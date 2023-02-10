Live stream: Suns 19, Pacers 9

The Phoenix Suns (30-27) play against the Indiana Pacers (25-31) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday February 10, 2023
Phoenix Suns 19, Indiana Pacers 9 (Q1 05:53)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns off to a 15-7 start in Indiana. Good to get an early lead on the second night of a back-to-back – 7:18 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Okogie 3.
Craig 3.
Timeout #Pacers. #Suns up 15-7 near midway point of 1st quarter. – 7:18 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
James Johnson is at the game, sitting in Haliburton’s family seats.
He was waived yesterday, but there’s a very good chance he is brought back once they waive Ibaka. pic.twitter.com/b5pkN6zben – 7:16 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton knocks one down from the corner.
Watch live on @BallySportsIN or stream here: https://t.co/FImwH270OI pic.twitter.com/L0kaP1HOU5 – 7:16 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
George Hill, Jordan Nwora on the court before tip-off pic.twitter.com/LT9EYkgNpm – 7:12 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“DA never has that rebound total. It was really surprising. So I’m sure he wants to bounce back tonight, dominate the paint and get every defensive board he can.”
Monty Williams on Deandre Ayton, who had just two rebounds in Thursday’s loss at Atlanta. #Suns – 7:06 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
James Jones spoke for the first time since trading for Kevin Durant.
Here’s what he had to say w/ @BurnsAndGambo on how the deal went down: arizonasports.com/story/3493268/… – 7:03 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Your weekend starts now with Suns basketball! pic.twitter.com/Lo7vWwFz2D – 7:02 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Q: In what ways have you seen Jalen Smith grow from the time you had him to now with the Pacers?
A: “His hair, for one.”
Monty Williams on Jalen Smith, who started his career in Phoenix.
“I felt like he never got a fair shake. I didn’t give him a fair shake. #Suns #Pacers pic.twitter.com/cuhmQeCtRc – 7:02 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
“Indy’s home for me, so my phone was blowing up finding out I was coming back.”
George Hill returned to Indiana tonight, saw our brand new locker room and got to see new and familiar faces.🙌 pic.twitter.com/U5Qrfj71JP – 6:53 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It’s huge as far as us figuring out what’s the most important thing to run. Right now, I think it’s the old Pop (Gregg Popovich) saying, less is more. We’re going to try to figure that out once we get back.”
Monty Williams on upcoming film work with Kevin Durant. #Suns pic.twitter.com/7R1bJERvUh – 6:53 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @Ben Golliver and I break down the Trade Deadline, including Kevin Durant to the Suns, Kyrie on the Mavs, superstar team-ups, what can happen in 2025 and much more: basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/270448… – 6:51 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“You get a minute restriction, I don’t know if anybody has done it to the letter.”
Monty Williams on Devin Booker, who returns after missing Thursday at Atlanta on groin injury management.
Was on minute restriction in return Tuesday at Brooklyn after missing 21 games. #Suns pic.twitter.com/lK45tCmx2s – 6:49 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I think last night on the bus, the plane, gave us a chance to get back to normal. You’ll see that tonight.”
Monty Williams as #Suns face #Pacers after losing Thursday at #Hawks after trade deadline.
“We’re not taking anything away from Atlanta. They beat us last night.” pic.twitter.com/0yEee8xCwH – 6:45 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns starting lineup at #Pacers
Chris Paul
Devin Booker
Josh Okogie
Torrey Craig
Deandre Ayton
Thoughts? – 6:32 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Shoutout to our incredible creative team for all their work the past few days 👏
In honor of them, we gave them a break. Here is tonight’s starting lineup: pic.twitter.com/SjlGsgpfOl – 6:30 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
On the new #thisleague UNCUT podcast, @Chris Haynes and I go inside the Kevin Durant-to-Phoenix blockbuster, discuss Chris Paul’s reaction to (and insight on) the deal and assess what a wild 2023 trade deadline means for the rest of #thisleague.
Join us: link.chtbl.com/thisleagueuncut – 6:30 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
“At the end of the day we have to figure out how we can keep developing because that’s the way we’re going to be great some day.”
watch President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard’s full press conference to discuss the 2023 NBA trade deadline.⤵️ – 6:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton pregame. #Suns #Pacers pic.twitter.com/UIYrPJ2zW5 – 6:28 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Suns have Book back tonight and the @PHNX_Suns pregame show starts in 2 minutes! Come hang out:
https://t.co/0USBum0saR pic.twitter.com/9W8DhYqWhP – 6:28 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
How were the Suns and Hawks feeling in the aftermath of the Kevin Durant trade? Mostly relieved that the trade deadline was over.
