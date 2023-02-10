Magic, Patrick Beverley working on a buyout agreement

Shams Charania: The Orlando Magic and guard Patrick Beverley are working through a contract buyout that clears the way for Beverley to choose among interested suitors, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Orlando Magic and guard Patrick Beverley are working through a contract buyout that clears the way for Beverley to choose among interested suitors, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 4:08 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
There are a lot of talented players available on the buyout market:
Russ Westbrook
John Wall
Will Barton
Danny Green
Terrance Ross
Reggie Jackson
Patrick Beverley
Serge Ibaka
George Hill
Dewayne Dedmon
Goga Bitadze
maybe Nerlens Noel – 8:57 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
So the Bones Hyland trade is also the Patrick Beverley trade.
Notice that Magic are not having Patrick Beverley report.
Also!
This makes only the second trade the Clippers and Lakers are a part of since Clippers moved to LA in 1984. The other: Ivica Zubac and Mike Muscala pic.twitter.com/rpI5O0rn4W – 7:06 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
As we said earlier, the Magic announce that they “are not requiring Patrick Beverley to report.” – 6:36 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
The Lakers are making moves!
@Brian Geltzeiler & @EvCoRadio react to the Lakers trading Patrick Beverley to Orlando for Mo Bamba. #NBATradeDeadline pic.twitter.com/2xnJA8Exn8 – 6:00 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Reggie Jackson to Denver would make sense. Nuggets could use another ball handler and he’s the best one available on the buyout market. I’m intrigued by Pat Beverley though. – 5:05 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
A question that Clippers are going to have to consider
Who is the better fit between
Russell Westbrook?
or
Patrick Beverley? – 4:50 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
That does it. Lakers are officially done. They traded Pat Bev. All the offseason hoopla over him on debate shows and Magic Johnson’s Twitter feed suggested he was leading them back to the postseason. 🙄 – 4:09 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers trade Patrick Beverley to Magic for Mo Bamba, acquire Davon Reed latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 4:01 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
The Lakers are big trade deadline winners:
IN
D’Angelo Russell
Malik Beasley
Jarred Vanderbilt
Mo Bamba
Rui Hachimura
Davon Reed
Three 2nds
OUT
Russell Westbrook
Patrick Beverley
Thomas Bryant
Kendrick Nunn
Damian Jones
Juan Toscano-Anderson
2027 Top 4 theringer.com/nba/2023/2/8/2…… – 3:59 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
“This morning, I told our TrueHoop editorial meeting that Pat Bev wouldn’t last as a Laker because LeBron was tired of him always being the loudest voice in the room.” @David Thorpe truehoop.com/p/the-suns-go-… – 3:28 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Lakers trading Patrick Beverley makes them the clear winners of the trade deadline. – 3:18 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
As for Patrick Beverley, the Wolves roster is full. They’d have to buy out another player after already buying out Forbes. That’s not usually how they operate. – 3:07 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Full story on the Lakers trading Patrick Beverley and a second-round pick to the Magic for Mo Bamba at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/4173532/2023/0… – 3:07 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Minnesota is not expected to pursue a reunion with Patrick Beverley if the veteran guard hits the buyout market following his trade from the Lakers to Orlando, league sources say.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 3:06 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
(Know that Bamba for Beverley deal saves the Lakers a bunch of money, but they actually kinda needed an aggressive point of attack defender after yesterday’s big trade) – 2:47 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Sources: A Patrick Beverley reunion in Minnesota is in the works, via the buyout market. Multiple teams are interested in Beverley for a playoff push. – 2:44 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
As I catch up on the recent trades, I would think Patrick Beverley won’t play for the Magic. The Magic get a second-rounder for Bamba, who has been out of the rotation for much of the past two months. – 2:41 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
The Magic are trading Mo Bamba to the Lakers.
Magic are acquiring veteran guard Patrick Beverley, a future second-round pick and cash considerations for Bamba.
