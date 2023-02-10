Suns vs. Pacers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Phoenix Suns play against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

The Phoenix Suns are spending $5,825,925 per win while the Indiana Pacers are spending $5,076,276 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday February 10, 2023

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports Indiana

Away TV: Bally Sports AZ

Home Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Away Radio: ESPN 620 / S: KSUN

