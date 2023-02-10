Mat Ishbia agreed quickly to $40 million in additional luxury tax for Kevin Durant

For more than four hours, the Suns’ brain trust haggled over the Durant matter. Ishbia is a massive basketball fan — he was on the Michigan State team that won the national championship in 2000 — and he had studied and knew all the players in the deal well. But he was still learning how NBA trades work. Resch produced a binder with all sorts of versions of the trade mapped out. But there was one number Jones and Resch were nervous about presenting: The $40 million the deal would cost in additional luxury tax. Before this season, Sarver had agreed to pay only $14 million in luxury taxes in total during his 19-year ownership, although he was going to spend more this year. Ishbia agreed to the new costs in seconds. Maybe this was, after all, a new era in Phoenix.
Source: Ramona Shelburne, Brian Windhorst @ ESPN
Source: Ramona Shelburne, Brian Windhorst @ ESPN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
James Jones spoke for the first time since trading for Kevin Durant.
Here’s what he had to say w/ @BurnsAndGambo on how the deal went down: arizonasports.com/story/3493268/… – 7:03 PM
James Jones spoke for the first time since trading for Kevin Durant.
Here’s what he had to say w/ @BurnsAndGambo on how the deal went down: arizonasports.com/story/3493268/… – 7:03 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It’s huge as far as us figuring out what’s the most important thing to run. Right now, I think it’s the old Pop (Gregg Popovich) saying, less is more. We’re going to try to figure that out once we get back.”
Monty Williams on upcoming film work with Kevin Durant. #Suns pic.twitter.com/7R1bJERvUh – 6:53 PM
“It’s huge as far as us figuring out what’s the most important thing to run. Right now, I think it’s the old Pop (Gregg Popovich) saying, less is more. We’re going to try to figure that out once we get back.”
Monty Williams on upcoming film work with Kevin Durant. #Suns pic.twitter.com/7R1bJERvUh – 6:53 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @Ben Golliver and I break down the Trade Deadline, including Kevin Durant to the Suns, Kyrie on the Mavs, superstar team-ups, what can happen in 2025 and much more: basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/270448… – 6:51 PM
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @Ben Golliver and I break down the Trade Deadline, including Kevin Durant to the Suns, Kyrie on the Mavs, superstar team-ups, what can happen in 2025 and much more: basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/270448… – 6:51 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
On the new #thisleague UNCUT podcast, @Chris Haynes and I go inside the Kevin Durant-to-Phoenix blockbuster, discuss Chris Paul’s reaction to (and insight on) the deal and assess what a wild 2023 trade deadline means for the rest of #thisleague.
Join us: link.chtbl.com/thisleagueuncut – 6:30 PM
On the new #thisleague UNCUT podcast, @Chris Haynes and I go inside the Kevin Durant-to-Phoenix blockbuster, discuss Chris Paul’s reaction to (and insight on) the deal and assess what a wild 2023 trade deadline means for the rest of #thisleague.
Join us: link.chtbl.com/thisleagueuncut – 6:30 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
How were the Suns and Hawks feeling in the aftermath of the Kevin Durant trade? Mostly relieved that the trade deadline was over.
My behind-the-scenes look at one of the most difficult days for NBA players:
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/su… – 6:26 PM
How were the Suns and Hawks feeling in the aftermath of the Kevin Durant trade? Mostly relieved that the trade deadline was over.
My behind-the-scenes look at one of the most difficult days for NBA players:
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/su… – 6:26 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Ben Simmons is psyched to begin anew with his new teammates post KD/Kyrie trade: “We got a great group of guys, guys who just want to play basketball…..I’m kind of tired of just, you know, any focus being away from basketball.”
newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 6:11 PM
Ben Simmons is psyched to begin anew with his new teammates post KD/Kyrie trade: “We got a great group of guys, guys who just want to play basketball…..I’m kind of tired of just, you know, any focus being away from basketball.”
newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 6:11 PM
Roland Lazenby @lazenby
Folks are wondering who won the entire NBA trade deadline. In my mind that would be Kevin Durant. We live in interesting times. – 5:57 PM
Folks are wondering who won the entire NBA trade deadline. In my mind that would be Kevin Durant. We live in interesting times. – 5:57 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Woj and Shelburne article says that Jae Crowder was initially the dealbreaker in the Durant trade. Phoenix was prepared to make a deal for John Collins instead when Ishbia changed his mind.
Could you imagine if the Suns passed and fans found out that was the reason? – 4:38 PM
The Woj and Shelburne article says that Jae Crowder was initially the dealbreaker in the Durant trade. Phoenix was prepared to make a deal for John Collins instead when Ishbia changed his mind.
Could you imagine if the Suns passed and fans found out that was the reason? – 4:38 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Joe Tsai reportedly called Suns owner Mat Ishbia Monday to tell him KD wanted a trade to Phoenix.
The two share a prior relationship and the call sparked negotiations leading up to Thursday’s deal.espn.com/nba/insider/in… – 4:29 PM
Joe Tsai reportedly called Suns owner Mat Ishbia Monday to tell him KD wanted a trade to Phoenix.
The two share a prior relationship and the call sparked negotiations leading up to Thursday’s deal.espn.com/nba/insider/in… – 4:29 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Durant told the Nets he would play out the remainder of the season if they could not facilitate a deal with the Suns.
“Both sides knew this marriage was finally at the end. The only question was whether the divorce would come now or after the season.” – 4:23 PM
Durant told the Nets he would play out the remainder of the season if they could not facilitate a deal with the Suns.
“Both sides knew this marriage was finally at the end. The only question was whether the divorce would come now or after the season.” – 4:23 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kevin Durant requested a trade to the Suns Monday in a meeting with Sean Marks, sources told @Adrian Wojnarowski and @Ramona Shelburne.
“This was to stay a private appeal. Durant didn’t want a bidding war and days of being the target of intense speculation and online obsession.” – 4:20 PM
Kevin Durant requested a trade to the Suns Monday in a meeting with Sean Marks, sources told @Adrian Wojnarowski and @Ramona Shelburne.
“This was to stay a private appeal. Durant didn’t want a bidding war and days of being the target of intense speculation and online obsession.” – 4:20 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He’s a guy that loves the game. Plays the game at a high level. One of the greatest to ever touch the basketball. His smarts and intelligence is what he’s known for and showcased in this league since he first came in.”
Damion Lee on Kevin Durant. #Warriors teammates in 2018-19. pic.twitter.com/B3gTRdDMoU – 4:19 PM
“He’s a guy that loves the game. Plays the game at a high level. One of the greatest to ever touch the basketball. His smarts and intelligence is what he’s known for and showcased in this league since he first came in.”
