Luka Doncic expected to return tonight, make debut with Kyrie Irving

Shams Charania: Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic (heel) is expected to make his return to the lineup tonight vs. Sacramento Kings, the debut of the Kyrie Irving-Doncic backcourt, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/4NnfxkUrPg
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic said at shootaround that he’s still experiencing pain in his right heel, so he will miss a fourth straight game tonight.
But tomorrow in the second half of Kings back to back remains the hope. – 2:09 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
“Probably the best ball handler ever in the game”
Luka has high praise for new Mavs teammate Kyrie Irving.
Via @Brad Townsend
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic says he’s sorry to lose Finney-Smith and Dinwiddie, but the opportunity to play with Irving obviously excites him. pic.twitter.com/fmY56iMUmc – 1:55 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Update: Doncic tells reporters today he felt some pain in his heel during workout and is now unlikely to play tonight. – 1:54 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
From Luka after practice…probably not yet in terms of being ready to play tonight, hopefully tomorrow. Bruised right heel still sore after scrimmaging yesterday but getting better every day. – 1:52 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic says he probably won’t return tonight. He’s hoping for Saturday, pic.twitter.com/ZfTOl4A6fw – 1:52 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic says he had a little bit of pain in his heel after playing pickup yesterday and will “probably not” play tonight vs. Kings. Hope is he can go tomorrow. – 1:51 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Shootaround frivolity. Doncic scheduled to speak, so stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/2UmZH1vCPg – 1:48 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic looks ready to play the Kings and debut with Kyrie Irving tonight — unless half-court shots keep hitting him. pic.twitter.com/Wsu97NWn7d – 1:46 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings-Mavericks gameday: Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving will suit up together for first time tonight in Sacramento
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic (heel) is expected to make his return to the lineup tonight vs. Sacramento Kings, the debut of the Kyrie Irving-Doncic backcourt, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/4NnfxkUrPg – 12:51 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Luka Doncic is still listed as questionable this morning for the Mavs. Both Maxi Kleber and Davis Bertans are out.
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Scanning the deadline deals with league execs:
Among their observations, we get a “why not?” on whether @dallasmavs made the right move for Kyrie.
And how Mikal Bridges was the key to getting a @KDTrey5 trade done now (instead of last summer).
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Feb. 10 RPR MVP standings:
1. Nikola Jokić: 16.402
2. Luka Dončić: 16.031
3. Joel Embiid: 15.442
4. Damian Lillard: 14.39
5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.386
6. Jayson Tatum: 14.349
7. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 13.598
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Feb. 10 RPR MVP standings:
1. Nikola Jokić: 16.402
2. Luka Dončić: 16.031
3. Joel Embiid: 15.442
4. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.386
5. Jayson Tatum: 14.349
6. Damian Lillard: 14.39
7. LeBron James: 13.572
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Reporting on KD, Kyrie trades shows the difference in how Nets felt about them:
Kyrie fueled constant off-court drama and was not there for the team, Tsai didn’t want to give him what he wanted (LA).
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Luka and Kyrie. Fire and Ice. Yin and Yang. How will this super-combo meld on the court and what pace will Dallas play, St. Bernard or Greyhound or somewhere between?
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
From last night, Sean Marks officially closed the door on the KD and Kyrie era as the Nets beat the Bulls. The vibes were very 2018-19 Nets-like and now the expectations are probably, too. Story: theathletic.com/4176201/2023/0… – 9:12 AM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
As Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving leave another superteam in ruins, the #Spurs see the power of patience, our @mikefinger opines.
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
The Nets’ superstar era ended so quickly that James Harden hasn’t even been back to Brooklyn yet in the regular season, and already Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are gone.
Joe Vardon @joevardon
The three biggest NBA trades featured superstars who were so unhappy in situations they chose, they couldn’t go on. What does the unhappiness of Durant, Westbrook, and Irving say about the league? @The Athletic theathletic.com/4174031/2023/0… – 8:40 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Kyrie Irving might be exactly what Luka Doncic needed 👀
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Giannis on Kyrie being traded to the Suns:
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls stayed pat – Nets traded away stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. An easy night for the boys from Chicago? Not so fast. Plus, Vooch contract talk, and some Lonzo Ball injury stuff … all in one click.
Read it:
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Reggie Miller and Grant Hill have to be delirious! In the wake of Thomas Bryant allegedly asking Lakers to trade him, they claim never having heard of a player not wanting to play with LeBron?! Say, what!! Where were they when Kyrie Irving wanted to be traded by the Cavaliers?! – 10:43 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Reggie Miller and Grant have to be delirious! In the wake of Thomas Brant allegedly asking Lakers to trade him, they claim never having heard of a player not wanting to play with LeBron James?! Say, what!! Where were they when Kyrie Irving wanted to be traded by the Cavaliers?! – 10:39 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Dorian Finney-Smith Nets debut:
9 PTS
9 REB
+30
StatMuse @statmuse
In their first game since the trade:
Kyrie — Dinwiddie —
24 PTS 25 PTS
4 REB 5 REB
5 AST 6 AST
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka-Kyrie pairing could make debut Friday as Doncic is upgraded to questionable.
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons now that KD and Kyrie are no longer in Brooklyn: pic.twitter.com/P6jw0gBy8W – 8:36 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Dallas Mavericks are listing Luka Doncic (heel) as questionable vs. the Sacramento Kings on Friday. Davis Bertans (calf) and Maxi Kleber (hamstring) are out. – 8:29 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
KD and Kyrie are gone. Spencer Dinwiddie is back. Joe Harris is lights out.
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
.@CJMcCollum is all in on the Kyrie-Luka backcourt 👀 pic.twitter.com/bORLgvD2Uw – 7:55 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Was the KD/Kyrie era a failure for the Nets?
