Live stream: Rockets 56, Heat 58

The Houston Rockets (13-42) play against the Miami Heat (30-25) at Miami-Dade Arena

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday February 10, 2023

Houston Rockets 56, Miami Heat 58 (Half)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

From earlier: Why was it a quiet trade deadline for the Heat, and what’s next? Some insight from the days leading up to the deadline and what could be next for the Heat 9:20 PM From earlier: Why was it a quiet trade deadline for the Heat, and what’s next? Some insight from the days leading up to the deadline and what could be next for the Heat miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

The good news is the Heat is taking and making threes, shooting 8 of 20 from three-point range in the first half.

The bad news is the Heat is generating very little around the basket, shooting 4 of 4 at the rim in the first half.

Heat leads Rockets 58-56 at halftime. – The good news is the Heat is taking and making threes, shooting 8 of 20 from three-point range in the first half.The bad news is the Heat is generating very little around the basket, shooting 4 of 4 at the rim in the first half.Heat leads Rockets 58-56 at halftime. – 9:15 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

at the break

Bam & Tyler with 16 each 9:13 PM at the breakBam & Tyler with 16 each pic.twitter.com/QNaoNg9oEh

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Rockets offseason to do list

1. Decline K.J. Martin’s option and make him a restricted free agent

2. Spend all the cap space

3. Re-sign K.J. Martin – Rockets offseason to do list1. Decline K.J. Martin’s option and make him a restricted free agent2. Spend all the cap space3. Re-sign K.J. Martin – 9:13 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Heat 58, Rockets 56 at half. Smith, Martin and Sengun combine for 39. Martin went 5 of 7. He averaged 14.1 points on 58.5 percent shooting in the 14 games he has started since KPJ went out. Adebayo, Herro with 16 apiece. Butler with just 4. – Heat 58, Rockets 56 at half. Smith, Martin and Sengun combine for 39. Martin went 5 of 7. He averaged 14.1 points on 58.5 percent shooting in the 14 games he has started since KPJ went out. Adebayo, Herro with 16 apiece. Butler with just 4. – 9:13 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Bam and Herro with 16 a piece

Strus with 3 triples

That’s pretty much been it, as the defense has been underwhelming – Bam and Herro with 16 a pieceStrus with 3 triplesThat’s pretty much been it, as the defense has been underwhelming – 9:12 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat 58, league-worst Rockets 56 at half. Adebayo, Herro with 16 apiece. Herro also with seven assists. Butler just four points. – Heat 58, league-worst Rockets 56 at half. Adebayo, Herro with 16 apiece. Herro also with seven assists. Butler just four points. – 9:10 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

A pretty good half of hoops, all things considered. Tied with 2:54 left. Nine combined turnovers. Thirteen ties or lead changes. Rockets 10 of 15 FT shooting leaves something to be desired, however. – A pretty good half of hoops, all things considered. Tied with 2:54 left. Nine combined turnovers. Thirteen ties or lead changes. Rockets 10 of 15 FT shooting leaves something to be desired, however. – 9:06 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Jamaree Bouyea is the 278th player to score for the Miami Heat. – Jamaree Bouyea is the 278th player to score for the Miami Heat. – 9:04 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

It’s almost as if Heat are waiting for Butler time. He has just two points on two shots to this stage. – It’s almost as if Heat are waiting for Butler time. He has just two points on two shots to this stage. – 8:52 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

they knew to stay out of his way 💥 8:51 PM they knew to stay out of his way 💥 pic.twitter.com/3mQqp7WlAh

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Bam Adebayo seemingly has had enough, realizes he’s better than anything the Rockets can throw at him. Giving up the feathery in favor of force. – Bam Adebayo seemingly has had enough, realizes he’s better than anything the Rockets can throw at him. Giving up the feathery in favor of force. – 8:47 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

8 minutes left in second quarter

Herro and Bam with 28

2 man action having their way

Herro forcing Bam’s defender to play high, leading to that last lead pass in pocket and dunk – 8 minutes left in second quarterHerro and Bam with 282 man action having their wayHerro forcing Bam’s defender to play high, leading to that last lead pass in pocket and dunk – 8:47 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

TyTy Washington didn’t knock down the shot but this was a really quick move. “He’s getting more comfortable,” said Ryan Hollins. 8:46 PM TyTy Washington didn’t knock down the shot but this was a really quick move. “He’s getting more comfortable,” said Ryan Hollins. pic.twitter.com/3oUOq8xmcX

