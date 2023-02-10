Mavs GM Nico Harrison: Kyrie Irving wants to be in a place where he feels respected

Callie Caplan: Nico Harrison on Kyrie Irving trade despite past controversies: “He wants to be in a place where he feels respected, feels like he can be himself. Our job, my job, is to take away all the distractions so that he can just focus on basketball in a place that he feels love.”
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Intel on Kyrie contract negotiations from @Adrian Wojnarowski and @Ramona Shelburne:
“Nets were willing to discuss extensions for up to three seasons, but only if Irving would agree to some conditions that would protect the team if he didn’t play enough games, since he had missed more than… – 4:32 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic talks…
— Championship hopes with Kyrie Irving
— Adjusting to playing off the ball more often
— His reaction to the Kevin Durant trade
And more:
dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 4:17 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Nico Harrison Q&A: The Irving trade, Doncic’s input, assessing the West and buyout market dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 3:41 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
ESPN story on Luka Doncic’s excitement about playing with Kyrie Irving, which will wait at least one more day after Doncic felt pain in his heel following a pickup run: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:38 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
More from Luka Doncic on his “still painful” heel injury that’s delaying his debut with Kyrie Irving, and the “a little scary” fall that caused it and had him fearing the worst: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 3:30 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka likely to sit out Friday night, but could target Saturday’s rematch with the Kings for a return from heel injury. Plus, his thoughts on Kyrie and more are all here:
mavs.com/luka-talks-inj… – 3:30 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic on Kyrie Irving: “NBA champion. Probably the best ballhandler ever in the game. Amazing player and he’s going to be fun to play with.” – 3:13 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Nico Harrison, laughing about NBA-wide trade madness: “I don’t know why they brought so many All-Stars over from the East. They didn’t have to do what we did! We were fine being the only one.”
He learned about Kevin Durant trade while eating dinner, didn’t believe it at first. – 2:49 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Nico Harrison: “Listen, everybody knows that we’ve been talking about another star in here to go along with Luka. You name that star, we’ve looked at it, we’ve figured out how we could bring him in.” – 2:47 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Nico Harrison on Kyrie Irving trade despite past controversies: “He wants to be in a place where he feels respected, feels like he can be himself. Our job, my job, is to take away all the distractions so that he can just focus on basketball in a place that he feels love.” – 2:46 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic’s first reaction to Kyrie Irving becoming his Mavs teammate: “Obviously, you could see in the first game how amazing of a player he is. But first, I want to thank Spence and Doe. Those are my guys. We’ll obviously miss them here. But Kyrie’s Kyrie, man.” – 2:44 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
GM Nico Harrison on Mavs’ buyout market interest to fill 15th roster spot: “We’re going to look at it closely. If there’s something we think can help strengthen our bench, then we’ll definitely do it, for sure.”
Wing depth, defense are priorities. – 2:34 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
“Probably the best ball handler ever in the game”
Luka has high praise for new Mavs teammate Kyrie Irving.
Via @Brad Townsend
pic.twitter.com/ZIAKJLC8s9 – 2:06 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic looks ready to play the Kings and debut with Kyrie Irving tonight — unless half-court shots keep hitting him. pic.twitter.com/Wsu97NWn7d – 1:46 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings-Mavericks gameday: Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving will suit up together for first time tonight in Sacramento
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 1:03 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic (heel) is expected to make his return to the lineup tonight vs. Sacramento Kings, the debut of the Kyrie Irving-Doncic backcourt, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/4NnfxkUrPg – 12:51 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Scanning the deadline deals with league execs:
Among their observations, we get a “why not?” on whether @dallasmavs made the right move for Kyrie.
And how Mikal Bridges was the key to getting a @KDTrey5 trade done now (instead of last summer).
bit.ly/3RO2K30 – 12:22 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Reporting on KD, Kyrie trades shows the difference in how Nets felt about them:
Kyrie fueled constant off-court drama and was not there for the team, Tsai didn’t want to give him what he wanted (LA).
