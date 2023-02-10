Pacers will waive Serge Ibaka

Tony East: Kevin Pritchard confirms that Serge Ibaka will be waived.
Source: Twitter @TEastNBA
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Up next for Heat is NBA bargain bin in buyout market: Westbrook? Ibaka? Saric? Barton? Ross? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:47 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Up next for Heat is NBA bargain bin in buyout market: Westbrook? Ibaka? Saric? Barton? Ross sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 12:39 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Up next for Heat is NBA bargain bin in buyout market: Westbrook? Ibaka? Saric? Barton? Ross?sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… An argument could be made that Heat still can come out ahead of the game if buyout pieces fall into place (such as Barton and Saric). – 9:00 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
There are a lot of talented players available on the buyout market:
Russ Westbrook
John Wall
Will Barton
Danny Green
Terrance Ross
Reggie Jackson
Patrick Beverley
Serge Ibaka
George Hill
Dewayne Dedmon
Goga Bitadze
maybe Nerlens Noel – 8:57 AM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Dario Saric will wear No. 9 for the Thunder. Last worn by Zavier Simpson, he of the glorious hook. Most famously worn by Serge Ibaka, followed by Jerami Grant. Malik Rose, Nerlens Noel and Moses Brown were the other No. 9s in OKC. – 1:47 AM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Just sitting here thinking, if the Warriors get active in the buyout market & the right pieces fall in place we could be looking at quite the playoff rotation:
Starters:
Curry
Thompson
Wiggins
D. Green
Looney
Bench:
Poole
GPII
Kuminga
DiVincenzo
Ibaka/Love
🔥🔥🔥#dubnation – 9:52 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Trade official: Pacers have acquired Jordan Nwora, George Hill, and Serge Ibaka as well as three second-round draft picks + cash considerations. In exchange the Pacers sent out the draft rights to Juan Pablo Vaulet.
The Pacers waived Goga Bitadze, Terry Taylor, and James Johnson – 6:47 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Okay so the Warriors bring home Gary Payton II in a trade, and still could add another piece in the buyout market. Serge Ibaka perhaps?? This could get very interesting….. #dubnation – 6:31 PM
Tony East: The 3:30 NBA injury report says that Jordan Nwora and George Hill are both out for the Pacers tonight. The designation is listed as “Rest – Trade Transition.” Serge Ibaka is listed as “Not With Team” -via Twitter @TEastNBA / February 10, 2023
Scott Agness: Serge Ibaka is expected to be waived by the Pacers after the completion of the three-team trade, per source. He last played in a game on Jan. 1. -via Twitter @ScottAgness / February 9, 2023
Shams Charania: The Bucks are sending Serge Ibaka to the Pacers as part of Jae Crowder deal with Nets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / February 9, 2023