Warriors, Pacers, Grizzlies went after OG Anunoby at trade deadline

But the Warriors have a ton of guards already; they added to a position of strength. What they really need is another big wing. They engaged with the Raptors on Anunoby too, sources said. The two sides do not appear to have gotten all that close, and talks petered out before the deadline. The Warriors likely would have had to include Jonathan Kuminga as the centerpiece of any Anunoby deal, sources said. -via ESPN / February 10, 2023