Live stream: Knicks 20, 76ers 11

The New York Knicks (30-26) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (34-19) at Wells Fargo Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday February 10, 2023
New York Knicks 20, Philadelphia 76ers 11 (Q1 06:03)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Maxey is a quick sub for Melton, who was the primary defender on Brunson as he went off. – 7:21 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Watch him COOK ♨️
@Jalen Brunson with 13 quick points 📈 pic.twitter.com/kow0VrZ3Qd – 7:19 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Five minutes in here in Philly: Knicks 20, Sixers 7.
Also, five minutes in: Jalen Brunson 13, Sixers 7.
Not exactly the start Philly wanted to have after a rough couple of losses earlier this week. – 7:19 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers starters absolutely cooked the Knicks to start the game at MSG on Sunday. The opposite has happened in Philly.
20-7 Knicks start, including a 13-point, 5-5 FG start for Jalen Brunson. – 7:19 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Yowza. Knicks picking up where they left off at the end of Sunday’s game at MSG. They’re 8-of-11 from the floor and lead 20-7 at the 7:17 mark of the first. – 7:18 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Through a little under five minutes:
Jalen Brunson: 13
Sixers: 7 – 7:18 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Jalen Brunson is out playing like he’s unstoppable. He has 13 points on 5-5 shooting to go with one assists. The Knicks lead 20-7 with 7:17 left in the first quarter. – 7:18 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Like last time Knicks beat Sixers you get the sense Thibs is gonna dare Joel to pass pic.twitter.com/or0l3q7pjY – 7:17 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Jalen Brunson off to a torrid start in his old stomping ground: 4-of-4 from the floor for 10 points in three minutes. – 7:16 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Guessing Maxey gets out there a little sooner this game. More minutes with the starters may limit those “you do it all all bench” stretches that don’t seem to have helped him lately. – 7:13 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Knicks and Sixers tip off in Philly, with the Sixers trying to get back on track after back-to-back disappointing losses. No Josh Hart for New York; Jalen McDaniels is available for Philadelphia. – 7:12 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
MSG Network plans to launch its direct-to-consumer product, MSG+, over the summer and before the next Knicks and Rangers seasons. MSG Network’s CEO said that it’ll come with game, monthly, and annual subscription packages. – 6:51 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
newest Sixer warming up. 🤩
📱 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/1AQpKGoPsq – 6:50 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
🔔 P.J. Tucker
🔔 @Tobias Harris
🔔 @Joel Embiid
🔔 @De’Anthony Melton
🔔 @James Harden
👕 @alscouniforms pic.twitter.com/2r86HT0r2Q – 6:33 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Joel Embiid, who was questionable with foot soreness again, will play tonight #Sixers – 6:32 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Jalen McDaniels reacts to joining the team and he explains what he brings #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/10/jal… via @SixersWire – 6:31 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
PJ Tucker has an extra locker and laundry bin for his sneakers in the locker room 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/mW2f5NWom0 – 6:29 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
we’re happy to have you, @Jalen McDaniels! 😄 pic.twitter.com/C7VKvhKKWO – 6:09 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Here’s the friendly fire elbow that gave Jaylen Brown a maxillary fracture. Embiid knows a little something about getting your face broken by a teammate.
pic.twitter.com/Zm72CrB1Hp – 5:53 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Jalen McDaniels on playing alongside Joel Embiid, James Harden, and the opportunity to make a deep playoff run with the @Philadelphia 76ers:
“It’s a dream come true. I’m here now, and I’ve got to make the most of it.” – 5:51 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
New addition Jalen McDaniels is here to help this team contend this season #Sixers pic.twitter.com/enHMC6vnls – 5:50 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
New addition Jalen McDaniels is here and he’s ready to help this team contend for a championship this season #Sixers pic.twitter.com/MyErAltzIe – 5:49 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Josh Hart (trade pending due to physicals) will not play tonight vs. the Sixers.
Jalen McDaniels (whom Philly acquired from the Hornets) will be available for Philadelphia. – 5:37 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Tom Thibodeau said Mitchell Robinson won’t be back until after the All-Star break. Added that Robinson is progressing well. – 5:34 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
New Knicks guard Josh Hart is not expected to play tonight against the Sixers – 5:31 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Tom Thibodeau said Josh Hart is in Philly, got through the physical, but won’t play today. – 5:31 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Doc Rivers says that Josh Hart made it through his physical for the Knicks and will be in Philadelphia. …The Knicks haven’t provided an update. – 5:21 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Trade is official. Jalen McDaniels is available to play tonight. #Sixers – 5:17 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Jalen McDaniels is available to play tonight with the @Philadelphia 76ers. 😁 – 5:17 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Tyrese Maxey gives his thoughts on the departure of Matisse Thybulle and the addition of Jalen McDaniels #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/10/tyr… via @SixersWire – 5:07 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Daryl Morey addresses the trade request of Furkan Korkmaz today #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/10/six… via @SixersWire – 5:05 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Jaden Springer is back up with the Sixers. New Sixer Jalen McDaniels is also here, though he won’t debut tonight. pic.twitter.com/jT3pm1FkMJ – 5:01 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
#NEBHInjuryReport Jaylen Brown suffered a maxillary facial fracture during the team’s game vs the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night. His status will be updated next week. – 4:59 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Weaver said Kevin Knox was one of the best free-agent interviews he’s ever had. Said he took accountability for his time in New York. “He was probably our hardest worker.” – 4:56 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
From the Celtics: Jaylen Brown suffered a maxillary facial fracture during the team’s game vs the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night. His status will be updated next week. – 4:55 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
working on the weekend like usual. 💪
hydrated by @BioSteelSports pic.twitter.com/bGBY3LTgkH – 4:47 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Juan Toscano-Anderson and Damian Jones will join the @Utah Jazz tomorrow in New York.
