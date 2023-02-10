Knicks vs. 76ers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The New York Knicks play against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center

The New York Knicks are spending $4,896,548 per win while the Philadelphia 76ers are spending $4,412,056 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday February 10, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Away TV: MSG

Home Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

Away Radio: ESPN NY 98.7

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!