Damion Lee on Kevin Durant. #Warriors teammates in 2018-19. pic.twitter.com/B3gTRdDMoU – 4:19 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Great reporting on how the Durant trade went down. Pelicans couldn’t have done anything at all to land him
espn.com/nba/insider/in… – 4:17 PM
Great reporting on how the Durant trade went down. Pelicans couldn’t have done anything at all to land him
espn.com/nba/insider/in… – 4:17 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic talks…
— Championship hopes with Kyrie Irving
— Adjusting to playing off the ball more often
— His reaction to the Kevin Durant trade
And more:
dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 4:17 PM
Luka Doncic talks…
— Championship hopes with Kyrie Irving
— Adjusting to playing off the ball more often
— His reaction to the Kevin Durant trade
And more:
dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 4:17 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Suns update: Kevin Durant to meet team back in Phoenix after road trip, Devin Booker set to return Friday night at Indiana after sitting Thursday at Atlanta under groin injury management. #Suns #Pacers #Nets azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 4:00 PM
Suns update: Kevin Durant to meet team back in Phoenix after road trip, Devin Booker set to return Friday night at Indiana after sitting Thursday at Atlanta under groin injury management. #Suns #Pacers #Nets azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 4:00 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Will the Phoenix Suns be champions, asks @jshector? @David Thorpe doesn’t think it will work because “Kevin Durant isn’t Merlin.”
Two giant podcast episodes on the NBA trade deadline, free for all: https://t.co/rnYm6e8Ckc Subscribe by searching “TrueHoop” wherever you listen. pic.twitter.com/XSdPaHCRK9 – 3:50 PM
Will the Phoenix Suns be champions, asks @jshector? @David Thorpe doesn’t think it will work because “Kevin Durant isn’t Merlin.”
Two giant podcast episodes on the NBA trade deadline, free for all: https://t.co/rnYm6e8Ckc Subscribe by searching “TrueHoop” wherever you listen. pic.twitter.com/XSdPaHCRK9 – 3:50 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
As most of us suspected by now, it was Mikal Bridges’ inclusion that gave the Suns the most pause about a Kevin Durant trade last summer and again. Reading that excellent article by Windhorst and Shelburne, you can tell how emotional a trade it was on both sides – 3:48 PM
As most of us suspected by now, it was Mikal Bridges’ inclusion that gave the Suns the most pause about a Kevin Durant trade last summer and again. Reading that excellent article by Windhorst and Shelburne, you can tell how emotional a trade it was on both sides – 3:48 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Also from yesterday:
@MG_Schindler and I recorded a two-hour podcast breaking down EVERYTHING you need to know from a wild NBA Trade Deadline. From KD to the Suns to Muscala to the Celtics.
APPLE: itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/gam…
WATCH: youtube.com/live/klj0bOtG5… – 3:42 PM
Also from yesterday:
@MG_Schindler and I recorded a two-hour podcast breaking down EVERYTHING you need to know from a wild NBA Trade Deadline. From KD to the Suns to Muscala to the Celtics.
APPLE: itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/gam…
WATCH: youtube.com/live/klj0bOtG5… – 3:42 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
The bit of the Nets wanting to add Crowder and that initially becoming a deal-breaker adds up with the team-building philosophies we’ve come to know from Jones. I’m sure it was envisioned as later moving Crowder for that 5th starter we’ve been talking about. But, KD. – 3:37 PM
The bit of the Nets wanting to add Crowder and that initially becoming a deal-breaker adds up with the team-building philosophies we’ve come to know from Jones. I’m sure it was envisioned as later moving Crowder for that 5th starter we’ve been talking about. But, KD. – 3:37 PM
Eric Patten @EricPatten
Chris Paul since leaving NOLA has played with Blake Griffin, James Harden, Devin Booker, and Kevin Durant. – 3:35 PM
Chris Paul since leaving NOLA has played with Blake Griffin, James Harden, Devin Booker, and Kevin Durant. – 3:35 PM
Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN
A secret trade request, a new owner’s franchise-defining choice & a midnight u-turn.
How Kevin Durant became a Phoenix Sun (w/@ramonashelburne) espn.com/nba/insider/st… – 3:23 PM
A secret trade request, a new owner’s franchise-defining choice & a midnight u-turn.
How Kevin Durant became a Phoenix Sun (w/@ramonashelburne) espn.com/nba/insider/st… – 3:23 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic on Kevin Durant trade to Suns:
“Oh, I was surprised. Big move. Probably the favorite in the West, right?”
What about Mavs?
“Ask the people that do the rankings.”
But do Mavs have a legit shot with Kyrie now?
“Yeah, for sure. That’s what I think every season.” – 3:04 PM
Luka Doncic on Kevin Durant trade to Suns:
“Oh, I was surprised. Big move. Probably the favorite in the West, right?”
What about Mavs?
“Ask the people that do the rankings.”
But do Mavs have a legit shot with Kyrie now?
“Yeah, for sure. That’s what I think every season.” – 3:04 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
FWIW, the KD trade news broke about a half-hour after the Mavs’ game in Los Angeles ended, so this was a relatively normal time for Nico to be eating dinner lol – 2:51 PM
FWIW, the KD trade news broke about a half-hour after the Mavs’ game in Los Angeles ended, so this was a relatively normal time for Nico to be eating dinner lol – 2:51 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Nico Harrison, laughing about NBA-wide trade madness: “I don’t know why they brought so many All-Stars over from the East. They didn’t have to do what we did! We were fine being the only one.”
He learned about Kevin Durant trade while eating dinner, didn’t believe it at first. – 2:49 PM
Nico Harrison, laughing about NBA-wide trade madness: “I don’t know why they brought so many All-Stars over from the East. They didn’t have to do what we did! We were fine being the only one.”
He learned about Kevin Durant trade while eating dinner, didn’t believe it at first. – 2:49 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
The trade that shook the league 😨
@Zach Lowe examines the new-look West and the Suns’ all-in gamble for Kevin Durant on @ESPNPlus ➡️ https://t.co/VFwvT8FEoc pic.twitter.com/tvhuUsQrzp – 2:15 PM
The trade that shook the league 😨
@Zach Lowe examines the new-look West and the Suns’ all-in gamble for Kevin Durant on @ESPNPlus ➡️ https://t.co/VFwvT8FEoc pic.twitter.com/tvhuUsQrzp – 2:15 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Why did Silver choose to West players instead of two East players? KD traded but was selected from East pool, not West. One of Butler/Harden would have been better choices, too. – 2:03 PM
Why did Silver choose to West players instead of two East players? KD traded but was selected from East pool, not West. One of Butler/Harden would have been better choices, too. – 2:03 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
ICYMI 5-for-1 Kevin Durant special!
KD’s greatness and the risk/reward: arizonasports.com/story/3200785/…
Twins’ impact/departure: arizonasports.com/story/3491543/…
Buyout targets: arizonasports.com/story/3491953/…
Emotional day/Hawks loss: arizonasports.com/story/3492331/…
New West tiers: arizonasports.com/story/3491878/… – 1:46 PM
ICYMI 5-for-1 Kevin Durant special!
