Suns almost pivoted to trading for John Collins before Durant swap

As our Adrian Wojnarowski reported, the Suns were on the verge of pivoting to a 3-team trade that would have netted them the Atlanta Hawks John Collins — without trading any of the players they ended up sending to Brooklyn, per league sources.
Source: Zach Lowe @ ESPN
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
After all the talk of OG Anunoby, Bojan Bogdanovic and John Collins, the Pelicans’ relative silence on trade deadline day left many confused.
Here’s why they chose patience and financial flexibility over the all-in move many were hoping to see:
theathletic.com/4174714/2023/0… – 10:03 AM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Nate McMillan, on John Collins remaining in ATL:
“I really respect the way that he has carried himself throughout this season.” – 10:15 PM
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
Josh Okogie with some payback for John Collins – authoritative – 8:35 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Oh dear God John Collins just took all his frustration at the last 3 trade deadlines out on the rim – 7:48 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
John Collins on if trade rumors had affected his play: “I never like to think it does, but I always think in some way it probably is subconsciously. It’s never at the front of my mind. I’m never going into a game thinking something’s holding me back, but I’m only human.” – 7:21 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Regardless of what you think of the Hawks’ moves today, the biggest story by far is that the Hawks did not trade John Collins.
Everything else kind of pales by comparison. – 7:16 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
John Collins on the deadline being over: “It’s relief. It’s part of the business, and I do my best to be a good pro.” – 6:41 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
John Collins has come out for warmups. pic.twitter.com/fwmAqmYeLu – 6:19 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Should we start the “John Collins will be available around the NBA Draft” rumors now? – 3:25 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
OG Anunoby and John Collins heading back to their teams after all the speculation pic.twitter.com/DDsJaSXD2o – 3:03 PM
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
The John Collins four year saga has now surpassed “The Hawks trade for Anthony Johnson” in Atlanta Hawks Trade Deadline eras. pic.twitter.com/igI1DhBFyQ – 2:54 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
There is no deal for John Collins out of Atlanta, league sources told @YahooSports. – 2:46 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
30 minutes from the deadline, things we’re still waiting on:
– Wyd Raptors?
– Zach LaVine?
– Jordan Clarkson?
– John Collins? – 2:29 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
This is the most insane trade deadline in NBA history and somehow John Collins still hasn’t been moved. – 2:26 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Will the Hawks trade John Collins today? We’re discussing that now: twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 1:46 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
If nothing’s happening in an hour, Rockets and Hawks gotta just trade Eric Gordon for John Collins. Salaries work. We don’t have time to mess with them anymore. – 1:41 PM
More on this storyline
Chris Haynes: Atlanta Hawks plan to keep John Collins past the trade deadline, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / February 9, 2023
Jake Fischer: The Hawks had registered interest with the Pistons on Saddiq Bey since the beginning of the league’s trade season in December, sources said. There were conversations involving John Collins. Bey will be up for major extension money this summer. Atlanta is not done trying to deal. -via Twitter @JakeLFischer / February 9, 2023
Jake Fischer: Golden State has also been in trade discussion regarding James Wiseman with both Portland and San Antonio today, sources said. Pistons and Hawks have talked a separate John Collins deal, sources said, but being told momentum there has stalled. -via Twitter @JakeLFischer / February 9, 2023