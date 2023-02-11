Live stream: 76ers 6, Nets 14

The Philadelphia 76ers (35-19) play against the Brooklyn Nets (33-22) at Barclays Center
Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Saturday February 11, 2023
Philadelphia 76ers 6, Brooklyn Nets 14 (Q1 08:05)
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
Nets vs Suns would be extra spicy right now. You can see it in their eyes right now. – 6:16 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Nets are picking up full court with this defensive unit they have starting now. Bridges just stole an inbounds pass after a basket and scored. – 6:15 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Yup. Seeing Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson in Nets uniforms is still gonna be weird for a while – 6:12 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Boos rain down both times James Harden touches the ball on the opening possession.
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Now louder booing for Harden after Embiid wins the tip and bats it to him. Underway in Brooklyn. – 6:11 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson introduced for the first time as Nets: pic.twitter.com/Xh8acqh9iB – 6:09 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
James Harden receives some boos in his return to Brooklyn #Sixers pic.twitter.com/o0fc8XTlvA – 6:09 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nic Claxton is now the Net getting introduced last in pregame intros. He’s earned it. He’s now the second-longest tenured player on the roster and has gone from a rookie who couldn’t stay healthy to perhaps the biggest bright spot of the season. – 6:09 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Nic Claxton is the last Net introduced, with four guys who arrived this week joining him in the starting lineup. – 6:08 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
sharing is caring, right @Tobias Harris?
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Occurred to me that since Jalen McDaniels touched down in Philly yesterday and the team traveled last night, his first extended off-court experience in Philadelphia will be….potentially the immediate and fresh aftermath of an Eagles Super Bowl victory. – 6:08 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Harden gets plenty of boos after being announced in the starting introductions for the first time in his return to Barclays. – 6:08 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
James Harden gets booed in his return to the Barclays Center. pic.twitter.com/p5j3GFCY8t – 6:07 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
James Harden got booed in his intro. The start of his tenure was incredible, MVP-caliber play marred by hamstring strains. The end was a checked out game in Sacramento in which Coolio (RIP) performed at halftime and told Steve Nash teams are unbeaten when he does so. – 6:07 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs DEN
Cody Martin (L Knee Soreness) is out.
Kelly Oubre Jr. (L Hand Surgery) is out.
Kai Jones (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/XnxnNE90JK – 6:06 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Some pretty good boos for James Harden as starting lineups announced for his first game in Brooklyn since being traded a year ago to Philadelphia. – 6:06 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets vs. DEN 2/11
Martin (L Knee Soreness) out
Oubre (L Hand Surgery) out
Jones (L Ankle Sprain) out – 6:04 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Sixers tip shortly. Jacque Vaughn turns 48 today. His present is the debuts of Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson. They seem fun as hell and add to a team that is making the most of life w/out KD and Kyrie. James Harden returns to BK. Does he get booed? – 6:04 PM
Sarah Kustok @sarahkustok
New look @Brooklyn Nets vs the @Philadelphia 76ers ..
Join us on @YESNetwork & @NBATV pic.twitter.com/s3gzPM3mq3 – 6:03 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra said tonight that of the Heat’s sidelined players (Oladipo, Lowry, Jovic, Yurtseven, Duncan Robinson), Oladipo (ankle) is the only “realistic” one to return before the All-Star break. That either would be Monday vs. visiting Nuggets or Wednesday at Brooklyn. – 6:00 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Sixers coulda drafted
Hart over Pasecniks
Brunson over Shamet
And Just kept Mikal Bridges. – 5:57 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Mikal Bridges: “I get it. You’re getting Kevin Durant, bro. Maybe I probably (would have) made that trade too.” – 5:53 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Starting off BIG.
@ChickfilA | @Mark Williams pic.twitter.com/bz2XFBTSfS – 5:52 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
I walk in the house and turn on NBATV and see 76ers-Nets game coming up?
Time to get comfortable. – 5:51 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Johnson remembered getting breakfast after a lift session back in June when the KD rumors were really swirling and they were talking about the possibility of living in Brooklyn. They’ve had a lot of time to be ready for the possibility so they are adjusted and ready to compete. – 5:48 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Mikal Bridges called Cam Johnson shortly after the trade broke and they got together in the hotel. Said it was a “last supper” vibe with some of his former teammates.
