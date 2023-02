Mavs GM Nico Harrison: Kyrie Irving wants to be in a place where he feels respected

On Monday afternoon, Kevin Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman had asked for a meeting. It was a somber one. Less than 24 hours earlier, the Nets had traded Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks after a whirlwind three days of action. Now Durant was repeating the words he had said on the eve of free agency last June that had turned the NBA on its side for weeks. Again, Durant told Marks he wanted to be traded. Only this time, Durant specifically asked to be traded to the Suns. The group then FaceTimed Nets owner Joe Tsai, who was at his home in San Diego, with the decision. -via ESPN / February 10, 2023