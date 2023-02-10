Lauri Markkanen will participate in three-point contest

Tony Jones: Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen, newly named an all-star starter, will participate in the 3-point contest on All-Star Saturday night, League Sources tell The Athletic
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen, newly named an all-star starter, will participate in the 3-point contest on All-Star Saturday night, League Sources tell The Athletic – 4:49 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen has been moved into the starting lineup of the All-Star Game taking place Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City, on account of three players being ruled out due to injury. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 2:46 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Lauri Markkanen will now be an NBA All-Star Game starter https://t.co/vzlKhbAAoE pic.twitter.com/kukbjwPGnW – 2:14 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Finland’s pride Lauri Markkanen will start in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game
Finland’s pride Lauri Markkanen will start in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
In his 1st All-Star appearance, Lauri Markkanen will be a starter. Great reward for him and huge accomplishment. His development is remarkable in Utah as the leader of the Jazz. #NBAAllStar #Susijengi pic.twitter.com/qp5BvXgBjX – 1:40 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Lauri Markkanen, All-Star Starter, is not something anyone expected at the beginning of this year… what a cool story for him and all of his Finnish fans. – 1:37 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
it’s really great to see ant, fox, and siakam make it. very cool and a little surreal to see lauri markkanen as a starter. i do wonder how far harden and davis are down that list, too – 1:22 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Lauri Markkanen starting over Sabonis in the All-Star Game? NBA is playing to the home town crowd with that one. – 1:22 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant will now start in the NBA All-Star Game next weekend, taking the place of the injured Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, and Zion Williamson – 1:20 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Lauri Markkanen starting in the All-Star game has got to be one of the greatest glow ups in modern NBA history – 1:18 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
So if Jordan Clarkson doesn’t play tonight this is who is available for the @UtahJazz against the @Raptors:
Collin Sexton/Talen Horton-Tucker
Ochai Agbaji/Leandro Bolmaro
Lauri Markkanen/Simone Fontecchio
Kelly Olynyk/Rudy Gay
Walker Kessler/Udoka Azubuike – 12:40 PM
Chris Haynes: Joel Embiid, Lauri Markkanen and Ja Morant will be starter replacements in the All-Star game. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / February 10, 2023
Secondly, the Jazz shed Conley’s contract. Multiple league sources who were granted anonymity so they could speak freely told The Athletic that the Jazz had numerous avenues leading to a deal for Conley. They truly valued his presence in the locker room. And while he wasn’t Utah’s best player this season — that title goes to Lauri Markkanen — Conley was pretty clearly Utah’s most important player. Without him running the point, the Jazz are in peril of having the bottom drop out over the remainder of the season. -via The Athletic / February 9, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Jazz have assembled a massive package of assets — including 15 unprotected or lightly protected first-round picks through 2029 and a young core of Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kesslier, Collin Sexton and Ochai Agbaji and $60M-plus in potential cap space. -via Twitter @wojespn / February 8, 2023