My behind-the-scenes look at one of the most difficult days for NBA players:
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/su… – 6:26 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Real quick.
T.J. Warren isn’t with Suns here in Indianapolis. He’s meeting team back in Phoenix.
#Pacers recognizing Monty Williams, Michael Ruffin, Jarrett Jack, Torrey Craig and Warren. #Suns pic.twitter.com/G8SSziERHP – 6:16 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Ben Simmons is psyched to begin anew with his new teammates post KD/Kyrie trade: “We got a great group of guys, guys who just want to play basketball…..I’m kind of tired of just, you know, any focus being away from basketball.”
newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 6:11 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game against Phoenix:
Jordan Nwora – Out (rest/trade transition)
George Hill – Out (rest/trade transition)
Serge Ibaka – Out (not with team) pic.twitter.com/ItOxWl8y85 – 6:07 PM
Injury Report for tonight’s game against Phoenix:
Jordan Nwora – Out (rest/trade transition)
George Hill – Out (rest/trade transition)
Serge Ibaka – Out (not with team) pic.twitter.com/ItOxWl8y85 – 6:07 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Deandre Ayton getting ready to play his first game in Indy since being a Pacer for about 10 minutes last offseason pic.twitter.com/DURmkQ4sEf – 6:06 PM
Deandre Ayton getting ready to play his first game in Indy since being a Pacer for about 10 minutes last offseason pic.twitter.com/DURmkQ4sEf – 6:06 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On Darius Bazley’s defensive skill-set, where he needs to improve offensively to crack the rotation and what the Suns can expect from him: https://t.co/JTV8WfjVvs pic.twitter.com/h5mvLf3oWv – 6:02 PM
Roland Lazenby @lazenby
Folks are wondering who won the entire NBA trade deadline. In my mind that would be Kevin Durant. We live in interesting times. – 5:57 PM
Folks are wondering who won the entire NBA trade deadline. In my mind that would be Kevin Durant. We live in interesting times. – 5:57 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Mikal Bridges @instagram post after trade. #Suns pic.twitter.com/jS8udnKP99 – 5:50 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Up next for Heat is NBA bargain bin in buyout market: Westbrook? Ibaka? Saric? Barton? Ross? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:47 PM
From earlier — Up next for Heat is NBA bargain bin in buyout market: Westbrook? Ibaka? Saric? Barton? Ross? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:47 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Mikal Bridges says goodbye to the Suns on his Instagram: pic.twitter.com/ggxGxJMxzM – 5:42 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I didn’t give him a fair shake.” Monty Williams on Jalen Smith, who is now with #Pacers after starting his career in Phoenix. #Suns – 5:40 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Mikal Bridges says goodbye to Phoenix and the Suns on IG (instagram.com/p/Cof6oNTu2FR/…) pic.twitter.com/bdCK8Q5uXN – 5:39 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kyle Kuzma remains out tomorrow against the Pacers, while Monte Morris will return. – 5:37 PM
Kyle Kuzma remains out tomorrow against the Pacers, while Monte Morris will return. – 5:37 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Injury report for tomorrow night’s matchup vs. Indiana.
#DCAboveAll | @ChasenBoscolo pic.twitter.com/3qCyzZ3N9n – 5:35 PM
Injury report for tomorrow night’s matchup vs. Indiana.
#DCAboveAll | @ChasenBoscolo pic.twitter.com/3qCyzZ3N9n – 5:35 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Kyle Kuzma, who missed Washington’s last two games because of a left ankle sprain, is listed as out for Saturday’s game against the Pacers. – 5:33 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kyle Kuzma (left ankle sprain) remains OUT for Wizards-Pacers on Saturday – 5:31 PM
Matt Dery @DerySpeaks
On today’s @lockedonlions Podcast: Awards recap. Campbell recognition and we go to Phoenix to talk to @TheNickShook. #firstlisten. FEB 10.
Audio: https://t.co/m6BmxIjs2o
Video: https://t.co/oCGuRVL5Td pic.twitter.com/o4If4hWjI9 – 5:24 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
#Message for Deandre Ayton!!! Carry the hell on… #NBAToday pic.twitter.com/HLu0FV0YcY – 5:16 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Woj and Shelburne article says that Jae Crowder was initially the dealbreaker in the Durant trade. Phoenix was prepared to make a deal for John Collins instead when Ishbia changed his mind.
