Live stream: Rockets 56, Heat 58

The Houston Rockets (13-42) play against the Miami Heat (30-25) at Miami-Dade Arena
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday February 10, 2023
Houston Rockets 56, Miami Heat 58 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
From earlier: Why was it a quiet trade deadline for the Heat, and what’s next? Some insight from the days leading up to the deadline and what could be next for the Heat miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:20 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The good news is the Heat is taking and making threes, shooting 8 of 20 from three-point range in the first half.
The bad news is the Heat is generating very little around the basket, shooting 4 of 4 at the rim in the first half.
Heat leads Rockets 58-56 at halftime. – 9:15 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets offseason to do list
1. Decline K.J. Martin’s option and make him a restricted free agent
2. Spend all the cap space
3. Re-sign K.J. Martin – 9:13 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Heat 58, Rockets 56 at half. Smith, Martin and Sengun combine for 39. Martin went 5 of 7. He averaged 14.1 points on 58.5 percent shooting in the 14 games he has started since KPJ went out. Adebayo, Herro with 16 apiece. Butler with just 4. – 9:13 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Bam and Herro with 16 a piece
Strus with 3 triples
That’s pretty much been it, as the defense has been underwhelming – 9:12 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat 58, league-worst Rockets 56 at half. Adebayo, Herro with 16 apiece. Herro also with seven assists. Butler just four points. – 9:10 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Newest #Rockets Justin Holiday and Frank Kaminsky pic.twitter.com/xQap4jQxXK – 9:08 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
A pretty good half of hoops, all things considered. Tied with 2:54 left. Nine combined turnovers. Thirteen ties or lead changes. Rockets 10 of 15 FT shooting leaves something to be desired, however. – 9:06 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Jamaree Bouyea is the 278th player to score for the Miami Heat. – 9:04 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
KJ 👏 MARTIN 👏
@KJ Martin | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/vUqzxvh0O2 – 8:53 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
It’s almost as if Heat are waiting for Butler time. He has just two points on two shots to this stage. – 8:52 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Bam Adebayo seemingly has had enough, realizes he’s better than anything the Rockets can throw at him. Giving up the feathery in favor of force. – 8:47 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
8 minutes left in second quarter
Herro and Bam with 28
2 man action having their way
Herro forcing Bam’s defender to play high, leading to that last lead pass in pocket and dunk – 8:47 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
TyTy Washington didn’t knock down the shot but this was a really quick move. “He’s getting more comfortable,” said Ryan Hollins. pic.twitter.com/3oUOq8xmcX – 8:46 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jalen Green has not hit a 3-pointer since he was 20. He is 0 for 5. Josh Christopher checks in for him. – 8:44 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Tyler Herro just walking into these pull-ups against this defense – 8:43 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jae’Sean Tate got the start, putting him on Tyler Herro who had a career-high 41 in Houston on 10 of 15 3-point shooting. Interestingly, when Herro returned, Tate did not. Nix, Green and Washington have been on him before no one picked him up on a transition 3. – 8:42 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Another night of watching Haywood Highsmith not go anywhere against on-ball combos – 8:42 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
End of 1
Rockets: 29
Heat: 28
@Kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/jrKC3iUdIZ – 8:42 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Tari Eason from downtown at the buzzer and the #Rockets actually take a lead to the second quarter in Miami. pic.twitter.com/itjGINvcTu – 8:40 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets 29, Heat 28 after 1 as Tari Eason beats the buzzer with a 3. Heat made their first three 3s of the game; missed their next seven. Rockets 5 of 10 from deep, close the quarter on a 16-6 run. – 8:39 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat go up 10 early, trail league-worst Rockets 29-28 going into second. Adebayo 10 for Heat, Herro 10. – 8:38 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
UH OH
@Alperen Sengun | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/64K7TW1PRy – 8:37 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
𝗕𝗔𝗥𝗜 🎯
@Jabari Smith | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/dQgjfJlHQi – 8:37 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Another look at this fake-out no-pass from Alperen Sengun. #Rockets pic.twitter.com/n1H1rKMjB2 – 8:35 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Bouyea makes NBA debut for Heat and immediately scores. Nice. – 8:35 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
the steal and spin 😮💨 that’s our #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/Yykhhr0srW – 8:33 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jabari Smith Jr. 4 of 4 to start, has 11 points in 10 minutes, keyed a 9-0 run to tie the game. Had made 2 of 11 3s in his previous 3 games. He is 3 of 3 to start tonight. – 8:31 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
JG on the 𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙖𝙘𝙠!
