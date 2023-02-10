More than a dozen teams called to inquire about Naz Reid’s availability

As The Athletic forecasted earlier this week, the Timberwolves did not trade center Naz Reid, who was a coveted player on the market. More than a dozen teams called to inquire about his availability, sources said, but the Timberwolves didn’t come close to moving him. The Wolves are big fans of Reid, who has developed from an undrafted free agent with an injured foot into one of the most skilled backup big men in the league. He is one of the team’s most prideful workers, having stayed in Minneapolis for most of last summer to hone his game. He is posting career highs in rebounds (4.8 in 18 minutes per game) and field goal percentage (.535). In 10 starts this season, Reid is averaging 15.1 points and 6.8 rebounds in 25 minutes. The Wolves are 7-3 when he starts.
Source: Jon Krawczynski @ The Athletic
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Why it didn’t make salary cap sense to give Naz Reid a contract extension prior to the deadline, and why, after the DLo trade, it does make more salary cap sense to extend the 23 year-old big.
(Obviously still a frontcourt roster crunch — but this clip explains the cap reasons.) pic.twitter.com/6wKZtquFS0 – 2:23 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Muscala (2 2nds) + Bryant (3 2nds) deals have me thinking we have been underestimating Naz Reid’s market
Muscala + Bryant are good backup bigs even if they, like Naz, are more O than D. But Muscala is 31 and Bryant is 25 (and coming off an ACL). Eye-test on Naz, 23, isn’t close – 1:34 PM
Kyle Ratke @Kyle_Ratke
I made a trade machine trade involving Naz Reid and I feel like I cheated on my spouse. Take this machine away from me. – 9:03 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Wolves going with the Spy Rudy tactic, guarding Aaron Gordon while Naz Reid checks Nikola Jokic – 9:12 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Naz Reid is starting at power forward, for the first time this season, tonight vs. Denver. – 9:09 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
I bet Naz Reid guards Jokić and Rudy Gobert guards Gordon for at least a significant amount of time tonight. – 9:03 PM
More on this storyline
The Wolves have had contract extension negotiations with Reid throughout the season, per league sources. I believe there is an openness on the team’s part to extend him and a desire from Reid to stay if the numbers are right. Couple that with there being no way to know exactly how Towns will come back from his extended absence and it would appear that Reid is here to stay through the deadline unless another team makes an offer they absolutely cannot refuse. Given that he is so close to free agency, it is hard to see an offer like that coming along. -via The Athletic / February 7, 2023
“From what I’m told, the Clippers have been looking hard at D’Angelo Russell,” said Stein on the #thisleague UNCUT podcast. “I think they have interest in Naz Reid as well, but all the signals from Minnesota have been that Naz Reid is not going to be moved.” -via Sports Illustrated / February 6, 2023
There were reports about a potential move of Hyland to Minnesota to the general manager who drafted him, Tim Connelly, but sources told Action Network there wasn’t any substance to reports of a potential swap for Naz Reid. The Nuggets are open to conversations about wings, with Chris Duarte, Terrence Mann, and Alex Caruso (likely too expensive for Denver’s asset cache) on their list of considerations. -via Action Network / February 6, 2023