Could you imagine if the Suns passed and fans found out that was the reason? – 4:38 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Joe Tsai reportedly called Suns owner Mat Ishbia Monday to tell him KD wanted a trade to Phoenix.
The two share a prior relationship and the call sparked negotiations leading up to Thursday’s deal.espn.com/nba/insider/in… – 4:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“They know how much we care about them. They understand the business side of it, but they also understand there’s a human side and an emotional side, the connection that is greater.” Monty Williams.
#Suns ’emotional’ over losing Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson bit.ly/3xaFHWK – 4:26 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Luka has the Suns as the favorites out West right now 👀
(via NBA Today) pic.twitter.com/ssu8pUZptg – 4:24 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Durant told the Nets he would play out the remainder of the season if they could not facilitate a deal with the Suns.
“Both sides knew this marriage was finally at the end. The only question was whether the divorce would come now or after the season.” – 4:23 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kevin Durant requested a trade to the Suns Monday in a meeting with Sean Marks, sources told @Adrian Wojnarowski and @Ramona Shelburne.
“This was to stay a private appeal. Durant didn’t want a bidding war and days of being the target of intense speculation and online obsession.” – 4:20 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He’s a guy that loves the game. Plays the game at a high level. One of the greatest to ever touch the basketball. His smarts and intelligence is what he’s known for and showcased in this league since he first came in.”
Damion Lee on Kevin Durant. #Warriors teammates in 2018-19. pic.twitter.com/B3gTRdDMoU – 4:19 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Great reporting on how the Durant trade went down. Pelicans couldn’t have done anything at all to land him
espn.com/nba/insider/in… – 4:17 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic talks…
— Championship hopes with Kyrie Irving
— Adjusting to playing off the ball more often
— His reaction to the Kevin Durant trade
And more:
dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 4:17 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Suns update: Kevin Durant to meet team back in Phoenix after road trip, Devin Booker set to return Friday night at Indiana after sitting Thursday at Atlanta under groin injury management. #Suns #Pacers #Nets azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 4:00 PM
Suns update: Kevin Durant to meet team back in Phoenix after road trip, Devin Booker set to return Friday night at Indiana after sitting Thursday at Atlanta under groin injury management. #Suns #Pacers #Nets azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 4:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
In Indianapolis. #Suns #Pacers #ColtsNation pic.twitter.com/rvE3lzl8w9 – 3:52 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Will the Phoenix Suns be champions, asks @jshector? @David Thorpe doesn’t think it will work because “Kevin Durant isn’t Merlin.”
Two giant podcast episodes on the NBA trade deadline, free for all: https://t.co/rnYm6e8Ckc Subscribe by searching “TrueHoop” wherever you listen. pic.twitter.com/XSdPaHCRK9 – 3:50 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
As most of us suspected by now, it was Mikal Bridges’ inclusion that gave the Suns the most pause about a Kevin Durant trade last summer and again. Reading that excellent article by Windhorst and Shelburne, you can tell how emotional a trade it was on both sides – 3:48 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
“This is maybe the biggest trade in the history of the NBA.”
The Suns’ championship window is now for @Zach Lowe 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/TsHSapcSM7 – 3:44 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
George Hill and Jordan Nwora, acquired yesterday via trade, won’t play tonight vs Suns.
They were just in Los Angeles yesterday with the Bucks.
fieldhousefiles.com/p/uniform-numb… – 3:44 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Also from yesterday:
@MG_Schindler and I recorded a two-hour podcast breaking down EVERYTHING you need to know from a wild NBA Trade Deadline. From KD to the Suns to Muscala to the Celtics.
APPLE: itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/gam…
WATCH: youtube.com/live/klj0bOtG5… – 3:42 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
The bit of the Nets wanting to add Crowder and that initially becoming a deal-breaker adds up with the team-building philosophies we’ve come to know from Jones. I’m sure it was envisioned as later moving Crowder for that 5th starter we’ve been talking about. But, KD. – 3:37 PM
The bit of the Nets wanting to add Crowder and that initially becoming a deal-breaker adds up with the team-building philosophies we’ve come to know from Jones. I’m sure it was envisioned as later moving Crowder for that 5th starter we’ve been talking about. But, KD. – 3:37 PM
Eric Patten @EricPatten
Chris Paul since leaving NOLA has played with Blake Griffin, James Harden, Devin Booker, and Kevin Durant. – 3:35 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Introducing our Business of Pride Award, presented by @efirstbank .
