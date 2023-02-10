NBA still conducting investigation on Miles Bridges, Hornets waiting for conclusion before potential signing

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
#Hornets could have easily resigned Jalen McDaniels, PJ Washington and Miles Bridges (regardless of how you feel about that), while also signing both of their ’23 1R picks — all w/ being able to easily stay below the tax. So, no, the team didn’t have to choose between JMD or PJW – 2:05 PM
#Hornets could have easily resigned Jalen McDaniels, PJ Washington and Miles Bridges (regardless of how you feel about that), while also signing both of their ’23 1R picks — all w/ being able to easily stay below the tax. So, no, the team didn’t have to choose between JMD or PJW – 2:05 PM
More on this storyline
Something else of note to monitor in Charlotte: Word is that the Hornets’ interest in re-signing P.J. Washington has risen sharply compared to last summer, when the Hornets were expected to prioritize Miles Bridges. The Hornets insisted this month that they are not in active contract negotiations with Bridges, who pleaded no contest in November to a felony domestic violence charge for assaulting his partner in front of their two children and received three years’ probation without jail time. -via marcstein.substack.com / January 22, 2023
ESPN reported in late December that talks between Bridges and the Hornets are “gathering traction,” and there is “optimism” that a deal can be reached in the near future. The Hornets say this is not true. “We have not been engaged in contract negotiations with Miles Bridges,” the Hornets told me in a statement this week. -via Charlotte Observer / January 5, 2023
Wosny Lambre: They’re going to bring back Miles Bridges, that’s happening. From all the people that I’ve spoke to that are pretty close to the situation, he’s coming back. The parameters under which like, what the deal will be structured or whatever, I don’t know. But he’s going to be a Charlotte Hornet in the future. -via Apple Podcasts / January 3, 2023