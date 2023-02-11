Damian Lillard on Josh Hart: He's probably going to opt out of his deal

Hart, the newly-acquired guard, can become a free agent after the season by declining his $13 million player option. And to hear his former superstar teammate explain why the Blazers traded him to New York, Hart is likely headed to free agency. “He’s probably going to opt out of the deal that he has now, and you have to assume he’s going to be wanted in the open market,” Dame Lillard said, “and there’s a chance you lose a player like that if you’re not going to match that number.”
Source: Stefan Bondy @ New York Daily News
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
This is what it looks like with the second unit so far:
In the rotation: Josh Hart.
Out of the rotation: Miles McBride. – 8:08 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Immanuel Quickley, Josh Hart and Isaiah Hartenstein set to check in for the Knicks as they call timeout. – 7:57 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Knicks-Jazz tipping off at MSG. Collin Sexton has replaced Mike Conley at point guard in Utah’s starting lineup, as the Jazz look to get a second straight win after winning in Toronto last night. Josh Hart will come off the bench for the Knicks. – 7:44 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Josh Hart is coming off the bench for the Knicks in is debut game. – 7:33 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Ex teammate: Josh Hart “probably” headed into free agency.
Portland passed the decision to the Knicks
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 6:56 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Lots of thoughts on Josh Hart and the Knicks’ trade deadline dealings with Hart readying to debut tonight.
Story (with a special subscription offer inside): https://t.co/7XEHs2b8RO pic.twitter.com/Kxg1qPLChW – 4:51 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Damian Lillard notched a triple-double with 33 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds on the way to handing the Warriors a tight loss, 125-122. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 1:00 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Josh Hart is active for tonight’s Knicks-Jazz game, so he’ll presumably make his NYK debut at MSG tonight. – 12:41 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
League source confirms Josh Hart will be available to make his NY debut tonight vs. Utah. – 10:58 AM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Josh Hart is likely to make his Knicks debut tonight against the Jazz.
I connected with our Blazers beat reporter @Jason Quick for a snappy convo about what Hart might bring to the Knicks (special subscription rate inside the link): https://t.co/oul0oyboEm pic.twitter.com/8kkPM1k7Hz – 10:46 AM
Josh Hart is likely to make his Knicks debut tonight against the Jazz.
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
What can Knicks fans expect from Josh Hart, who is expected to make his season debut tonight vs. Utah…
https://t.co/8WEtC7kvBF pic.twitter.com/j8v9y4RAeo – 9:01 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
On Cam Reddish’s Blazers debut and the opportunity Chauncey Billups and Damian Lillard have to get the most out of a former lottery pick looking to re-establish his career: rosegardenreport.com/p/trail-blazer… – 3:25 AM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Damian Lillard on the Blazers’ trade deadline efforts:
“I don’t know what we tried or what. I don’t know the details of those conversations because I wasn’t in the room. As far as I know, we tried to do things to make significant improvements and it didn’t happen.”
