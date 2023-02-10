Live stream: Timberwolves 58, Grizzlies 69

The Minnesota Timberwolves (30-28) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (33-21) at FedExForum
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday February 10, 2023
Minnesota Timberwolves 58, Memphis Grizzlies 69 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
take a bathroom break. we’ll be right back. pic.twitter.com/uTVYIcIMMq – 9:12 PM
take a bathroom break. we’ll be right back. pic.twitter.com/uTVYIcIMMq – 9:12 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Ja Morant with 20 pts on 8 for 11 shooting, 3 for 6 from 3. Not many guys out there who are that efficient against Jaden McDaniels. Grizz shooting the lights out to take an 11-point lead at half. – 9:07 PM
Ja Morant with 20 pts on 8 for 11 shooting, 3 for 6 from 3. Not many guys out there who are that efficient against Jaden McDaniels. Grizz shooting the lights out to take an 11-point lead at half. – 9:07 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Halftime:
Grizzlies 69 T-Wolves 58
Ja Morant has 20 points and five assists. Brandon Clarke and Santi Aldama are in double figures off the bench. Memphis is cooking. – 9:06 PM
Halftime:
Grizzlies 69 T-Wolves 58
Ja Morant has 20 points and five assists. Brandon Clarke and Santi Aldama are in double figures off the bench. Memphis is cooking. – 9:06 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
That looked a lot more like the “Grizzlies basketball” Memphis has said to be searching for.
(And they missed a lot of open 3s). Memphis by 11 at the break. – 9:06 PM
That looked a lot more like the “Grizzlies basketball” Memphis has said to be searching for.
(And they missed a lot of open 3s). Memphis by 11 at the break. – 9:06 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Memphis puts together a strong finish to the half, and the Grizzlies lead 69-58. Morant is cooking them. He’s got 20. – 9:06 PM
Memphis puts together a strong finish to the half, and the Grizzlies lead 69-58. Morant is cooking them. He’s got 20. – 9:06 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
the big fella going to WORK 😤 pic.twitter.com/sHjMYd1p92 – 9:05 PM
the big fella going to WORK 😤 pic.twitter.com/sHjMYd1p92 – 9:05 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Morant is 7-for-10. Gonna put on my basketball nerd cap for a second, but if I recall from last year, Morant struggled with high wall coverage, which is why Wolves were able to limit him. Now they play drop w/Gobert = better numbers for Ja. – 9:03 PM
Morant is 7-for-10. Gonna put on my basketball nerd cap for a second, but if I recall from last year, Morant struggled with high wall coverage, which is why Wolves were able to limit him. Now they play drop w/Gobert = better numbers for Ja. – 9:03 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
10 turnovers for the Wolves. The Grizzlies haven’t KILLED them on them (9 points so far), but it certainly isn’t helping Minnesota’s cause. – 9:02 PM
10 turnovers for the Wolves. The Grizzlies haven’t KILLED them on them (9 points so far), but it certainly isn’t helping Minnesota’s cause. – 9:02 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Fifth offensive foul called against the Grizzlies in the first half tonight. – 8:58 PM
Fifth offensive foul called against the Grizzlies in the first half tonight. – 8:58 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
The Grizzlies are not happy with the offensive foul calls this half. I can think of four already. – 8:58 PM
The Grizzlies are not happy with the offensive foul calls this half. I can think of four already. – 8:58 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Gobert with a no-look dump off to Anderson off the pick-and-roll. – 8:50 PM
Gobert with a no-look dump off to Anderson off the pick-and-roll. – 8:50 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
let that junt ride @Desmond Bane 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/4zVJkPTgzt – 8:48 PM
let that junt ride @Desmond Bane 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/4zVJkPTgzt – 8:48 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Timberwolves are scorching from 3-point range tonight. Now 8-12 from deep. – 8:42 PM
Timberwolves are scorching from 3-point range tonight. Now 8-12 from deep. – 8:42 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 32-31.
Edwards has 7 points to lead the Wolves while the Minnesota bench outscored the Grizzlies reserves 15-12 in the quarter.
Gobert leads all with 4 boards as the Timberwolves are outrebounding Memphis 12-5. – 8:41 PM
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 32-31.
