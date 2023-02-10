Rockets plan to keep Danny Green, Justin Holiday, Frank Kaminsky?

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets new acquisition Justin Holiday was at practice today. Stone said he expects Danny Green to be w/ team shortly & while he expects him to remain w/ the team, Stone didn’t want to commit to that. Said when the trade is officially completed they do intend to waive John Wall. – 12:22 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Rafael Stone said Danny Green is not with the team yet. Stone does think Green will be with the team: “He thinks it could be a very good fit.” – 12:19 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Sounds like the plan is for the Rockets to keep Danny Green, Justin Holiday and Frank Kaminsky – 12:07 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
There are a lot of talented players available on the buyout market:
Russ Westbrook
John Wall
Will Barton
Danny Green
Terrance Ross
Reggie Jackson
Patrick Beverley
Serge Ibaka
George Hill
Dewayne Dedmon
Goga Bitadze
maybe Nerlens Noel – 8:57 AM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets announce trade that sends Eric Gordon to LAC w/ HOU acquiring rights to swap ’23 1st rd pick HOU acquired from MIL w/ lesser of either LAC’s 1st rd pick or OKC’s 1st rd pick (protected 1-6). HOU also gets Danny Green (MEM) & John Wall (LAC). Boban Marjanovic was waived. – 11:24 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Some halftime reading on Reggie Jackson, Will Barton, Danny Green and a few other buyout candidates for the Suns to consider: bit.ly/40MqCYQ – 8:43 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
I don’t know if they will, but the Rockets should keep Danny Green the rest of the season – 2:54 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
The Rockets are going to gave to clear a roster spot in order to take back John Wall and Danny Green in the Gordon trade, so there’s a good chance the Boban era is over – 2:43 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Rockets plan to waive John Wall, per Yahoo. So Wall, Westbrook, perhaps Danny Green, among those who would be buyout options. – 2:22 PM
Michael Wallace @MyMikeCheck
Grizzlies reportedly sending 3 Danny Green and 3 second-round picks to Clippers in deal to land sharp-shooter Luke Kennard. Kennard still has two years and $30 million left on deal after this season. Last year is a team option. – 2:19 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With Danny Green going to Houston, there could be a lot of names on the buyout market. – 2:18 PM
More on this storyline
Drew Hill: Desmond Bane said he hated to see Danny Green go but he’s excited for what Luke Kennard can bring to the group. Joked with him that Luke’s barely got him in 3point% “Yeahhh, I’ll catch him,” Bane joked. -via Twitter @DrewHill_DM / February 10, 2023
Derek Bodner: If Memphis had waived Danny Green, Sixers would not be allowed to sign him, as teams are prevented from signing a player they traded for one year. But if Green is waived by Houston, Sixers would be allowed to sign him since they didn’t trade him to Houston. NBA rules are weird. -via Twitter @DerekBodnerNBA / February 9, 2023
Mark Berman: NBA source confirms multiple reports the Rockets are trading Eric Gordon to the Clippers with John Wall coming back to Houston and Danny Green to the Rockets from Memphis as part of the three-team deal. -via Twitter @MarkBermanFox26 / February 9, 2023
Kelly Iko: Garrison Mathews and Bruno Fernando to the Hawks for Justin Holiday and Frank Kaminsky, sources confirm. The Rockets will also receive two future second-round picks (OKC’s 2024 and 2025 2nds), sources tell @TheAthletic -via Twitter @KellyIko / February 9, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Hawks are trading Justin Holiday and Frank Kaminsky to Houston for Garrison Matthews and Bruno Fernando, source tells ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / February 9, 2023
Justin Holiday, who spent two and a half seasons with Turner and the Pacers, sees something similar. “I think Myles is always a confident person, but I think his confidence is at an all-time high. He’s making decisions right away and doing it, rolling with it,” Holiday said while snapping to emphasize the speed at which Turner is making decisions. “I think that’s very, very important when you’re playing a basketball game. That’s like the biggest difference I can see with him.” -via Sports Illustrated / January 18, 2023