#TakeNote | @kslsports – 4:07 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
a shot at a bounce-back back-to-back begins tonight.
💻 GAMEDAY REPORT | @NJMIns
nba.com/sixers/news/76… – 3:56 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#ICYMI #Sixers’ Joel Embiid to start NBA All-Star game as an injury replacement inquirer.com/sixers/joel-em… via @phillyinquirer – 3:51 PM
Eric Patten @EricPatten
Chris Paul since leaving NOLA has played with Blake Griffin, James Harden, Devin Booker, and Kevin Durant. – 3:35 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Daryl Morey says the Sixers see a “hidden gem” in Jalen McDaniels.
A story on why that’s the case, including how the Sixers evaluate and projects shooting. Plus, Morey on how he sees the current team and the buyout market:
nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 2:52 PM
Daryl Morey says the Sixers see a “hidden gem” in Jalen McDaniels.
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
I wrote about the Knicks getting Josh Hart, a move that I absolutely love for them and just ticks so many boxes for skill sets that they needed.
Also about the Blazers, who continue to confuse me with their overall plan: https://t.co/YZYZEJrUh3 pic.twitter.com/zkzC1KTcXb – 2:47 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
bring it home, @Eagles!
#BrotherlyLove x #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/zWdvh6UrYU – 2:23 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Why did Silver choose to West players instead of two East players? KD traded but was selected from East pool, not West. One of Butler/Harden would have been better choices, too. – 2:03 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Eastern Conference’s top three teams — Celtics, Bucks and 76ers — all improved with deadline deals
By: @therealmikekb
cbssports.com/nba/news/easte… – 2:01 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Speaking to reporters on Friday, Daryl Morey signaled that the Sixers believe Jalen McDaniels has untapped upside, but that they’re not done upgrading.
Included are quotes about luxury tax, losing second round picks for tampering, and more:
thepaintedlines.com/daryl-morey-ex… – 1:49 PM
Speaking to reporters on Friday, Daryl Morey signaled that the Sixers believe Jalen McDaniels has untapped upside, but that they’re not done upgrading.
Casey Holdahl @CHold
He could have easily said no. And he could have said yes and then given perfunctory answers just to get it done. He could have busted our balls unmercifully. But he didn’t. He sat down and was as great the second time as he was the first. Says a lot about who @joshhart is. – 1:42 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Info on the Zach LaVine to NY from the NY side of things from my guy @IanBegley … feels like Knicks will take another run at LaVine this summer. Good stuff!
sny.tv/articles/knick… – 1:41 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Bill Simmons on James Harden’s 2021 trade to Brooklyn:
“I know this for a fact: when they were really pushing for Harden to get traded from Houston to Brooklyn, KD and Harden facetimed (Joe Tsai) together to try to convince him to do the trade. And KD really vouched for Harden.” – 1:35 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
A look at the Knicks’ 2023 trade deadline: will the Josh Hart trade offset some of the mistakes NYK made in Cam Reddish’s short tenure? Can the Hart addition help NYK progress toward contention? More on that and notes on NYK/CHI & Zach LaVine here: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 1:35 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Per NBA: Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Zion Williamson out of All-Star Game with injuries. Joel Embiid, Lauri Markkanan, Ja Morant will replace them as starters. Anthony Edwards, De’Aaron Fox, Pascal Siakam named to the roster. – 1:33 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Eastern Conference’s top three teams — Celtics, Bucks and 76ers — all improved with deadline deals
cbssports.com/nba/news/easte… – 1:25 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
it’s really great to see ant, fox, and siakam make it. very cool and a little surreal to see lauri markkanen as a starter. i do wonder how far harden and davis are down that list, too – 1:22 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid will be a starter replacement in the NBA All-Star game – 1:21 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant will now start in the NBA All-Star Game next weekend, taking the place of the injured Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, and Zion Williamson – 1:20 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Why do I keep seeing this “waste of season” if Heat wins 1 round? Dolphins made playoffs: nobody said waste of a season. Hawks, grizzlies, Denver, Dallas, 76ers, Wolves, warriors, etc have stars. So if Bucks, Suns or Celtics win, is it “waste of season?” Disappointing but waste? – 1:19 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Joel Embiid, Lauri Markkanen and Ja Morant will be starter replacements in the All-Star game. – 1:18 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Joel Embiid will be a replacement starter in the All Star Game, the NBA announced – 1:18 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
NBA commissioner Adam Silver has named Anthony Edwards, De’Aaron Fox and Pascal Siakam as injury replacements for the All Star Game. Knicks’ Tom Thibodeau said earlier this month that he hoped Jalen Brunson would get the nod if an injury replacement was needed. pic.twitter.com/VQpQvfEHVi – 1:18 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
A note in here from @John Hollinger: The Blazers got an $8.3 million trade exception from the Gary Payton II trade and a $7 million trade exception from the Josh Hart trade theathletic.com/4175593/2023/0… – 1:17 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tale of the tape.
🔒 @betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/jt3tlih9gR – 1:05 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Here’s how I feel about the title race now
The Favourite: BOS
Legit contenders: MIL, PHX, DEN
Semi-realistic path: PHI, MEM, LAC
So you’re saying there’s a chance: CLE, DAL, GSW, LAL, NOP – 1:01 PM
Here’s how I feel about the title race now
The Favourite: BOS
Legit contenders: MIL, PHX, DEN