Edwards has 7 points to lead the Wolves while the Minnesota bench outscored the Grizzlies reserves 15-12 in the quarter.
Gobert leads all with 4 boards as the Timberwolves are outrebounding Memphis 12-5. – 8:41 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Finch going with a 10-man rotation in the first game post-trade — Conley takes DLo’s rotation, NAW not in the mix yet
1st Quarter…
Prince for Anderson 5.5 in
McLaughlin for Conley 6.5 in
Reid for Gobert 7 in
Rivers for McDaniels 8 in
Nowell for Edwards 8.5 in – 8:39 PM
Finch going with a 10-man rotation in the first game post-trade — Conley takes DLo’s rotation, NAW not in the mix yet
1st Quarter…
Prince for Anderson 5.5 in
McLaughlin for Conley 6.5 in
Reid for Gobert 7 in
Rivers for McDaniels 8 in
Nowell for Edwards 8.5 in – 8:39 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Grizzlies trail by 1 after the first.
3-point shooting the slight difference. – 8:39 PM
Grizzlies trail by 1 after the first.
3-point shooting the slight difference. – 8:39 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
ball movement ➡️ easy finish
@PaniniAmerica Prizm Performance of the Game pic.twitter.com/YeDEQ0q3y3 – 8:36 PM
ball movement ➡️ easy finish
@PaniniAmerica Prizm Performance of the Game pic.twitter.com/YeDEQ0q3y3 – 8:36 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
crispy dime. even better finish.
@Ja Morant x @Brandon Clarke pic.twitter.com/48dSH5bb9S – 8:36 PM
crispy dime. even better finish.
@Ja Morant x @Brandon Clarke pic.twitter.com/48dSH5bb9S – 8:36 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
good luck trying to guard this. pic.twitter.com/g5ilrMaEzG – 8:32 PM
good luck trying to guard this. pic.twitter.com/g5ilrMaEzG – 8:32 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
that eurostep is unguardable 😮💨 pic.twitter.com/gQ8lIBLLLS – 8:29 PM
that eurostep is unguardable 😮💨 pic.twitter.com/gQ8lIBLLLS – 8:29 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Edwards did not seem to appreciate that push Dillon Brooks just gave him. – 8:27 PM
Edwards did not seem to appreciate that push Dillon Brooks just gave him. – 8:27 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
A noticeable applause for Dillon Brooks while he was at the free-throw line. Remember, there were boos at the last game. – 8:24 PM
A noticeable applause for Dillon Brooks while he was at the free-throw line. Remember, there were boos at the last game. – 8:24 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Luke Kennard and Grizzlies assistant coach Darko Rajakovic during the first quarter timeout. He’s about to be on a crash course learning the new system. Looks like the team is valuing every minute. pic.twitter.com/9MxuQiS6I7 – 8:24 PM
Luke Kennard and Grizzlies assistant coach Darko Rajakovic during the first quarter timeout. He’s about to be on a crash course learning the new system. Looks like the team is valuing every minute. pic.twitter.com/9MxuQiS6I7 – 8:24 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Grizzlies are getting great looks from 3 in this first quarter. Just missed a few wide open ones. – 8:23 PM
Grizzlies are getting great looks from 3 in this first quarter. Just missed a few wide open ones. – 8:23 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Grizzlies are getting great looks from 3 in this first quarter,l. Just missed a few wide open ones. – 8:23 PM
Grizzlies are getting great looks from 3 in this first quarter,l. Just missed a few wide open ones. – 8:23 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
2 turnovers in the first 6 minutes for Conley, one a hit-ahead pass intercepted and now just had the ball stuck on his hip as he went to the basket. – 8:20 PM
2 turnovers in the first 6 minutes for Conley, one a hit-ahead pass intercepted and now just had the ball stuck on his hip as he went to the basket. – 8:20 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
that’s an All-Star BUCKET. 🌟 pic.twitter.com/FGaa7eCSVW – 8:17 PM
that’s an All-Star BUCKET. 🌟 pic.twitter.com/FGaa7eCSVW – 8:17 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
20 seconds in.
