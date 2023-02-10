Live stream: Spurs 12, Pistons 5

The San Antonio Spurs (14-41) play against the Detroit Pistons (14-42) at Little Caesars Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday February 10, 2023
San Antonio Spurs 12, Detroit Pistons 5 (Q1 06:36)
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Powered by Branham’s 7 points on 3 of 3, Spurs out to an early 12-5 lead in the Wembanyama Sweepstakes Classic. – 7:20 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Spurs 12, Pistons 5 at the 6:51 mark. Detroit is 1-10 from the floor – 7:18 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Detroit is down 12-5 to the Spurs with 6:51 left in the first quarter. – 7:18 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Malaki from downtown to get us started! 🎯 pic.twitter.com/d3CMqccRGz – 7:17 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Blake Wesley and Jaden Ivey are a couple of kids from South Bend who grew up playing 1-on-1 with each other in the driveway.
What a cool moment for them to share. – 7:16 PM
Blake Wesley and Jaden Ivey are a couple of kids from South Bend who grew up playing 1-on-1 with each other in the driveway.
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
OH MY GOD. @Shams Charania is reporting that Gary Payton II failed his physical & the four-team trade amongst Por, Det, Atl & Golden State is in serious jeopardy. Sources tell Shams/Slater a core muscle injury could sideline Payton up to 3 mo. per team doctors. #dunation – 7:12 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Just in: A failed physical exam of Gary Payton II has placed the Golden State-Portland-Detroit-Atlanta four-team deal in serious jeopardy, sources tell me and @Anthony Slater. Payton’s core muscle injury could sideline him for up to three months following a Warriors exam. – 7:08 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Bill Schoening says he’s been informed the Spurs fielded a younger starting five in the bubble in Orlando that included Keldon, Luka Samanic, Dejounte Murray, Lonnie Walker and Jakob Poeltl. – 7:07 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
This could be the youngest starting lineup in Spurs history with Branham and Wesley at 19, Collins and Roby at 25, and KBD the old man of the bunch at 27. – 7:00 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Spurs vs. Pistons, let’s tap in sickos pic.twitter.com/I3AuhDkB0Y – 6:56 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
In it for my city.
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pistons starters:
Pistons starters:
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs starters, per Pistons PR:
Branham, Wesley, Bates-Diop, Roby, Collins
It’s Wesley’s first career start. Both rookies are 19.
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Tonight’s starting five: Ivey, Hayes, Bogdanovic, Stewart and Duren. Burks was incorrectly listed as a starter. Deleted the initial lineups tweet. – 6:45 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Tonight’s starters 🌟
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Just informed that the starting lineup provided to us is incorrect. Hayes will start over Burks. – 6:43 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Tonight’s starting five: Ivey, Burks, Bogdanovic, Stewart and Duren. Hayes back to the bench – 6:41 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is LIVE @Underdog__NBA
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Ready to work 🔒
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Isaiah Stewart has invited members of the Boys & Girls Club from his hometown of Rochester to the Pistons game pic.twitter.com/vfmKbQqFIJ – 6:17 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Coach Casey on if he’s been able to sit and talk to James Wiseman ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/aBuDktBpre – 6:15 PM
Mike Finger @mikefinger
“I wanted to be there forever.”
Talked to Dejounte Murray about the gratitude he has for his time in SA, as well as his criticisms of the Spurs that he chalks up to just speaking his truth.
And if this sounds contradictory? Well, emotions often are.
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s injury report presented by @HenryFordHealth.
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
For tomorrow’s game vs. San Antonio:
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Drippin’ in the Motor City.
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
It’s time to Call Your Shot! 🗣 Test your luck for a chance to win 2 Spurs plaza tickets 🎟️ https://t.co/0uWN1aCRvQ
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey on if we’ll see Wiseman make his debut in Toronto on Sunday: “If he can run and chew gum, and all of his physical stuff is done, why not?” – 5:30 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Casey says he’s not sure where the timeline is with Marvin Bagley, but says he’s “getting close.” – 5:30 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Casey says they’ll put Wiseman in some simple situations to get started, but says the terminology will likely be the number one difference from Golden State. – 5:30 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey: “We’re not going to put Wiseman in a hole or a box.” Added they’re going to think out of the box with him, like they try to with other guys on team. – 5:29 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey: “We’re not going to put Wiseman in a hole or a box.” Added they’re going to think out of the box with him. – 5:29 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Casey on Wiseman: “He’s a big time lob threat. Unbelievable lob threat. What we have to do is see him get out there switching on others.”
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey on Wiseman: “He needs time, he needs reps. That’s something he didn’t have in Golden State. Talking to (Kerr), he’s very coachable and a great young man. That’s something we’re looking forward to working with, with another talented young man.” – 5:26 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey: “He needs time, he needs reps. Talking to Steve (Kerr), (Wiseman) is coachable and a great young man.” – 5:25 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey said he talked to Steve Kerr about Wiseman. “They wanted to develop their young guys, they worked with him. But the opportunity for him just wasn’t there.” – 5:24 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey said he talked to Steve Kerr yesterday and said Kerr acknowledged that the Warriors, as a whole, were just on a different timeline than Wiseman. – 5:24 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey on inserting a new member, losing significant role player: “It’s a challenge. A good challenge, to take someone with the ability of Wiseman.”
Mentioned seeing if he can expand from the basket. – 5:22 PM
Casey on inserting a new member, losing significant role player: “It’s a challenge. A good challenge, to take someone with the ability of Wiseman.”