They knew a KD deal meant both moving so they would say to each other, “At least we got us” if it ever happened. pic.twitter.com/0du3zVKNp1 – 5:46 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Mikal Bridges said he’ll miss Phoenix, but he understands the Suns’ decision:
“I mean, I get it. You’re getting Kevin Durant. Maybe I’d probably make that trade too.” pic.twitter.com/ks2jpfcEu5 – 5:44 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Same Sixers starters again tonight, Embiid is in.
Embiid
Tucker
Harris
Melton
Harden – 5:32 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
🔔 P.J. Tucker
🔔 @Tobias Harris
🔔 @Joel Embiid
🔔 @De’Anthony Melton
🔔 @James Harden
👕 @alscouniforms pic.twitter.com/GEuOjDfvIi – 5:31 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Embiid is available to play tonight. Normal starters: Harden-Melton-Tucker-Harris-Embiid. – 5:31 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Sixers will again start Harden, Melton, Harris, Tucker and Embiid tonight in Brooklyn. – 5:31 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson on their nickname “The Twins”:
“Everything we did, we did together. We worked out together, we chilled, ate, watched film… Deandre Ayton gave us that nickname cause we do everything together, and three and a half years later we’re stuck with it.” pic.twitter.com/5owXzkKeM5 – 5:31 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Spencer Dinwiddie, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith and Nic Claxton are starting for BKN tonight, team says. – 5:31 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
“Damn! He out the East. Now let’s go do something special”
Few teams were impacted by the Kevin Durant trade and Brooklyn tearing it down quite like #Cavs. Their playoff chances increased exponentially even without making a deal at the deadline
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/02/c… – 5:31 PM
“Damn! He out the East. Now let’s go do something special”
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
📍Back in the 704!
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/zrvsmc5US0 – 5:29 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Mikal Bridges on finding out he was traded:
“I was like get outta here. I went to Twitter and refreshed it and it was right there… Us and all our former teammates were there, it was kinda like last supper vibes.” pic.twitter.com/0kIzNXmmyq – 5:23 PM
Mikal Bridges on finding out he was traded:
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
one down, one to go. 🤞
courtside comparisons presented by @NerdWallet pic.twitter.com/FCNljv3puy – 5:18 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
A storyline buried in all the Nets ~stuff~ this week: James Harden is warming up for his first game back in Brooklyn. The Simmons trade was a year ago yesterday. Wild how much has changed since then. pic.twitter.com/7zzLou5F6d – 5:17 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Mikal Bridges on the Suns trading him:
“I get it man. You’re getting Kevin Durant. Maybe I’d make that trade too.” – 5:11 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Cam Johnson when asked what he wants Nets fans to know about him:
“I felt it right when I got here, this team, we’re all in.” – 5:10 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Mikal Bridges on the Suns trading him:
“I get it man. You’re getting Kevin Durant. Maybe I’d make that trade to.” – 5:09 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Mikal Bridges on the trade from the Suns: “It’s KD I get it. I would rather get traded for KD than someone I didn’t feel was good. … It’s Kevin Durant. I would probably make that trade, too.” – 5:09 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Both Cam Johnson and Mikal Bridges are handling this press conference well. Said they’ve known for over a year that if Kevin Durant got traded to Phoenix, they would likely be going the other way. Both guys are funny, have easy chemistry, could close down a bar if they wanted. – 5:08 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets assistant Igor Kokoskov was Mikal Bridge’s head coach his rookie year in Phoenix. – 5:07 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Damion Lee broke the news to Mikal Bridges about the trade. “You got traded for KD.” Said they had a dinner up in their hotel rooms in Atlanta as a farewell. Bridges said it “had Last Supper vibes.” – 5:05 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
The new rotation takes Spectrum Center for the first time.
#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/II0dHeCAMc – 4:54 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
Mr. Whammy seems happy about his newly reconfigured Nets. pic.twitter.com/DHR551dehJ – 4:52 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Welcome to Brooklyn, Mikal Bridges. pic.twitter.com/Hcs8tk1O5f – 4:44 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
First look at Mikal Bridges in Nets gear as he warms up for his Brooklyn debut. pic.twitter.com/6vyUejaITN – 4:37 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn said he had conversations with Cam Thomas and Royce O’Neale about their new roles coming off the bench. – 4:29 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn said the Nets will try to “take advantage of some matchups” throughout the game with Cam Thomas coming off the bench. – 4:28 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Individual Award Leaderboard, Week 11.