Conley’s first assist 👀 pic.twitter.com/mDgHidgX1J – 8:15 PM
20 seconds in.
Conley’s first assist 👀 pic.twitter.com/mDgHidgX1J – 8:15 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
The Grizzlies pre-tip passing routine is akin to playing keep away from the official in charge of tossing the opening jump. – 8:11 PM
The Grizzlies pre-tip passing routine is akin to playing keep away from the official in charge of tossing the opening jump. – 8:11 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
Starting 5 vs. @Minnesota Timberwolves
🎿 @Ja Morant
🎯 @Desmond Bane
🦹♂️ @Dillon Brooks
🦄 @Jaren Jackson Jr.
🐶 @Rookiedunker
@Verizon | #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/R1ZgmPOE57 – 8:07 PM
Starting 5 vs. @Minnesota Timberwolves
🎿 @Ja Morant
🎯 @Desmond Bane
🦹♂️ @Dillon Brooks
🦄 @Jaren Jackson Jr.
🐶 @Rookiedunker
@Verizon | #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/R1ZgmPOE57 – 8:07 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Big ovation for Mike Conley when he is introduced in the starting lineup here in Memphis – 8:06 PM
Big ovation for Mike Conley when he is introduced in the starting lineup here in Memphis – 8:06 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
They aren’t exactly the same player, but for an idea of what Poeltl is going to provide the Raptors and the boost that should follow, look at how Memphis has looked with Steven Adams (good) and without him (bad). – 8:04 PM
They aren’t exactly the same player, but for an idea of what Poeltl is going to provide the Raptors and the boost that should follow, look at how Memphis has looked with Steven Adams (good) and without him (bad). – 8:04 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The rest of this season is going to be a real test for Lauri Markkanen because the quality of his looks are going to go way down without Mike Conley on the roster – 8:03 PM
The rest of this season is going to be a real test for Lauri Markkanen because the quality of his looks are going to go way down without Mike Conley on the roster – 8:03 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Taylor Jenkins mentioned today before Grizzlies game that Luke Kennard could be a closing lineup option for them.
That’s something Clippers will miss. Luke would put fools away late in games if he wasn’t chased off the floor first. pic.twitter.com/OtHWQxA3cM – 7:59 PM
Taylor Jenkins mentioned today before Grizzlies game that Luke Kennard could be a closing lineup option for them.
That’s something Clippers will miss. Luke would put fools away late in games if he wasn’t chased off the floor first. pic.twitter.com/OtHWQxA3cM – 7:59 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
There was Facebook chatter about Grizzlies fans attempting to start a “We love Dillon” chant at the end of the first quarter tonight. – 7:51 PM
There was Facebook chatter about Grizzlies fans attempting to start a “We love Dillon” chant at the end of the first quarter tonight. – 7:51 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Here are your starters for Grizzlies vs. Minnesota. T’Wolves: Jaden McDaniels, Kyle Anderson, Rudy Gobert, Anthony Edwards & our ol’ pal Mike Conley.
Grizz start: Jaren Jackson Jr., Dillon Brooks, Xavier Tillman, Desmond Bane & Ja Morant. Set your fantasy lineups accordingly. – 7:45 PM
Here are your starters for Grizzlies vs. Minnesota. T’Wolves: Jaden McDaniels, Kyle Anderson, Rudy Gobert, Anthony Edwards & our ol’ pal Mike Conley.
Grizz start: Jaren Jackson Jr., Dillon Brooks, Xavier Tillman, Desmond Bane & Ja Morant. Set your fantasy lineups accordingly. – 7:45 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
A really strong early stint for @Tyrese Maxey tonight.
10 min / 1 1 PTS / 2 AST
3-4 fg / 1-1 3fg / 4-5 FT – 7:43 PM
A really strong early stint for @Tyrese Maxey tonight.
