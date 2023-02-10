Suns vs. Pacers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Suns vs. Pacers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Suns vs. Pacers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

February 10, 2023- by

By |

The Phoenix Suns play against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

The Phoenix Suns are spending $5,825,925 per win while the Indiana Pacers are spending $5,076,276 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday February 10, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports Indiana
Away TV: Bally Sports AZ
Home Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan
Away Radio: ESPN 620 / S: KSUN

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Ohm Youngmisuk
@NotoriousOHM
Post trade edition of ‘That’s OD’ breaking down Lakers’ big moves, Rob’s redemption, Kawhi-PG having to battle West with KD, Clippers’ revamping by moving Wall-Reggie-Kennard for Bones-Gordon-Plumlee, Russ’ next move and fit, LeBron legacy w/⁦@Dave McMenaminyoutu.be/51FmBbYoe3I3:34 AM
Emiliano Carchia
@Sportando
Monty Williams on Durant: I think it’s a jolt, if that makes sense
sportando.basketball/en/monty-willi…3:25 AM
Rylan Stiles
@Rylan_Stiles
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 Darius Bazley and Mike Muscala traded
🏀 Saric vs Muscala
🏀 Value of 2nd round picks
🏀 Roster outlook
🏀 Updated rotation
🏀 At the end, one last Bazley propaganda segment
#ThunderUp #FirstListen:
https://t.co/Bp1JhR7BWl pic.twitter.com/36nuX5pUHi2:32 AM

Eurohoops
@Eurohoopsnet
Giannis on the Durant trade: “I kind of saw it coming.” pic.twitter.com/QS6YTMyjWo2:16 AM

Melissa Rohlin
@melissarohlin
Giannis on Kevin Durant being traded to the Suns: pic.twitter.com/QGLeBvN9K12:00 AM

Mark Medina
@MarkG_Medina
Giannis Antetokounmpo on Kevin Durant getting traded to Phoenix pic.twitter.com/JrscVvLEFQ2:00 AM

Game previews

, ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home