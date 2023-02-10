Monty Williams on Jalen Smith: I didn't give him a fair shake

Duane Rankin: “I didn’t give him a fair shake.” Monty Williams on Jalen Smith, who is now with #Pacers after starting his career in Phoenix. #Suns
Source: Twitter @DuaneRankin
Source: Twitter @DuaneRankin
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“DA never has that rebound total. It was really surprising. So I’m sure he wants to bounce back tonight, dominate the paint and get every defensive board he can.”
Monty Williams on Deandre Ayton, who had just two rebounds in Thursday’s loss at Atlanta. #Suns – 7:06 PM
“DA never has that rebound total. It was really surprising. So I’m sure he wants to bounce back tonight, dominate the paint and get every defensive board he can.”
Monty Williams on Deandre Ayton, who had just two rebounds in Thursday’s loss at Atlanta. #Suns – 7:06 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Q: In what ways have you seen Jalen Smith grow from the time you had him to now with the Pacers?
A: “His hair, for one.”
Monty Williams on Jalen Smith, who started his career in Phoenix.
“I felt like he never got a fair shake. I didn’t give him a fair shake. #Suns #Pacers pic.twitter.com/cuhmQeCtRc – 7:02 PM
Q: In what ways have you seen Jalen Smith grow from the time you had him to now with the Pacers?
A: “His hair, for one.”
Monty Williams on Jalen Smith, who started his career in Phoenix.
“I felt like he never got a fair shake. I didn’t give him a fair shake. #Suns #Pacers pic.twitter.com/cuhmQeCtRc – 7:02 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It’s huge as far as us figuring out what’s the most important thing to run. Right now, I think it’s the old Pop (Gregg Popovich) saying, less is more. We’re going to try to figure that out once we get back.”
Monty Williams on upcoming film work with Kevin Durant. #Suns pic.twitter.com/7R1bJERvUh – 6:53 PM
“It’s huge as far as us figuring out what’s the most important thing to run. Right now, I think it’s the old Pop (Gregg Popovich) saying, less is more. We’re going to try to figure that out once we get back.”
Monty Williams on upcoming film work with Kevin Durant. #Suns pic.twitter.com/7R1bJERvUh – 6:53 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“You get a minute restriction, I don’t know if anybody has done it to the letter.”
Monty Williams on Devin Booker, who returns after missing Thursday at Atlanta on groin injury management.
Was on minute restriction in return Tuesday at Brooklyn after missing 21 games. #Suns pic.twitter.com/lK45tCmx2s – 6:49 PM
“You get a minute restriction, I don’t know if anybody has done it to the letter.”
Monty Williams on Devin Booker, who returns after missing Thursday at Atlanta on groin injury management.
Was on minute restriction in return Tuesday at Brooklyn after missing 21 games. #Suns pic.twitter.com/lK45tCmx2s – 6:49 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I think last night on the bus, the plane, gave us a chance to get back to normal. You’ll see that tonight.”
Monty Williams as #Suns face #Pacers after losing Thursday at #Hawks after trade deadline.
“We’re not taking anything away from Atlanta. They beat us last night.” pic.twitter.com/0yEee8xCwH – 6:45 PM
“I think last night on the bus, the plane, gave us a chance to get back to normal. You’ll see that tonight.”
Monty Williams as #Suns face #Pacers after losing Thursday at #Hawks after trade deadline.
“We’re not taking anything away from Atlanta. They beat us last night.” pic.twitter.com/0yEee8xCwH – 6:45 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Real quick.
T.J. Warren isn’t with Suns here in Indianapolis. He’s meeting team back in Phoenix.
#Pacers recognizing Monty Williams, Michael Ruffin, Jarrett Jack, Torrey Craig and Warren. #Suns pic.twitter.com/G8SSziERHP – 6:16 PM
Real quick.
T.J. Warren isn’t with Suns here in Indianapolis. He’s meeting team back in Phoenix.
#Pacers recognizing Monty Williams, Michael Ruffin, Jarrett Jack, Torrey Craig and Warren. #Suns pic.twitter.com/G8SSziERHP – 6:16 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I didn’t give him a fair shake.” Monty Williams on Jalen Smith, who is now with #Pacers after starting his career in Phoenix. #Suns – 5:40 PM
“I didn’t give him a fair shake.” Monty Williams on Jalen Smith, who is now with #Pacers after starting his career in Phoenix. #Suns – 5:40 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“They know how much we care about them. They understand the business side of it, but they also understand there’s a human side and an emotional side, the connection that is greater.” Monty Williams.
#Suns ’emotional’ over losing Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson bit.ly/3xaFHWK – 4:26 PM
“They know how much we care about them. They understand the business side of it, but they also understand there’s a human side and an emotional side, the connection that is greater.” Monty Williams.
#Suns ’emotional’ over losing Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson bit.ly/3xaFHWK – 4:26 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Monty Williams on Durant: I think it’s a jolt, if that makes sense
sportando.basketball/en/monty-willi… – 3:25 AM
Monty Williams on Durant: I think it’s a jolt, if that makes sense
sportando.basketball/en/monty-willi… – 3:25 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I think the group that we have, once we get healthy, we got a chance to be really good.” Monty Williams on the addition of Kevin Durant to #Suns pic.twitter.com/cgtU04YiSQ – 11:26 PM
“I think the group that we have, once we get healthy, we got a chance to be really good.” Monty Williams on the addition of Kevin Durant to #Suns pic.twitter.com/cgtU04YiSQ – 11:26 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“That was the game.”
