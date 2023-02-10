Nets were offered four first-round picks by a team for Mikal Bridges

Erik Slater: The Nets were offered four first-round picks for Mikal Bridges by an unnamed team per @Zach Lowe. “I’ve confirmed this… I know of at least three first-round picks. I think the fourth one may have had some protections or something, but I’m pretty sure that was a thing.”
Source: Twitter @erikslater_
Source: Twitter @erikslater_
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Scanning the deadline deals with league execs:
Among their observations, we get a “why not?” on whether @dallasmavs made the right move for Kyrie.
And how Mikal Bridges was the key to getting a @KDTrey5 trade done now (instead of last summer).
bit.ly/3RO2K30 – 12:22 PM
Scanning the deadline deals with league execs:
Among their observations, we get a “why not?” on whether @dallasmavs made the right move for Kyrie.
And how Mikal Bridges was the key to getting a @KDTrey5 trade done now (instead of last summer).
bit.ly/3RO2K30 – 12:22 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets were offered four first-round picks for Mikal Bridges by an unnamed team per @Zach Lowe.
“I’ve confirmed this… I know of at least three first-round picks. I think the fourth one may have had some protections or something, but I’m pretty sure that was a thing.” – 11:42 AM
The Nets were offered four first-round picks for Mikal Bridges by an unnamed team per @Zach Lowe.
“I’ve confirmed this… I know of at least three first-round picks. I think the fourth one may have had some protections or something, but I’m pretty sure that was a thing.” – 11:42 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
‘Emotional’: Phoenix Suns lose Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson in blockbuster trade for Kevin Durant #Suns #Nets azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 11:00 PM
‘Emotional’: Phoenix Suns lose Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson in blockbuster trade for Kevin Durant #Suns #Nets azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 11:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Did a lot of crying already. Once I know my guys, the Twins are good. I’m back to business.”
Deandre Ayton on Cam Johnson and Mikal Bridges being traded to #Nets in blockbuster deal for Kevin Durant. #Suns pic.twitter.com/SBZ5VG5D9n – 10:35 PM
“Did a lot of crying already. Once I know my guys, the Twins are good. I’m back to business.”
Deandre Ayton on Cam Johnson and Mikal Bridges being traded to #Nets in blockbuster deal for Kevin Durant. #Suns pic.twitter.com/SBZ5VG5D9n – 10:35 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Spencer Dinwiddie says he can’t wait for Mikal Bridges to be on the court so he can start defending the opposing team’s best player. Said he had no fun guarding Zach LaVine, who had 38 points tonight. – 10:14 PM
Spencer Dinwiddie says he can’t wait for Mikal Bridges to be on the court so he can start defending the opposing team’s best player. Said he had no fun guarding Zach LaVine, who had 38 points tonight. – 10:14 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Nets beat the Bulls 116-105. Spencer Dinwiddie with 25 in his return to BK, Joe Harris with 18 off the bench and Cam Thomas with 20 on a tough shooting night. The Nets host the Sixers on Saturday. Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson should be making their debuts. – 9:52 PM
Final: Nets beat the Bulls 116-105. Spencer Dinwiddie with 25 in his return to BK, Joe Harris with 18 off the bench and Cam Thomas with 20 on a tough shooting night. The Nets host the Sixers on Saturday. Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson should be making their debuts. – 9:52 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Woj said today that Brooklyn had offers for Mikal Bridges that included four first-round picks. I’m sure the #Rockets and Nets will be in communication a lot this summer. pic.twitter.com/sgGErRHoq1 – 9:45 PM
Woj said today that Brooklyn had offers for Mikal Bridges that included four first-round picks. I’m sure the #Rockets and Nets will be in communication a lot this summer. pic.twitter.com/sgGErRHoq1 – 9:45 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Just talked to Mikal Bridges last week in Boston w/ the Suns. So weird seeing him in Brooklyn alongside Cam Johnson. – 9:45 PM
Just talked to Mikal Bridges last week in Boston w/ the Suns. So weird seeing him in Brooklyn alongside Cam Johnson. – 9:45 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We’ll deeply miss what Cam and Mikal bring to the table beyond just basketball. They’re our brothers. They need to be commended for their role in seeing this thing through to this spot. They were instrumental.” Landry Shamet on Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson. #Suns – 9:33 PM
“We’ll deeply miss what Cam and Mikal bring to the table beyond just basketball. They’re our brothers. They need to be commended for their role in seeing this thing through to this spot. They were instrumental.” Landry Shamet on Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson. #Suns – 9:33 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Mikal Bridges is inactive tonight because the trade to Brooklyn was still pending. So, with a giant asterisk, he just missed a game for the first time since high school.
