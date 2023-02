Ben Simmons: 'We got a great group of guys, guys who just want to play basketball'

Simmons, the only player remaining on the Nets who has played in an All-Star game, told Newsday Thursday that he was looking forward to raising the level of his game with the new group of players the Nets obtained at the trade deadline while dealing away Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. “We got a great group of guys, guys who just want to play basketball,” Simmons said. “So I’m excited just to play. I’m kind of tired of just, you know, any focus being away from basketball. “Obviously, I’ve had a crazy year-and-a-half so I kind of just want to play basketball and get back to feeling like myself. So it’s good. I wish K.D well. He’s a tremendous basketball player. I have a lot of respect for him… But I’m happy with the guys we’ve got here.”Source: Barbara Barker and Neil Best @ Newsday