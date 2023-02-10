Russell Westbrook open to playing in Utah

Eric Walden: Jazz GM Justin Zanik in Russell Westbrook: “We are open to the possibilities with him. He probably needs some time. … There haven’t been any decisions made, there haven’t been any possibilities eliminated. He’s open to being here. We’re gonna give him time to figure that out.”
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The @Utah Jazz are working with Russell Westbrook and his agent on several possibilities with the team.
Jazz say he’s open to different roles. The team’s plan is to give him time to sort the situation out.
Says Westbrook is open to being here.
#takenote | @kslsports – 4:02 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz GM Justin Zanik in Russell Westbrook: “We are open to the possibilities with him. He probably needs some time. … There haven’t been any decisions made, there haven’t been any possibilities eliminated. He’s open to being here. We’re gonna give him time to figure that out.” – 4:01 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Justin Zanik says the Jazz have met with Russell Westbrook and his representation. The Jazz are currently open to every possibility. Westbrook has expressed a willingness to play for the Jazz. The two sides are still working through it. No decisions have been made – 4:00 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
This is @Jovan Buha's piece about the turbulent Westbrook era that he teased Wednesday night on @ESPNLosAngeles with us. Give it a read. AK theathletic.com/4173328/2023/0… – 1:48 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Quotes to come but Anthony Edwards has his sights set on All-Star Game MVP.
“I saw Westbrook get in the game and get hot and win MVP. So I’m trying to do that.” – 1:24 PM
Shaun Powell @Powell2daPeople
I always ask locker room attendants in every NBA city to reveal who the best players are with their tips and their time. And three names are always mentioned: Steph Curry, Draymond Green … and Russell Westbrook. – 1:06 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Up next for Heat is NBA bargain bin in buyout market: Westbrook? Ibaka? Saric? Barton? Ross sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 12:39 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
New for @YahooSports: Maybe Russell Westbrook was doomed as a Laker from the start. Maybe he's his own worst enemy. But it probably isn't easy knowing everyone wants you gone, and where you go from here is as unclear and uncharted sports.yahoo.com/as-russell-wes… – 11:33 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Up next for Heat is NBA bargain bin in buyout market: Westbrook? Ibaka? Saric? Barton? Ross?sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… An argument could be made that Heat still can come out ahead of the game if buyout pieces fall into place (such as Barton and Saric). – 9:00 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
There are a lot of talented players available on the buyout market:
Russ Westbrook
John Wall
Will Barton
Danny Green
Terrance Ross
Reggie Jackson
Patrick Beverley
Serge Ibaka
George Hill
Dewayne Dedmon
Goga Bitadze
maybe Nerlens Noel – 8:57 AM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
The three biggest NBA trades featured superstars who were so unhappy in situations they chose, they couldn't go on. What does the unhappiness of Durant, Westbrook, and Irving say about the league? @The Athletic theathletic.com/4174031/2023/0… – 8:40 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Anthony Davis on the Russell Westbrook trade: "I think he's in a good place and he's ready to get back to being Russ … Outside of all the basketball stuff or what people say about him on the floor, he's a really good dude." pic.twitter.com/OrK8WqO7CN – 4:30 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Anthony Davis also talked about Russell Westbrook getting traded, comparing it to his own last days in New Orleans. Said he talked to Russ today and “I think he’s in a good place.”
Adds: “I want people to know overall, Russ is a really good dude.” pic.twitter.com/DlKyGiFUIy – 1:41 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Trae Young notched his 60th 30+point, 10+assist game in his NBA career. He counted 36 points and 12 assists against the Phoenix Suns.
Players with most 30+ pts , 10+ ast games ever
1.James Harden 100
2.LeBron James 98
3.Russell Westbrook 83
4.Trae Young 60
#TruetoAtlanta #NBA – 9:56 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Trae Young notched his 60th 30+point, 10+assist game in his NBA career. He counted 36 points and 12 assists against the Phoenix Suns.
Players with most 30+ pts , 10+ ast ever:
1. James Harden 100
2. LeBron James 98
3. Russell Westbrook 83
4. Trae Young 60
#TruetoAtlanta #NBA – 9:54 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
After a very busy trade deadline for the @utahjazz, today @JakeScottZone and I broke down the Mike Conley/Russell Westbrook mega deal.