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey said Wiseman has been going through his physical all day, it’s a long process. Talked to him on the phone yesterday. – 5:22 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Dwane Casey on Wiseman: Said he’s going through all of his physicals today. They talked on the phone and texted. – 5:20 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Weaver on Wiseman: “He needs to play. With your talent, if you don’t use it, you lose it. We need him to get back out there to use his talent and be confident as a player.” – 5:02 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks’ Aaron Holiday is questionable for tomorrow against the Spurs. pic.twitter.com/e6thZNBzk4 – 5:02 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Weaver: “Couldn’t ask for Saddiq to do any more than he’s done. The trade wasn’t easy, but to get a chance at this talent to add to the group, we had to do what was best for the Pistons.” – 5:02 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Weaver said Wiseman won’t play tonight. Still has to pass his physical. “We’re at the mercy of the rules and regulations on that.” – 5:00 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Weaver: “We want James (Wiseman) to come here and exhale, unpack his bags and go to work. I don’t see it as a trial.” – 5:00 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Weaver said Wiseman was excited when they talked. “He sees a young group he can be part of, on and off the floor.” – 5:00 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
On the frontcourt competition, Weaver said the Pistons need to prioritize having talent right now. “You have to have talent to win in this league, and that’s the goal. It’s simple for me. We need to continue to raise the ceiling on the talent for this team.” – 4:59 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Weaver said the Pistons aren’t going to compete against the top teams in the East without size. “You don’t have a chance. Point blank period. We need some men and some size. We haven’t beaten those teams yet. If you look at those games, we’ve usually struggled on the glass.” – 4:58 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Weaver said Wiseman didn’t get an opportunity in Golden State. He will in Detroit. “When he became available, that changed things for me just being able to add this kind of talent, this kind of size. We think we can unlock him here.” – 4:56 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Weaver: “If we’re going to be the real Detroit Pistons and restore this thing, it’s going to start with defense.” – 4:53 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Weaver: “If we’re going to be the real Detroit Pistons and restore this things, we need defense. Size and defense.” – 4:53 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Weaver said what happened with Wiseman in Golden State wasn’t his fault or the Warriors’ fault. It was circumstances. “When he became available, it changed things for me. We think we can unlock him here.” – 4:52 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Troy Weaver on James Wiseman: “It’s simple. During the evaluation process of a player, you look for certain things. He has all the ingredients that we look for in a person, first. As a player, he has all the upside.” – 4:51 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Troy Weaver on the start to Wiseman’s career/upside potential: “It’s simple: during the evaluation process of a player, you look for certain things. He has all of the ingredients that we look for in a person first and then, as a player, has tremendous upside.” – 4:51 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Devonte’ Graham has been through a rebuild before.
He also isn’t afraid of change.
So when his agent told him he was headed to the Spurs, he embraced it.
“I have always been good at adjusting,” Graham said.
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
This is everyone who is out tonight for the Spurs against the Pistons lol pic.twitter.com/0q4LBQdP5N – 4:30 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
7️⃣ years ago today, @1MrBigShot had his No. 1️⃣ jersey retired by the #Pistons.
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Even Steve Kerr apologized for us being here today. He couldn’t talk Gary Payton II, James Wiseman or the trade.
With it being a three-team deal involving four players, every little detail has to be complete by all three teams. – 4:14 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
ONE. HAND. SLAM.
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs have downgraded the following from questionable to out for tonight:
Keldon Johnson (ankle)
Tre Jones (foot)
Sochan (back)
Langford (adductor)
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Always reppin’ 💯
Shoutout to our Spurs Fam for dropping photos of their merch collection 🔥
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
#Pistons Web Editor @Keith_Langlois shares his thoughts following our trade for James Wiseman.
🔗: nba.com/pistons/news/w… – 2:22 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
On April 24, 1994, David Robinson broke Iceman’s 63-point franchise record and secured the NBA scoring title 💪
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
No surprise here: Spurs announce they have signed center and locker room leader Gorgui Dieng. Roster stands at 17. – 1:36 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Spurs announce they’ve signed Gorgui Dieng. Mentioned the *wink wink* real possibility of this happening in this morning’s newsletter matthewtynan.substack.com/p/spurs-raptor… – 1:34 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs have signed Gorgui Dieng for the 4th time this season.
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Poeltl was always generous, Dominick Barlow said: “He gave me a ton of advice, foot work stuff, defensive stuff, all the basic things to be a big in this league. And just watching his day-to-day approach and how he practiced was impressive. I am definitely going to miss him.” – 1:34 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs have assigned Gorgui Dieng for the 4th time this season.
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
If you’re here for a heavy dose of Branham-Collins PnR, I salute you. If you’re here for Blake Wesley getting to make a million mistakes without much consequence, much respect. If you’re here for Devonte’ Graham coming into his new home chucking, I see you. – 1:33 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Available Spurs tonight:
BIGS
– Zach Collins
– Dom Barlow
FORWARDS
– Doug McDermott
– KBD
– Isaiah Roby
– Stanley Johnson
GUARDS
– Malaki Branham
– Blake Wesley
– Devonte’ Graham
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
I think fans will change their mind if Wiseman gets anywhere close to the player he has the potential to be. But yesterday’s reaction wasn’t from a vocal minority. Saddiq was popular and well-liked by the fanbase and the reaction reflected that. – 1:16 PM
