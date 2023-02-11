Ben Simmons: 'We got a great group of guys, guys who just want to play basketball'

Simmons, the only player remaining on the Nets who has played in an All-Star game, told Newsday Thursday that he was looking forward to raising the level of his game with the new group of players the Nets obtained at the trade deadline while dealing away Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. “We got a great group of guys, guys who just want to play basketball,” Simmons said. “So I’m excited just to play. I’m kind of tired of just, you know, any focus being away from basketball. “Obviously, I’ve had a crazy year-and-a-half so I kind of just want to play basketball and get back to feeling like myself. So it’s good. I wish K.D well. He’s a tremendous basketball player. I have a lot of respect for him… But I’m happy with the guys we’ve got here.”
Source: Barbara Barker and Neil Best @ Newsday
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Ben Simmons is psyched to begin anew with his new teammates post KD/Kyrie trade: “We got a great group of guys, guys who just want to play basketball…..I’m kind of tired of just, you know, any focus being away from basketball.”
newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 6:11 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Maybe the best that has happened to Ben Simmons is competition for minutes. With Bridges, Johnson, and Claxton sitting tonight. Simmons logs 19 minutes and plays reasonably well. He’s going to have to build off that to earn more playing time. The Nets new roster is very deep. – 10:26 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the third quarter: Bulls lead the Nets 84-79. Ben Simmons shot a 3 at the buzzer. It was off. Joe with 18, Spencer with 12, Patty and Ben each with eight. – 9:10 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
That was a brutal stretch from Patty Mills and Ben Simmons.
Really, really bad. – 9:10 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Ben Simmons looks like the 9th grader playing varsity because he’s tall … and he’s the coach’s son. – 9:07 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The pass by Patty Mills was at the right time, but the whole play created by Ben Simmons. He set the screen and then rolled to the basket pretty quick. Great play by Simmons here. #NetsWorld
pic.twitter.com/cWUCWW0abr – 8:43 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons now that KD and Kyrie are no longer in Brooklyn: pic.twitter.com/P6jw0gBy8W – 8:36 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ben Simmons and Patty Mills are Vaughn’s first two subs tonight. – 7:46 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Ben Simmons is the face of the Brooklyn Nets, which might not be good for anyone involved inquirer.com/sixers/ben-sim… via @phillyinquirer – 12:23 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
It would be unwise of the Nets to attach draft compensation to Ben Simmons to get off his contract.
His value can only go up from here, you just reset the timeline. That would be a very shortsighted move. – 11:45 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Ben Simmons this season:
7.2 PPG
6.4 RPG
6.4 APG
56.6 FG%
Only Jokic and Sabonis are averaging 7/6/6 or better on a higher FG%. pic.twitter.com/dpg2SwnNlI – 9:47 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
And Ben Simmons is making $35.5 million this season, and he will make $37.9 million next season. And he will make $40.3 million in 2024-25 – 9:03 AM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Nets 7 wings/wings-sized players: Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, Cam Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith, Joe Harris, Royce O’Neale and Ben Simmons.
Feels like they have more work to do to free up that logjam. – 8:39 AM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
KD and Kyrie left behind 7 total playoff wins, two first round sweeps, a broken Ben Simmons and 15 3 + D wings. Thanks for everything Brooklyn! – 2:23 AM
David Morrow @_DavidMorrow
The rest of the league trying to fill out their rosters while the Nets sit on Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, Dorian Finney-Smith, Cam Johnson, Joe Harris, Yuta Watanabe, Ben Simmons and Royce O’Neale pic.twitter.com/4Rdi176Nr2 – 1:42 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Brooklyn Nets’ new-look rotation:
Spencer Dinwiddie
Dorian Finney-Smith
Mikal Bridges
Cam Johnson
Nic Claxton
Ben Simmons
Cam Thomas
Royce O’Neale
Joe Harris
Jae Crowder
Yuta Watanabe
Edmond Sumner
Day’Ron Sharpe – 1:38 AM
Dan Favale @danfavale
ben simmons: we’re running this now
cam thomas:
pic.twitter.com/7cl0qXUNkm – 1:29 AM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Well, everyone said Ben Simmons would be better off in a low-profile, rebuilding situation. – 1:27 AM
The Ringer @ringernba
Ben Simmons: “Kyrie’s gone, but we can win together!”
Kevin Durant: pic.twitter.com/6NgrapcWF7 – 1:12 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons’ #Nets return did not go well as knee concern lingers nypost.com/2023/02/08/ben… via @nypostsports – 12:07 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
watching pelicans/hawks and it is really wild to think about the days when brandon ingram vs. ben simmons was a debate – 10:32 AM
More on this storyline
Durant was frustrated by the trade that sent Harden to Philadelphia for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry and Andre Drummond. Specifically, he became frustrated with Simmons, who has received more lenience in a shorter period of time than Irving, despite providing significantly less production in his minutes on the floor. -via New York Daily News / February 10, 2023
NBA Central: According to @Kristian Winfield, in October there was framework for a deal that would have sent Ben Simmons to Utah, Donovan Mitchell to Miami and Bam Adebayo to Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/XZMNdRMuff -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / February 9, 2023
Ian Begley: If Nets-Suns Kevin Durant trade hadn’t been finalized tonight, teams expected to pick it up early Thursday AM & get to finish line. For Nets, finalizing it early Thurs gives them opportunity to do more before 3p deadline. BKN spoke w/a few teams about Ben Simmons post-Kyrie trade -via Twitter @IanBegley / February 9, 2023