10 min / 1 1 PTS / 2 AST
3-4 fg / 1-1 3fg / 4-5 FT – 7:43 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Karl-Anthony Towns (Right Calf Strain) is OUT vs. Memphis. pic.twitter.com/7tixRf4qn5 – 7:43 PM
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Karl-Anthony Towns (Right Calf Strain) is OUT vs. Memphis. pic.twitter.com/7tixRf4qn5 – 7:43 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Here are your officials for Friday night’s Timberwolves-Grizzlies game — Ben Taylor, Tyler Ford and John Conley. I have it on good authority that this trio is near the very top of one of @badunclep ‘s lists. – 7:38 PM
Here are your officials for Friday night’s Timberwolves-Grizzlies game — Ben Taylor, Tyler Ford and John Conley. I have it on good authority that this trio is near the very top of one of @badunclep ‘s lists. – 7:38 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
ready for his Wolves debut. pic.twitter.com/bvQJnGvuNJ – 7:36 PM
ready for his Wolves debut. pic.twitter.com/bvQJnGvuNJ – 7:36 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
New Timberwolves starting lineup…
Mike Conley
Anthony Edwards
Jaden McDaniels
Kyle Anderson
Rudy Gobert – 7:33 PM
New Timberwolves starting lineup…
Mike Conley
Anthony Edwards
Jaden McDaniels
Kyle Anderson
Rudy Gobert – 7:33 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
COLUMN: Grizzlies GM Zach Kleiman said so loudly Friday that he tried to make a bigger deal at the NBA trade deadline – that he tried to do more than just get Luke Kennard – he inadvertently let us know something else.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 7:10 PM
COLUMN: Grizzlies GM Zach Kleiman said so loudly Friday that he tried to make a bigger deal at the NBA trade deadline – that he tried to do more than just get Luke Kennard – he inadvertently let us know something else.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 7:10 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
I expect Bones Hyland to take #5 with the LA Clippers. Wore 5 at VCU and in high school. That was Will Barton’s number in Denver last year when Bones was a rookie, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope when Barton was traded.
Luke Kennard vacated #5 with Clippers. – 6:36 PM
I expect Bones Hyland to take #5 with the LA Clippers. Wore 5 at VCU and in high school. That was Will Barton’s number in Denver last year when Bones was a rookie, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope when Barton was traded.
Luke Kennard vacated #5 with Clippers. – 6:36 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
The All-Star is in the building. pic.twitter.com/ecTnOaHhAo – 6:07 PM
The All-Star is in the building. pic.twitter.com/ecTnOaHhAo – 6:07 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
191 collabs. slide by the space when you come in @FedExForum tonight 👀 pic.twitter.com/LVE2StiQwZ – 6:04 PM
191 collabs. slide by the space when you come in @FedExForum tonight 👀 pic.twitter.com/LVE2StiQwZ – 6:04 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Lakers’ availability for tomorrow — looks like most of the new guys will be a go. Mo Bamba still serving a suspension for his scuffle with Austin Rivers. pic.twitter.com/l0sWglXu4K – 6:03 PM
Lakers’ availability for tomorrow — looks like most of the new guys will be a go. Mo Bamba still serving a suspension for his scuffle with Austin Rivers. pic.twitter.com/l0sWglXu4K – 6:03 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
see ya tonight, @Memphis Grizzlies 👀 pic.twitter.com/k06JRk8kD7 – 4:43 PM
see ya tonight, @Memphis Grizzlies 👀 pic.twitter.com/k06JRk8kD7 – 4:43 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
During the last home game, @Jaren Jackson Jr. played 32 minutes and travelled 2.30 miles at an average of 3.99 MPH.
@FedEx | #FedExPlayerTracker pic.twitter.com/gep0tejGMz – 4:16 PM
During the last home game, @Jaren Jackson Jr. played 32 minutes and travelled 2.30 miles at an average of 3.99 MPH.
@FedEx | #FedExPlayerTracker pic.twitter.com/gep0tejGMz – 4:16 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Anthony Edwards:
“D-Lo never changed. He always was the same, man. Still my brother. Still gonna talk to him. Still gonna play the game with him. I want him to go over there and do the same thing he was doing over here over there. Go over there and ball.” – 3:58 PM
Anthony Edwards:
“D-Lo never changed. He always was the same, man. Still my brother. Still gonna talk to him. Still gonna play the game with him. I want him to go over there and do the same thing he was doing over here over there. Go over there and ball.” – 3:58 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
matchup in Memphis.
