Mavs have not offered a contract extension to Christian Wood?

A person familiar with negotiations confirmed Dallas’ front office has not offered Wood a contract extension, despite recent national reporting to the contrary. Doing so would appear unlikely to benefit the Mavericks’ roster-building flexibility as they evaluate long-term prospects with the controversy-ridden Irving.
Source: Callie Caplan @ Dallas Morning News
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Christian Wood, Tim Hardaway Jr. stay Mavericks after trade deadline — but for how long? dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 7:18 PM
Christian Wood @Chriswood_5
Got to watch y’all disrespect like I haven’t been efficiently HOOPING all year .. using it as motivation – 3:17 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
JaVale McGee is set to check in as the Mavericks’ first sub tonight — before Christian Wood. – 10:24 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Asked Jason Kidd about Christian Wood, who returned to play Monday night after thumb injury.
Kidd: “When you have Luka and Kai in front of you, he’s going to benefit because of the one on one. Or, no one around and he’ll have wide open shots.”
That would require Wood staying.✍🏾 pic.twitter.com/uLCStIClsy – 9:40 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
From @KSherringtonDMN:
Should Mavs move Christian Wood at trade deadline to avoid another Jalen Brunson mistake? dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 10:15 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Kyrie Irving and Christian Wood banter about needing a water break during the scrimmage.
Of note: Tim Hardaway Jr. Is getting his right knee looked at with Casey Smith on the side, wrapping it in ice. pic.twitter.com/mI7iC8k3NX – 3:57 PM
Marc Stein: Christian Wood is indeed staying put in Dallas, league sources say. More NBA from me: https://t.co/A6ycVmnrjq -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / February 9, 2023
And that fallback plan isn’t exactly a sign that the Mavs are taking extension negotiations with high-scoring center/power forward Christian Wood too seriously. Sources said Wood, who is on an expiring contract, is also being shopped in the trade market. -via ESPN / February 7, 2023