but here we are. – 7:33 AM
Every year there is an injured player that is traded, causing all kinds of issues in my database. Never though Durant would be the one this year but here we are. – 7:33 AM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Shortly after that, @wojespn tweeted that with so many teams in the West loading up and especially with presence of Durant in Phoenix, the interest/possible price for Raptors O.G. Anunoby has possibly increased even more. Think teams like Memphis, New Orleans, Denver, GSW … – 7:30 AM
Shortly after that, @wojespn tweeted that with so many teams in the West loading up and especially with presence of Durant in Phoenix, the interest/possible price for Raptors O.G. Anunoby has possibly increased even more. Think teams like Memphis, New Orleans, Denver, GSW … – 7:30 AM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Super job by Mat Ishbia/James Jones in getting Durant while keeping Ayton. Durant and Booker have a close relationship and work out plenty in the off-season together. This was KD’s desired partner when he asked out last July and he now gets to him. – 7:27 AM
Super job by Mat Ishbia/James Jones in getting Durant while keeping Ayton. Durant and Booker have a close relationship and work out plenty in the off-season together. This was KD’s desired partner when he asked out last July and he now gets to him. – 7:27 AM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
This happened shortly before the Brooklyn Nets traded Kevin Durant (and TJ Warren) to Phoenix for four unprotected first, a pick swap and Cam Johnson, Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder. – 7:27 AM
This happened shortly before the Brooklyn Nets traded Kevin Durant (and TJ Warren) to Phoenix for four unprotected first, a pick swap and Cam Johnson, Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder. – 7:27 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
chris paul, devin booker, kevin durant, (torrey craig? landry shamet? tj warren?), and deandre ayton is a pretty good starting five! – 7:15 AM
chris paul, devin booker, kevin durant, (torrey craig? landry shamet? tj warren?), and deandre ayton is a pretty good starting five! – 7:15 AM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
JULY 2019: Rockets trade Chris Paul. two firsts and two swaps for Russell Westbrook.
FEBRUARY 2023: Suns acquire Kevin Durant to pair with Chris Paul to create a title favourite. Russell Westbrook is traded for D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt.
💁 – 7:14 AM
JULY 2019: Rockets trade Chris Paul. two firsts and two swaps for Russell Westbrook.
FEBRUARY 2023: Suns acquire Kevin Durant to pair with Chris Paul to create a title favourite. Russell Westbrook is traded for D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt.
💁 – 7:14 AM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Super job by Mat Ishiba/James Jones in getting Durant while keeping Ayton. Durant and Booker have a close relationship and work out plenty in the off-season together. This was KD’s desired partner when he asked out last July and he now gets to him. – 7:14 AM
Super job by Mat Ishiba/James Jones in getting Durant while keeping Ayton. Durant and Booker have a close relationship and work out plenty in the off-season together. This was KD’s desired partner when he asked out last July and he now gets to him. – 7:14 AM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Super job by Mat Ishiba/James Jones I’m getting Durant while keeping Ayton. Durant and Booker have a close relationship and work out plenty in the off-season together. This was KD’s desired partner when he asked out last July and he now gets to him. – 7:09 AM
Super job by Mat Ishiba/James Jones I’m getting Durant while keeping Ayton. Durant and Booker have a close relationship and work out plenty in the off-season together. This was KD’s desired partner when he asked out last July and he now gets to him. – 7:09 AM
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
just woke up and 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯. the guy really bought the Suns and then immediately got Kevin Durant – 7:07 AM
just woke up and 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯. the guy really bought the Suns and then immediately got Kevin Durant – 7:07 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Suns @ Mavs.
Luka/Kyrie vs. Booker/KD.
Sunday, March 5th.
Noon tipoff CT.
ABC. – 7:04 AM
Suns @ Mavs.
Luka/Kyrie vs. Booker/KD.
Sunday, March 5th.
Noon tipoff CT.
ABC. – 7:04 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Suns land Kevin Durant in blockbuster Nets deal! 🚨
We’re covering every rumor and transaction all day until today’s 3p ET deadline on NBA Radio!
Hear @Frank Isola & @Mitch Lawrence right now on channel 86!
📻 https://t.co/AYipQpeyBw
📺 https://t.co/2EGWb8EO6Y pic.twitter.com/XiUMfpOusC – 7:01 AM
Suns land Kevin Durant in blockbuster Nets deal! 🚨
We’re covering every rumor and transaction all day until today’s 3p ET deadline on NBA Radio!
Hear @Frank Isola & @Mitch Lawrence right now on channel 86!
📻 https://t.co/AYipQpeyBw
📺 https://t.co/2EGWb8EO6Y pic.twitter.com/XiUMfpOusC – 7:01 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
KYRIE IRVING ON KEVIN DURANT
“We just cared about seeing each other be places that we can thrive and whether that be together, whether it be apart… There’s never been one moment where I felt like he’s been angry at me for decisions I’ve made.” pic.twitter.com/LVLTnvCaPw – 6:50 AM
KYRIE IRVING ON KEVIN DURANT
“We just cared about seeing each other be places that we can thrive and whether that be together, whether it be apart… There’s never been one moment where I felt like he’s been angry at me for decisions I’ve made.” pic.twitter.com/LVLTnvCaPw – 6:50 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
FOR THE EARLY EAST COAST RISERS:
Phoenix Suns landing superstar Kevin Durant in blockbuster trade with Brooklyn Nets #Suns #Nets https://t.co/FzUbr2yzFS via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/ZGyPy0lKqy – 6:25 AM
FOR THE EARLY EAST COAST RISERS:
Phoenix Suns landing superstar Kevin Durant in blockbuster trade with Brooklyn Nets #Suns #Nets https://t.co/FzUbr2yzFS via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/ZGyPy0lKqy – 6:25 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Nets trade Kevin Durant in deadline blockbuster nj.com/sports/2023/02… – 6:25 AM
Nets trade Kevin Durant in deadline blockbuster nj.com/sports/2023/02… – 6:25 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Column for @celticsblog — The #Suns traded for Kevin Durant. Assessing every #Celtics consideration as another power joins them atop the #NBA.
