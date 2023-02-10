Mavericks vs. Kings: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Dallas Mavericks play against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center
The Dallas Mavericks are spending $5,819,672 per win while the Sacramento Kings are spending $4,396,263 per win
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Friday February 10, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBCSCA
Away TV: Bally Sports SW-DAL
Home Radio: Sactown Sports 1140 AM
Away Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM
