Tyronn Lue on not having a point guard: 'It is what it is...it's my job to make it work'

Law Murray: T Lue on not having a traditional point guard: “It is what it is… it’s my job to make it work.” I’ll have full tape here. But similar sentiment to this time last year. T Lue said L Frank and FO did best they could to acquire that kind of player.
Source: Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Ty Lue said it will be up to him “to put it together so it works” in regard to new players fitting in – 9:07 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue said Brandon Boston Jr. will start tonight with Kawhi Leonard out. Mike Budenholzer says Giannis will play tonight. – 9:03 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue says it will be “on me” as far as the Clippers moving forward without a true or traditional point guard. He said Bones Hyland’s ability to deliver a scoring jolt reminds him of Lou Williams and he likes Eric Gordon’s two-way versatility and Mason Plumlee size and skillset – 9:01 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
T Lue on West, echoing stars and L Frank: “We got to focus on ourselves.” – 8:59 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
T Lue on not having a traditional point guard: “It is what it is… it’s my job to make it work.”
I’ll have full tape here. But similar sentiment to this time last year. T Lue said L Frank and FO did best they could to acquire that kind of player. – 8:58 PM
T Lue on not having a traditional point guard: “It is what it is… it’s my job to make it work.”
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue highlights Gordon’s deep range. Compares Bones’ energy to Lou Williams. Likes Plumlee’s help around the rim with size. – 8:56 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue says Kawhi Leonard (knee injury management) is out tonight due to precautionary reasons. – 8:54 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue says that Kawhi Leonard’s absence tonight is precautionary only. – 8:53 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Out final statements of the night.
Mason Plumlee being praised for passing ability. Reminds me of how T Lue said Isaiah Hartenstein was second unit point guard last year. Stay woke.
Reggie Jackson goes out as one of the most memorable players in Clippers franchise history pic.twitter.com/eSiT0X8NxL – 12:10 AM
More on this storyline
Ohm Youngmisuk: Ty Lue isn’t feeling well so assistant Brian Shaw is handing pregame media press conference for now. -via Twitter @NotoriousOHM / February 8, 2023
Tyronn Lue sees similarities between James and Jordan. “I think it’s the dedication and the hard work,” Lue told Bally Sports. “I think every single day LeBron was the first person in the gym and was the last person to leave, putting his work in. I saw it for four years in Cleveland. When we land or we get in around 2 o’clock in the morning, he’s still up at 6:30 in the morning doing his activation and all that stuff. Just the work that he puts into his body and every single day the hard work on the court. There are very similar comparisons.” -via Bally Sports / February 8, 2023
USA Basketball: Welcome to the #USABfamily, Coach Lue! @LAClippers head coach Tyronn Lue joins the #USABMNT coaching staff as an assistant for 2023-24. -via Twitter / February 8, 2023