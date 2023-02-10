Lakers want to keep D'Angelo Russell beyond this season

Woj said on the latest episode of his eponymous podcast, “The Woj Pod,” that he believes the team wants to keep D’Angelo Russell beyond this season, and may even broach an extension with him: “I think for the Lakers, they’ve used that pick now. They’ve moved off of Russell Westbrook and now D’Angelo Russell is a player I think they do have interest in talking about a contract extension with. Whether it’s during the season or after the season when he’s a free agent and can do a new deal.”
Source: Harrison Faigen @ Silverscreenandroll.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
there are dozens of plays like this one. the shooting is great, but the chemistry/defense stuff better illustrates why the team that traded a first to get dlo is a loser: theringer.com/nba/2023/2/9/2… – 11:23 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
My read: I don’t think D’Angelo Russell was toxic. It was nowhere near the Jimmy situation. It … just didn’t work. Connelly said he enjoyed talking ball w/ DLo. There were great moments. But there were bumps in the road too, and the Wolves wanted to go another way – 10:32 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley sitting with the Lakers now – must have just got here unless I missed it earlier – 10:32 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
Did I miss a Timberwolves’ trade? Or is Mike Conley refusing to report? Because oddsmakers dropped them from 100/1 to 200/1 with the DLo-Conley switch. Scouts’ consensus (w/which I agree) is that the TWolves will be appreciably better with Conley’s steadier hand and leadership. – 5:34 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Rob Pelinka on D’Angelo Russell: “We welcome D’Angelo back to the Lakers family and look forward to him donning the purple and gold in front of our passionate fan base once again.” – 4:29 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
StatMuse @statmuse
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Why it didn’t make salary cap sense to give Naz Reid a contract extension prior to the deadline, and why, after the DLo trade, it does make more salary cap sense to extend the 23 year-old big.
(Obviously still a frontcourt roster crunch — but this clip explains the cap reasons.) pic.twitter.com/6wKZtquFS0 – 2:23 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
A lot of people view Cam Johnson as a “young player,” but he’ll be 27 years old in three weeks.
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Tom Ziller @teamziller
DLo back to the Lakers, Poeltl back to the Raptors, TJ Warren back to the Suns, Dinwiddie back to the Nets. I missed you, 2017! – 7:25 AM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
New story on @Jorge Sierra: Analysis on today’s three-team trade that swapped Russell Westbrook for D’Angelo Russell and how it impacts the Lakers, Timberwolves, and Jazz.
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Latest @BleacherReport Lakers Fix Russell Westbrook Trade, Have Real Shot at Playoffs with D’Angelo Russell
bleacherreport.com/articles/10064… – 2:27 AM
Dan Favale @danfavale
lebron seeing the suns counter the lakers getting dlo by trading for kevin durant
pic.twitter.com/wBW0E2XXfV – 1:38 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST IS UP.
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
We’re going live on @getcallin right now. Talking Russ/DLo/Conley three-team deal, taking your questions and going around the league on this trade deadline eve: callin.com/link/gZHgMBQtak – 9:31 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
D’Angelo Russell was taken second overall and has since been traded for Brook Lopez, Kevin Durant, Andrew Wiggins and Russell Westbrook. What a transactional career. – 8:59 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
D’Angelo Russell has shot an eFG% of 57% creating his own shot out of isos and pick & rolls and 62% in spot up situations playing off the ball. – 8:50 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Lakers will upgrade talent and keep financial flexibility by acquiring D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt. DLo will be a free agent this summer. Beasley leads NBA in 3s off the bench and has a $16.5M team option next season. Vanderbilt makes $4.7M next season. – 8:44 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The Timberwolves and D’Angelo Russell were far apart on extension talks. Minnesota acquires Mike Conley, who’s averaging a career-high 7.7 assists, partly due to his chemistry with Rudy Gobert from their Jazz days. Conley is guaranteed $14.32M of his $24.36M salary next season. – 8:41 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The trade:
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Sources said Lakers are excited to get young players D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt. Lakers bringing back Russell – 8:31 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s 16-point lead now a deficit. And there’s no D’Angelo Russell coming through that door. – 8:27 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Can confirm reports that Lakers are trading Russell Westbrook, first-round pick to Utah, Jazz sending Mike Conley Jr., second-round picks to Minnesota and Lakers get Wolves guard D’Angelo Russell, Jazz players Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt. – 8:27 PM
Kyle Ratke @Kyle_Ratke
The DLo experiment in Minnesota was probably worth the gamble at the time. But yeah, 4 teams have said “thanks but no thanks” to him. Tough to argue “this guy is elite” when that’s the case. – 8:26 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
I can’t wait for the stories about D’Angelo Russell “coming home more mature” that will come out of Los Angeles the next few weeks. – 8:23 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
D’Angelo Russell requires a pay day, but can also be renounced, giving the #Lakers flexibility to keep him or pursue someone else. Malik Beasley has a $16.5M team option. Not only do they acquire players they desperately needed, they don’t take on long term $. – 8:20 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
That’s a good deal for the Lakers. I like DLo for them more than Russ or Conley. He’s shooting 39% on 3s. Beasley and Vanderbilt are huge upgrades to their depth. – 8:17 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Erik Slater @erikslater_
D’Angelo Russell is an expiring contract, so the Lakers could be opening up cap space for Kyrie this summer.
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
i thought those groans from the Laker crowd when D’Angelo Russell thought it would be a good idea to get some shooting practice in during Kobe’s last game would never be topped. thank you Russ for trying. – 11:56 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
D’Angelo Russell decided he didn’t want to stick around for this one. – 10:34 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Kyle Goon: D’Angelo Russell on his first stint with the Lakers: “When I reflect on my time in the past, it’s all Kobe. … Appreciating Kobe when I was here wasn’t really something I did because I was young and figuring it out. But as soon as I left, I appreciated him more.” -via Twitter @kylegoon / February 10, 2023
Kyle Goon: D’Angelo Russell on playing with LeBron and AD, says he’s excited to see what it’s like playing with guys who draw that gravity. Adds of his own game after six years away from the Lakers: “I’m a grown man now; I’m not a child. I’m just excited to showcase it.” -via Twitter @kylegoon / February 10, 2023
Jon Krawczynski: Anthony Edwards: “D-Lo never changed. He always was the same, man. Still my brother. Still gonna talk to him. Still gonna play the game with him. I want him to go over there and do the same thing he was doing over here over there. Go over there and ball.” -via Twitter @JonKrawczynski / February 10, 2023