@Jalen Green | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/ukvG2bp7Dt – 8:30 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
It’s honestly funny watching the Heat’s gameplan defensively
They’re purposely giving up switches against this team, baiting them to go to it
They will shade a ton of help or full out double Sengun – 8:28 PM
It’s honestly funny watching the Heat’s gameplan defensively
They’re purposely giving up switches against this team, baiting them to go to it
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Heat up 20-10 before Jimmy Butler has attempted a shot or gotten an assist or rebound. He will do those things soon. – 8:27 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
What a sequence by Bam
Doubles Sengun in mid-post for steal
Gets it in transition and spins into an And-1 – 8:26 PM
What a sequence by Bam
Doubles Sengun in mid-post for steal
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
KJ opening up with the 👌
@Toyota | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/wjQYzE6191 – 8:24 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
REJECTED ❌
@KJ Martin | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/0Tcm8i9JRs – 8:23 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Nice ball movement here by the #Rockets leading to a triple from Jabari Smith Jr. pic.twitter.com/U1TQN5XOye – 8:19 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Heat offense flowing well here, obviously not against elite talent
Bam continues to do things defensively – 8:18 PM
Heat offense flowing well here, obviously not against elite talent
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Started the same way we did last game: a Caleb triple 👌
We’re underway on Bally Sports Sun 📺 pic.twitter.com/SQConitO7F – 8:18 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Heat (first in 3-point percentage last season) have been 27th in 3-point shooting this season, the primary reason they are last in scoring. So, naturally, they knock down their first three attempts tonight. – 8:17 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Good start for Caleb Martin
Hits the 3, but a tough attack on the closeout for a paint touch into a kick-out shortly after
Now another 3 – 8:16 PM
Good start for Caleb Martin
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Time to hit the hardwood.
@Miami Heat // @Chain pic.twitter.com/8ytGTMvoUF – 8:10 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
…If Heat opts to use one roster spot on a PG, then decision on what to do with 15th spot becomes complicated: Orlando Robinson, a veteran big (Ibaka?), a SG (T. Ross). Third seems least likely in a scenario where Miami adds PG. – 8:04 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
With Lowry out indefinitely, Heat has, in fact, been internally discussing Russell Westbrook, per someone briefed on situation. There is some Heat interest. Woj mentioned Bulls and Heat among likely suitors if bought out but said he’s going to take time to decide on Utah buyout. – 7:59 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Really enjoyed interviewing and chatting with Justin Holiday and Frank Kaminsky today. Story coming tomorrow, but both very enthusiastic about the trade and potential fit. Was refreshing. – 7:58 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Jae’Sean Tate starts for the Rockets tonight, he’s in Eric Gordon’s old spot. Green, Martin, Smith and Sengun round out the starting 5 – 7:40 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Martin, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Tate.
Heat starters: Butler, Martin, Adebayo, Herro, Vincent. – 7:34 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat again opening with Adebayo, Martin, Butler, Herro and Vincent. Lowry, Oladipo, Yurtseven, Jovic and Duncan Robinson are inactive. Haslem is a healthy scratch. – 7:34 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
The Rockets had one of the best winning percentages in basketball for like a 15-year stretch.
I don’t understand how three bad seasons get them the “clown show” label. Every franchise has down years.
