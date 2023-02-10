Live stream: Thunder 6, Blazers 10

The Oklahoma City Thunder (26-28) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (27-28) at Moda Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Friday February 10, 2023
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Friday February 10, 2023
Oklahoma City Thunder 6, Portland Trail Blazers 10 (Q1 08:43)
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
first bucket as a blazer for 5⃣
Portland Trail Blazers PR @TrailBlazersPR
With his first assist tonight, @Damian Lillard has passed Walt Frazier (5,040) on the NBA’s all-time assists list to move up to the No. 70 spot. – 10:20 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
I love that Josh Giddey pass to Kenrich Williams. A lot of good bounce passers on this team. – 10:19 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Thunder Signs Eugene Omoruyi To Multi-Year Contract
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
So Lu Dort is available tonight, but he’s not starting.
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Ladies & Gentlemen, Jerami Grant 🥹
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Thunder Signs Eugene Omoruyi
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Starting 🖐 in Portland
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Thunder make the Eugene Omoruyi signing official: pic.twitter.com/pulYXvgcRw – 9:53 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Correction: the Court-side box score was wrong for the Thunder it will be updated soon! – 9:35 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
#Thunder starters
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey
Jalen Williams
Kenrich Williams
Jaylin Williams
Lu Dort listed on the bench in the box score. – 9:32 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
❝We gotta make sure we’re in the right spots so that driving lanes are closed. If somebody does drive, we’re there to help.❞
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
I will miss hearing OKC Blue head coach Kameron Woods yell, “GENO!” maybe he can get a few more games with the Blue for old times’ sake. I will carry on the calling him Geno tradition. – 9:24 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs. @Oklahoma City Thunder
⌚️ 7:00PM PT
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
From tonight’s OKC Blue game:
Ousmane Dieng – 24 points on 9-of-18 shooting, 6-of-8 from 3, 4 rebounds, 3 assists
From tonight’s OKC Blue game:
Ousmane Dieng – 24 points on 9-of-18 shooting, 6-of-8 from 3, 4 rebounds, 3 assists
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Eugene Omoruyi is on a standard deal, that is really cool:
Eugene Omoruyi is on a standard deal, that is really cool:
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
I wrote about the Blazers today in my story about the Josh Hart trade. I had some questions about their overall direction and what they’re trying to accomplish before this Gary Payton injury snafu happened.
Those questions remain!
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
The Suns included $1 million in their deal for Bazley with the Thunder – 9:14 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Lu Dort is back and will play vs the Blazers tonight. pic.twitter.com/4C5OhoOMVA – 9:02 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
tell a friend to tell a friend THEY’RE HERE pic.twitter.com/6JDHefYHLD – 8:56 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Cam Reddish taking some pregame jumpers. pic.twitter.com/toAMO37LBI – 8:55 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Daigneault on Dario Saric, whose status is TBD for Monday. pic.twitter.com/iVQ7V8G64r – 8:49 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Cam Reddish in the Moda Center. pic.twitter.com/fEkRVBboIS – 8:46 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Hear the latest on the Blazers following the trade deadline from @BrennaGreene_ tonight on @KOINNews #RipCity pic.twitter.com/tnPxUiDBUU – 8:42 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
L Frank bringing up how 2016 Clippers blitzed Dame and CJ, and Mason Plumlee torched Clippers with ability to pass.
Multiple Isaiah Hartenstein comparisons.
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The Thunder has waived forward Justin Jackson Per Thunder PR. Clears way for Eugene Omoruyi to be signed to a standard deal. – 8:29 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Billups said this is a decision for tonight only. Nassir Little and Matisse Thybulle are in play when everyone is available but he wants to see how Reddish looks playing with veterans. – 8:26 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Blazers host Thunder tonight on @ROOTSPORTS_NW ⌚️
Pregame show starts at 6:30pm pic.twitter.com/xRoSPQqIHH – 8:23 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Cam Reddish will start for the Blazers tonight, Chauncey Billups said. – 8:22 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Chauncey Billups said Cam Reddish will start at SF tonight against the Thunder. – 8:22 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Would also note that players around the league will likely take a second look at all of this, too, especially in light of @jwquick’s report that went under the radar overnight that Payton “indicated he didn’t want to be in Portland” anymore.
Would also note that players around the league will likely take a second look at all of this, too, especially in light of @jwquick’s report that went under the radar overnight that Payton “indicated he didn’t want to be in Portland” anymore.
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Believe this would be the first trade deadline flunked physical since the Pistons vetoed Donatas Motiejunas in 2016. Last one before that was Tyson Chandler with OKC in 2009. Soooo …. not common. – 8:14 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
This is quite bad from the Blazers (from @ShamsCharania and @anthonyVslater). More than anything, not disclosing stuff like this will have an impact on how teams see Portland league-wide when negotiating deals. Lot of trust goes into these deals for execs. theathletic.com/4180625/2023/0… pic.twitter.com/9tny2EDaSf – 8:04 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Eugene Omoruyi got a pay raise and is wearing the city edition uniforms tonight?! Dude is about to turn into prime Jordan out there. Start him, Mark! – 7:57 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
The Thunder convert Eugene Omoruyi’s two-way deal into a full-time deal (via @The_ThunderWire):
The Thunder convert Eugene Omoruyi’s two-way deal into a full-time deal (via @The_ThunderWire):
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
‘One bone’: How a Nigerian saying explains Eugene Omoruyi’s NBA path to OKC Thunder
‘One bone’: How a Nigerian saying explains Eugene Omoruyi’s NBA path to OKC Thunder
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
This deal just takes care of Eugene Omoruyi, who has given OKC valuable minutes in spurts, gets him a pay raise and the Thunder will still have 2 open roster spots this summer. Nothing changes other than Eugene Omoruyi’s pocketbook and he also isn’t on the 50 game restriction. – 7:52 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Thunder now has an open two-way spot. Lindy Waters III occupies the other. – 7:48 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Mitchell Robinson injury update; Thibs said Reddish demotion only business; Brunson snubbed again nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 7:47 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Omoruyi joins Lu Dort, Aaron Wiggins, Moses Brown and Deonte Burton on the list of Thunder two-ways who have gone on to sign a standard contract. – 7:46 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Oklahoma City forward Eugene Omoruyi will have his two-way deal converted to a regular NBA contract for the rest of the season, sources tell ESPN. – 7:44 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Talked with Aaron Wiggins pregame about the Bazley and Muscala trades: “Those were two guys who were really close-knit with our group. They were huge professionals in their time here … – 7:42 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Sixers needed to hang on to Matisse Thybulle for at least one more game here. Brunson with 20 points, on pace for 80 in Philly. – 7:39 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Joe Cronin: “This [deadline] was unique. The goal when I started this job was to put a championship roster around Damian Lillard. The goal going into this deadline was to be extremely aggressive. We had identified several players who were difference-makers.” – 7:31 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Here are more details on the Gary Payton II failed physical and abdominal injury (2-3 month absence) that has thrown the Warriors, Pistons, Hawks, Blazers deal up in the air.
Story with @Shams Charania
Here are more details on the Gary Payton II failed physical and abdominal injury (2-3 month absence) that has thrown the Warriors, Pistons, Hawks, Blazers deal up in the air.
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
OH MY GOD. @Shams Charania is reporting that Gary Payton II failed his physical & the four-team trade amongst Por, Det, Atl & Golden State is in serious jeopardy. Sources tell Shams/Slater a core muscle injury could sideline Payton up to 3 mo. per team doctors. #dunation – 7:12 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Just in: A failed physical exam of Gary Payton II has placed the Golden State-Portland-Detroit-Atlanta four-team deal in serious jeopardy, sources tell me and @Anthony Slater. Payton’s core muscle injury could sideline him for up to three months following a Warriors exam. – 7:08 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
General Manager Joe Cronin will meet with the media today at 4:30 p.m.
Casey Holdahl @CHold
The @Portland Trail Blazers announce that both Cam Reddish and Ryan Acridiancono will be available for tonight’s game versus the Thunder. Matisse Thybulle and Kevin Knox are out. – 7:06 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Cam Reddish and Ryan Arcidiacono are available to play tonight. Kevin Knox is not. – 7:06 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Mike Muscala: “I got in late last night .. I was grateful for the opportunity. I loved my time in (OKC), great organization. Fun to be a part of that group throughout the years .. I’ve heard so many good things about (Boston). Im excited to get to know the city more and the fans” – 6:57 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Tom Thibodeau was asked why it “didn’t work” with Cam Reddish.
“I don’t know if it didn’t work,” he said. “I just think there were some good moments, some moments that probably could’ve been better and that’s part of the league. Sometimes you need a change.”
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
A deep dive into two of the newest Trail Blazers, @Cam Reddish and @Matisse Thybulle!
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Brad Stevens had been talking to OKC “for a little bit” about trading for Mike Muscala because he would fit well into their big man rotation. Said an alarm went off in his head when everyone was saying they loved Muscala as a teammate. – 6:02 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Brad Stevens said the #Celtics had been talking to the #Thunder for a little bit about Muscala, and he also thinks he can fit with any of Boston’s bigs. – 6:02 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Dario Saric, who will remain with the Thunder, is not with the team tonight in Portland. Saric is in transit to OKC. – 5:56 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Somewhat disappointed the Nets didn’t acquire Cam Reddish and Cam Payne to play with Cam Johnson and Cam Thomas – 5:51 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Up next for Heat is NBA bargain bin in buyout market: Westbrook? Ibaka? Saric? Barton? Ross? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:47 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Tyrese Maxey gives his thoughts on the departure of Matisse Thybulle and the addition of Jalen McDaniels #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/10/tyr… via @SixersWire – 5:07 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Weaver said Kevin Knox gave the best interview in free agency he’d ever heard. “The way he took accountability for his career and his successes and failures was incredible for a young player. He was probably our hardest worker whether he played or didn’t play.” – 5:03 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Weaver said Kevin Knox was one of the best free-agent interviews he’s ever had. Said he took accountability for his time in New York. “He was probably our hardest worker.” – 4:56 PM
Dwight Jaynes @dwightjaynes
Even Dame Time Has An Expiration Date ripcityradio.iheart.com/content/2023-0… – 4:37 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
New solo pod breaking down the Blazers’ deadline moves and what comes next: rosegardenreport.com/p/podcast-trad…
Audacy: go.audacy.com/rhgLmxS2Cvb
New solo pod breaking down the Blazers’ deadline moves and what comes next: rosegardenreport.com/p/podcast-trad…
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Source confirms that Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons to participate in NBA 3-Point Contest on Feb. 18.
First reported by @Shams Charania on the @PatMcAfeeShow
Source confirms that Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons to participate in NBA 3-Point Contest on Feb. 18.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Garage Fishtown was deciding what to do with their Matisse Thybulle mural. And then he tagged it. inquirer.com/food/bars/mati… via @phillyinquirer – 4:21 PM