Monty Williams as #Hawks outrebounded #Suns, 59-35, getting 20 offensive boards.
Deandre Ayton had just two boards in 30 minutes.
“One time, he said they’re boxing out when he goes to rebound. I got to look at the film and see but that’s not his normal.'” pic.twitter.com/FWRaeebgXS – 11:20 PM
“That was the game.”
Monty Williams as #Hawks outrebounded #Suns, 59-35, getting 20 offensive boards.
Deandre Ayton had just two boards in 30 minutes.
“One time, he said they’re boxing out when he goes to rebound. I got to look at the film and see but that’s not his normal.'” pic.twitter.com/FWRaeebgXS – 11:20 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I did talk to him.” Monty Williams on having a conversation with T.J. Warren when taking #Suns head coaching job May 2019.
Warren was traded a month later.
“I haven’t talked to Kevin.” On Kevin Durant since trade
“No.” On if he has timetable on when Durant will join the team pic.twitter.com/UU5RvKN4Id – 8:04 PM
“I did talk to him.” Monty Williams on having a conversation with T.J. Warren when taking #Suns head coaching job May 2019.
Warren was traded a month later.
“I haven’t talked to Kevin.” On Kevin Durant since trade
“No.” On if he has timetable on when Durant will join the team pic.twitter.com/UU5RvKN4Id – 8:04 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Kevin can play with anybody. Book can play with anybody and Chris can play with anybody. From that standpoint, I think it can be easier, but not easy because you have other guys around them that have to fit.”
Monty Williams on Kevin Durant, Chris Paul and Devin Booker. #Suns pic.twitter.com/il9eiw7X7r – 7:55 PM
“Kevin can play with anybody. Book can play with anybody and Chris can play with anybody. From that standpoint, I think it can be easier, but not easy because you have other guys around them that have to fit.”
Monty Williams on Kevin Durant, Chris Paul and Devin Booker. #Suns pic.twitter.com/il9eiw7X7r – 7:55 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We’re focused on tonight and also planning some things for the future.”
Monty Williams as #Suns traded Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, Dario Saric and picks and getting Kevin Durant, T.J. Warren and Darius Bazley.
On Durant fit: “We’ll just have to wait and see.” pic.twitter.com/urqiz3RgxH – 7:47 PM
“We’re focused on tonight and also planning some things for the future.”
Monty Williams as #Suns traded Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, Dario Saric and picks and getting Kevin Durant, T.J. Warren and Darius Bazley.
On Durant fit: “We’ll just have to wait and see.” pic.twitter.com/urqiz3RgxH – 7:47 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I got to see them before they took off and it was emotional. Those two are near and dear to my heart. They literally are like my family.”
Monty Williams on Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson.
“That was hard to talk to those guys and then hug them before they got going.” #Suns pic.twitter.com/FvQXgrReZV – 7:34 PM
“I got to see them before they took off and it was emotional. Those two are near and dear to my heart. They literally are like my family.”
Monty Williams on Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson.
“That was hard to talk to those guys and then hug them before they got going.” #Suns pic.twitter.com/FvQXgrReZV – 7:34 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He’s the hardest worker I’ve been around. Tim (Duncan), Kevin (Durant), Patrick (Ewing), guys I’ve watched over the years. And there’s other guys that are right there, but that was the thing that stood out to me. The love for the game.” Monty Williams on Kevin Durant. #Suns pic.twitter.com/3qGneuXRnV – 7:25 PM
“He’s the hardest worker I’ve been around. Tim (Duncan), Kevin (Durant), Patrick (Ewing), guys I’ve watched over the years. And there’s other guys that are right there, but that was the thing that stood out to me. The love for the game.” Monty Williams on Kevin Durant. #Suns pic.twitter.com/3qGneuXRnV – 7:25 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams said he doesn’t have a timetable on when Kevin Durant will join the team.
Durant isn’t expected to play until after the #NBAAllStar break as he’s out with a right MCL sprain. #Suns – 7:15 PM
Monty Williams said he doesn’t have a timetable on when Kevin Durant will join the team.
Durant isn’t expected to play until after the #NBAAllStar break as he’s out with a right MCL sprain. #Suns – 7:15 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Jalen Smith, who didn’t play in the first half, has been ruled out for the second half in Miami due to illness, Pacers say. – 8:59 PM
Jalen Smith, who didn’t play in the first half, has been ruled out for the second half in Miami due to illness, Pacers say. – 8:59 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Jalen Smith, who didn’t played in the first half, has been ruled out for the second half in Miami due to illness, Pacers say. – 8:58 PM
Jalen Smith, who didn’t played in the first half, has been ruled out for the second half in Miami due to illness, Pacers say. – 8:58 PM
More on this storyline
Clutch Points: JA MORANT JUST OBLITERATED JALEN SMITH 🤯 pic.twitter.com/y07tCrcpYK -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / January 14, 2023
Tony East: Myles Turner has back spasms and won’t play tonight. James Johnson draws the start next to Jalen Smith in the frontcourt. First start as a Pacer for Johnson. -via Twitter @TEastNBA / January 11, 2023
Indiana: Bennedict Mathurin (left shoulder soreness) and Jalen Smith (right hand soreness) have been upgraded to available for Sunday’s game against Charlotte. -via HoopsHype / January 8, 2023