Played in all 398 Suns games in his time there, played in all 116 Villanova games in his time there. – 8:57 PM
Mikal Bridges is inactive tonight because the trade to Brooklyn was still pending. So, with a giant asterisk, he just missed a game for the first time since high school.
Played in all 398 Suns games in his time there, played in all 116 Villanova games in his time there. – 8:57 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
It seems like we will not see a 40-point game by Cam Thomas (0-of-6 from the field at halftime).
Dorian Finney-Smith already made his presence felt on the defensive end for the Brooklyn Nets. It will be huge to see him next to Mikal Bridges soon. #NetsWorld – 8:33 PM
It seems like we will not see a 40-point game by Cam Thomas (0-of-6 from the field at halftime).
Dorian Finney-Smith already made his presence felt on the defensive end for the Brooklyn Nets. It will be huge to see him next to Mikal Bridges soon. #NetsWorld – 8:33 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Mikal Bridges is on TNT saying he got word of being traded from Damion Lee.
Not a Phoenix Suns executive.
D-Lee, a teammate.
Sports can be so cold and impersonal, which is one more reason salaries matter – 8:14 PM
Mikal Bridges is on TNT saying he got word of being traded from Damion Lee.
Not a Phoenix Suns executive.
D-Lee, a teammate.
Sports can be so cold and impersonal, which is one more reason salaries matter – 8:14 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson both introduced to the Barclays Center crowd to some applause. – 8:13 PM
Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson both introduced to the Barclays Center crowd to some applause. – 8:13 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Mikal Bridges just said on TNT he loves playing at MSG, then quickly corrected himself and said Barclays Center. Welcome to Brooklyn! – 8:10 PM
Mikal Bridges just said on TNT he loves playing at MSG, then quickly corrected himself and said Barclays Center. Welcome to Brooklyn! – 8:10 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Mikal Bridges on TNT says he kind of had a feeling since the summer he could be on the move with all the Kevin Durant stuff going on. Understands this is a business and is excited to get started in Brooklyn. He gets it for the Suns with KD, dropping a, “Shit…” on live TV. Oops! – 8:10 PM
Mikal Bridges on TNT says he kind of had a feeling since the summer he could be on the move with all the Kevin Durant stuff going on. Understands this is a business and is excited to get started in Brooklyn. He gets it for the Suns with KD, dropping a, “Shit…” on live TV. Oops! – 8:10 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
It is pretty strange watching the first Suns game in 365 regular-season games and 35 playoff games without Mikal Bridges out there – 7:54 PM
It is pretty strange watching the first Suns game in 365 regular-season games and 35 playoff games without Mikal Bridges out there – 7:54 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We’re focused on tonight and also planning some things for the future.”
Monty Williams as #Suns traded Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, Dario Saric and picks and getting Kevin Durant, T.J. Warren and Darius Bazley.
On Durant fit: “We’ll just have to wait and see.” pic.twitter.com/urqiz3RgxH – 7:47 PM
“We’re focused on tonight and also planning some things for the future.”
Monty Williams as #Suns traded Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, Dario Saric and picks and getting Kevin Durant, T.J. Warren and Darius Bazley.
On Durant fit: “We’ll just have to wait and see.” pic.twitter.com/urqiz3RgxH – 7:47 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I got to see them before they took off and it was emotional. Those two are near and dear to my heart. They literally are like my family.”
Monty Williams on Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson.
“That was hard to talk to those guys and then hug them before they got going.” #Suns pic.twitter.com/FvQXgrReZV – 7:34 PM
“I got to see them before they took off and it was emotional. Those two are near and dear to my heart. They literally are like my family.”
Monty Williams on Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson.