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Jalen Green has not hit a 3-pointer since he was 20. He is 0 for 5. Josh Christopher checks in for him. – Jalen Green has not hit a 3-pointer since he was 20. He is 0 for 5. Josh Christopher checks in for him. – 8:44 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Tyler Herro just walking into these pull-ups against this defense – Tyler Herro just walking into these pull-ups against this defense – 8:43 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Jae’Sean Tate got the start, putting him on Tyler Herro who had a career-high 41 in Houston on 10 of 15 3-point shooting. Interestingly, when Herro returned, Tate did not. Nix, Green and Washington have been on him before no one picked him up on a transition 3. – Jae’Sean Tate got the start, putting him on Tyler Herro who had a career-high 41 in Houston on 10 of 15 3-point shooting. Interestingly, when Herro returned, Tate did not. Nix, Green and Washington have been on him before no one picked him up on a transition 3. – 8:42 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Another night of watching Haywood Highsmith not go anywhere against on-ball combos – Another night of watching Haywood Highsmith not go anywhere against on-ball combos – 8:42 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Tari Eason from downtown at the buzzer and the #Rockets actually take a lead to the second quarter in Miami. 8:40 PM Tari Eason from downtown at the buzzer and the #Rockets actually take a lead to the second quarter in Miami. pic.twitter.com/itjGINvcTu

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets 29, Heat 28 after 1 as Tari Eason beats the buzzer with a 3. Heat made their first three 3s of the game; missed their next seven. Rockets 5 of 10 from deep, close the quarter on a 16-6 run. – Rockets 29, Heat 28 after 1 as Tari Eason beats the buzzer with a 3. Heat made their first three 3s of the game; missed their next seven. Rockets 5 of 10 from deep, close the quarter on a 16-6 run. – 8:39 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat go up 10 early, trail league-worst Rockets 29-28 going into second. Adebayo 10 for Heat, Herro 10. – Heat go up 10 early, trail league-worst Rockets 29-28 going into second. Adebayo 10 for Heat, Herro 10. – 8:38 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Bouyea makes NBA debut for Heat and immediately scores. Nice. – Bouyea makes NBA debut for Heat and immediately scores. Nice. – 8:35 PM

Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach

Marcus Smart appears to be really enjoying Derrick White’s heat checks lol. – Marcus Smart appears to be really enjoying Derrick White’s heat checks lol. – 8:34 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Jamaree Bouyea now with his NBA debut. – Jamaree Bouyea now with his NBA debut. – 8:33 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Jabari Smith Jr. 4 of 4 to start, has 11 points in 10 minutes, keyed a 9-0 run to tie the game. Had made 2 of 11 3s in his previous 3 games. He is 3 of 3 to start tonight. – Jabari Smith Jr. 4 of 4 to start, has 11 points in 10 minutes, keyed a 9-0 run to tie the game. Had made 2 of 11 3s in his previous 3 games. He is 3 of 3 to start tonight. – 8:31 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

It’s honestly funny watching the Heat’s gameplan defensively

They’re purposely giving up switches against this team, baiting them to go to it

They will shade a ton of help or full out double Sengun – It’s honestly funny watching the Heat’s gameplan defensivelyThey’re purposely giving up switches against this team, baiting them to go to itThey will shade a ton of help or full out double Sengun – 8:28 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Derrick White tried another heat check. This one finally missed. This man is on a heater though. – Derrick White tried another heat check. This one finally missed. This man is on a heater though. – 8:27 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Heat up 20-10 before Jimmy Butler has attempted a shot or gotten an assist or rebound. He will do those things soon. – Heat up 20-10 before Jimmy Butler has attempted a shot or gotten an assist or rebound. He will do those things soon. – 8:27 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

What a sequence by Bam

Doubles Sengun in mid-post for steal

Gets it in transition and spins into an And-1 – What a sequence by BamDoubles Sengun in mid-post for stealGets it in transition and spins into an And-1 – 8:26 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

The Derrick White heat check goes in. He’s up to 23 points on 8-for-8 shooting. – The Derrick White heat check goes in. He’s up to 23 points on 8-for-8 shooting. – 8:25 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

The Heat are shooting 50% from 3 post deadline – The Heat are shooting 50% from 3 post deadline – 8:20 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Heat offense flowing well here, obviously not against elite talent

Bam continues to do things defensively – Heat offense flowing well here, obviously not against elite talentBam continues to do things defensively – 8:18 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Started the same way we did last game: a Caleb triple 👌

We’re underway on Bally Sports Sun 📺 8:18 PM Started the same way we did last game: a Caleb triple 👌We’re underway on Bally Sports Sun 📺 pic.twitter.com/SQConitO7F

