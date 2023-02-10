Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Minnesota Timberwolves play against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum

The Minnesota Timberwolves are spending $4,866,288 per win while the Memphis Grizzlies are spending $3,822,321 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday February 10, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SE-MEM
Away TV: Bally Sports North
Home Radio: ESPN 92.9FM/680AM
Away Radio: 830 WCCO