MVP: Embiid
DPOY: JJJ
ROY: Banchero
MIP: SGA
6MAN: Brogdon
COACH: Mazzulla
EXEC: Jones
CLUTCH: Fox pic.twitter.com/E1OgGBo9E3 – 4:24 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Jersey Matchup of the Day:
Nets (H) White Cities vs. 76ers (A) Road Blues pic.twitter.com/WtxOjr41lN – 4:24 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Spencer Dinwiddie, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith and Nic Claxton will start tonight for the @BrooklynNets.
Jacque Vaughn said this starting group gives them a lot of versatility on both the offensive and defensive side. – 4:23 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, Cam Johnson, Mikal Bridges and Nic Claxton will start for the Nets tonight. – 4:22 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets starters tonight:
Dinwiddie
Finney-Smith
Bridges
Johnson
Claxton – 4:20 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Both Cam Johnson and Mikal Bridges will start tonight alongside Nic Claxton, Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith. No limits on Nic. – 4:20 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson are both expected to start tonight for the #Nets. – 4:20 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson will both start for the Nets tonight – 4:19 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Jalen McDaniels jumpers ahead of Sixers-Nets: pic.twitter.com/AD1PMrDUc1 – 4:12 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers small forward Jalen McDaniels #pregameworkoutflow pic.twitter.com/fPTs8xSXuy – 4:11 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Jalen McDaniels working on his 3-point shot pregame #Sixers pic.twitter.com/P2iXzebAru – 4:08 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Paul Reed and Jalen McDaniels begin their warm ups #Sixers pic.twitter.com/ZX7IWDHtXU – 4:03 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs no longer have to stress over the trade deadline. They no longer have to worry about the threat of a first-round playoff series with star-studded Brooklyn. The East landscape shifted Thursday and this young, emboldened team is ready to make its push
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/02/c… – 4:00 PM
Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne
Realtors use the exclusivity of a pocket listing to create leverage. Buy now before everyone else has a chance. That’s how the Brooklyn Nets negotiated the trade for Kevin Durant with the Suns. Story w/ @Brian Windhorst espn.com/nba/insider/in… – 3:20 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Brooklyn Nets having 6 three-and-D wings after playing 90% of the last 4 years with 2+ undersized guards on the floor. pic.twitter.com/kVE7xGFNGd – 2:49 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Following trade completion, new Nets Mikal Bridges and Cam Johson are available to play tonight against the Sixers.
(A VERY weird thing for yours truly to type!) pic.twitter.com/BYdu9Y0vhZ – 2:31 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
A new 1-2 punch on the wing for Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/xQVrYK9C0y – 2:09 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tale of the tape.
🔒 @betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/9HOEvQDSJX – 2:01 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson are available to play for the Nets tonight, as is Nic Claxton. – 1:35 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Mikal Bridges are available to play for the Nets tonight, as is Nic Claxton. – 1:34 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Mikal, Nic and Cam J all in for the #Nets 👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/uHUprS56CH – 1:31 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#BrooklynNets status report vs. #Sixers
Mikal Bridges (trade pending) – AVAILABLE
Nic Claxton (right hamstring tightness) – AVAILABLE
Ca@ Johnson (trade pending) – AVAILABLE – 1:29 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson will officially make their Nets debut tonight vs. Philadelphia. – 1:28 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
This is all pretty wild to see unfold. Charles Barkley spent all summer calling KD a “bus rider,” then KD got Steve Nash up outta Brooklyn, now KD is playing for the franchise that hangs retired jerseys for Barkley & Nash pic.twitter.com/6SACNNfkEC – 1:28 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets say Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson are available to play tonight vs PHI – 1:28 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets say Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson are available for tonight’s game vs. Philadelphia. – 1:27 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and Nic Claxton will all play against the 76ers tonight. – 1:27 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets say Nic Claxton, Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson are all available tonight. – 1:27 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“I’m human and I want to be able to help my team as much as possible. New roles, different stuff happens.”
-Tyrese Maxey
Sixers fans are reliving some all bench nightmares that cost them in the ’21 playoffs.
They’d better listen to their star.
libertyballers.com/2023/2/11/2359… – 1:21 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
No official word on Bridges and Johnson yet. I’ll update as soon as we hear from the Nets. – 1:18 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kevin Durant is in Phoenix and appears to be settled in.
