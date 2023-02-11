Darvin Ham: LeBron James would not allow us to shut him down

Kyle Goon: I asked Darvin Ham if the idea of LeBron James sitting out until after All-Star break has been discussed. He struck that down: “No, I don’t think he’d allow us to do that.” Says the team is closely monitoring his foot day by day.
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Darvin Ham said LeBron will be day-to-day moving forward.
Meanwhile, he’ll try to balance the starting lineup and rotation with all the new guys in, which will shift again once LeBron returns, of course. – 7:08 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Allen Iverson has the fifth-best average rating in NBA 2K history ⭐
Only LeBron, Kobe, Tim Duncan and KD are ahead of him 👀
hoopshype.com/lists/players-… – 4:47 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
After tonight’s game @ Warriors, the Lakers have only 2 more games until the All-Star break:
@ Blazers – Mon. Feb. 13
vs. Pelicans – Weds. Feb. 15
Curious to see if LeBron sits until after the All-Star break.
Lakers won’t play against until Feb. 23 vs. Warriors in LA. – 2:33 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James (left ankle soreness) has been downgraded to out for tonight’s game at Golden State. – 2:30 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
LeBron James is OUT tonight against the Warriors, the Lakers say – 2:27 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers say that LeBron James is out tonight vs. GSW with left ankle soreness. – 2:26 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers say that LeBron James (left ankle soreness) has been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game at Golden State. – 2:25 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is out tonight against Golden State Warriors due to an ankle injury. – 2:25 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron James (ankle soreness) has been ruled OUT for tonight’s game on the road against the Warriors. – 2:24 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron James has been downgraded to out at Golden State tonight due to left ankle soreness. – 2:23 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
LeBron James is questionable and Anthony Davis is probable tonight against the Warriors – 1:34 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Pelinka said he checked in with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis on all of the moves ahead of the deadline. – 1:22 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Rob Pelinka said they’ve seen a lot of growth with D’Angelo Russell since his initial stint with the Lakers, and that they don’t just see him as a short-term rental, but a piece that could fit well next to LeBron and AD due to his shooting/spacing, passing and IQ. – 1:18 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Rob Pelinka said these trades were a form of “pre-agency” for the Lakers. They will have optionality to keep this group together for at least next season, depending on how players perform. He added that he is excited to have a core of players 26 and under around LeBron and AD. – 1:12 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Pelinka on LeBron James: “LeBron did have some imaging, and we’re grateful that things came back clean and good.” – 1:12 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers’ Rob Pelinka on trade deadline moves: “We were very mindful of the window we have with this team with our cornerstones of LeBron and Anthony Davis. Our calculus around that has been binary. We’re on a championship road or we’re not.” – 1:04 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
This week’s Lowe Post podcasts:
@WindhorstESPN on Kyrie to DAL:
apple.co/40uXViZ
Audio essay on LeBron passing Kareem, @espn_macmahon
on Kyrie’s fit/DAL future:
spoti.fi/3JS3MJd
Trade deadline mega-wrap-up w/ @BobbyMarks42 + @kpelton:
apple.co/40LEhzC – 12:05 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
How the KD trade went down, Chris Paul’s clue, what the Suns plan to do from here, Westbrook’s options, the health of LeBron, Jae Crowder’s message to Bucks fans and more with @Marc Stein on #thisleague UNCUT: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thi… – 10:17 AM
Eli Savoie @Eli560
Is it possible to agree(I know it’s not) that Jordan is the greatest of all time but LeBron has had best career of all time? – 10:59 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Teenagers to record a 30/15 game:
LeBron James
Paolo Banchero
Jalen Duren pic.twitter.com/7WU0pnU4BF – 9:56 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Darvin Ham on the Suns adding Kevin Durant: “I think it’s a huge shot in the arm for the Western Conference … but make no mistake about it, we don’t fear anyone” – 8:29 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Darvin Ham says LeBron James had medical imaging taken on his left foot and said “thankfully” it only showed “normal wear and tear” – 8:27 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Darvin Ham on trades: “Gives us a chance to shuffle some pieces around … all of those guys bring unique skillsets; shooting, energy, defense, rebounding. My staff and I will sit down and go through the newly-formed roster. We added some pieces that are young and on the uptick.” – 8:25 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Darvin Ham says the five newly-acquired players are already in market or en route and the possibility is “on the table” for them to be in uniform for Saturday’s game in Golden State – 8:25 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Darvin Ham reflects on Russell Westbrook’s ups and downs with the team pic.twitter.com/8xrSrZM9Y2 – 8:24 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham on reports circulating about Anthony Davis and his body language on Tuesday: “I’ll just say what’s being reported is not the case and I’ll leave it there.” – 8:23 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Lakers coach Darvin Ham on Anthony Davis’ body language on Tuesday: “What was being reported was absolutely not the case. And I’ll just leave it there.” – 8:23 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham says Saturday in San Francisco is “definitely” on the table for the new Lakers making their season debut. – 8:22 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham on the Lakers’ deadline moves: “We feel good about what we were able to do. … We thought we were able to check a lot of boxes.” – 8:20 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Major lineup questions facing Darvin Ham:
– Who’s starting at shooting guard? I think it’s Austin Reaves for defensive purposes.
– Can Anthony Davis and Jarred Vanderbilt play together? Depends on the other three guys.
– How does Rui fit now that the Lakers have actual size? – 3:16 PM
Patrick Beverley: 💜💛 thanks for the Love. Was a pleasure 2 represent the Lakers in any type of Way. Thanks Rob, Thanks Coach Ham and Entire Lakers organization for everything. Finish Strong GANG❤️ -via Twitter @patbev21 / February 10, 2023
How can they pull that off with a new group that needs time it doesn’t have to build chemistry and cohesion? “It just starts with getting them in the gym,” Ham said. “Film work. Film study. Our coaches, we have a great coaching staff, really doing their due diligence. Crossing every T. Dotting every I. A lot of script work. A lot of breakdown work, in terms of how we want to defend so they can get accustomed to that. And just mesh them in. And you’re going to have that little period of discovery where they may be trying to find the right rhythm. You’re going to go through that whole process but we feel good.” -via The Athletic / February 10, 2023
So Ham, whose offseason pitch to land this coaching job had included a promise to communicate directly, candidly and fearlessly with his players, did just that when the team reached the locker room. He admonished them for focusing too much on their individual play, and implored them to take more pride and compete. “His message was that it’s bulls—,” one team source said. -via The Athletic / February 10, 2023
Mark Medina: Lakers Rob Pelinka on LeBron James’ recent imaging: “We’re grateful things came back clean and good.” -via Twitter @MarkG_Medina / February 11, 2023
Marc J. Spears: Lakers say LeBron James (left ankle soreness) has been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game at Golden State. -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / February 11, 2023
Dalton Johnson: LeBron James (left ankle) is questionable and Anthony Davis (right foot) is probable tonight against the Warriors -via Twitter @DaltonJ_Johnson / February 11, 2023