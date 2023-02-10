Rockets do plan to waive John Wall, making him a free agent

Alykhan Bijani: Rafael Stone: “We do intend to waive John Wall.”
Source: Twitter @Rockets_Insider
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Danny Green, Justin Holiday, Frank Kaminsky and John Wall are listed as out for the Rockets in Miami because of “trade pending.” Kevin Porter Jr. remains out. The Heat made no trades but Kyle Lowry, Victor Oladipo, Duncan Robinson, Nikola Jovic and Omer Yurtseven are out. – 1:38 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets’ GM Rafael Stone says trades improved team’s future and confirms intention to release John Wall houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 1:21 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets new acquisition Justin Holiday was at practice today. Stone said he expects Danny Green to be w/ team shortly & while he expects him to remain w/ the team, Stone didn’t want to commit to that. Said when the trade is officially completed they do intend to waive John Wall. – 12:22 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Not that there was a scintilla of doubt, but Rafael Stone said “We do intend to waive John Wall.”
Doubt he will be on the Rockets bench in Miami tonight, but he was last time they were here. – 12:22 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
There are a lot of talented players available on the buyout market:
Russ Westbrook
John Wall
Will Barton
Danny Green
Terrance Ross
Reggie Jackson
Patrick Beverley
Serge Ibaka
George Hill
Dewayne Dedmon
Goga Bitadze
maybe Nerlens Noel – 8:57 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Frank on the outgoing trio of Reggie Jackson, John Wall and Luke Kennard: pic.twitter.com/zQ3Wl1iuU3 – 12:19 AM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets announce trade that sends Eric Gordon to LAC w/ HOU acquiring rights to swap ’23 1st rd pick HOU acquired from MIL w/ lesser of either LAC’s 1st rd pick or OKC’s 1st rd pick (protected 1-6). HOU also gets Danny Green (MEM) & John Wall (LAC). Boban Marjanovic was waived. – 11:24 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
📰 @TheAthletic
Clippers get:
Eric Gordon for Luke Kennard and John Wall
theathletic.com/4174026/2023/0… – 9:42 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
John Wall has been notified that he will be waived, positioning him to be among the top mid-season free agents, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 8:18 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Obviously not sure where Reggie Jackson or John Wall will end up.
But only one NBA team hasn’t faced the Clippers yet this season: the Memphis Grizzlies.
And now they have Luke Kennard. – 6:00 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — Rockets trade veteran Eric Gordon to Clippers, acquire John Wall, per source ift.tt/H5eQWqE – 5:18 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Clippers have traded Reggie Jackson and John Wall…WHO IS THE CLIPPERS’ THIRD MAN? pic.twitter.com/HtTkLLxcR5 – 2:48 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
The Rockets are going to gave to clear a roster spot in order to take back John Wall and Danny Green in the Gordon trade, so there’s a good chance the Boban era is over – 2:43 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Reggie Jackson, John Wall, Russell Westbrook, Pat Bevs all traded for a bag of beans
Tough out here for a guard past his prime, sheesh – 2:41 PM
John Gonzalez @JohnGonzalez
John Wall trying to get away from Houston pic.twitter.com/VkyAnV9Uzd – 2:35 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Rockets plan to waive John Wall, per Yahoo. So Wall, Westbrook, perhaps Danny Green, among those who would be buyout options. – 2:22 PM
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
When John Wall hears he’s getting shipped back to Houston pic.twitter.com/9OrIxsqYY5 – 2:18 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Confirmed that Luke Kennard and John Wall are being sent out. Neither a huge surprise with the way both had fallen out of the rotation.
Eric Gordon and Bones Hyland incoming.
45 minutes still to go. – 2:17 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
The Rockets will acquire John Wall in the three-team deal with the Clippers and Grizzlies in which they plan to waive the guard, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 2:17 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
John Wall made that podcast not realizing that the world was round 😂😂 – 2:16 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Out so far for Clippers:
– Luke Kennard
– John Wall
In so far:
– Eric Gordon
– Bones Hyland – 2:15 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Houston Rockets are acquiring John Wall in three-team deal with the Grizzlies and Clippers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 2:14 PM