This would lead you to believe he’s taken his physical, clearing the way for Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson to make their Nets dehut tonight.pic.twitter.com/HsTUnhFV0u – 1:17 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
“Once I let it out, I told [Rivers and Cassell] I’ll be the best version of Tyrese that I can be for the rest of this year.”
How a text message from John Calipari helped Tyrese Maxey fix his spirit and power the Sixers to a win over the Knicks:
thepaintedlines.com/im-human-man-t… – 12:50 PM
“Once I let it out, I told [Rivers and Cassell] I’ll be the best version of Tyrese that I can be for the rest of this year.”
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Joel Embiid is questionable for tonight’s game against the Nets. Everybody else is good to go for the Sixers
For the Nets, Seth Curry is out, while Nic Claxton is questionable. Both Cam Johnson and Mikal Bridges are questionable as trade is still pending – 12:48 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
OFFICIAL: We have recalled center Kai Jones from the @greensboroswarm.
He will rejoin the team in Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/AFOyBIbbZO – 12:45 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #Nets’ Feb. 15 game vs. visiting Miami will no longer be televised by ESPN. Cleveland vs. Philadelphia has replaced it. #heat #cavs #76ers – 12:43 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
As usual, Joel Embiid is listed as questionable to play tonight in Brooklyn with left foot soreness. It’s the second night of a back-to-back, but Doc and Embiid would not say following last night’s win over the Knicks if this would be a time he’d get a rest day. – 12:32 PM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
I can’t help but think that with the failure of the Net’s big three, the success of the Heat and their big three is even more impressive. This is a hard league to win in, far harder to win it all. I credit the Nets with thinking big, and I like their pivot these last 2 weeks. – 12:32 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
New Words 📝
This took a while.
It’s difficult to describe the turbulence of KD and Kyrie’s tenure in Brooklyn.
Erik Slater @erikslater_
New Words 📝
This took a while.
It’s difficult to describe the turbulence of KD and Kyrie’s tenure in Brooklyn.
So I decided to map out a timeline, pulling intel from across the league to chronicle every twist and turn of the greatest era that never was:clutchpoints.com/the-greatest-n… – 12:31 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
No Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving.
No need to show Brooklyn?
Got Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson. #Suns #Nets pic.twitter.com/mHBTWFIESl – 12:28 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
In 40 games in Brooklyn, Kyrie Irving had 3 double-doubles, (2 pt-reb, 1 pt-asst). A dbl-dbl in his 2nd game here with 25P/10A last night. Also a season best in FTM & FTA going 12/12. First post-game interview with us on BSSW after a win in Sacramento pic.twitter.com/ulC04TnSzj – 12:27 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
our guys are confident in you, let’s go @Eagles! 💚🦅
#ItsAPhillyThing | #BrotherlyLove pic.twitter.com/ItS57ipzTi – 12:21 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers PG James Harden on what he anticipates his first game back in Brooklyn will be like tonight after forcing a trade to Philly: “I don’t know. I’m there for one reason, and one reason only: To win a basketball game.” – 12:18 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
76ers’ Joel Embiid may sit out 2023 NBA All-Star Game due to persistent foot soreness: ‘We’ll see how it goes’
cbssports.com/nba/news/76ers… – 12:14 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Goodbye KD and Kyrie, goodbye national TV. Nets-Heat on Wed. Feb. 15 got bumped from ESPN for Cavaliers-76ers at 7:30pm – 12:14 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
With Nets having traded Durant, ESPN dumped next Wednesday’s Heat-Nets game (Miami’s final game before the All Star break) and replaced it with Cleveland-Philadelphia. Bally Sports Sun will air the Heat-Nets game. – 12:07 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
NBA flex scheduling in reaction to Nets trading Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant: On Feb. 15, ESPN swapping Heat-Nets for Cavs-Sixers. – 12:07 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Wednesday game in Brooklyn removed from ESPN schedule. Still on Bally Sports Sun. – 12:04 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
The Sixers’ game vs the Cavs on Wednesday will be televised on ESPN and re-scheduled to 7:30 PM, per release.
Miami at Brooklyn no longer on ESPN. – 12:04 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Programming alert: NBA announced that Sixers vs. Cavs on Wednesday has been changed to an ESPN game, 730 pm start time. Miami vs. Brooklyn got bumped – 12:03 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Lose superstars, lose national TV games. Nets’ game vs. Heat next Wednesday dropped by ESPN for Cavs-76ers. – 12:03 PM
