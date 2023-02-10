Thunder vs. Blazers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Oklahoma City Thunder play against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center

The Oklahoma City Thunder are spending $5,654,399 per win while the Portland Trail Blazers are spending $5,375,065 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Friday February 10, 2023

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: ROOT SPORTS PLUS

Away TV: Bally Sports OK

Home Radio: Rip City Radio 620

Away Radio: WWLS 98.1FM OKC

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