KD’s greatness and the risk/reward: arizonasports.com/story/3200785/…
Twins’ impact/departure: arizonasports.com/story/3491543/…
Buyout targets: arizonasports.com/story/3491953/…
Emotional day/Hawks loss: arizonasports.com/story/3492331/…
New West tiers: arizonasports.com/story/3491878/… – 1:46 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kevin Durant, T.J. Warren and Darius Bazley will meet up with team in Phoenix at some point.
#Suns end five-game road trip tonight at #Pacers. Next game after that is Tuesday vs. Sacramento.
Durant wasn’t scheduled to return until after #NBAAllStar break with right MCL sprain. – 1:41 PM
Kevin Durant, T.J. Warren and Darius Bazley will meet up with team in Phoenix at some point.
#Suns end five-game road trip tonight at #Pacers. Next game after that is Tuesday vs. Sacramento.
Durant wasn’t scheduled to return until after #NBAAllStar break with right MCL sprain. – 1:41 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
We know what Kevin Durant can do, but what about Darius Bazley? For @PHNX_Suns, I took a look at what Suns fans can expect from the new arrival, where he’ll help defensively, and where he’ll need to prove himself on offense: bit.ly/3jLvsoL pic.twitter.com/qydD0Ia2IQ – 1:40 PM
We know what Kevin Durant can do, but what about Darius Bazley? For @PHNX_Suns, I took a look at what Suns fans can expect from the new arrival, where he’ll help defensively, and where he’ll need to prove himself on offense: bit.ly/3jLvsoL pic.twitter.com/qydD0Ia2IQ – 1:40 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Bill Simmons on James Harden’s 2021 trade to Brooklyn:
“I know this for a fact: when they were really pushing for Harden to get traded from Houston to Brooklyn, KD and Harden facetimed (Joe Tsai) together to try to convince him to do the trade. And KD really vouched for Harden.” – 1:35 PM
Bill Simmons on James Harden’s 2021 trade to Brooklyn:
“I know this for a fact: when they were really pushing for Harden to get traded from Houston to Brooklyn, KD and Harden facetimed (Joe Tsai) together to try to convince him to do the trade. And KD really vouched for Harden.” – 1:35 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
These three will replace KD, Steph and Zion 👀
(via @Adrian Wojnarowski) pic.twitter.com/FS4KiaQYDe – 1:33 PM
These three will replace KD, Steph and Zion 👀
(via @Adrian Wojnarowski) pic.twitter.com/FS4KiaQYDe – 1:33 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Per NBA: Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Zion Williamson out of All-Star Game with injuries. Joel Embiid, Lauri Markkanan, Ja Morant will replace them as starters. Anthony Edwards, De’Aaron Fox, Pascal Siakam named to the roster. – 1:33 PM
Per NBA: Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Zion Williamson out of All-Star Game with injuries. Joel Embiid, Lauri Markkanan, Ja Morant will replace them as starters. Anthony Edwards, De’Aaron Fox, Pascal Siakam named to the roster. – 1:33 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker is not on the injury report for tonight’s Suns game against the Pacers so he’s good to go after being out last night for injury management.
Kevin Durant, T.J. Warren and Darius Bazley are not with the team yet so they join Cam Payne and Landry Shamet as out. – 1:31 PM
Devin Booker is not on the injury report for tonight’s Suns game against the Pacers so he’s good to go after being out last night for injury management.
Kevin Durant, T.J. Warren and Darius Bazley are not with the team yet so they join Cam Payne and Landry Shamet as out. – 1:31 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Anthony Edwards, De’Aaron Fox, Pascal Siakam named as injury replacements for NBA All-Star Game.
Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Zion Williamson are out with injuries
zagsblog.com/2023/02/10/ant… – 1:26 PM
Anthony Edwards, De’Aaron Fox, Pascal Siakam named as injury replacements for NBA All-Star Game.
Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Zion Williamson are out with injuries
zagsblog.com/2023/02/10/ant… – 1:26 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Pascal Siakam gets All-Star berth vacated due to Kevin Durant injury. Jimmy Butler apparently prefers a week of vacation. Butler could face similar request if Jaylen Brown slot has to be filled. – 1:26 PM
Pascal Siakam gets All-Star berth vacated due to Kevin Durant injury. Jimmy Butler apparently prefers a week of vacation. Butler could face similar request if Jaylen Brown slot has to be filled. – 1:26 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Anthony Edwards, Pascal Siakam and De’Aaron Fox … your NBA All-Star injury replacements for Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Zion Williamson: pic.twitter.com/Guh7nItDxZ – 1:20 PM
Anthony Edwards, Pascal Siakam and De’Aaron Fox … your NBA All-Star injury replacements for Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Zion Williamson: pic.twitter.com/Guh7nItDxZ – 1:20 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant will now start in the NBA All-Star Game next weekend, taking the place of the injured Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, and Zion Williamson – 1:20 PM
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant will now start in the NBA All-Star Game next weekend, taking the place of the injured Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, and Zion Williamson – 1:20 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Anthony Edwards, Pascal Siakam and De’Aaron Fox … your NBA All-Star injury replacements for Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Zion s Williamson: pic.twitter.com/ARiN5tPPld – 1:19 PM
Anthony Edwards, Pascal Siakam and De’Aaron Fox … your NBA All-Star injury replacements for Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Zion s Williamson: pic.twitter.com/ARiN5tPPld – 1:19 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Those three players are expected to place Phoenix’s Kevin Durant, Golden State’s Steph Curry and New Orleans’ Zion Williamson, sources said. – 1:07 PM
Those three players are expected to place Phoenix’s Kevin Durant, Golden State’s Steph Curry and New Orleans’ Zion Williamson, sources said. – 1:07 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Cam Payne and Landry Shamet remain out tonight against the Pacers, while Kevin Durant, T.J. Warren and Darius Bazley are not with the team yet. Devin Booker no longer on the injury report, so he’ll return tonight as expected – 12:47 PM
Cam Payne and Landry Shamet remain out tonight against the Pacers, while Kevin Durant, T.J. Warren and Darius Bazley are not with the team yet. Devin Booker no longer on the injury report, so he’ll return tonight as expected – 12:47 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
New @AthleticNBAShow w/ @WillGuillory
NBA Trade deadline extravaganza:
– New look Nets get their first W
– How will Suns rotation look with KD?
– Welcome to the DLo Lakers 2.0
– Favorite deals of the day
– The great 2nd rounder bubble
open.spotify.com/episode/4qVMAv… – 12:32 PM
New @AthleticNBAShow w/ @WillGuillory
NBA Trade deadline extravaganza:
– New look Nets get their first W
– How will Suns rotation look with KD?
– Welcome to the DLo Lakers 2.0
– Favorite deals of the day
– The great 2nd rounder bubble
open.spotify.com/episode/4qVMAv… – 12:32 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Bottom point is emphasized in the fact that they could have held KD until the offseason and fielded other offers. Memphis was reportedly ready to offer all of their picks.
