Live stream: Bulls 17, Cavaliers 14

The Chicago Bulls (26-29) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (36-22) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday February 11, 2023
Chicago Bulls 17, Cleveland Cavaliers 14 (Q1 06:33)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Patrick Williams getting it going early with a 3-pointer and a transition dunk. He played only 14 minutes on Thursday in Brooklyn. – 8:15 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Ball is up. #Cavs and Bulls are underway here at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. – 8:11 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Veteran Goran Dragic wasn’t about to apologize on Saturday for stating his opinion. “I do think the starting unit needs a point guard, that’s for sure.” Can Dragic be that guy, especially late in games? Let’s hear from him and coach Billy D.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2023/2/1… – 8:01 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
G/F Dylan Windler, who hasn’t played this season due to injuries, is active for the Cavs. – 8:00 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Cavs G Donovan Mitchell averaging 39.3 points in three games against Chicago this year. Cavs going for 4-game sweep. Last meeting was 71-point outburst on Jan. 2. – 7:54 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls ball pre game 6:45 pre @670TheScore @Audacy app @Chicago Bulls radio network Love my job ! Let’s get a W . Bulls Nation has turned out in The Land . pic.twitter.com/3rbQmpfdf9 – 7:38 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
While Paul George openly recruits him, Russell Westbrook reportedly leaning Bulls nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/11/whi… – 7:34 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs starting lineup tonight against the Bulls: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Isaac Okoro, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 7:30 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Billy Donovan said the Bulls already floated “some names” to potentially pick up on the buyout market.
Said it’s not position specific: “We want a player we’d all feel comfortable could help us. I don’t know if it’s necessarily, ‘Hey we need this.’ We’ll take a good player.” – 7:28 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
For just the second time all season, #Cavs swingman Dylan Windler will be ACTIVE tonight, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. It has been quite a journey for the 2019 first-round pick. – 7:01 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The Chicago Sky acquired guard Marina Mabrey from Dallas in a four-team trade — but they gave up a ton of future draft stock in return.
Was the trade worth it? Full breakdown here: chicagotribune.com/sports/sky/ct-… – 6:48 PM
The Chicago Sky acquired guard Marina Mabrey from Dallas in a four-team trade — but they gave up a ton of future draft stock in return.
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Cavs G/F Dylan Windler (ankle) is questionable for the Bulls game. For Chicago, Lonzo Ball (L knee) and Javonte Green (R knee) are out. Three others are on G League assignments: Javonte Green, Malcolm Hill, Carlik Jones. Patrick Williams, Alex Caruso and DeMar DeRozan probable. – 6:10 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
For some pregame reading, a Q&A with Zach LaVine.
He answers questions about his fit with DeMar DeRozan, his relationship with Billy Donovan and his long-term future.
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 5:44 PM
For some pregame reading, a Q&A with Zach LaVine.
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
For some pregame reading, a Q&A with Zach LaVine.
He answers questions about his fit with DeMar DeRozan, his relationship with Billy Donovan and his long-term future.
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 5:39 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Should the Chicago Bulls pursue Russell Westbrook if he becomes available on the buyout market? chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 4:37 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
History happened the last time we played Chicago.
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Inbox: The Chicago Sky officially sign Marina Mabrey in a four-team trade with the New York Liberty, Phoenix Mercury and Dallas Wings. – 3:01 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
I’m all for #Bulls adding Westbrook. Their biggest problem is they don’t compete hard enough and that’s one thing Russ brings.
If it doesn’t work, who cares? There’s 26 games left after tonight and they’re in 9th place.
dailyherald.com/sports/2023021… – 2:24 PM
