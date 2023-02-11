76ers vs. Nets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

February 11, 2023

By |

The Philadelphia 76ers play against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center

The Philadelphia 76ers are spending $4,285,998 per win while the Brooklyn Nets are spending $4,781,240 per win

Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Saturday February 11, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: NBA TV
Home TV: YES
Away TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Home Radio: WFAN-FM
Away Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Brian Lewis
@NYPost_Lewis
#Nets‘ defense has potential to be better than it was before deadline nypost.com/2023/02/11/net… via @nypostsports teammate @CraneAndrew2:06 AM