Of course, you have to ask, should the C’s have considered the same move? Could they have? celticsblog.com/2023/2/9/23591… – 6:03 AM
Column for @celticsblog — The #Suns traded for Kevin Durant. Assessing every #Celtics consideration as another power joins them atop the #NBA.
Of course, you have to ask, should the C’s have considered the same move? Could they have? celticsblog.com/2023/2/9/23591… – 6:03 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
ICYMI overnight — The Suns traded for Kevin Durant and altered the playoff path for Celtics. Unlike before, it looks like a powerful opponent could emerge from the west.
First, all eyes turn toward what Brooklyn does next: https://t.co/5LK9UBT5bv pic.twitter.com/6aosq1s7GW – 5:52 AM
ICYMI overnight — The Suns traded for Kevin Durant and altered the playoff path for Celtics. Unlike before, it looks like a powerful opponent could emerge from the west.
First, all eyes turn toward what Brooklyn does next: https://t.co/5LK9UBT5bv pic.twitter.com/6aosq1s7GW – 5:52 AM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
Some people really seem to be underestimating how big of a floor raiser @KDTrey5 is – best pure scorer in the NBA, legit unguardable. PHX def has some depth issues but the way KD, CP3 and Booker will be able to compliment each others games (and stagger) should be effortless – 5:27 AM
Some people really seem to be underestimating how big of a floor raiser @KDTrey5 is – best pure scorer in the NBA, legit unguardable. PHX def has some depth issues but the way KD, CP3 and Booker will be able to compliment each others games (and stagger) should be effortless – 5:27 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
My 4AM KD trade emergency pod:
-Reflection on the 7/11 era
-Assessing the return
-Where do Nets go from here?
Listen: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ble… – 5:09 AM
My 4AM KD trade emergency pod:
-Reflection on the 7/11 era
-Assessing the return
-Where do Nets go from here?
Listen: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ble… – 5:09 AM
Tania Ganguli @taniaganguli
The latest Nets era appears to be over. The Nets agreed to trade Kevin Durant to the Suns.
“I just am glad he got out of there,” Kyrie Irving said.
nytimes.com/2023/02/09/spo… – 5:04 AM
The latest Nets era appears to be over. The Nets agreed to trade Kevin Durant to the Suns.
“I just am glad he got out of there,” Kyrie Irving said.
nytimes.com/2023/02/09/spo… – 5:04 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 Should OKC bring back Russell Westbrook?
🏀 KD to the Suns
🏀 Toronto controls the West
🏀 How will the rest of this season play out for OKC?
#ThunderUp #FirstListen:
https://t.co/Bp1JhR7BWl pic.twitter.com/7Snd4OtJMa – 4:53 AM
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 Should OKC bring back Russell Westbrook?
🏀 KD to the Suns
🏀 Toronto controls the West
🏀 How will the rest of this season play out for OKC?
#ThunderUp #FirstListen:
https://t.co/Bp1JhR7BWl pic.twitter.com/7Snd4OtJMa – 4:53 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Can the Nuggets counter Kevin Durant to the Suns? Should they?
Here’s what Wednesday night’s bombshell has me thinking:
thednvr.com/can-the-nugget… – 4:49 AM
Can the Nuggets counter Kevin Durant to the Suns? Should they?
Here’s what Wednesday night’s bombshell has me thinking:
thednvr.com/can-the-nugget… – 4:49 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
The Pacific Division now includes LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, and Chris Paul. The Sacramento Kings lead the division. – 4:48 AM
The Pacific Division now includes LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, and Chris Paul. The Sacramento Kings lead the division. – 4:48 AM
More on this storyline
Pascal Siakam was one of the players the Nets pursued at the trade deadline, but the Toronto Raptors didn’t make him available. “I think they told him, ‘Hey man, in the summer, we can get some big names. There are going to be some big names who might ask out. We are going to collect stuff to give ourselves a shot at it.’ “I’m not going to name who those names are, but I think that’s a conversation that was had. “They tried to get Pascal Siakam now in the intervening 96 hours because K.D. made it known he likes Pascal Siakam. He thought he would be a good fit.” -via RealGM / February 10, 2023
Duane Rankin: “A lot of emotions.” “I talked to ‘Kal on my way to the game.” “I’m excited. I’ve known KD for a long time.” “Just somebody who loves the game like that.” Chris Paul react to blockbuster deal that sent Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and Jae Crowder to Nets for Kevin Durant. #Suns pic.twitter.com/yrgwPRTYU0 -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / February 10, 2023
Duane Rankin: Q: Have you been able to talk with him yet? A: “Yeah, I talked to him.” Q: How did the conversation go? A: “We talked.” Q: Was he excited. A: “I mean, he ain’t mad.” Chris Paul on his chat with Kevin Durant as Durant was traded to Phoenix. “But it’s also a lot for him.” #Suns pic.twitter.com/BanlxDwqnT -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / February 10, 2023