Nominate your LGBTQ+ owned business to win $5,000 and promotional recognition across our channels: https://t.co/JjBXnFDUey pic.twitter.com/wWAiFtwhWY – 3:31 PM
Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN
A secret trade request, a new owner’s franchise-defining choice & a midnight u-turn.
How Kevin Durant became a Phoenix Sun (w/@ramonashelburne) espn.com/nba/insider/st… – 3:23 PM
Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne
Inside the final days of the greatest superteam that never was. Durant’s quiet trade request, Brooklyn’s pocket listing and how new Suns owner Mat Ishbia got to “yes” on the franchise altering move his first day in charge. Story w/ @Brian Windhorst espn.com/nba/insider/in… – 3:18 PM
Inside the final days of the greatest superteam that never was. Durant’s quiet trade request, Brooklyn’s pocket listing and how new Suns owner Mat Ishbia got to “yes” on the franchise altering move his first day in charge. Story w/ @Brian Windhorst espn.com/nba/insider/in… – 3:18 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic on Kevin Durant trade to Suns:
“Oh, I was surprised. Big move. Probably the favorite in the West, right?”
What about Mavs?
“Ask the people that do the rankings.”
But do Mavs have a legit shot with Kyrie now?
“Yeah, for sure. That’s what I think every season.” – 3:04 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
ON SALE NOW.🔥
Tyrese Haliburton All-Star jerseys are now available inside the @PacersTeamStore. Remaining jerseys will be available at https://t.co/hT0A6JYPxl this weekend. pic.twitter.com/h6Fp8UCM1U – 3:02 PM
ON SALE NOW.🔥
Tyrese Haliburton All-Star jerseys are now available inside the @PacersTeamStore. Remaining jerseys will be available at https://t.co/hT0A6JYPxl this weekend. pic.twitter.com/h6Fp8UCM1U – 3:02 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
FWIW, the KD trade news broke about a half-hour after the Mavs’ game in Los Angeles ended, so this was a relatively normal time for Nico to be eating dinner lol – 2:51 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Nico Harrison, laughing about NBA-wide trade madness: “I don’t know why they brought so many All-Stars over from the East. They didn’t have to do what we did! We were fine being the only one.”
He learned about Kevin Durant trade while eating dinner, didn’t believe it at first. – 2:49 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Here’s the home page of @1075thefan. I got together with them a few months ago and started a partnership. And I have a few things in the works 👀
All my content lives at @FieldhouseFiles, but here’s another way I’m bringing you more Pacers coverage. pic.twitter.com/rj0agVVIA4 – 2:25 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
The trade that shook the league 😨
@Zach Lowe examines the new-look West and the Suns’ all-in gamble for Kevin Durant on @ESPNPlus ➡️ https://t.co/VFwvT8FEoc pic.twitter.com/tvhuUsQrzp – 2:15 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Why did Silver choose to West players instead of two East players? KD traded but was selected from East pool, not West. One of Butler/Harden would have been better choices, too. – 2:03 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
More sweat = the need for more hydration. But not every player sweats the same 💧
📺 COURTSIDE: That’s where our partnership with @Gatorade comes in! With best-in-class services, the Suns’ nutrition staff can keep each player properly hydrated before, during, & after each game. pic.twitter.com/p66mvQ9g0k – 1:59 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Pacers are listing their pair of two-way players Kendall Brown and Trevelin Queen as questionable and that’s it. They got Tyrese Haliburton back last week. – 1:55 PM
Pacers are listing their pair of two-way players Kendall Brown and Trevelin Queen as questionable and that’s it. They got Tyrese Haliburton back last week. – 1:55 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
ICYMI 5-for-1 Kevin Durant special!
KD’s greatness and the risk/reward: arizonasports.com/story/3200785/…
Twins’ impact/departure: arizonasports.com/story/3491543/…
Buyout targets: arizonasports.com/story/3491953/…
Emotional day/Hawks loss: arizonasports.com/story/3492331/…
New West tiers: arizonasports.com/story/3491878/… – 1:46 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kevin Durant, T.J. Warren and Darius Bazley will meet up with team in Phoenix at some point.
#Suns end five-game road trip tonight at #Pacers. Next game after that is Tuesday vs. Sacramento.