It’s unlikely Beverley will play for the Magic, sources told @orlandosports.
orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 2:36 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
3s per game this season:
2.9 — Pat Bev, Westbrook, Bryant
6.9 — DLo, Bamba, Beasley
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
I’d imagine these are the feels for Patrick Beverley right now pic.twitter.com/bie5lMGvtw – 2:35 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Bryant felt he deserved consistent minutes. Lakers used one of the three second-round picks from Denver and shipped it to Orlando with Pat Bev to acquire Mo Bamba. – 2:30 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
The word on a Patrick Beverley return to Minnesota has always hinged on two things happening in conjunction:
1. Beverley gets traded
2. Gets bought out by new team
Doesn’t guarantee anything — the Wolves have quite a few guards (notably NAW). But this opens up the possibility. – 2:30 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Lakers’ substantial roster movement leading up to the trade deadline:
In: D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt, Malik Beasley, Rui Hachimura, Mo Bamba, Davon Reed
Out: Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, Thomas Bryant, Kendrick Nunn, 2027 1st (top-4 protected) – 2:28 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
League sources confirm the Magic have traded Mo Bamba to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Orlando’s acquiring Patrick Beverley, a future second-round pick and cash considerations. – 2:22 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers have traded guard Patrick Beverley to Magic for center Mo Bamba, per source. Lakers like that Bamba is a young backup big that can shoot threes. – 2:22 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Orlando Magic trading Mo Bamba to Los Angeles Lakers for Patrick Beverley and a second-round pick, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 2:22 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Orlando is trading Mo Bamba to the Lakers for Patrick Beverley, a future second-rounder and cash considerations, per source. Beverley is not expected to remain with Magic. – 2:21 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Patrick Beverley to the Magic! Mo Bamba to the Lakers! We’re discussing that now: twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 2:21 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Magic are trading for Lakers guard Patrick Beverley, sources tell ESPN. – 2:19 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Los Angeles Lakers are trading Patrick Beverley to the Orlando Magic for center Mo Bamba, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 2:19 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Los Angeles Clippers are trading Patrick Beverley to the Orlando Magic for center Mo Bamba, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 2:18 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
The fact that Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook are/was traded to the Utah Jazz and the entire 🌍 knew they would never play a single minute there says something. – 1:24 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The LA Lakers with Vanderbilt and Beasley add versatility and score off the bench. Huge upgrade for their 2nd unit
Lakers rotation after the trade
Russell
Beverley
James
Davis
Bryant
Schroder
Reaves
Beasley
Hachimura
Vanderbilt
Walker
Brown jr
Title contenders #LakeShow – 8:44 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
DLo + Beasley are averaging more made threes (5.8) than
Russ
Pat Bev
Schroder
Reaves
Max Christie
combined (5.6). pic.twitter.com/ni1Z4cvtbW – 8:30 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Lakers roster:
LeBron
AD
DLo
Beverley
Bryant
Beasley
Vanderbilt
Hachimura
Reaves
Schroder
Top __ roster in the league. pic.twitter.com/LA3mnkowCg – 8:19 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Down 6
Two timeouts
7 seconds left
Darvin Ham doesnt call either of his two timeouts
Pat Bev swishes three
Now only 1 second left
Game ends – 12:47 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
How I know it’s been a great night for Thunder fans: I just noticed Patrick Beverley was in the game with 26 seconds left in the game. – 12:41 AM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
LeBron walks into that 3, is absolutely feeling it, crowd is electric…
… next possession gets frozen out by Pat Bev, Schroder and AD who sloppily turns it over, leading to an OKC fast break.
This Lakers team is terrible. – 11:43 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
LeBron with two straight triples, is now 8 points away. And…Josh Giddey is cooking Pat Bev, OKC up 10 – 11:41 PM
More on this storyline
Patrick Beverley: 💜💛 thanks for the Love. Was a pleasure 2 represent the Lakers in any type of Way. Thanks Rob, Thanks Coach Ham and Entire Lakers organization for everything. Finish Strong GANG❤️ -via Twitter @patbev21 / February 10, 2023
Ryan Ward: Lakers make the Mo Bamba trade official: pic.twitter.com/OW31VuxzwS -via Twitter @RyanWardLA / February 9, 2023
Khobi Price: Details on Magic’s Mo Bamba trade: It’s a 4-teamer involving the Lakers, Clippers and Nuggets, per league sources. Magic are receiving a 2024 second-round (via Denver), cash and Patrick Beverley. Magic won’t require Beverley to report to Orlando. Lakers receive: Mo Bamba, Davon Reed and Clippers’ 2024 and 2025 second-round picks. Nuggets receive: Thomas Bryant. Clippers receive: Bones Hyland. -via Twitter @khobi_price / February 9, 2023