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Heat (first in 3-point percentage last season) have been 27th in 3-point shooting this season, the primary reason they are last in scoring. So, naturally, they knock down their first three attempts tonight. – Heat (first in 3-point percentage last season) have been 27th in 3-point shooting this season, the primary reason they are last in scoring. So, naturally, they knock down their first three attempts tonight. – 8:17 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Good start for Caleb Martin

Hits the 3, but a tough attack on the closeout for a paint touch into a kick-out shortly after

Now another 3 – Good start for Caleb MartinHits the 3, but a tough attack on the closeout for a paint touch into a kick-out shortly afterNow another 3 – 8:16 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

…If Heat opts to use one roster spot on a PG, then decision on what to do with 15th spot becomes complicated: Orlando Robinson, a veteran big (Ibaka?), a SG (T. Ross). Third seems least likely in a scenario where Miami adds PG. – …If Heat opts to use one roster spot on a PG, then decision on what to do with 15th spot becomes complicated: Orlando Robinson, a veteran big (Ibaka?), a SG (T. Ross). Third seems least likely in a scenario where Miami adds PG. – 8:04 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

With Lowry out indefinitely, Heat has, in fact, been internally discussing Russell Westbrook, per someone briefed on situation. There is some Heat interest. Woj mentioned Bulls and Heat among likely suitors if bought out but said he’s going to take time to decide on Utah buyout. – With Lowry out indefinitely, Heat has, in fact, been internally discussing Russell Westbrook, per someone briefed on situation. There is some Heat interest. Woj mentioned Bulls and Heat among likely suitors if bought out but said he’s going to take time to decide on Utah buyout. – 7:59 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Really enjoyed interviewing and chatting with Justin Holiday and Frank Kaminsky today. Story coming tomorrow, but both very enthusiastic about the trade and potential fit. Was refreshing. – Really enjoyed interviewing and chatting with Justin Holiday and Frank Kaminsky today. Story coming tomorrow, but both very enthusiastic about the trade and potential fit. Was refreshing. – 7:58 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Jae’Sean Tate starts for the Rockets tonight, he’s in Eric Gordon’s old spot. Green, Martin, Smith and Sengun round out the starting 5 – Jae’Sean Tate starts for the Rockets tonight, he’s in Eric Gordon’s old spot. Green, Martin, Smith and Sengun round out the starting 5 – 7:40 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat again opening with Adebayo, Martin, Butler, Herro and Vincent. Lowry, Oladipo, Yurtseven, Jovic and Duncan Robinson are inactive. Haslem is a healthy scratch. – Heat again opening with Adebayo, Martin, Butler, Herro and Vincent. Lowry, Oladipo, Yurtseven, Jovic and Duncan Robinson are inactive. Haslem is a healthy scratch. – 7:34 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

The Rockets had one of the best winning percentages in basketball for like a 15-year stretch.

I don’t understand how three bad seasons get them the “clown show” label. Every franchise has down years.

The vitriol that Houston is getting seems disproportionately placed. – The Rockets had one of the best winning percentages in basketball for like a 15-year stretch.I don’t understand how three bad seasons get them the “clown show” label. Every franchise has down years.The vitriol that Houston is getting seems disproportionately placed. – 7:16 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Justin Holiday and Frank Kaminsky won’t be in the rotation tonight, Rockets coach Stephen Silas said. He does plan to have them in the mix. – Justin Holiday and Frank Kaminsky won’t be in the rotation tonight, Rockets coach Stephen Silas said. He does plan to have them in the mix. – 6:41 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Russell Westbrook buyout rumors: Bulls a ‘frontrunner’ to sign former MVP; Heat a top option as well

cbssports.com/nba/news/russe… – 6:35 PM Russell Westbrook buyout rumors: Bulls a ‘frontrunner’ to sign former MVP; Heat a top option as well

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Erik Spoelstra, on Heat standing pat at deadline, “This has basically been an organizational philosophy since Pat got here. You see it through. Each team has a lifespan to it and we have not seen this one through. And we feel like we have a great opportunity moving forward.” – Erik Spoelstra, on Heat standing pat at deadline, “This has basically been an organizational philosophy since Pat got here. You see it through. Each team has a lifespan to it and we have not seen this one through. And we feel like we have a great opportunity moving forward.” – 6:32 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Erik Spoelstra on Heat reconvening without a deadline move, “I think there was a lot of clarity this morning.” He said the Heat way is continuity, “You see it through.” – Erik Spoelstra on Heat reconvening without a deadline move, “I think there was a lot of clarity this morning.” He said the Heat way is continuity, “You see it through.” – 6:23 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Heat say Udonis Haslem (personal reasons) will not be available for tonight’s game vs the Rockets. – Heat say Udonis Haslem (personal reasons) will not be available for tonight’s game vs the Rockets. – 6:20 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Haslem out tonight for personal reasons for Heat. Vincent will warm up with intention to play against Houston, as Miami looks to move to 31-25 – Haslem out tonight for personal reasons for Heat. Vincent will warm up with intention to play against Houston, as Miami looks to move to 31-25 – 6:18 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Justin Holiday meets with Rockets coach Stephen Silas as he joins his 10th team. 6:17 PM Justin Holiday meets with Rockets coach Stephen Silas as he joins his 10th team. pic.twitter.com/NEx5LjobhY