Nets committed to working out a deal with Phoenix and made it happen before the deadline. – 12:05 PM
Bottom point is emphasized in the fact that they could have held KD until the offseason and fielded other offers. Memphis was reportedly ready to offer all of their picks.
Nets committed to working out a deal with Phoenix and made it happen before the deadline. – 12:05 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free preview: 2023 Trade Deadline Part 1 w/ @DannyLeroux
nateduncannba.com/podcast-episod…
To get Part 2, our Kevin Durant trade episode, our Lakers-Timberwolves-Jazz trade episode and Hollinger & Duncan, subscribe to Dunc’d On Prime with our Trade Deadline Sale:
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/rKf9qlqakS – 12:05 PM
Free preview: 2023 Trade Deadline Part 1 w/ @DannyLeroux
nateduncannba.com/podcast-episod…
To get Part 2, our Kevin Durant trade episode, our Lakers-Timberwolves-Jazz trade episode and Hollinger & Duncan, subscribe to Dunc’d On Prime with our Trade Deadline Sale:
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/rKf9qlqakS – 12:05 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Reporting on KD, Kyrie trades shows the difference in how Nets felt about them:
Kyrie fueled constant off-court drama and was not there for the team, Tsai didn’t want to give him what he wanted (LA).
KD showed up to work and played hard, Nets worked with him to get him to PHX. – 12:03 PM
Reporting on KD, Kyrie trades shows the difference in how Nets felt about them:
Kyrie fueled constant off-court drama and was not there for the team, Tsai didn’t want to give him what he wanted (LA).
KD showed up to work and played hard, Nets worked with him to get him to PHX. – 12:03 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
It appears pairing OG Anunoby with Kevin Durant in Brooklyn was a pipe dream. Intel from @Zach Lowe:
-MEM and IND offered three 1sts for OG
-TOR made it clear they wanted a high-level player along with draft picks
The reports of Masai wanting “a godfather offer” were true. – 11:53 AM
It appears pairing OG Anunoby with Kevin Durant in Brooklyn was a pipe dream. Intel from @Zach Lowe:
-MEM and IND offered three 1sts for OG
-TOR made it clear they wanted a high-level player along with draft picks
The reports of Masai wanting “a godfather offer” were true. – 11:53 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets were aware since July that Memphis was prepared to trade “every pick and swap of its own” for Kevin Durant, sources told
@Zach Lowe.
“The Grizzlies remained steadfast that (Desmond) Bane, (Ja) Morant, and Jaren Jackson Jr. (were) 100% off the table in all talks.” – 11:49 AM
The Nets were aware since July that Memphis was prepared to trade “every pick and swap of its own” for Kevin Durant, sources told
@Zach Lowe.
“The Grizzlies remained steadfast that (Desmond) Bane, (Ja) Morant, and Jaren Jackson Jr. (were) 100% off the table in all talks.” – 11:49 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets were aware since July that Memphis was ready to trade “every pick and swap of its own” for Kevin Durant, sources told @ZachLowe_NBA.
“The Grizzlies remained steadfast that (Desmond) Bane, (Ja) Morant, and Jaren Jackson Jr. (were) 100% off the table in all talks.” – 11:48 AM
The Nets were aware since July that Memphis was ready to trade “every pick and swap of its own” for Kevin Durant, sources told @ZachLowe_NBA.
“The Grizzlies remained steadfast that (Desmond) Bane, (Ja) Morant, and Jaren Jackson Jr. (were) 100% off the table in all talks.” – 11:48 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
KD at each stop:
Sonics/Thunder —
27.4 PPG | 7.0 RPG | 3.0 APG
Warriors —
25.8 PPG | 7.1 RPG | 5.4 APG
Nets —
29.0 PPG | 7.1 RPG | 5.8 APG
Predict his numbers as a Sun. pic.twitter.com/IUWUHbbKKK – 11:41 AM
KD at each stop:
Sonics/Thunder —
27.4 PPG | 7.0 RPG | 3.0 APG
Warriors —
25.8 PPG | 7.1 RPG | 5.4 APG
Nets —
29.0 PPG | 7.1 RPG | 5.8 APG
Predict his numbers as a Sun. pic.twitter.com/IUWUHbbKKK – 11:41 AM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
My 2-part Trade Deadline BS Pod yesterday
Part 1: A bombshell KD trade w/ Russillo — https://t.co/CyAjUeMDU8
Part 2: Trade deadline winners/losers w/ Russillo + Mahoney (plus Million Dollar Picks) — https://t.co/wHXFeymsbW
Not covered: Ken Reeves for a 2nd round pick in 1977 pic.twitter.com/PA7ik4BGFc – 11:00 AM
My 2-part Trade Deadline BS Pod yesterday
Part 1: A bombshell KD trade w/ Russillo — https://t.co/CyAjUeMDU8
Part 2: Trade deadline winners/losers w/ Russillo + Mahoney (plus Million Dollar Picks) — https://t.co/wHXFeymsbW
Not covered: Ken Reeves for a 2nd round pick in 1977 pic.twitter.com/PA7ik4BGFc – 11:00 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free preview: 2023 Trade Deadline Part 1 w/ @DannyLeroux
nateduncannba.com/podcast-episod…
To get Part 2, our Kevin Durant trade episode, our Lakers-Timberwolves-Jazz trade episode and Hollinger & Duncan, subscribe to Dunc’d On Prime with our Trade Deadline Sale:
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/toAdcefkhW – 10:41 AM
Free preview: 2023 Trade Deadline Part 1 w/ @DannyLeroux
nateduncannba.com/podcast-episod…
To get Part 2, our Kevin Durant trade episode, our Lakers-Timberwolves-Jazz trade episode and Hollinger & Duncan, subscribe to Dunc’d On Prime with our Trade Deadline Sale:
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/toAdcefkhW – 10:41 AM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
From overnight: Scattered thoughts on the Suns all-in play for Kevin (freaking) Durant, the revamped West landscape, and more:
espn.com/nba/insider/in… – 10:03 AM
From overnight: Scattered thoughts on the Suns all-in play for Kevin (freaking) Durant, the revamped West landscape, and more:
espn.com/nba/insider/in… – 10:03 AM
Candace Buckner @CandaceDBuckner
For your morning reading… a few words on Kevin Durant and the never-pursuit pursuit of happiness washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/02… – 10:02 AM
For your morning reading… a few words on Kevin Durant and the never-pursuit pursuit of happiness washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/02… – 10:02 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
‘You add (KD) to the Washington Generals and they gonna be nice’
Chris Paul – 9:14 AM
‘You add (KD) to the Washington Generals and they gonna be nice’
Chris Paul – 9:14 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
From last night, Sean Marks officially closed the door on the KD and Kyrie era as the Nets beat the Bulls. The vibes were very 2018-19 Nets-like and now the expectations are probably, too. Story: theathletic.com/4176201/2023/0… – 9:12 AM
From last night, Sean Marks officially closed the door on the KD and Kyrie era as the Nets beat the Bulls. The vibes were very 2018-19 Nets-like and now the expectations are probably, too. Story: theathletic.com/4176201/2023/0… – 9:12 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
10 buyout candidates for Suns to monitor following Kevin Durant trade – bit.ly/40MqCYQ via @PHNX_Suns – 9:03 AM
10 buyout candidates for Suns to monitor following Kevin Durant trade – bit.ly/40MqCYQ via @PHNX_Suns – 9:03 AM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
As Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving leave another superteam in ruins, the #Spurs see the power of patience, our @mikefinger opines.