Sean Marks: “I think it would be easy to look in from the outside — and honestly I look at it internally — and say, well, it didn’t work. Let’s be honest there. We did not reach the full potential of where we thought we can get to.” pic.twitter.com/DTDGWnaFTv – 7:48 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
After spending the last two weeks with the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers, I’ve come to two conclusions: Too many players are unhappy, and Kyrie Irving may end up on the Lakers this summer. @The Athletic theathletic.com/4174031/2023/0… – 7:37 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks expect to get Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving on the floor together for the first time Friday night when they visit Sacramento for the first of back-to-back games.
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
An “It didn’t work,” Marks says stating the obvious of the KD-Kyrie era. They look back and say pic.twitter.com/0oHP2VJFXT – 7:05 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
For @YahooSportsNBA: In losing Kevin Durant, the Nets’ gravest mistake was holding Kyrie Irving to account.
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs have upgraded Luka Doncic (heel injury) to questionable to return tomorrow vs. Kings.
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs have upgraded Luka Dončić to questionable for tomorrow’s game in Sacramento. He has missed the last 3 games with a right heel contusion. – 5:53 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Mavs say Luka Dončić (right heel contusion) is questionable for tomorrow night’s game in Sacramento. – 5:51 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Could the Nets still make the playoffs without KD and Kyrie?
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavericks’ post-trade-deadline depth chart analysis:
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
I’m sure the asking price was high. But if the Grizzlies bow out because they got cooked by Durant, Luka, Kawhi/PG, they will wish they pushed whatever picks were needed to land OG/Bridges. This was the deadline to swing big. – 4:23 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Winning 18 of 20 and being widely regarded as a title contender just to somehow have a completely different team post deadline is such a perfect encapsulation of the KD-Kyrie era. – 4:20 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Winning 18 of 20 and widely being regarded as a title contender just to have a completely different team post deadline is such a perfect encapsulation of the KD-Kyrie era. – 4:18 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Are you ready for the Cam Thomas show Nets fans? With Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving gone, Brooklyn could continue to lean on its hot-scoring guard to score big after three-straight record 40-plus games. bit.ly/3RQtaRW @andscape #nba #nets #NBATradeDeadline – 4:08 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Just given the injuries and lost depth of the trade deadline, some combination of Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, LeBron James and Luka Doncic are going to be in the play-in round. Some of those guys are likelier than others, but the West play-in is gonna be freaking insane. – 4:02 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Here’s the @SportsBizClass Luxury Tax Tracker pre-Kyrie/deadline trades – for reference, because I’ll be updating once the trades are official and we’ll see who went up/down in/out of tax – the kickback was in the $17m range for the 20 teams under sportsbusinessclassroom.com/nba-2022-23-lu… – 3:35 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Crossed paths with Derek Harper, who knows a thing or two about guard play. While he understands some skepticism, he says of the Irving acquisition: “I think it’s going to be the deal of the century.”
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Kyrie Irving, Markieff Morris and … no one else!
Mavs made no additional moves before the NBA’s trade deadline just now.
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
Gary Payton II better be healthy because he’s going to get a lot of work against Western Conference points (Paul, Irving, Conley, Morant, Lillard, Russell, Murray, Fox). He can handle most shooting guards, too. – 3:09 PM
Kyrie Irving @KyrieIrving
A11Even Family, we keep the Peace out here. Let’s keep Growing. This is our Revolution
🤞🏾♾❤️ pic.twitter.com/7sUa1xL09r – 2:01 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG by a Net all-time:
29.0 — KD
27.1 — Kyrie
23.6 — Vince
23.4 — Harden
A Western Conference general manager I spoke with last week had one fear — that the Nets would trade Irving to the Lakers this week, for a trio of LeBron, Irving and Anthony Davis would be unstoppable. The Lakers tried to make that happen but balked at the Nets’ asking price. I suspect if, given the chance, they wouldn’t balk at Irving’s. -via The Athletic / February 10, 2023
Irving exercised his personal right not to get vaccinated, and believed he was vilified by his own organization for the decision. In most other NBA markets, he would have been eligible to play in all games. It was New York City’s vaccine mandate, which Mayor Adams refused to amend until pressure from Major League Baseball, that created havoc in Brooklyn. That’s one of three examples, according to a source familiar with Irving’s thinking, of the “disrespect” the star guard described to Dallas media in his introductory press conference on Tuesday. -via New York Daily News / February 10, 2023
Erik Slater: Sean Marks was asked about Kyrie saying he was thinking about leaving after year 1 in BKN: Said he doesn’t want to speak for how Kyrie felt. Added that it’s easy to reflect and point fingers, but he’d rather look internally at what could have been done better by all parties. pic.twitter.com/V0YgRozXY4 -via Twitter @erikslater_ / February 9, 2023
Dallas Mavericks PR: Luka Dončić (right heel contusion) is questionable for tomorrow night’s game in Sacramento. Dāvis Bertāns (left calf strain) and Maxi Kleber (right hamstring tear) will remain out. -via Twitter @MavsPR / February 9, 2023
“Amazing,” Luka Doncic told ESPN, needing only one word to sum up his first impression of Irving in a Mavericks uniform. Doncic missed his third consecutive game due to a right heel contusion, watching and cheering from the Dallas bench after flying to L.A. earlier in the day. -via ESPN / February 9, 2023
Justin Kubatko: Jalen Green last night: ✅ 41 PTS ✅ 14-22 FG ✅ 6-9 3P ✅ 7-9 FT Only two players in NBA history have recorded more 40-point games before their 21st birthday: 8 — James 5 — Edwards 4 — Green 4 — Doncic 4 — Durant Green turns 21 today 🎂 More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… -via Twitter @jkubatko / February 9, 2023