#TakeNote | @kslsports

kslsports.com/category/podca… – 8:53 PM
#TakeNote | @kslsports
kslsports.com/category/podca… – 8:53 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Deep dive on the Westbrook-Conley-Russell trade:
-Why I love the Russell fit on offense for LAL.
-Why I have LAL defensive Qs.
-Why I like the Conley fit better than DAR for MIN
-Why I think Utah did fine in the deal.
https://t.co/UA9kVhnAt0 pic.twitter.com/tmSNfAlzJU – 8:37 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Why the Clippers made the deadline moves they did and what the buyout market might hold — including skepticism from league sources about a Westbrook signing latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 6:52 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Looks like the NBA has officially recorded the @Utah Jazz trade for Russell Westbrook, Damian Jones, and Juan Toscano-Anderson.

#TakeNote | @kslsports pic.twitter.com/eara2Q7P3O – 6:37 PM
#TakeNote | @kslsports pic.twitter.com/eara2Q7P3O – 6:37 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Would Russell Westbrook be a feasible Heat option on buyout market sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:20 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
From the @Utah Jazz:
Jazz Injury Report (as of 2/9):
OUT – Damian Jones (trade pending)
OUT – Johnny Juzang (G League – Two-Way)
OUT – Micah Potter (G League – Two-Way)
OUT – Juan Toscano-Anderson (trade pending)
OUT – Russell Westbrook (trade pending) – 5:01 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz Injury Report vs. TOR:
OUT – Damian Jones (trade pending)
OUT – Johnny Juzang (G League – Two-Way)
OUT – Micah Potter (G League – Two-Way)
OUT – Juan Toscano-Anderson (trade pending)
OUT – Russell Westbrook (trade pending) – 5:01 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
A question that Clippers are going to have to consider
Who is the better fit between
Russell Westbrook?
or
Patrick Beverley? – 4:50 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Westbrook, Wall & Knox have been passed around more than a blunt on New Year's Eve… – 4:38 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
So yeah, the Russell Westbrook experience in LA got BAD by the end. @Jovan Buha and @Sam Amick got some more details on that OKC halftime argument and much more. theathletic.com/4173328/2023/0… – 4:34 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Rob Pelinka on Russell Westbrook, JTA and Damian Jones: "We certainly want to thank Russell, Juan and Damian for their time here in Los Angeles and wish them and their families nothing but success moving forward." – 4:29 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
A Lakers dream turned to nightmare: Inside the 'toxic' end to the Russell Westbrook era, at @TheAthletic (w/ @jovanbuha)

theathletic.com/4173328/2023/0… – 4:29 PM
theathletic.com/4173328/2023/0… – 4:29 PM
A Lakers dream turned to nightmare: Inside the ‘toxic’ end to the Russell Westbrook era, at @TheAthletic (w/ @jovanbuha)
More on this storyline
Jon Krawczynski: Edwards: “I saw Westbrook get in the game and get hot and win MVP. I’m trying to do the same thing.” -via Twitter @JonKrawczynski / February 10, 2023
Meanwhile, Westbrook’s wife reacted by posting a comment on Instagram criticizing ESPN. “This is just sick, ESPN,” Nina Westbrook wrote. “Russell is no vampire. This is also slander because anyone who knows anything knows that this couldn’t be further from the truth.” -via BasketNews / February 10, 2023
Ham, sources say, was upset at a number of on-court developments from the first half. But the final straw, it seems, was Westbrook’s choice to walk off the court so slowly after he was replaced late in the second quarter. For both parties, the topic of great disagreement centered on respect — or lack thereof. In the end, with the tension in the room adding to the toxicity of their environment yet again, they agreed to disagree. -via The Athletic / February 10, 2023