Warriors, Pacers, Grizzlies went after OG Anunoby at trade deadline

The Grizzlies offered three first-round picks to the Toronto Raptors for OG Anunoby, sources said, but Anunoby remains a Raptor.
Source: Zach Lowe @ ESPN
Source: Zach Lowe @ ESPN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Erik Slater @erikslater_
It appears pairing OG Anunoby with Kevin Durant in Brooklyn was a pipe dream. Intel from @Zach Lowe:
-MEM and IND offered three 1sts for OG
-TOR made it clear they wanted a high-level player along with draft picks
The reports of Masai wanting “a godfather offer” were true. – 11:53 AM
It appears pairing OG Anunoby with Kevin Durant in Brooklyn was a pipe dream. Intel from @Zach Lowe:
-MEM and IND offered three 1sts for OG
-TOR made it clear they wanted a high-level player along with draft picks
The reports of Masai wanting “a godfather offer” were true. – 11:53 AM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
After all the talk of OG Anunoby, Bojan Bogdanovic and John Collins, the Pelicans’ relative silence on trade deadline day left many confused.
Here’s why they chose patience and financial flexibility over the all-in move many were hoping to see:
theathletic.com/4174714/2023/0… – 10:03 AM
After all the talk of OG Anunoby, Bojan Bogdanovic and John Collins, the Pelicans’ relative silence on trade deadline day left many confused.
Here’s why they chose patience and financial flexibility over the all-in move many were hoping to see:
theathletic.com/4174714/2023/0… – 10:03 AM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
OG Anunoby on the Warriors would have been so much fun.
And honestly if I’m the Raptors, rolling the dice on Kuminga would have been worth it.
I know salaries became difficult once Wiseman got moved. But that’s a load up move I wish they would have made. – 6:24 PM
OG Anunoby on the Warriors would have been so much fun.
And honestly if I’m the Raptors, rolling the dice on Kuminga would have been worth it.
I know salaries became difficult once Wiseman got moved. But that’s a load up move I wish they would have made. – 6:24 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Jakob Poeltl is considered questionable for tomorrow against the Jazz pending trade formalities. O.G. Anunoby remains out with a left wrist sprain. – 5:06 PM
Jakob Poeltl is considered questionable for tomorrow against the Jazz pending trade formalities. O.G. Anunoby remains out with a left wrist sprain. – 5:06 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Can any cap gurus explain to me how an Anunoby to Warriors deal even could have worked? That rumour was weird from the start as they don’t have the right salary pieces to do it. – 4:51 PM
Can any cap gurus explain to me how an Anunoby to Warriors deal even could have worked? That rumour was weird from the start as they don’t have the right salary pieces to do it. – 4:51 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We talked Knicks, trade deadline, Josh Hart, Obi Toppin, Zach LaVine, Derrick Rose, OG Anunoby, Cam Reddish & more on The Putback w/@FredKatz, @CPTheFanchise & our lead guard @ChelseaSherrod: twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 4:29 PM
We talked Knicks, trade deadline, Josh Hart, Obi Toppin, Zach LaVine, Derrick Rose, OG Anunoby, Cam Reddish & more on The Putback w/@FredKatz, @CPTheFanchise & our lead guard @ChelseaSherrod: twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 4:29 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
O.G. Anunoby stays put in Toronto 😯
Which contender could’ve used him the most? pic.twitter.com/HzFPOF60PL – 3:14 PM
O.G. Anunoby stays put in Toronto 😯
Which contender could’ve used him the most? pic.twitter.com/HzFPOF60PL – 3:14 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
I can see the argument for trying to keep VanVleet and Trent and not moving them today, but would have taken a king’s ransom for Anunoby if it was offered (maybe it wasn’t). They do love O.G. though and could always deal him in the summer (but likely for less since closer to FA) – 3:13 PM
I can see the argument for trying to keep VanVleet and Trent and not moving them today, but would have taken a king’s ransom for Anunoby if it was offered (maybe it wasn’t). They do love O.G. though and could always deal him in the summer (but likely for less since closer to FA) – 3:13 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
O.G. Anunoby stays put in Toronto 😯
Which contender could’ve used him the most? – 3:13 PM
O.G. Anunoby stays put in Toronto 😯
Which contender could’ve used him the most? – 3:13 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
The Warriors made a hard push for Raptors forward OG Anunoby at the trade deadline. However, I’m told Masai Ujiri’s asking price was too high. Wanted Jonathan Kuminga, others, plus picks. – 3:07 PM
The Warriors made a hard push for Raptors forward OG Anunoby at the trade deadline. However, I’m told Masai Ujiri’s asking price was too high. Wanted Jonathan Kuminga, others, plus picks. – 3:07 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
After various rumors surrounding Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Fred VanVleet, the Raptors end up keeping all three at the trade deadline.
Jakob Poeltl’s addition signals a win-now approach for Toronto instead. – 3:06 PM
After various rumors surrounding Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Fred VanVleet, the Raptors end up keeping all three at the trade deadline.
Jakob Poeltl’s addition signals a win-now approach for Toronto instead. – 3:06 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
OG Anunoby and John Collins heading back to their teams after all the speculation pic.twitter.com/DDsJaSXD2o – 3:03 PM
OG Anunoby and John Collins heading back to their teams after all the speculation pic.twitter.com/DDsJaSXD2o – 3:03 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
The Warriors are the favorites to acquire OG Anunoby, according to Shams Charania. We’re discussing that now: twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 2:20 PM
The Warriors are the favorites to acquire OG Anunoby, according to Shams Charania. We’re discussing that now: twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 2:20 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Western Conference contender has been emerging as a suitor for Toronto’s OG Anunoby: pic.twitter.com/kwaDKxjLHp – 2:18 PM
Western Conference contender has been emerging as a suitor for Toronto’s OG Anunoby: pic.twitter.com/kwaDKxjLHp – 2:18 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
The Warriors, Grizzlies and Pelicans are in the mix for OG Anunoby, per Shams Charania. We’re discussing that now: twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 2:09 PM
The Warriors, Grizzlies and Pelicans are in the mix for OG Anunoby, per Shams Charania. We’re discussing that now: twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 2:09 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
PLAYER VALUES, RANKED:
Mike Muscala – two second-round picks
Bones Hyland – two second-round picks
Thomas Bryant – three second-round picks
James Wiseman – five second-round picks
Jae Crowder – five second-round picks
O.G. Anunoby – I dunno, about fifty of them? – 2:08 PM
PLAYER VALUES, RANKED:
Mike Muscala – two second-round picks
Bones Hyland – two second-round picks
Thomas Bryant – three second-round picks
James Wiseman – five second-round picks
Jae Crowder – five second-round picks
O.G. Anunoby – I dunno, about fifty of them? – 2:08 PM
More on this storyline
The Indiana Pacers also offered three first-round picks for OG Anunoby, sources said, but could not get a deal done. -via ESPN / February 10, 2023
The Raptors made it clear in trade talks they wanted a high-level player or prospect along with draft picks in any Anunoby deal, sources said. The New Orleans Pelicans, another rumored Anunoby suitor, did not hold serious talks about him with the Raptors, sources said. -via ESPN / February 10, 2023
But the Warriors have a ton of guards already; they added to a position of strength. What they really need is another big wing. They engaged with the Raptors on Anunoby too, sources said. The two sides do not appear to have gotten all that close, and talks petered out before the deadline. The Warriors likely would have had to include Jonathan Kuminga as the centerpiece of any Anunoby deal, sources said. -via ESPN / February 10, 2023