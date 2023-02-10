Spurs vs. Pistons: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The San Antonio Spurs play against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena
The San Antonio Spurs are spending $7,191,026 per win while the Detroit Pistons are spending $9,153,711 per win
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday February 10, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports DET
Away TV: Bally Sports SW-SA
Home Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket
Away Radio: WOAI/KXTN
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!