Mat Ishbia agreed quickly to $40 million in additional luxury tax for Kevin Durant

For more than four hours, the Suns’ brain trust haggled over the Durant matter. Ishbia is a massive basketball fan — he was on the Michigan State team that won the national championship in 2000 — and he had studied and knew all the players in the deal well. But he was still learning how NBA trades work. Resch produced a binder with all sorts of versions of the trade mapped out. But there was one number Jones and Resch were nervous about presenting: The $40 million the deal would cost in additional luxury tax. Before this season, Sarver had agreed to pay only $14 million in luxury taxes in total during his 19-year ownership, although he was going to spend more this year . Ishbia agreed to the new costs in seconds. Maybe this was, after all, a new era in Phoenix.Source: Ramona Shelburne, Brian Windhorst @ ESPN