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/mnDhZOfu64 – 1:42 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Damian Lillard on the Blazers’ trade deadline: “I think it was more of a calculated day for us than anything. That was my impression, just to put ourselves in position to improve the team going forward.” – 1:24 AM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Damian Lillard 🍿🪣
The Thunder knock off the Trailblazers 138-129 ⚡️
SGA: 44 PTS, 13-16 FG, 7 AST, W
Dame: 38 PTS, 6 3PM, 9 AST pic.twitter.com/SiZWCKW4qY – 12:55 AM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
FINAL: Thunder 138, Trail Blazers 129
SGA – 44 points, 7 assists
Giddey – 19 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds
Dort – 18 points
JDub – 13 points, 6 assists
Lillard – 38 points, 9 assists
Grant – 23 points
OKC is now 27-28 – 12:38 AM
Royce Young @royceyoung
Insane defense from Lu Dort on back to back trips. Just completely snuffed out two Lillard drives. – 12:19 AM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
First game back and Lu Dort has Damian Lillard in the chamber – 12:18 AM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
SGA through three quarters: 34 points, 11-of-13 shooting, 12-of-13 FT
Dame through three quarters: 31 points, 8-of-13 shooting, 10-of-11 FT
Blazers lead 105-103 with 12 minutes to go. – 12:03 AM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 3Q: Trail Blazers 105, Thunder 103
SGA – 34 points
Giddey – 14 points, 6 assists, 6 rebounds
JDub – 8 points, 5 assists
Lillard – 31 points
Grant – 21 points – 12:01 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Jimmy Butler on the last play, drawn up by Chris Quinn in 2020: “That’s what happens whenever you’ve got a guy from Notre Dame who’s smart. As good as a coach as he is, he’s going to be a head coach one day very, very soon.” – 11:21 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
This team is so fun, this game is so fun, an absolute battle between Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Dame I expect it to come down to the buzzer again. Last time that happened between these two teams…SGA hit a buzzer beater. – 11:18 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
HALF: Thunder 72, Trail Blazers 68
SGA – 24 points
Giddey – 7 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds
JDub – 6 points, 5 assists
Lillard – 23 points, 6 assists
Grant – 14 points – 11:17 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Halftime: Thunder 72, Blazers 68
– 24 for SGA, 23 for Dame
– Combined 35 free throw attempts – 11:17 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Dame in the first quarter:
20 PTS
5-6 FG
3-4 3P
7-7 FTM
Made more free throws than the entire Thunder roster. pic.twitter.com/QJ6nVjoMDE – 10:43 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
End 1Q: Blazers 35, Thunder 33
Dame has 20 and SGA has 16. This is fun. – 10:40 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 1Q: Trail Blazers 35, Thunder 33
SGA – 16 points
Giddey – 5 points, 3 assists
Lillard – 20 points, 4 assists – 10:40 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
I wrote about the Blazers today in my story about the Josh Hart trade. I had some questions about their overall direction and what they’re trying to accomplish before this Gary Payton injury snafu happened.
Those questions remain!
theathletic.com/4174706/2023/0… – 9:16 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
L Frank bringing up how 2016 Clippers blitzed Dame and CJ, and Mason Plumlee torched Clippers with ability to pass.
Multiple Isaiah Hartenstein comparisons.
Clippers are a better passing team today despite trading two point guards. – 8:38 PM
More on this storyline
Portland Trail Blazers PR: With his first assist tonight, @Damian Lillard has passed Walt Frazier (5,040) on the NBA’s all-time assists list to move up to the No. 70 spot. -via Twitter @TrailBlazersPR / February 11, 2023
Sean Highkin: Joe Cronin: “This [deadline] was unique. The goal when I started this job was to put a championship roster around Damian Lillard. The goal going into this deadline was to be extremely aggressive. We had identified several players who were difference-makers.” -via Twitter @highkin / February 10, 2023
Pat McAfee: BREAKING: “Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons will be competing in the NBA 3-Point Contest” @Shams Charania #PMSinAZ -via Twitter / February 10, 2023
Ian Begley: Josh Hart: “I’m a guy that’s gonna be physical. I’m a guy that’s gonna do the dirty work. Gonna rebound, gonna defend. Get on the floor for a loose ball & do those kind of things. I feel like that style fits every team, especially a New York team. That’s what this city is about.” -via Twitter @IanBegley / February 11, 2023
Fred Katz: Josh Hart, who can become a free agent this summer, says he’s looking for a longer stop than just a couple months in New York. “I’m looking for a home,” he said. “And I think this could be it.” Full quote here: pic.twitter.com/YKfT4t1vL2 -via Twitter @FredKatz / February 11, 2023
Ian Begley: This is Josh Hart’s third trade in his six-year career. Asked him he sees NYK as a potential long term destination. He said he did. Mentioned ties to the organization, relationships with teammates and his family. Hart has a player option for next season. -via Twitter @IanBegley / February 11, 2023