Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Minnesota Timberwolves play against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum
The Minnesota Timberwolves are spending $4,866,288 per win while the Memphis Grizzlies are spending $3,822,321 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday February 10, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SE-MEM
Away TV: Bally Sports North
Home Radio: ESPN 92.9FM/680AM
Away Radio: 830 WCCO
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!