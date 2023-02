More than a dozen teams called to inquire about Naz Reid’s availability

As The Athletic forecasted earlier this week, the Timberwolves did not trade center Naz Reid, who was a coveted player on the market. More than a dozen teams called to inquire about his availability, sources said, but the Timberwolves didn’t come close to moving him. The Wolves are big fans of Reid, who has developed from an undrafted free agent with an injured foot into one of the most skilled backup big men in the league. He is one of the team’s most prideful workers, having stayed in Minneapolis for most of last summer to hone his game. He is posting career highs in rebounds (4.8 in 18 minutes per game) and field goal percentage (.535). In 10 starts this season, Reid is averaging 15.1 points and 6.8 rebounds in 25 minutes. The Wolves are 7-3 when he starts.Source: Jon Krawczynski @ The Athletic