Tom Thibodeau on Cam Reddish: 'Sometimes you need a change'

Fred Katz: Tom Thibodeau was asked why it “didn’t work” with Cam Reddish. “I don’t know if it didn’t work,” he said. “I just think there were some good moments, some moments that probably could’ve been better and that’s part of the league. Sometimes you need a change.” Full quote here: pic.twitter.com/LK5NmTHwbU
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Cam Reddish taking some pregame jumpers. pic.twitter.com/toAMO37LBI – 8:55 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Cam Reddish in the Moda Center. pic.twitter.com/fEkRVBboIS – 8:46 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Tom Thibodeau was very unhappy after a James Harden layup was followed by a turnover on the ensuing inbounds play to set up a Tyrese Maxey 3, allowing Philly to cut New York’s 10-point lead in half in about 10 seconds. – 8:36 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Tom Thibodeau watching Doc Rivers keep trying this porous 2-3 zone in their last 2 matchups pic.twitter.com/fQtUreulHh – 8:36 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Billups said this is a decision for tonight only. Nassir Little and Matisse Thybulle are in play when everyone is available but he wants to see how Reddish looks playing with veterans. – 8:26 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Cam Reddish will start for the Blazers tonight, Chauncey Billups said. – 8:22 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Chauncey Billups said Cam Reddish will start at SF tonight against the Thunder. – 8:22 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Mitchell Robinson injury update; Thibs said Reddish demotion only business; Brunson snubbed again nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 7:47 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
The @Portland Trail Blazers announce that both Cam Reddish and Ryan Acridiancono will be available for tonight’s game versus the Thunder. Matisse Thybulle and Kevin Knox are out. – 7:06 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Tom Thibodeau was asked why it “didn’t work” with Cam Reddish.
“I don’t know if it didn’t work,” he said. “I just think there were some good moments, some moments that probably could’ve been better and that’s part of the league. Sometimes you need a change.”
Full quote here: pic.twitter.com/LK5NmTHwbU – 6:41 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Somewhat disappointed the Nets didn’t acquire Cam Reddish and Cam Payne to play with Cam Johnson and Cam Thomas – 5:51 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Tom Thibodeau said Mitchell Robinson won’t be back until after the All-Star break. Added that Robinson is progressing well. – 5:34 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Tom Thibodeau said Josh Hart is in Philly, got through the physical, but won’t play today. – 5:31 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Still waiting to find out if Cam Reddish, Matisse Thybulle or Kevin Knox will be available to play tonight against the Thunder. Remains up in the air. – 2:43 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
A look at the Knicks’ 2023 trade deadline: will the Josh Hart trade offset some of the mistakes NYK made in Cam Reddish’s short tenure? Can the Hart addition help NYK progress toward contention? More on that and notes on NYK/CHI & Zach LaVine here: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 1:35 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
NBA commissioner Adam Silver has named Anthony Edwards, De’Aaron Fox and Pascal Siakam as injury replacements for the All Star Game. Knicks’ Tom Thibodeau said earlier this month that he hoped Jalen Brunson would get the nod if an injury replacement was needed. pic.twitter.com/VQpQvfEHVi – 1:18 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
In new player jersey numbers, Cam Reddish will wear no. 5, Mattise Thybylle no.4, Kevin Knox II no. 11 and Ryan Arcidiacono no. 51 – 12:19 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Tom Thibodeau analyzing rotation ahead of Josh Hart’s arrival nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 8:59 AM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Full Details:
PHI: McDaniels, 2029 2nd Rd, 2024 2nd Rd
POR: Thybulle, draft rights Ante Tomic
CHA: 2023 2nd Rd, 2027 2nd Rd, Cam Reddish, Ryan Arcidiacono, 2023 protected 1st Rd, Svi Mykhailiuk
NYK: Josh Hart, draft rights to Bojan Dublijevic and Daniel Diez – 6:38 AM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Final details of the Hart trade for the Knicks…
Knicks receive: Josh Hart, draft rights to Bojan Dubljevic & draft rights to Daniel Diez
Svi Mykhailiuk to CHA.
Cam Reddish, Ryan Arcidiacono, draft rights to Ante Tomic & a protected 2023 first rounder first-rounder to POR. – 11:41 PM
Sean Highkin: Cam Reddish and Ryan Arcidiacono are available to play tonight. Kevin Knox is not. -via Twitter @highkin / February 10, 2023
Evan Fournier: Good luck to my young guys @Cam Reddish , @Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk and @Ryan Arcidiacono, it’s been a pleasure. 3 great talented young men. Keep working hard. Much love! -via Twitter @EvanFourmizz / February 9, 2023
The New York Knicks agreed to acquire Josh Hart from the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Cam Reddish, Svi Mykhailiuk, Ryan Arcidiacano, and a protected first-round pick, which lessens their likelihood of trading for Anunoby, who’d cost much more in terms of trade value. -via HoopsHype / February 9, 2023