“That was hard to talk to those guys and then hug them before they got going.” #Suns pic.twitter.com/FvQXgrReZV – 7:34 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Sean Marks and newly-acquired Net Mikal Bridges pic.twitter.com/p8JCfY0zyp – 7:20 PM
Sean Marks and newly-acquired Net Mikal Bridges pic.twitter.com/p8JCfY0zyp – 7:20 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Mikal Bridges is in Brooklyn. The Villanova invasion continues. pic.twitter.com/KWsWdSjSTv – 7:19 PM
Mikal Bridges is in Brooklyn. The Villanova invasion continues. pic.twitter.com/KWsWdSjSTv – 7:19 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Mikal Bridges is here in the Barclays Center corridors. Looks kinda happy. – 7:17 PM
Mikal Bridges is here in the Barclays Center corridors. Looks kinda happy. – 7:17 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Sean Marks says he looks forward to seeing Mikal Bridges “honestly explode” as a player with the Nets. – 7:12 PM
Sean Marks says he looks forward to seeing Mikal Bridges “honestly explode” as a player with the Nets. – 7:12 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Just bumped into Mikal Bridges getting a tour down below Barclays Center.
Looks like he’s getting settled in. – 6:29 PM
Just bumped into Mikal Bridges getting a tour down below Barclays Center.
Looks like he’s getting settled in. – 6:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams said it was an emotional day with Cam Johnson and Mikal Bridges leaving. Said he gave them a hug. #Suns – 6:13 PM
Monty Williams said it was an emotional day with Cam Johnson and Mikal Bridges leaving. Said he gave them a hug. #Suns – 6:13 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
With Devin Booker (injury management), Cam Payne (foot) and Landry Shamet (foot) OUT, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder and Dario Saric traded, #Suns have 9 players tonight at #Hawks.
Predicted starting 5:
Chris Paul, Damion Lee, Torrey Craig, Jock Landale, Deandre Ayton. – 4:03 PM
With Devin Booker (injury management), Cam Payne (foot) and Landry Shamet (foot) OUT, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder and Dario Saric traded, #Suns have 9 players tonight at #Hawks.
Predicted starting 5:
Chris Paul, Damion Lee, Torrey Craig, Jock Landale, Deandre Ayton. – 4:03 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
One thing Wolves fans should be tracking: What Mikal Bridges, who is in year one of a 4-year, $91M deal, gets traded for
If Bridges does get traded for multiple 1sts on that deal, to me, that signals Jaden McDaniels’ contract extension this summer will be for over 4-years, $100M – 1:59 PM
One thing Wolves fans should be tracking: What Mikal Bridges, who is in year one of a 4-year, $91M deal, gets traded for
If Bridges does get traded for multiple 1sts on that deal, to me, that signals Jaden McDaniels’ contract extension this summer will be for over 4-years, $100M – 1:59 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Losing Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and Dario Saric in the same trade deadline definitely hurts the vibes as far as fan favorites are concerned. You do that every single time for Kevin Durant, but Super Dario were certainly be missed – 1:56 PM
Losing Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and Dario Saric in the same trade deadline definitely hurts the vibes as far as fan favorites are concerned. You do that every single time for Kevin Durant, but Super Dario were certainly be missed – 1:56 PM
More on this storyline
Duane Rankin: “A lot of emotions.” “I talked to ‘Kal on my way to the game.” “I’m excited. I’ve known KD for a long time.” “Just somebody who loves the game like that.” Chris Paul react to blockbuster deal that sent Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and Jae Crowder to Nets for Kevin Durant. #Suns pic.twitter.com/yrgwPRTYU0 -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / February 10, 2023
But New Orleans decided it wasn’t the right time to make an all-in move for a player like Anunoby or new Brooklyn Net Mikal Bridges. The Pelicans didn’t show much interest in including former first-round picks Trey Murphy and Dyson Daniels in potential deals, according to league sources who were not authorized to speak publicly on trade discussions. This made it challenging to construct the type of mega-deals other teams were looking to make for some of the big names that were available. -via The Athletic / February 9, 2023
NBA on ESPN: Mikal Bridges said he found out he was traded on a FaceTime from Damion Lee 😳 pic.twitter.com/QJiVDiN14l -via Twitter @ESPNNBA / February 9, 2023