Free-agent-to-be Jerami Grant signs with Klutch

Danny Marang: Jerami Grant has confirmed to me that he has moved to Klutch and will be represented by them in free agency this summer.
Source: Twitter @DannyMarang
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Thunder 138, Blazers 129: FINAL. 38 points, 9 assists for @Damian Lillard. 23 points, 4 rebounds for @Jerami Grant. 13 points, 3 rebounds/assists for @Shaedon Sharpe. 11 points, 6 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 11 points for Cam Reddish, 10 for @JabariWalker. – 12:37 AM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 105, Thunder 103: end of third quarter. 31 points, 9 assists for @Damian Lillard. 21 points, 3 rebounds for @Jerami Grant. 11 points apiece for Cam Reddish and @Shaedon Sharpe. 8 points, 5 assists for @Anfernee Simons. – 12:02 AM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Thunder 72, Blazers 68: halftime. 23 points, 6 assists for @Damian Lillard. 14 points for @Jerami Grant. 8 points for Cam Reddish, 8 points, 2 rebounds for @Jabari Walker. – 11:18 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
after getting hit in the face and heading back to the locker room with team trainers at the 6:23 mark in the 1st quarter , jerami grant has returned to the bench – 10:41 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Dario Saric will wear No. 9 for the Thunder. Last worn by Zavier Simpson, he of the glorious hook. Most famously worn by Serge Ibaka, followed by Jerami Grant. Malik Rose, Nerlens Noel and Moses Brown were the other No. 9s in OKC. – 1:47 AM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 125, Warriors 122: FINAL. 33 points, 12 assists, 10 rebounds for @Damian Lillard. 22 points, 4 rebounds for @Jerami Grant. 11 points, 6 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 13 points, 7 rebounds for @Shaedon Sharpe. 10 points for @DrewEubanks12 and @JabariWalker. – 12:24 AM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 95, Warriors 95: end of third quarter. 29 points, 9 assists, 6 rebounds for @Damian Lillard. 15 points, 4 rebounds for @Jerami Grant. 13 points, 6 rebounds for @Shaedon Sharpe. 10 points, 6 rebounds for @Drew Eubanks. – 11:49 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 34, Warriors 27: end of first quarter. 7 points for @Gary Payton II. 6 points apiece for @Jerami Grant and @Drew Eubanks. 5 points, 4 assists, 2 rebounds for @Damian Lillard. POR outscored GSW 19-10 in the last 6 minutes of the quarter. – 10:38 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
The Portland Trail Blazers gain a lot of breathing room under the luxury tax for 2023-24 by offloading Josh Hart and get some value for him.
They now have more flexibility to extend Jerami Grant to his maximum four year, $112.7M extension or re-sign him for more this offseason. – 10:26 PM
That leads to Grant, who told The Athletic earlier this month that he has been offered a four-year, $112 million extension by the Blazers. He said he will likely wait until after the season to make a decision on the offer, and in earlier conversations with The Athletic, he indicated that winning would be the top, or near the top, of his priorities when considering Portland. He has until June 30 to accept the offer, after which he becomes a free agent. If he decides to head to free agency, the Blazers will be able to offer him more years and more money than other teams, but a source close to Grant said the difference in money is not life-altering enough to sacrifice his desire to win. -via The Athletic / February 10, 2023
So for all the talk about keeping Lillard happy (more on that in a bit) a larger dynamic was at work this week with the Blazers’ handling of the deadline: convincing Grant that this is a place where he can win. Unless Grant happens to be a draft geek and is jazzed about the five second-round picks Cronin managed to land from Golden State in exchange for Payton, it’s hard to see how he can trust this front office has the gumption and tools to be considered seriously. -via The Athletic / February 10, 2023
He has until June 30 to accept the offer, after which he becomes a free agent. If he decides to head to free agency, the Blazers will be able to offer him more years and more money than other teams, but a source close to Grant said the difference in money is not life-altering enough to sacrifice his desire to win. -via The Athletic / February 10, 2023