The vitriol that Houston is getting seems disproportionately placed. – 7:16 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Justin Holiday and Frank Kaminsky won’t be in the rotation tonight, Rockets coach Stephen Silas said. He does plan to have them in the mix. – 6:41 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Russell Westbrook buyout rumors: Bulls a ‘frontrunner’ to sign former MVP; Heat a top option as well
cbssports.com/nba/news/russe… – 6:35 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra, on Heat standing pat at deadline, “This has basically been an organizational philosophy since Pat got here. You see it through. Each team has a lifespan to it and we have not seen this one through. And we feel like we have a great opportunity moving forward.” – 6:32 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra on Heat reconvening without a deadline move, “I think there was a lot of clarity this morning.” He said the Heat way is continuity, “You see it through.” – 6:23 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Heat say Udonis Haslem (personal reasons) will not be available for tonight’s game vs the Rockets. – 6:20 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#HOUvsMIA UPDATE: Udonis Haslem (personal reasons) will not be available for tonight’s game vs the Rockets. – 6:19 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Haslem out tonight for personal reasons for Heat. Vincent will warm up with intention to play against Houston, as Miami looks to move to 31-25 – 6:18 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Justin Holiday meets with Rockets coach Stephen Silas as he joins his 10th team. pic.twitter.com/NEx5LjobhY – 6:17 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Expectation is Heat will have Gabe Vincent and Udonis Haslem available. – 6:15 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
My PrizePicks today
Playing the top 3 Heat guys (and Walker Kessler since I liked his #’s lol)
Can Jimmy Butler hit the passing lanes tonight?
PrizePicks.com pic.twitter.com/p9lVpZhj29 – 6:06 PM
My PrizePicks today
Playing the top 3 Heat guys (and Walker Kessler since I liked his #’s lol)
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
New for @gallerysports: Eric Gordon wasn’t the Rockets biggest free agent signing in 2016, but his addition will go down as one of Daryl Morey’s best moves as Rockets GM. On Gordon’s seven year run plus some other trade deadline musings gallerysports.com/an-ode-to-eric… – 6:01 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Up next for Heat is NBA bargain bin in buyout market: Westbrook? Ibaka? Saric? Barton? Ross? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:47 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Was NBA deadline a Heat moment missed or a pause toward something enduring? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:47 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Snow job? Siakam selected as All-Star replacement for Salt Lake over Butler, which seems fine by Heat forward. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:47 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Chiefs or Eagles, who you got this weekend? #SuperBowlLVII pic.twitter.com/Abzqef22HS – 5:18 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Jersey Matchup of the Day:
Heat (H) White Throwbacks vs. Rockets (A) Roads
7.9/10 pic.twitter.com/d3QutuhESJ – 5:17 PM
Jersey Matchup of the Day:
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
The Rockets will grab 38 rebounds tonight.
@DraftKings | #Rockets – 5:14 PM
The Rockets will grab 38 rebounds tonight.
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic’s injury report for tomorrow vs. Heat: Gary Harris is listed as questionable because of right adductor soreness. He was sidelined for last night’s win over the Denver Nuggets with the injury. pic.twitter.com/e85c2FohD7 – 4:47 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Woj said on TV this afternoon the #Celtics will pursue Danny Green if he’s bought out. #Cavaliers, LA also reportedly eyeing his buyout from #Rockets – 4:43 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIko
Rockets GM Rafael Stone addressed the media for the 2nd time this season following the trade deadline.
On Houston’s moves, evaluating the young talent moving forward and looking ahead to a pivotal offseason.
New for @The Athletic —
theathletic.com/4178524/2023/0… – 4:20 PM
Rockets GM Rafael Stone addressed the media for the 2nd time this season following the trade deadline.
On Houston’s moves, evaluating the young talent moving forward and looking ahead to a pivotal offseason.
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Why was it a quiet trade deadline for the Heat, and what’s next? Some insight from the days leading up to the deadline and what could be next for the Heat miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 4:09 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
In the 305 tonight 📍
⏰ 7:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN pic.twitter.com/MNDfilTbv8 – 4:00 PM
In the 305 tonight 📍
⏰ 7:00 PM Tip-Off
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Alperen Sengun has 93 assists over his past 14 games played after having 95 assists in first 36 games played this season. – 3:59 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Justin Holiday and Frank Kaminsky are now listed as available for the Rockets tonight vs. the Heat. They had been listed as out previously because their trade was still pending. – 3:42 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
the photographer vs. the photo
#HEAT35 Classic film lab: https://t.co/Qbz4rcZZBe pic.twitter.com/74z5EbdOrm – 3:31 PM
the photographer vs. the photo
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Snow job? Pascal Siakam selected as All-Star replacement for Salt Lake over Jimmy Butler, which seems fine by Heat forward. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Is Butler on verge of playing back-to-back games for the first time since October?; and reloaded Rockets arrive shorthanded. – 2:55 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — Rockets’ GM Rafael Stone says trades improved team’s future and plans to release John Wall ift.tt/hPGby2u – 2:18 PM