Durant wasn’t scheduled to return until after #NBAAllStar break with right MCL sprain. – 1:41 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
We know what Kevin Durant can do, but what about Darius Bazley? For @PHNX_Suns, I took a look at what Suns fans can expect from the new arrival, where he’ll help defensively, and where he’ll need to prove himself on offense: bit.ly/3jLvsoL pic.twitter.com/qydD0Ia2IQ – 1:40 PM
We know what Kevin Durant can do, but what about Darius Bazley? For @PHNX_Suns, I took a look at what Suns fans can expect from the new arrival, where he’ll help defensively, and where he’ll need to prove himself on offense: bit.ly/3jLvsoL pic.twitter.com/qydD0Ia2IQ – 1:40 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Bill Simmons on James Harden’s 2021 trade to Brooklyn:
“I know this for a fact: when they were really pushing for Harden to get traded from Houston to Brooklyn, KD and Harden facetimed (Joe Tsai) together to try to convince him to do the trade. And KD really vouched for Harden.” – 1:35 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson in Brooklyn. #Suns pic.twitter.com/fnBqqq9RU5 – 1:33 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
These three will replace KD, Steph and Zion 👀
(via @Adrian Wojnarowski) pic.twitter.com/FS4KiaQYDe – 1:33 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Per NBA: Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Zion Williamson out of All-Star Game with injuries. Joel Embiid, Lauri Markkanan, Ja Morant will replace them as starters. Anthony Edwards, De’Aaron Fox, Pascal Siakam named to the roster. – 1:33 PM
Per NBA: Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Zion Williamson out of All-Star Game with injuries. Joel Embiid, Lauri Markkanan, Ja Morant will replace them as starters. Anthony Edwards, De’Aaron Fox, Pascal Siakam named to the roster. – 1:33 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns at #Pacers injury report:
OUT: Landry Shamet (foot) and Cameron Payne (foot) OUT.
AVAILABLE: Josh Okogie (nose). – 1:32 PM
#Suns at #Pacers injury report:
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker is not on the injury report for tonight’s Suns game against the Pacers so he’s good to go after being out last night for injury management.
Kevin Durant, T.J. Warren and Darius Bazley are not with the team yet so they join Cam Payne and Landry Shamet as out. – 1:31 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Anthony Edwards, De’Aaron Fox, Pascal Siakam named as injury replacements for NBA All-Star Game.
Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Zion Williamson are out with injuries
zagsblog.com/2023/02/10/ant… – 1:26 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Pascal Siakam gets All-Star berth vacated due to Kevin Durant injury. Jimmy Butler apparently prefers a week of vacation. Butler could face similar request if Jaylen Brown slot has to be filled. – 1:26 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
For National Burn Awareness Week, Bennedict Mathurin visited patients at the @StVincentIN Adult and Pediatric Burn Center to spend time with patients and thank the staff for delivering leading healthcare every day.💙
“Personally, for me to be here, it means a lot.” pic.twitter.com/XYx33F8Cgv – 1:22 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Anthony Edwards, Pascal Siakam and De’Aaron Fox … your NBA All-Star injury replacements for Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Zion Williamson: pic.twitter.com/Guh7nItDxZ – 1:20 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant will now start in the NBA All-Star Game next weekend, taking the place of the injured Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, and Zion Williamson – 1:20 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Why do I keep seeing this “waste of season” if Heat wins 1 round? Dolphins made playoffs: nobody said waste of a season. Hawks, grizzlies, Denver, Dallas, 76ers, Wolves, warriors, etc have stars. So if Bucks, Suns or Celtics win, is it “waste of season?” Disappointing but waste? – 1:19 PM
Why do I keep seeing this “waste of season” if Heat wins 1 round? Dolphins made playoffs: nobody said waste of a season. Hawks, grizzlies, Denver, Dallas, 76ers, Wolves, warriors, etc have stars. So if Bucks, Suns or Celtics win, is it “waste of season?” Disappointing but waste? – 1:19 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Those three players are expected to place Phoenix’s Kevin Durant, Golden State’s Steph Curry and New Orleans’ Zion Williamson, sources said. – 1:07 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Here’s how I feel about the title race now
The Favourite: BOS
Legit contenders: MIL, PHX, DEN
Semi-realistic path: PHI, MEM, LAC
So you’re saying there’s a chance: CLE, DAL, GSW, LAL, NOP – 1:01 PM
Here’s how I feel about the title race now