expressnews.com/sports/columni… – 9:02 AM
As Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving leave another superteam in ruins, the #Spurs see the power of patience, our @mikefinger opines.
expressnews.com/sports/columni… – 9:02 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free preview: 2023 Trade Deadline Part 1 w/ @DannyLeroux
nateduncannba.com/podcast-episod…
To get Part 2, our Kevin Durant trade episode, our Lakers-Timberwolves-Jazz trade episode and Hollinger & Duncan, subscribe to Dunc’d On Prime with our Trade Deadline Sale:
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/YHE5yi2aHs – 8:56 AM
Free preview: 2023 Trade Deadline Part 1 w/ @DannyLeroux
nateduncannba.com/podcast-episod…
To get Part 2, our Kevin Durant trade episode, our Lakers-Timberwolves-Jazz trade episode and Hollinger & Duncan, subscribe to Dunc’d On Prime with our Trade Deadline Sale:
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/YHE5yi2aHs – 8:56 AM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
The Nets’ superstar era ended so quickly that James Harden hasn’t even been back to Brooklyn yet in the regular season, and already Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are gone.
apnews.com/article/brookl… – 8:45 AM
The Nets’ superstar era ended so quickly that James Harden hasn’t even been back to Brooklyn yet in the regular season, and already Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are gone.
apnews.com/article/brookl… – 8:45 AM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
The three biggest NBA trades featured superstars who were so unhappy in situations they chose, they couldn’t go on. What does the unhappiness of Durant, Westbrook, and Irving say about the league? @The Athletic theathletic.com/4174031/2023/0… – 8:40 AM
The three biggest NBA trades featured superstars who were so unhappy in situations they chose, they couldn’t go on. What does the unhappiness of Durant, Westbrook, and Irving say about the league? @The Athletic theathletic.com/4174031/2023/0… – 8:40 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Post trade edition of ‘That’s OD’ breaking down Lakers’ big moves, Rob’s redemption, Kawhi-PG having to battle West with KD, Clippers’ revamping by moving Wall-Reggie-Kennard for Bones-Gordon-Plumlee, Russ’ next move and fit, LeBron legacy w/@Dave McMenamin youtu.be/51FmBbYoe3I – 3:34 AM
Post trade edition of ‘That’s OD’ breaking down Lakers’ big moves, Rob’s redemption, Kawhi-PG having to battle West with KD, Clippers’ revamping by moving Wall-Reggie-Kennard for Bones-Gordon-Plumlee, Russ’ next move and fit, LeBron legacy w/@Dave McMenamin youtu.be/51FmBbYoe3I – 3:34 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Monty Williams on Durant: I think it’s a jolt, if that makes sense
sportando.basketball/en/monty-willi… – 3:25 AM
Monty Williams on Durant: I think it’s a jolt, if that makes sense
sportando.basketball/en/monty-willi… – 3:25 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Giannis on the Durant trade: “I kind of saw it coming.” pic.twitter.com/QS6YTMyjWo – 2:16 AM
Giannis on the Durant trade: “I kind of saw it coming.” pic.twitter.com/QS6YTMyjWo – 2:16 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Giannis on Kevin Durant being traded to the Suns: pic.twitter.com/QGLeBvN9K1 – 2:00 AM
Giannis on Kevin Durant being traded to the Suns: pic.twitter.com/QGLeBvN9K1 – 2:00 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Giannis Antetokounmpo on Kevin Durant getting traded to Phoenix pic.twitter.com/JrscVvLEFQ – 2:00 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo on Kevin Durant getting traded to Phoenix pic.twitter.com/JrscVvLEFQ – 2:00 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll:
My thanks to @HPbasketball for sharing his insight on the Nuggets and NBA Trade Deadline.
On Bones, Thomas Bryant, and the West playoff picture with the KD Suns:
Audio
spreaker.com/user/milehighs…
YouTube
youtube.com/watch?v=SuedNW… – 1:37 AM
NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll:
My thanks to @HPbasketball for sharing his insight on the Nuggets and NBA Trade Deadline.
On Bones, Thomas Bryant, and the West playoff picture with the KD Suns:
Audio
spreaker.com/user/milehighs…
YouTube
youtube.com/watch?v=SuedNW… – 1:37 AM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Loading up on superstars didn’t pay off in Brooklyn.
“Let’s be honest there,” general manager Sean Marks said.
Now the Phoenix Suns are giving it a shot, acquiring Kevin Durant to play with Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton.
apnews.com/article/brookl… – 12:11 AM
Loading up on superstars didn’t pay off in Brooklyn.
“Let’s be honest there,” general manager Sean Marks said.
Now the Phoenix Suns are giving it a shot, acquiring Kevin Durant to play with Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton.
apnews.com/article/brookl… – 12:11 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
I wrote about the Suns’ big bet on Kevin Durant.
The biggest midseason NBA trade since Wilt Chamberlain moved from San Francisco back to Philly in 1965.
Durant is an unguardable offensive machine. Plus: he’s the easiest superstar to fit with other stars
https://t.co/YtVWidjNMc pic.twitter.com/msK2fd0tba – 11:49 PM
I wrote about the Suns’ big bet on Kevin Durant.
The biggest midseason NBA trade since Wilt Chamberlain moved from San Francisco back to Philly in 1965.
Durant is an unguardable offensive machine. Plus: he’s the easiest superstar to fit with other stars
https://t.co/YtVWidjNMc pic.twitter.com/msK2fd0tba – 11:49 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We’ve got to finish the job. The expectation are way higher and it’s just a whole new team. The vibe has changed and I can’t wait to step on the court and go into my 1st battle with those guys.”
Deandre Ayton as #Suns acquired Kevin Durant and T.J. Warren in trade with #Nets pic.twitter.com/57VCeZJBGA – 11:34 PM
“We’ve got to finish the job. The expectation are way higher and it’s just a whole new team. The vibe has changed and I can’t wait to step on the court and go into my 1st battle with those guys.”
