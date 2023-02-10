Nuggets interested in Reggie Jackson

Reggie Jackson, who’s expected to reach a contract buyout with the Hornets, is near the top of Denver’s wish list, a source told The Post. Jackson’s been with the Clippers for parts of the past four seasons and was traded to Charlotte for former Nugget center Mason Plumlee. The Palmer High School alum is averaging 10.9 points in nearly 26 minutes per game this season.
Source: Mike Singer @ Denver Post
Source: Mike Singer @ Denver Post
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Lawrence Frank says Reggie Jackson “played a vital role in many of our finest momentshelped lead us to our first conference finals, helped carry us when we were hampered by injuries. He made a lot of fans and a lot of friends. His name and smile will always hold a special place” – 12:22 AM
Lawrence Frank says Reggie Jackson “played a vital role in many of our finest momentshelped lead us to our first conference finals, helped carry us when we were hampered by injuries. He made a lot of fans and a lot of friends. His name and smile will always hold a special place” – 12:22 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Frank on the outgoing trio of Reggie Jackson, John Wall and Luke Kennard: pic.twitter.com/zQ3Wl1iuU3 – 12:19 AM
Frank on the outgoing trio of Reggie Jackson, John Wall and Luke Kennard: pic.twitter.com/zQ3Wl1iuU3 – 12:19 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Out final statements of the night.
Mason Plumlee being praised for passing ability. Reminds me of how T Lue said Isaiah Hartenstein was second unit point guard last year. Stay woke.
Reggie Jackson goes out as one of the most memorable players in Clippers franchise history pic.twitter.com/eSiT0X8NxL – 12:10 AM
Out final statements of the night.
Mason Plumlee being praised for passing ability. Reminds me of how T Lue said Isaiah Hartenstein was second unit point guard last year. Stay woke.
Reggie Jackson goes out as one of the most memorable players in Clippers franchise history pic.twitter.com/eSiT0X8NxL – 12:10 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
One last thing on Reggie Jackson: He went through a lot with the Clippers. Pretty hard 2020. Talked himself out of retiring. Recaptured a joy in 2021 that had been diminished, injury by injury, to that point. Hope he can maintain that joy w/ next team:
latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 11:49 PM
One last thing on Reggie Jackson: He went through a lot with the Clippers. Pretty hard 2020. Talked himself out of retiring. Recaptured a joy in 2021 that had been diminished, injury by injury, to that point. Hope he can maintain that joy w/ next team:
latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 11:49 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets buyout candidates: Reggie Jackson is near the top of Denver’s wish list, source tells @denverpost.
denverpost.com/2023/02/09/nug… – 11:42 PM
#Nuggets buyout candidates: Reggie Jackson is near the top of Denver’s wish list, source tells @denverpost.
denverpost.com/2023/02/09/nug… – 11:42 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Mason Plumlee for Reggie Jackson
theathletic.com/4173745/2023/0… – 9:42 PM
Mason Plumlee for Reggie Jackson
theathletic.com/4173745/2023/0… – 9:42 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Last time Clippers did not make an in-season trade: 2016-17. The last of Lob City. The last time Doc Rivers was head personnel exec.
Since then!
2018: Blake Griffin
2019: Tobias Harris
2020: Moe Harkless
2021: Lou Williams
2022: Eric Bledsoe
2023: Reggie Jackson – 9:24 PM
Last time Clippers did not make an in-season trade: 2016-17. The last of Lob City. The last time Doc Rivers was head personnel exec.
Since then!
2018: Blake Griffin
2019: Tobias Harris
2020: Moe Harkless
2021: Lou Williams
2022: Eric Bledsoe
2023: Reggie Jackson – 9:24 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Some halftime reading on Reggie Jackson, Will Barton, Danny Green and a few other buyout candidates for the Suns to consider: bit.ly/40MqCYQ – 8:43 PM
Some halftime reading on Reggie Jackson, Will Barton, Danny Green and a few other buyout candidates for the Suns to consider: bit.ly/40MqCYQ – 8:43 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
But Luke only attempted 10+ 3s in 9 games since 2020-21. All last year. 73 players attempted 10+ 3s in more games than Kennard during his Clippers tenure, including Reggie Jackson (12). – 8:12 PM
But Luke only attempted 10+ 3s in 9 games since 2020-21. All last year. 73 players attempted 10+ 3s in more games than Kennard during his Clippers tenure, including Reggie Jackson (12). – 8:12 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Obviously not sure where Reggie Jackson or John Wall will end up.