let’s get it. pic.twitter.com/Rt5AgmVcwa – 3:48 PM
matchup in Memphis.
let’s get it. pic.twitter.com/Rt5AgmVcwa – 3:48 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker are both available to play tonight in Memphis – 3:21 PM
Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker are both available to play tonight in Memphis – 3:21 PM
Darren Wolfson @DWolfsonKSTP
Conley Jr. and NAW are IN tonight, per @Twolves_PR. #Timberwolves – 3:18 PM
Conley Jr. and NAW are IN tonight, per @Twolves_PR. #Timberwolves – 3:18 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
– How the grizzlies view Ziaire Williams/Dillon Brooks
– long-term roster goals
– how Memphis was “aggressive” at the deadline
Here are five of the most important things Grizzlies GM Zach Kleiman addressed on Friday morning.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 2:48 PM
– How the grizzlies view Ziaire Williams/Dillon Brooks
– long-term roster goals
– how Memphis was “aggressive” at the deadline
Here are five of the most important things Grizzlies GM Zach Kleiman addressed on Friday morning.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 2:48 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Timberwolves players to be an All-Star before turning 22:
— Kevin Garnett
— Anthony Edwards pic.twitter.com/R4c6ynuYpt – 2:47 PM
Timberwolves players to be an All-Star before turning 22:
— Kevin Garnett
— Anthony Edwards pic.twitter.com/R4c6ynuYpt – 2:47 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Also Ja Morant is replacing Steph Curry as an All-Star starter. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 2:43 PM
Also Ja Morant is replacing Steph Curry as an All-Star starter. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 2:43 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG by a player with under 20 MPG this season:
12.1 — Bones Hyland
11.0 — Jaylen Nowell
10.6 — Cam Thomas
10.4 — Brandon Clarke pic.twitter.com/IzEinGwZJB – 2:42 PM
Most PPG by a player with under 20 MPG this season:
12.1 — Bones Hyland
11.0 — Jaylen Nowell
10.6 — Cam Thomas
10.4 — Brandon Clarke pic.twitter.com/IzEinGwZJB – 2:42 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Anthony Edwards has been named an All-Star Reserve replacement!
🏀 @adaniels33 is a big fan of the young star #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/T1v9c30ZUP – 2:12 PM
Anthony Edwards has been named an All-Star Reserve replacement!
🏀 @adaniels33 is a big fan of the young star #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/T1v9c30ZUP – 2:12 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Tell Your Story: Zach Kleiman on Ziaire Williams
“We view the Hustle, there’s no such thing as a demotion. If anything, I think the narrative around that needs to be flipped. We want our highest priority guys to be with the Hustle playing 30+ mins/game finding their rhythm.” – 2:06 PM
Tell Your Story: Zach Kleiman on Ziaire Williams
“We view the Hustle, there’s no such thing as a demotion. If anything, I think the narrative around that needs to be flipped. We want our highest priority guys to be with the Hustle playing 30+ mins/game finding their rhythm.” – 2:06 PM
Michael Wallace @MyMikeCheck
Grizz top basketball exec Zach Kleiman on @Memphis Grizzlies trade deadline approach:
-All assets remain intact for potential summer trade deals.
-Values Kennard’s shooting & playmaking; not expected to play tonight.
-Believes Memphis title window is wide open, including this season. pic.twitter.com/M6K8PhHs23 – 2:01 PM
Grizz top basketball exec Zach Kleiman on @Memphis Grizzlies trade deadline approach:
-All assets remain intact for potential summer trade deals.
-Values Kennard’s shooting & playmaking; not expected to play tonight.
-Believes Memphis title window is wide open, including this season. pic.twitter.com/M6K8PhHs23 – 2:01 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Lots of words from Zach Kleiman’s media availability today.
– Team believes the championship window is open
– They were aggressive at the deadline and will be in the future
– Thoughts on Luke Kennard
– Thoughts on Dillon Brooks’ future with team
dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 2:00 PM
Lots of words from Zach Kleiman’s media availability today.
– Team believes the championship window is open
– They were aggressive at the deadline and will be in the future
– Thoughts on Luke Kennard
– Thoughts on Dillon Brooks’ future with team
dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 2:00 PM