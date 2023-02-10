Live stream: Mavericks 11, Kings 4

The Dallas Mavericks (30-26) play against the Sacramento Kings (31-23) at Golden 1 Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Friday February 10, 2023
Dallas Mavericks 11, Sacramento Kings 4 (Q1 08:59)
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Road trip shooting woes are still with the Kings to start tonight’s game. – 10:19 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Hardaway missed two easy ones, yet Irving went right back to him for the 3-pointer. That’s showing confidence in Hardaway, but also that’s Hardaway back in his comfort zone. – 10:19 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Sabonis took a shot to his right quad. He’s staying in, but he’s in pain. – 10:17 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Two super quick fouls for Dwight Powell and then one for JaVale McGee. – 10:16 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Less than 80 seconds into the game and Dwight Powell has two fouls and takes a seat. – 10:15 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
JaVale McGee off the Mavs’ bench before Christian Wood for a second consecutive game. – 10:15 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Sabonis misses two at the rim to start the game, but he’s headed to the line after an offensive board. – 10:14 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Great to see former Kings head coach Gary St. Jean in Golden 1 Center tonight. A true original. His son Greg is on the Mavs staff. – 10:13 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
𝐀𝐥𝐥-𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 🌟
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
A couple of all-stars walking through 😎
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
A couple of all-stars walking through 😎
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Kevin Huerter
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 Keegan Murray
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
HUGE game tonight!
NIGHT CHAT will be LIVE following Kings-Mavs:
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs starters tonight are Kyrie, Hardaway, Bullock, Green & Powell. During tonight’s broadcast we’ll hear some comments from Luka about the Kyrie trade. JKidd said before the game that they are still hopeful that Luka returns to the floor in the second game vs the Kings tomorrow. – 9:45 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight ⬇️
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns will spend part of #SuperBowlLVII
in practice facility.
They have three days between today’s game and Tuesday’s vs. Kings, but Monty Williams said they’ll “smell the gym” Sunday.
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Luka warming up in his @CoachesvsCancer pink and white colorway to help raise awareness in the fight against cancer 💗
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight ⬇️
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Green, Bullock, Powell, Hardaway, Irving
SAC starters: Barnes, Murray, Sabonis, Huerter, Fox
Mavs starters: Green, Bullock, Powell, Hardaway, Irving
SAC starters: Barnes, Murray, Sabonis, Huerter, Fox
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Luca Doncic a popular man in Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center. pic.twitter.com/k2LhRhG5SS – 9:32 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Luka debuting his @CoachesvsCancer pink and white colorway to help raise awareness in the fight against cancer 💗
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Luca Doncic warming up for tomorrow’s game in Sacramento. Won’t play tonight but still putting on a show before the game. pic.twitter.com/v9wJPZe1f6 – 9:28 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
I have a ton of homework to do with so many trades. I’ll break down as many as I can over time at @SportsBizClass — up tomorrow(ish), the Kyrie trade – 9:19 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic getting in pregame work. Not moving a lot, yet, but he looks good in his pink shoes. pic.twitter.com/NgZ9BIZCnQ – 9:15 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka looks ready for a bit tougher competition. pic.twitter.com/bsyg2ywulb – 9:14 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs at Kings coming up at 9p on BSSW. First of a back to back between the two teams who have not played yet this season. At 9:05 on our broadcast an exclusive one-on-one interview with me and the man who made the big trade this week, GM Nico Harrison. – 9:12 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mike Brown, who coached Kyrie Irving in his second NBA season:
“If you look at pound-for-pound who’s the [NBA’s] best one-on-one player, I don’t have all the answers, this is just my personal opinion: He’s got to be right up there with the best of them, if he’s not the best.” – 9:01 PM
Mike Brown, who coached Kyrie Irving in his second NBA season:
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
🎙 Mavericks Head Coach Jason Kidd speaks on Mike Brown’s expertise in coaching the Kings this season. pic.twitter.com/bGiS8niZVO – 9:00 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Learn how to make the Greyhound 🥃
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd on Josh Green as Mavs’ 3rd ball handler: “Playoffs are a little bit different than regular season, but you can see that he worked on his game, and his teammates trust him. … The one that’s right behind him is Hardy, starting to show that he can do the same thing.” – 8:58 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
A lil pregame ASMR 🏀
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
If you had to compare Kyrie Irving to any movie character, I’d go Worm from Rounders.
And yes, in this situation, Kevin Durant is Mike McDermott.
Joe Tsai is Joey Knish.
Sean Marks is Jo.
James Harden is Grama.
Adam Silver is the judge.
