Suns vs. Pacers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Phoenix Suns play against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
The Phoenix Suns are spending $5,825,925 per win while the Indiana Pacers are spending $5,076,276 per win
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday February 10, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports Indiana
Away TV: Bally Sports AZ
Home Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan
Away Radio: ESPN 620 / S: KSUN
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@NotoriousOHM
Post trade edition of ‘That’s OD’ breaking down Lakers’ big moves, Rob’s redemption, Kawhi-PG having to battle West with KD, Clippers’ revamping by moving Wall-Reggie-Kennard for Bones-Gordon-Plumlee, Russ’ next move and fit, LeBron legacy w/@Dave McMenamin youtu.be/51FmBbYoe3I – 3:34 AM
@Sportando
Monty Williams on Durant: I think it’s a jolt, if that makes sense
sportando.basketball/en/monty-willi… – 3:25 AM
@Rylan_Stiles
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 Darius Bazley and Mike Muscala traded
🏀 Saric vs Muscala
🏀 Value of 2nd round picks
🏀 Roster outlook
🏀 Updated rotation
🏀 At the end, one last Bazley propaganda segment
#ThunderUp #FirstListen:
https://t.co/Bp1JhR7BWl pic.twitter.com/36nuX5pUHi – 2:32 AM
@Eurohoopsnet
Giannis on the Durant trade: “I kind of saw it coming.” pic.twitter.com/QS6YTMyjWo – 2:16 AM
@melissarohlin
Giannis on Kevin Durant being traded to the Suns: pic.twitter.com/QGLeBvN9K1 – 2:00 AM
@MarkG_Medina
Giannis Antetokounmpo on Kevin Durant getting traded to Phoenix pic.twitter.com/JrscVvLEFQ – 2:00 AM