But only one NBA team hasn’t faced the Clippers yet this season: the Memphis Grizzlies.
And now they have Luke Kennard. – 6:00 PM
Obviously not sure where Reggie Jackson or John Wall will end up.
But only one NBA team hasn’t faced the Clippers yet this season: the Memphis Grizzlies.
And now they have Luke Kennard. – 6:00 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Reggie Jackson to Denver would make sense. Nuggets could use another ball handler and he’s the best one available on the buyout market. I’m intrigued by Pat Beverley though. – 5:05 PM
Reggie Jackson to Denver would make sense. Nuggets could use another ball handler and he’s the best one available on the buyout market. I’m intrigued by Pat Beverley though. – 5:05 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Serge Ibaka, Terrence Ross and Reggie Jackson among other buyout candidates who could become available. Heat has remaining $4 million of its midlevel exception to possibly sign players in the coming weeks. – 4:37 PM
Serge Ibaka, Terrence Ross and Reggie Jackson among other buyout candidates who could become available. Heat has remaining $4 million of its midlevel exception to possibly sign players in the coming weeks. – 4:37 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Charlotte Hornets and guard Reggie Jackson are likely to agree to a contract buyout, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Jackson will be among top point guards on the open market and will prioritize contending for a title. Hornets set to play younger players down stretch. – 3:52 PM
The Charlotte Hornets and guard Reggie Jackson are likely to agree to a contract buyout, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Jackson will be among top point guards on the open market and will prioritize contending for a title. Hornets set to play younger players down stretch. – 3:52 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Clippers have traded Reggie Jackson and John Wall…WHO IS THE CLIPPERS’ THIRD MAN? pic.twitter.com/HtTkLLxcR5 – 2:48 PM
Clippers have traded Reggie Jackson and John Wall…WHO IS THE CLIPPERS’ THIRD MAN? pic.twitter.com/HtTkLLxcR5 – 2:48 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The Hornets are trading Mason Plumlee to the Clippers for Reggie Jackson, per @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/wl8HgU8ibU – 2:48 PM
The Hornets are trading Mason Plumlee to the Clippers for Reggie Jackson, per @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/wl8HgU8ibU – 2:48 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Can confirm that Reggie Jackson has been traded from the LA Clippers.
That’s two veteran point guards gone from the Clippers this morning.
Both Jackson and Wall were among first Clippers out of the locker room after last night’s game. – 2:46 PM
Can confirm that Reggie Jackson has been traded from the LA Clippers.
That’s two veteran point guards gone from the Clippers this morning.
Both Jackson and Wall were among first Clippers out of the locker room after last night’s game. – 2:46 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
And now, the Clippers trade Reggie Jackson to the Hornets for Mason Plumlee, a big that the need, – 2:45 PM
And now, the Clippers trade Reggie Jackson to the Hornets for Mason Plumlee, a big that the need, – 2:45 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Confirmed via multiple sources that Reggie Jackson is being traded to Charlotte for Mason Plumlee.
Huge bench overhaul for the Clippers today. – 2:44 PM
Confirmed via multiple sources that Reggie Jackson is being traded to Charlotte for Mason Plumlee.
Huge bench overhaul for the Clippers today. – 2:44 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
didn’t think it’d be for reggie jackson but pretty much otherwise perfect – 2:42 PM
didn’t think it’d be for reggie jackson but pretty much otherwise perfect – 2:42 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Reggie Jackson, John Wall, Russell Westbrook, Pat Bevs all traded for a bag of beans
Tough out here for a guard past his prime, sheesh – 2:41 PM
Reggie Jackson, John Wall, Russell Westbrook, Pat Bevs all traded for a bag of beans
Tough out here for a guard past his prime, sheesh – 2:41 PM
More on this storyline
Clutch Points: “One guy I want to mention right now who potentially is going to get a buyout is Reggie Jackson. Look for him and the Suns to make some contact in the near future.” — @ChrisBHaynes pic.twitter.com/nKRMGBaBpw -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / February 9, 2023
Shams Charania: The Charlotte Hornets and guard Reggie Jackson are likely to agree to a contract buyout, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Jackson will be among top point guards on the open market and will prioritize contending. Hornets set to play younger players down stretch. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / February 9, 2023
Andrew Greif: Source: The Clippers are sending a 2028 second-round pick to Charlotte, in addition to Reggie Jackson, as part of the deal to receive Mason Plumlee. -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / February 9, 2023
Main Rumors, High School, Trade, Mason Plumlee, Reggie Jackson, Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets, Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers