Thunder vs. Blazers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Oklahoma City Thunder play against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center
The Oklahoma City Thunder are spending $5,654,399 per win while the Portland Trail Blazers are spending $5,375,065 per win
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Friday February 10, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: ROOT SPORTS PLUS
Away TV: Bally Sports OK
Home Radio: Rip City Radio 620
Away Radio: WWLS 98.1FM OKC
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@TheWarriorsWire
Gary Payton II is reportedly on his way back to the Bay Area in a move between the Trail Blazers and Warriors on NBA trade deadline day. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/09/rep… – 4:00 AM
@SeanGrandePBP
If it feels like the Celtics have their mojo back since the loss at OKC, here you go…
2022-23 BOSTON CELTICS
(NBA Rank – Last 5 weeks)
W-L Record: 2nd (13-4)
Offense: 14th
3-point shooting: 10th
Defense: 1st
Overall: 2nd
Scoring Margin: 2nd
Rebounding: 2nd
Defensive FG%: 2nd – 2:35 AM
@Rylan_Stiles
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 Darius Bazley and Mike Muscala traded
🏀 Saric vs Muscala
🏀 Value of 2nd round picks
🏀 Roster outlook
🏀 Updated rotation
🏀 At the end, one last Bazley propaganda segment
#ThunderUp #FirstListen:
https://t.co/Bp1JhR7BWl pic.twitter.com/36nuX5pUHi – 2:32 AM