KD showed up to work and played hard, Nets worked with him to get him to PHX. – 12:03 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Luka and Kyrie. Fire and Ice. Yin and Yang. How will this super-combo meld on the court and what pace will Dallas play, St. Bernard or Greyhound or somewhere between?
dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 11:19 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
From last night, Sean Marks officially closed the door on the KD and Kyrie era as the Nets beat the Bulls. The vibes were very 2018-19 Nets-like and now the expectations are probably, too. Story: theathletic.com/4176201/2023/0… – 9:12 AM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
As Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving leave another superteam in ruins, the #Spurs see the power of patience, our @mikefinger opines.
expressnews.com/sports/columni… – 9:02 AM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
The Nets’ superstar era ended so quickly that James Harden hasn’t even been back to Brooklyn yet in the regular season, and already Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are gone.
apnews.com/article/brookl… – 8:45 AM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
The three biggest NBA trades featured superstars who were so unhappy in situations they chose, they couldn’t go on. What does the unhappiness of Durant, Westbrook, and Irving say about the league? @The Athletic theathletic.com/4174031/2023/0… – 8:40 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Kyrie Irving might be exactly what Luka Doncic needed 👀
How this trade will impact the Dallas Mavericks’ future: https://t.co/ITT22sbthc pic.twitter.com/0njRWWBr8b – 6:50 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Giannis on Kyrie being traded to the Suns:
“The less you face him, the better.” pic.twitter.com/wRq2iI4Z2o – 1:59 AM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls stayed pat – Nets traded away stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. An easy night for the boys from Chicago? Not so fast. Plus, Vooch contract talk, and some Lonzo Ball injury stuff … all in one click.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2023/2/9… – 10:58 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Reggie Miller and Grant Hill have to be delirious! In the wake of Thomas Bryant allegedly asking Lakers to trade him, they claim never having heard of a player not wanting to play with LeBron?! Say, what!! Where were they when Kyrie Irving wanted to be traded by the Cavaliers?! – 10:43 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Reggie Miller and Grant have to be delirious! In the wake of Thomas Brant allegedly asking Lakers to trade him, they claim never having heard of a player not wanting to play with LeBron James?! Say, what!! Where were they when Kyrie Irving wanted to be traded by the Cavaliers?! – 10:39 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Dorian Finney-Smith Nets debut:
9 PTS
9 REB
+30
A higher +/- than Simmons or Kyrie have had in a game this season. pic.twitter.com/oIgXqEDovv – 9:52 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
In their first game since the trade:
Kyrie — Dinwiddie —
24 PTS 25 PTS
4 REB 5 REB
5 AST 6 AST
1 STL 4 STL pic.twitter.com/ynM9LN9XUV – 9:52 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka-Kyrie pairing could make debut Friday as Doncic is upgraded to questionable.
mavs.com/mav-king-previ… – 9:00 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Nets GM Sean Marks says he was ‘sad’ trading Kevin Durant, admits KD/Kyrie era “didn’t work” nj.com/nets/2023/02/n… – 9:00 PM
Now on @njdotcom
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Sean Marks was asked about Kyrie saying he was thinking about leaving after year 1 in BKN:
Said he doesn’t want to speak for how Kyrie felt. Added that it’s easy to reflect and point fingers, but he’d rather look internally at what could have been done better by all parties. pic.twitter.com/V0YgRozXY4 – 8:57 PM
Sean Marks was asked about Kyrie saying he was thinking about leaving after year 1 in BKN:
Said he doesn’t want to speak for how Kyrie felt. Added that it’s easy to reflect and point fingers, but he’d rather look internally at what could have been done better by all parties. pic.twitter.com/V0YgRozXY4 – 8:57 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons now that KD and Kyrie are no longer in Brooklyn: pic.twitter.com/P6jw0gBy8W – 8:36 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
KD and Kyrie are gone. Spencer Dinwiddie is back. Joe Harris is lights out.
It’s April 2019 again in Brooklyn. – 8:27 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
.@CJMcCollum is all in on the Kyrie-Luka backcourt 👀 pic.twitter.com/bORLgvD2Uw – 7:55 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Was the KD/Kyrie era a failure for the Nets?
Sean Marks: “I think it would be easy to look in from the outside — and honestly I look at it internally — and say, well, it didn’t work. Let’s be honest there. We did not reach the full potential of where we thought we can get to.” pic.twitter.com/DTDGWnaFTv – 7:48 PM
Was the KD/Kyrie era a failure for the Nets?
Sean Marks: “I think it would be easy to look in from the outside — and honestly I look at it internally — and say, well, it didn’t work. Let’s be honest there. We did not reach the full potential of where we thought we can get to.” pic.twitter.com/DTDGWnaFTv – 7:48 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
After spending the last two weeks with the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers, I’ve come to two conclusions: Too many players are unhappy, and Kyrie Irving may end up on the Lakers this summer. @The Athletic theathletic.com/4174031/2023/0… – 7:37 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks expect to get Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving on the floor together for the first time Friday night when they visit Sacramento for the first of back-to-back games.
mavs.com/mav-king-prime… – 7:06 PM
Mavericks expect to get Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving on the floor together for the first time Friday night when they visit Sacramento for the first of back-to-back games.
mavs.com/mav-king-prime… – 7:06 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
An “It didn’t work,” Marks says stating the obvious of the KD-Kyrie era. They look back and say pic.twitter.com/0oHP2VJFXT – 7:05 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
For @YahooSportsNBA: In losing Kevin Durant, the Nets’ gravest mistake was holding Kyrie Irving to account.
sports.yahoo.com/nets-gravest-m… – 6:11 PM
For @YahooSportsNBA: In losing Kevin Durant, the Nets’ gravest mistake was holding Kyrie Irving to account.