Brad Townsend @townbrad
I asked Kidd whether the staff has worked up new sets/plays for when Irving.Doncic are on the court together. He said that process started in shootaround this A.M., with Doncic on the court. Staff is adding a couple of sets that Irving has played, thrived in past. – 8:46 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Ready for some hoops 👀
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Jason Kidd says “hopefully” Luka Doncic (heel) will play tomorrow vs. Kings. “The goal was to get him to play in one of these games.” – 8:32 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic missing fourth straight game with right heel contusion tonight: “Hopefully it’ll be tomorrow.” – 8:32 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Sacramento coach Mike Brown with some interesting comments about his one year coaching Kyrie Irving. pic.twitter.com/KuXWKHOZLj – 8:27 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Kings coach Mike Brown, who coached Kyrie Irving for a season in Cleveland: “If you look at pound for pound who’s the best 1-on-1 players, he’s got to be right up there with the best of them, if he’s not the best.” – 8:26 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Coach Brown on @De’Aaron Fox getting his first All-Star nomination: “I’m happy that Foxy, Recee and Baby Reign will be in Salt Lake City where they deserve.” – 8:21 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
No Doncic should mean more minutes for Hardy, theoretically. pic.twitter.com/sBzQcWtjRQ – 7:59 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I don’t know how it doesn’t work”
@Dallas Mavericks GM Nico Harrison is confident Kyrie will be a great fit in Dallas #MFFL
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Never a dull moment with Darrell “Luka Copycat” Armstrong around. pic.twitter.com/ym4GnKjaNB – 7:52 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I don’t know how it doesn’t work”
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
2 things I’ve noticed about Kyrie Irving in the very short time he’s been with Mavs:
— He joins Davis Bertans as the only ones who warm-up with legit near-logo 3s, not just for fun.
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Kyrie Irving Mavs Game No. 2 incoming. pic.twitter.com/FkIBYWmlj4 – 7:27 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Myself & @christavarez sitting down with Kings coach Mike Brown to talk about a variety of topics. Namely, Sacramento’s success thus far, the marathon to the postseason & having Domantas Sabonis & De’Aaron Fox in the All-Star game.
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Bill Schoening says he’s been informed the Spurs fielded a younger starting five in the bubble in Orlando that included Keldon, Luka Samanic, Dejounte Murray, Lonnie Walker and Jakob Poeltl. – 7:07 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
“Us being able to win and have two guys there is the greatest thing.”
James Ham @James_HamNBA
De’Aaron Fox earns first NBA All-Star nod, joins Domantas Sabonis in Utah kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/deaaron-fox-… pic.twitter.com/urigd27huY – 6:57 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Mike Brown discusses having two all-stars, how he gained the respect of the locker room, and coming to Sacramento to win right away in an exclusive interview for ABC 10 & the Locked On Kings Podcast.
WATCH: https://t.co/mRioQbUJxL
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @Ben Golliver and I break down the Trade Deadline, including Kevin Durant to the Suns, Kyrie on the Mavs, superstar team-ups, what can happen in 2025 and much more: basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/270448… – 6:51 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
OFFICIAL: @Sacramento Kings recall KZ Okpala from the @StocktonKings
OFFICIAL: @Sacramento Kings recall KZ Okpala from the @StocktonKings
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings have recalled KZ Okpala from G League Stockton ahead of tonight’s game with Dallas. He will not play though due to Bilateral Knee Soreness – 6:17 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Ben Simmons is psyched to begin anew with his new teammates post KD/Kyrie trade: “We got a great group of guys, guys who just want to play basketball…..I’m kind of tired of just, you know, any focus being away from basketball.”
Ben Simmons is psyched to begin anew with his new teammates post KD/Kyrie trade: “We got a great group of guys, guys who just want to play basketball…..I’m kind of tired of just, you know, any focus being away from basketball.”
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Before I process all the trades, made a snapshot @SportsBizClass of the Luxury Tax Tracker pre-Kyrie/Nets/Mavs swap, so we have a reference to compare what teams did in relation to the tax
NBA 2022-23 Luxury Tax Tracker: Pre-Irving/Trade Deadline Snapshot
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
First Kings All-Star duo since Brad Miller & Peja Stojakovic in 2004 ⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/wbwqqQhdLp – 5:14 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
COMING SOON: My one-on-one interview with Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown! pic.twitter.com/fXL1bECXuR – 5:12 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavs have officially declared Doncic out tonight, as he told us a couple hours ago probably would be the case. – 5:10 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings GM Monte McNair explains Sacramento’s relative inactivity during the NBA’s trade deadline, the confidence they have in the team’s successB/chemistry, the addition of Kessler Edwards, and having two players receive All-Star recognition.
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
GAME 👏 DAY 👏 ENERGY
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Sacramento Kings Announce the Top 8 for Capitalize: Technology
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Intel on Kyrie contract negotiations from @Adrian Wojnarowski and @Ramona Shelburne:
Intel on Kyrie contract negotiations from @Adrian Wojnarowski and @Ramona Shelburne:
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐏𝐎𝐆 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐧: 𝐀𝐧 𝐎𝐫𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐧 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Luka has the Suns as the favorites out West right now 👀
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic talks…
