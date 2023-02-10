Rockets vs. Heat: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Houston Rockets play against the Miami Heat at Miami-Dade Arena

The Houston Rockets are spending $10,591,210 per win while the Miami Heat are spending $4,918,340 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday February 10, 2023

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports Sun

Away TV: ATTSN-SW

Home Radio: WQAM 560 / S: WAQI 710

Away Radio: 790 AM / S: 93.3 FM

