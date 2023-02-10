Luka Doncic excited about playing with Irving, calls him best ball-handler in the game

Clutch Points: “I wanna thank Spencer though, those are my guys, but Kyrie is Kyrie…Probably the best ball handler in the game. It’s gonna be fun to play with him.” Luka Doncic shares his excitement on being able to play with Kyrie Irving (via @townbrad) pic.twitter.com/YGnrHe5MoB
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka on his right heel contusion and availability for tonight in Sacramento: “Probably not yet. Hopefully tomorrow I can be back. Still painful. Yesterday I did some pick-up. But it’s way better every day. Hopefully tomorrow.” – 2:18 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
But not tonight!
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
“Probably the best ball handler ever in the game”
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Update: Doncic tells reporters today he felt some pain in his heel during workout and is now unlikely to play tonight. – 1:54 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
From Luka after practice…probably not yet in terms of being ready to play tonight, hopefully tomorrow. Bruised right heel still sore after scrimmaging yesterday but getting better every day. – 1:52 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic says he probably won’t return tonight. He’s hoping for Saturday, pic.twitter.com/ZfTOl4A6fw – 1:52 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Shootaround frivolity. Doncic scheduled to speak, so stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/2UmZH1vCPg – 1:48 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic looks ready to play the Kings and debut with Kyrie Irving tonight — unless half-court shots keep hitting him. pic.twitter.com/Wsu97NWn7d – 1:46 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings-Mavericks gameday: Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving will suit up together for first time tonight in Sacramento
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 1:03 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Luka Doncic is still listed as questionable this morning for the Mavs. Both Maxi Kleber and Davis Bertans are out.
KZ Okpala is on assignment in Stockton. Neemias Queta is in Stockton as well. – 12:36 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Feb. 10 RPR MVP standings:
1. Nikola Jokić: 16.402
2. Luka Dončić: 16.031
3. Joel Embiid: 15.442
4. Damian Lillard: 14.39
5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.386
6. Jayson Tatum: 14.349
7. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 13.598
8. LeBron James: 13.572 pic.twitter.com/QA6mswQU47 – 12:13 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Feb. 10 RPR MVP standings:
1. Nikola Jokić: 16.402
2. Luka Dončić: 16.031
3. Joel Embiid: 15.442
4. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.386
5. Jayson Tatum: 14.349
6. Damian Lillard: 14.39
7. LeBron James: 13.572
8. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 13.598 pic.twitter.com/eIYlaz5rZu – 12:10 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Luka and Kyrie. Fire and Ice. Yin and Yang. How will this super-combo meld on the court and what pace will Dallas play, St. Bernard or Greyhound or somewhere between?
dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 11:19 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Kyrie Irving might be exactly what Luka Doncic needed 👀
How this trade will impact the Dallas Mavericks’ future: https://t.co/ITT22sbthc pic.twitter.com/0njRWWBr8b – 6:50 AM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka-Kyrie pairing could make debut Friday as Doncic is upgraded to questionable.
mavs.com/mav-king-previ… – 9:00 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Dallas Mavericks are listing Luka Doncic (heel) as questionable vs. the Sacramento Kings on Friday. Davis Bertans (calf) and Maxi Kleber (hamstring) are out. – 8:29 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
.@CJMcCollum is all in on the Kyrie-Luka backcourt 👀 pic.twitter.com/bORLgvD2Uw – 7:55 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks expect to get Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving on the floor together for the first time Friday night when they visit Sacramento for the first of back-to-back games.
mavs.com/mav-king-prime… – 7:06 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs have upgraded Luka Doncic (heel injury) to questionable to return tomorrow vs. Kings.
A positive sign he remains on track to debut with Kyrie Irving this weekend: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 6:08 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs have upgraded Luka Dončić to questionable for tomorrow’s game in Sacramento. He has missed the last 3 games with a right heel contusion. – 5:53 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Mavs say Luka Dončić (right heel contusion) is questionable for tomorrow night’s game in Sacramento. – 5:51 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavericks’ post-trade-deadline depth chart analysis:
Should Josh Green start with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving? dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 4:50 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
I’m sure the asking price was high. But if the Grizzlies bow out because they got cooked by Durant, Luka, Kawhi/PG, they will wish they pushed whatever picks were needed to land OG/Bridges. This was the deadline to swing big. – 4:23 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Just given the injuries and lost depth of the trade deadline, some combination of Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, LeBron James and Luka Doncic are going to be in the play-in round. Some of those guys are likelier than others, but the West play-in is gonna be freaking insane. – 4:02 PM
Shams Charania: Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic (heel) is expected to make his return to the lineup tonight vs. Sacramento Kings, the debut of the Kyrie Irving-Doncic backcourt, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/4NnfxkUrPg -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / February 10, 2023