Deandre Ayton as #Suns acquired Kevin Durant and T.J. Warren in trade with #Nets pic.twitter.com/57VCeZJBGA – 11:34 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I think the group that we have, once we get healthy, we got a chance to be really good.” Monty Williams on the addition of Kevin Durant to #Suns pic.twitter.com/cgtU04YiSQ – 11:26 PM
“I think the group that we have, once we get healthy, we got a chance to be really good.” Monty Williams on the addition of Kevin Durant to #Suns pic.twitter.com/cgtU04YiSQ – 11:26 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I’m not going to say it was emotional, but the whole world knows what happened today. It’s a business, but at the same time, the guys that left here were part of this family and it can get to you a little bit.”
Denadre Ayton after game on Kevin Durant trade. #Suns #Hawks pic.twitter.com/8GfwE5PDmk – 11:25 PM
“I’m not going to say it was emotional, but the whole world knows what happened today. It’s a business, but at the same time, the guys that left here were part of this family and it can get to you a little bit.”
Denadre Ayton after game on Kevin Durant trade. #Suns #Hawks pic.twitter.com/8GfwE5PDmk – 11:25 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“A lot of emotions.”
“I talked to ‘Kal on my way to the game.”
“I’m excited. I’ve known KD for a long time.”
“Just somebody who loves the game like that.”
Chris Paul react to blockbuster deal that sent Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and Jae Crowder to Nets for Kevin Durant. #Suns pic.twitter.com/yrgwPRTYU0 – 11:08 PM
“A lot of emotions.”
“I talked to ‘Kal on my way to the game.”
“I’m excited. I’ve known KD for a long time.”
“Just somebody who loves the game like that.”
Chris Paul react to blockbuster deal that sent Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and Jae Crowder to Nets for Kevin Durant. #Suns pic.twitter.com/yrgwPRTYU0 – 11:08 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
CP3: “What KD say in that interview one time? What did he say? Y’all know who he is. So you add him to the daggone who is that that the Harlem Globetrotters play against all the time? The Washington Generals. You add him to them and they’re going to be nice.” – 11:03 PM
CP3: “What KD say in that interview one time? What did he say? Y’all know who he is. So you add him to the daggone who is that that the Harlem Globetrotters play against all the time? The Washington Generals. You add him to them and they’re going to be nice.” – 11:03 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
‘Emotional’: Phoenix Suns lose Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson in blockbuster trade for Kevin Durant #Suns #Nets azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 11:00 PM
‘Emotional’: Phoenix Suns lose Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson in blockbuster trade for Kevin Durant #Suns #Nets azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 11:00 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls stayed pat – Nets traded away stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. An easy night for the boys from Chicago? Not so fast. Plus, Vooch contract talk, and some Lonzo Ball injury stuff … all in one click.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2023/2/9… – 10:58 PM
Bulls stayed pat – Nets traded away stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. An easy night for the boys from Chicago? Not so fast. Plus, Vooch contract talk, and some Lonzo Ball injury stuff … all in one click.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2023/2/9… – 10:58 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Q: Have you been able to talk with him yet?
A: “Yeah, I talked to him.”
Q: How did the conversation go?
A: “We talked.”
Q: Was he excited.
A: “I mean, he ain’t mad.”
Chris Paul on his chat with Kevin Durant as Durant was traded to Phoenix.
“But it’s also a lot for him.” #Suns pic.twitter.com/BanlxDwqnT – 10:53 PM
Q: Have you been able to talk with him yet?
A: “Yeah, I talked to him.”
Q: How did the conversation go?
A: “We talked.”
Q: Was he excited.
A: “I mean, he ain’t mad.”
Chris Paul on his chat with Kevin Durant as Durant was traded to Phoenix.
“But it’s also a lot for him.” #Suns pic.twitter.com/BanlxDwqnT – 10:53 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post mega-podcast: Recapping a WILD NBA trade deadline w/ @Bobby Marks (an annual tradition) + @Kevin Pelton out of the bullpen. We hit almost every deal, starting with Durant, Lakers, Warriors, Clips:
Apple: apple.co/40LEhzC
Spotify: spoti.fi/3xcaUss – 10:41 PM
Lowe Post mega-podcast: Recapping a WILD NBA trade deadline w/ @Bobby Marks (an annual tradition) + @Kevin Pelton out of the bullpen. We hit almost every deal, starting with Durant, Lakers, Warriors, Clips:
Apple: apple.co/40LEhzC
Spotify: spoti.fi/3xcaUss – 10:41 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Q: Do you think with Kevin in the fold now that you guys have what you need to win a title this season.”
A: “‘You damn right. You damn right. That’s how I feel.”
Deandre Ayton on acquiring Kevin Durant in blockbuster trade. #Suns #Nets pic.twitter.com/TRuH4ZWWK8 – 10:39 PM
Q: Do you think with Kevin in the fold now that you guys have what you need to win a title this season.”
A: “‘You damn right. You damn right. That’s how I feel.”
Deandre Ayton on acquiring Kevin Durant in blockbuster trade. #Suns #Nets pic.twitter.com/TRuH4ZWWK8 – 10:39 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Did a lot of crying already. Once I know my guys, the Twins are good. I’m back to business.”
Deandre Ayton on Cam Johnson and Mikal Bridges being traded to #Nets in blockbuster deal for Kevin Durant. #Suns pic.twitter.com/SBZ5VG5D9n – 10:35 PM
“Did a lot of crying already. Once I know my guys, the Twins are good. I’m back to business.”
Deandre Ayton on Cam Johnson and Mikal Bridges being traded to #Nets in blockbuster deal for Kevin Durant. #Suns pic.twitter.com/SBZ5VG5D9n – 10:35 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Joe Harris woke up at 7:30 a.m. to a bunch of missed calls and text messages telling him Kevin Durant got traded. – 10:20 PM
Joe Harris woke up at 7:30 a.m. to a bunch of missed calls and text messages telling him Kevin Durant got traded. – 10:20 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Joe Harris said it was tough to see a teammate like Kevin Durant go. He said he woke up to the news around 7:30am and wasn’t expecting it but was also still prepared for different scenarios. Harris called it the “nature of the NBA”. – 10:20 PM
Joe Harris said it was tough to see a teammate like Kevin Durant go. He said he woke up to the news around 7:30am and wasn’t expecting it but was also still prepared for different scenarios. Harris called it the “nature of the NBA”. – 10:20 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
“It’s tough to lose a teammate of his statue and ability,” Joe Harris said of KD trade. pic.twitter.com/qNCfo9MEiO – 10:18 PM
“It’s tough to lose a teammate of his statue and ability,” Joe Harris said of KD trade. pic.twitter.com/qNCfo9MEiO – 10:18 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
“Some things in life don’t work out….as a man with a family I can’t be mad.” Spencer Dinwiddie said on Durant leaving. pic.twitter.com/ZtMiWzIS0m – 10:10 PM
“Some things in life don’t work out….as a man with a family I can’t be mad.” Spencer Dinwiddie said on Durant leaving. pic.twitter.com/ZtMiWzIS0m – 10:10 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Jacque Vaughn on Kevin Durant:
“Got a chance to coach one of the greatest players to ever play the game of basketball and [got] to see his love for the game & to see the way he worked every single day on his game. Pretty impressive.“ – 10:08 PM
Jacque Vaughn on Kevin Durant:
“Got a chance to coach one of the greatest players to ever play the game of basketball and [got] to see his love for the game & to see the way he worked every single day on his game. Pretty impressive.“ – 10:08 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Plz no one tell KD that the Hawks had 70 rebounds and Ayton had 2. He might not like that. – 10:03 PM
Plz no one tell KD that the Hawks had 70 rebounds and Ayton had 2. He might not like that. – 10:03 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn praises Kevin Durant on his way out the door. Said they talked before the trade and reflected on their time together. Vaughn said he’s honored to say he coached one of the games greats. – 10:02 PM
Jacque Vaughn praises Kevin Durant on his way out the door. Said they talked before the trade and reflected on their time together. Vaughn said he’s honored to say he coached one of the games greats. – 10:02 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
JV said he spoke with KD “I told him I appreciate him.” pic.twitter.com/CBJBLHjsMI – 10:02 PM
JV said he spoke with KD “I told him I appreciate him.” pic.twitter.com/CBJBLHjsMI – 10:02 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Kevin Durant makes the Suns the new top dog in the West.