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs have upgraded Luka Doncic (heel injury) to questionable to return tomorrow vs. Kings.
A positive sign he remains on track to debut with Kyrie Irving this weekend: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 6:08 PM
Mavs have upgraded Luka Doncic (heel injury) to questionable to return tomorrow vs. Kings.
A positive sign he remains on track to debut with Kyrie Irving this weekend: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 6:08 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Could the Nets still make the playoffs without KD and Kyrie?
@Zach Lowe sees a path 👀 pic.twitter.com/3zhMrv0RmU – 5:43 PM
Could the Nets still make the playoffs without KD and Kyrie?
@Zach Lowe sees a path 👀 pic.twitter.com/3zhMrv0RmU – 5:43 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavericks’ post-trade-deadline depth chart analysis:
Should Josh Green start with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving? dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 4:50 PM
Mavericks’ post-trade-deadline depth chart analysis:
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Winning 18 of 20 and being widely regarded as a title contender just to somehow have a completely different team post deadline is such a perfect encapsulation of the KD-Kyrie era. – 4:20 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Winning 18 of 20 and widely being regarded as a title contender just to have a completely different team post deadline is such a perfect encapsulation of the KD-Kyrie era. – 4:18 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Are you ready for the Cam Thomas show Nets fans? With Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving gone, Brooklyn could continue to lean on its hot-scoring guard to score big after three-straight record 40-plus games. bit.ly/3RQtaRW @andscape #nba #nets #NBATradeDeadline – 4:08 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Here’s the @SportsBizClass Luxury Tax Tracker pre-Kyrie/deadline trades – for reference, because I’ll be updating once the trades are official and we’ll see who went up/down in/out of tax – the kickback was in the $17m range for the 20 teams under sportsbusinessclassroom.com/nba-2022-23-lu… – 3:35 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Crossed paths with Derek Harper, who knows a thing or two about guard play. While he understands some skepticism, he says of the Irving acquisition: “I think it’s going to be the deal of the century.”
Says he felt palpable energy from the team before, during, after last night. – 3:27 PM
Crossed paths with Derek Harper, who knows a thing or two about guard play. While he understands some skepticism, he says of the Irving acquisition: “I think it’s going to be the deal of the century.”
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Kyrie Irving, Markieff Morris and … no one else!
Mavs made no additional moves before the NBA’s trade deadline just now.
Not for not trying, though — lack of another deal showed Tim Hardaway Jr. and Christian Wood’s waning value around the league: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 3:16 PM
Kyrie Irving, Markieff Morris and … no one else!
Mavs made no additional moves before the NBA’s trade deadline just now.
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
Gary Payton II better be healthy because he’s going to get a lot of work against Western Conference points (Paul, Irving, Conley, Morant, Lillard, Russell, Murray, Fox). He can handle most shooting guards, too. – 3:09 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Also in attendance: Dwyane Wade just walked in, along with Nico Harrison and Lynn Merritt (Nike) – 11:00 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Irving said he was playing pickup in his New Jersey hometown when his agent called, saying the Mavericks acquired him. He said his eyes immediately lit up, thinking of his relationships with Nico Harrison and Jason Kidd and how great it felt that Dallas wants him. – 4:27 PM
On Monday afternoon, Kevin Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman had asked for a meeting. It was a somber one. Less than 24 hours earlier, the Nets had traded Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks after a whirlwind three days of action. Now Durant was repeating the words he had said on the eve of free agency last June that had turned the NBA on its side for weeks. Again, Durant told Marks he wanted to be traded. Only this time, Durant specifically asked to be traded to the Suns. The group then FaceTimed Nets owner Joe Tsai, who was at his home in San Diego, with the decision. -via ESPN / February 10, 2023
Callie Caplan: Luka Doncic on Kevin Durant trade to Suns: “Oh, I was surprised. Big move. Probably the favorite in the West, right?” What about Mavs? “Ask the people that do the rankings.” But do Mavs have a legit shot with Kyrie now? “Yeah, for sure. That’s what I think every season.” -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / February 10, 2023