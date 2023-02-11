Derrick Rose not thinking about buyout

Fred Katz: Derrick Rose said he “hasn’t even thought about” a buyout. “I’m still here,” he said. “So my mindset has to be, OK, I’m gonna be here.” Rose also said he’s happy with the Knicks. “If I was mad or something I wouldn’t be able to hide it,” he said.
Source: Twitter @FredKatz
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Knicks’ quiet trade deadline leaves questions about futures these 3 players
(Story includes tidbit about Obi Toppin, and Thibodeau’s explanation for wanting to keep Derrick Rose)
Knicks’ quiet trade deadline leaves questions about futures these 3 players
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We talked Knicks, trade deadline, Josh Hart, Obi Toppin, Zach LaVine, Derrick Rose, OG Anunoby, Cam Reddish & more on The Putback w/@FredKatz, @CPTheFanchise & our lead guard @ChelseaSherrod: twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 4:29 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Dinwiddie back to the Nets. Poeltl back to the Raptors. Russell back to the Lakers. Derrick Rose maybe back to the Bulls. pic.twitter.com/uAGyAMbD2B – 1:34 PM
The Bucks have expressed trade interest in New York’s former MVP Derrick Rose, league sources say, but it’s difficult to see a pathway to Milwaukee absorbing Rose’s $14.5 million salary. The Bucks, of course, have been chasing a trade for Phoenix’s Jae Crowder for months and are also regarded as team with interest in the Knicks’ Cam Reddish as well, suggesting that the wing is Milwaukee’s priority. -via marcstein.substack.com / February 8, 2023
Marc Stein: Milwaukee has expressed trade interest in New York’s Derrick Rose ahead of Thursday’s 3 PM ET trade deadline, league sources say. More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / February 7, 2023