I reviewed the full pecking order in the conference after the trade deadline and how I would rank them going forward: arizonasports.com/story/3491878/… – 9:48 PM
Kevin Durant makes the Suns the new top dog in the West.
I reviewed the full pecking order in the conference after the trade deadline and how I would rank them going forward: arizonasports.com/story/3491878/… – 9:48 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free preview: 2023 Trade Deadline Part 1 w/ @DannyLeroux
nateduncannba.com/podcast-episod…
To get Part 2, our Kevin Durant trade episode, our Lakers-Timberwolves-Jazz trade episode and Hollinger & Duncan, subscribe to Dunc’d On Prime with our Trade Deadline Sale:
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/nKm1p70OE8 – 9:40 PM
Free preview: 2023 Trade Deadline Part 1 w/ @DannyLeroux
nateduncannba.com/podcast-episod…
To get Part 2, our Kevin Durant trade episode, our Lakers-Timberwolves-Jazz trade episode and Hollinger & Duncan, subscribe to Dunc’d On Prime with our Trade Deadline Sale:
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/nKm1p70OE8 – 9:40 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Dario Saric and Darius Bazley trade between the Suns and Thunder is also now official.
New jersey numbers — No. 21 for Warren, No. 35 for Durant and No. 55 for Bazley – 9:04 PM
Dario Saric and Darius Bazley trade between the Suns and Thunder is also now official.
New jersey numbers — No. 21 for Warren, No. 35 for Durant and No. 55 for Bazley – 9:04 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Nets GM Sean Marks says he was ‘sad’ trading Kevin Durant, admits KD/Kyrie era “didn’t work” nj.com/nets/2023/02/n… – 9:00 PM
Now on @njdotcom
Nets GM Sean Marks says he was ‘sad’ trading Kevin Durant, admits KD/Kyrie era “didn’t work” nj.com/nets/2023/02/n… – 9:00 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
With the KD and Jae Crowder deals being roped into a 4-team trade, the Nets generate an $18M trade exception. – 8:43 PM
With the KD and Jae Crowder deals being roped into a 4-team trade, the Nets generate an $18M trade exception. – 8:43 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons now that KD and Kyrie are no longer in Brooklyn: pic.twitter.com/P6jw0gBy8W – 8:36 PM
Ben Simmons now that KD and Kyrie are no longer in Brooklyn: pic.twitter.com/P6jw0gBy8W – 8:36 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Darvin Ham on the Suns adding Kevin Durant: “I think it’s a huge shot in the arm for the Western Conference … but make no mistake about it, we don’t fear anyone” – 8:29 PM
Darvin Ham on the Suns adding Kevin Durant: “I think it’s a huge shot in the arm for the Western Conference … but make no mistake about it, we don’t fear anyone” – 8:29 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
KD and Kyrie are gone. Spencer Dinwiddie is back. Joe Harris is lights out.
It’s April 2019 again in Brooklyn. – 8:27 PM
KD and Kyrie are gone. Spencer Dinwiddie is back. Joe Harris is lights out.
It’s April 2019 again in Brooklyn. – 8:27 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
“Kind of had a feeling in the summer when KD wanted to go to the Suns and I knew me and Cam were probably the 2 guys that probably go. It’s crazy, man, but I’m excited to be here in Brooklyn and can’t wait to go out there.” – 8:21 PM
“Kind of had a feeling in the summer when KD wanted to go to the Suns and I knew me and Cam were probably the 2 guys that probably go. It’s crazy, man, but I’m excited to be here in Brooklyn and can’t wait to go out there.” – 8:21 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free preview: 2023 Trade Deadline Part 1 w/ @DannyLeroux
nateduncannba.com/podcast-episod…
To get Part 2, our Kevin Durant trade episode, our Lakers-Timberwolves-Jazz trade episode and Hollinger & Duncan, subscribe to Dunc’d On Prime with our Trade Deadline Sale:
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/feRnSo6TSF – 8:20 PM
Free preview: 2023 Trade Deadline Part 1 w/ @DannyLeroux
nateduncannba.com/podcast-episod…
To get Part 2, our Kevin Durant trade episode, our Lakers-Timberwolves-Jazz trade episode and Hollinger & Duncan, subscribe to Dunc’d On Prime with our Trade Deadline Sale:
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/feRnSo6TSF – 8:20 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Mikal Bridges on TNT says he kind of had a feeling since the summer he could be on the move with all the Kevin Durant stuff going on. Understands this is a business and is excited to get started in Brooklyn. He gets it for the Suns with KD, dropping a, “Shit…” on live TV. Oops! – 8:10 PM
Mikal Bridges on TNT says he kind of had a feeling since the summer he could be on the move with all the Kevin Durant stuff going on. Understands this is a business and is excited to get started in Brooklyn. He gets it for the Suns with KD, dropping a, “Shit…” on live TV. Oops! – 8:10 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Sean Marks on how he felt after the KD trade:
“I was sad. You do everything you possibly can in order to put together a team that you can be proud of and say, hey, we can be in that championship conversation.” – 8:06 PM
Sean Marks on how he felt after the KD trade:
“I was sad. You do everything you possibly can in order to put together a team that you can be proud of and say, hey, we can be in that championship conversation.” – 8:06 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I did talk to him.” Monty Williams on having a conversation with T.J. Warren when taking #Suns head coaching job May 2019.
Warren was traded a month later.