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Expectation is Heat will have Gabe Vincent and Udonis Haslem available. – Expectation is Heat will have Gabe Vincent and Udonis Haslem available. – 6:15 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

My PrizePicks today

Playing the top 3 Heat guys (and Walker Kessler since I liked his #’s lol)

Can Jimmy Butler hit the passing lanes tonight?

PrizePicks.com pic.twitter.com/p9lVpZhj29 – 6:06 PM My PrizePicks todayPlaying the top 3 Heat guys (and Walker Kessler since I liked his #’s lol)Can Jimmy Butler hit the passing lanes tonight?

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

New for 6:01 PM New for @gallerysports : Eric Gordon wasn’t the Rockets biggest free agent signing in 2016, but his addition will go down as one of Daryl Morey’s best moves as Rockets GM. On Gordon’s seven year run plus some other trade deadline musings gallerysports.com/an-ode-to-eric…

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

From earlier — Up next for Heat is NBA bargain bin in buyout market: Westbrook? Ibaka? Saric? Barton? Ross? 5:47 PM From earlier — Up next for Heat is NBA bargain bin in buyout market: Westbrook? Ibaka? Saric? Barton? Ross? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

From earlier — ASK IRA: Was NBA deadline a Heat moment missed or a pause toward something enduring? 5:47 PM From earlier — ASK IRA: Was NBA deadline a Heat moment missed or a pause toward something enduring? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

From earlier — Snow job? Siakam selected as All-Star replacement for Salt Lake over Butler, which seems fine by Heat forward. 5:47 PM From earlier — Snow job? Siakam selected as All-Star replacement for Salt Lake over Butler, which seems fine by Heat forward. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Jersey Matchup of the Day:

Heat (H) White Throwbacks vs. Rockets (A) Roads

7.9/10 5:17 PM Jersey Matchup of the Day:Heat (H) White Throwbacks vs. Rockets (A) Roads7.9/10 pic.twitter.com/d3QutuhESJ

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

The Rockets will grab 38 rebounds tonight.

@DraftKings | #Rockets – 5:14 PM The Rockets will grab 38 rebounds tonight.

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Magic’s injury report for tomorrow vs. Heat: Gary Harris is listed as questionable because of right adductor soreness. He was sidelined for last night’s win over the Denver Nuggets with the injury. 4:47 PM Magic’s injury report for tomorrow vs. Heat: Gary Harris is listed as questionable because of right adductor soreness. He was sidelined for last night’s win over the Denver Nuggets with the injury. pic.twitter.com/e85c2FohD7

Kelly Iko @KellyIko

Rockets GM Rafael Stone addressed the media for the 2nd time this season following the trade deadline.

On Houston’s moves, evaluating the young talent moving forward and looking ahead to a pivotal offseason.

New for

theathletic.com/4178524/2023/0… – 4:20 PM Rockets GM Rafael Stone addressed the media for the 2nd time this season following the trade deadline.On Houston’s moves, evaluating the young talent moving forward and looking ahead to a pivotal offseason.New for @The Athletic

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Why was it a quiet trade deadline for the Heat, and what’s next? Some insight from the days leading up to the deadline and what could be next for the Heat 4:09 PM Why was it a quiet trade deadline for the Heat, and what’s next? Some insight from the days leading up to the deadline and what could be next for the Heat miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

In the 305 tonight 📍

⏰ 7:00 PM Tip-Off

📺 @ATTSportsNetSW

📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN 4:00 PM In the 305 tonight 📍⏰ 7:00 PM Tip-Off📺 @ATTSportsNetSW📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN pic.twitter.com/MNDfilTbv8

Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider

Alperen Sengun has 93 assists over his past 14 games played after having 95 assists in first 36 games played this season. – Alperen Sengun has 93 assists over his past 14 games played after having 95 assists in first 36 games played this season. – 3:59 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Justin Holiday and Frank Kaminsky are now listed as available for the Rockets tonight vs. the Heat. They had been listed as out previously because their trade was still pending. – Justin Holiday and Frank Kaminsky are now listed as available for the Rockets tonight vs. the Heat. They had been listed as out previously because their trade was still pending. – 3:42 PM