“I haven’t talked to Kevin.” On Kevin Durant since trade
“No.” On if he has timetable on when Durant will join the team pic.twitter.com/UU5RvKN4Id – 8:04 PM
“I did talk to him.” Monty Williams on having a conversation with T.J. Warren when taking #Suns head coaching job May 2019.
Warren was traded a month later.
“I haven’t talked to Kevin.” On Kevin Durant since trade
“No.” On if he has timetable on when Durant will join the team pic.twitter.com/UU5RvKN4Id – 8:04 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Kevin can play with anybody. Book can play with anybody and Chris can play with anybody. From that standpoint, I think it can be easier, but not easy because you have other guys around them that have to fit.”
Monty Williams on Kevin Durant, Chris Paul and Devin Booker. #Suns pic.twitter.com/il9eiw7X7r – 7:55 PM
“Kevin can play with anybody. Book can play with anybody and Chris can play with anybody. From that standpoint, I think it can be easier, but not easy because you have other guys around them that have to fit.”
Monty Williams on Kevin Durant, Chris Paul and Devin Booker. #Suns pic.twitter.com/il9eiw7X7r – 7:55 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Of those 52 picks, only seven were first-rounders. Four of those seven were in the deal for Durant. Spurs got one of the other three. – 7:53 PM
Of those 52 picks, only seven were first-rounders. Four of those seven were in the deal for Durant. Spurs got one of the other three. – 7:53 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Was the KD/Kyrie era a failure for the Nets?
Sean Marks: “I think it would be easy to look in from the outside — and honestly I look at it internally — and say, well, it didn’t work. Let’s be honest there. We did not reach the full potential of where we thought we can get to.” pic.twitter.com/DTDGWnaFTv – 7:48 PM
Was the KD/Kyrie era a failure for the Nets?
Sean Marks: “I think it would be easy to look in from the outside — and honestly I look at it internally — and say, well, it didn’t work. Let’s be honest there. We did not reach the full potential of where we thought we can get to.” pic.twitter.com/DTDGWnaFTv – 7:48 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We’re focused on tonight and also planning some things for the future.”
Monty Williams as #Suns traded Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, Dario Saric and picks and getting Kevin Durant, T.J. Warren and Darius Bazley.
On Durant fit: “We’ll just have to wait and see.” pic.twitter.com/urqiz3RgxH – 7:47 PM
“We’re focused on tonight and also planning some things for the future.”
Monty Williams as #Suns traded Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, Dario Saric and picks and getting Kevin Durant, T.J. Warren and Darius Bazley.
On Durant fit: “We’ll just have to wait and see.” pic.twitter.com/urqiz3RgxH – 7:47 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Sean Marks on the Durant trade:
“To move Kevin to a place where he will have success & they will enter into their championship window…that gives us a clear pathway now to continue to rebuild and maybe not hit the reset button…Given us a clear pathway on how to continue this” pic.twitter.com/tCC73Cryk5 – 7:32 PM
Sean Marks on the Durant trade:
“To move Kevin to a place where he will have success & they will enter into their championship window…that gives us a clear pathway now to continue to rebuild and maybe not hit the reset button…Given us a clear pathway on how to continue this” pic.twitter.com/tCC73Cryk5 – 7:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He’s the hardest worker I’ve been around. Tim (Duncan), Kevin (Durant), Patrick (Ewing), guys I’ve watched over the years. And there’s other guys that are right there, but that was the thing that stood out to me. The love for the game.” Monty Williams on Kevin Durant. #Suns pic.twitter.com/3qGneuXRnV – 7:25 PM
“He’s the hardest worker I’ve been around. Tim (Duncan), Kevin (Durant), Patrick (Ewing), guys I’ve watched over the years. And there’s other guys that are right there, but that was the thing that stood out to me. The love for the game.” Monty Williams on Kevin Durant. #Suns pic.twitter.com/3qGneuXRnV – 7:25 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams said he doesn’t have a timetable on when Kevin Durant will join the team.
Durant isn’t expected to play until after the #NBAAllStar break as he’s out with a right MCL sprain. #Suns – 7:15 PM
Monty Williams said he doesn’t have a timetable on when Kevin Durant will join the team.
Durant isn’t expected to play until after the #NBAAllStar break as he’s out with a right MCL sprain. #Suns – 7:15 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets starters tonight: Spencer Dinwiddie, Cam Thomas, Royce O’Neale, Dorian Finney-Smith & Day’Ron Sharpe. It’s Finney-Smith’s 1st start as a Net & Dinwiddie’s 133rd Nets start. Apologies for earlier tweet mistakenly listing Shaedon Sharpe as starter. KD trade-induced brain fog. – 7:12 PM
Nets starters tonight: Spencer Dinwiddie, Cam Thomas, Royce O’Neale, Dorian Finney-Smith & Day’Ron Sharpe. It’s Finney-Smith’s 1st start as a Net & Dinwiddie’s 133rd Nets start. Apologies for earlier tweet mistakenly listing Shaedon Sharpe as starter. KD trade-induced brain fog. – 7:12 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
It’s official. The Kevin Durant era in the Valley has begun! #WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/uAiF8q42HC – 7:08 PM
It’s official. The Kevin Durant era in the Valley has begun! #WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/uAiF8q42HC – 7:08 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
An “It didn’t work,” Marks says stating the obvious of the KD-Kyrie era. They look back and say pic.twitter.com/0oHP2VJFXT – 7:05 PM
An “It didn’t work,” Marks says stating the obvious of the KD-Kyrie era. They look back and say pic.twitter.com/0oHP2VJFXT – 7:05 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Sean Marks didn’t want to call the Nets trade of Kevin Durant a “reset.”
“That gives us a clear pathway to rebuild… This has given us a clear pathway to continue this.” – 7:05 PM
Sean Marks didn’t want to call the Nets trade of Kevin Durant a “reset.”
“That gives us a clear pathway to rebuild… This has given us a clear pathway to continue this.” – 7:05 PM
More on this storyline
Typically a team needs multiple bids to extract the best offer. In this case, the Nets’ leverage on Phoenix was the exclusive negotiating window Ishbia and the Suns had to land the two-time Finals MVP. After the season, the rest of the league would get its chance. In real estate, brokers call that a pocket listing. -via ESPN / February 10, 2023
Nets Daily: The Nets got an $18.1M trade exception in KD trade which I believe is biggest in franchise history. Good for a year. Can be broken into pieces. -via Twitter @NetsDaily / February 10, 2023
On Monday afternoon, Kevin Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman had asked for a meeting. It was a somber one. Less than 24 hours earlier, the Nets had traded Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks after a whirlwind three days of action. Now Durant was repeating the words he had said on the eve of free agency last June that had turned the NBA on its side for weeks. Again, Durant told Marks he wanted to be traded. Only this time, Durant specifically asked to be traded to the Suns. The group then FaceTimed Nets owner Joe Tsai, who was at his home in San Diego, with the decision. -via ESPN / February 10, 2023