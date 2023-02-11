Grizzlies made a hard run at Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby

The Memphis Grizzlies were interested in a major upgrade and pursued a number of options in a strategy that was a departure from their emphasis on the draft. “They tried really hard [on] OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges,” said Adrian Wojnarowski. “I think those kind of wing players they felt could catapult them.”
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Those two guys are big part of building this organization to what it is today. I can truly say I love them.”
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Precious Achiuwa, starting in the place of O.G. Anunoby, got hit in the face, just like Anunoby. – 7:41 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Poeltl, who hasn’t had a minute on the court with this group of Raptors, will dress but not start tonight. He likely will eventually but for now it’s the old/new group of VanVleet, Trent, Barnes, Siakam, Achiuwa for Toronto
Still no O.G. Anunoby – 7:17 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Mikal Bridges says goodbye to the Suns on his Instagram: pic.twitter.com/ggxGxJMxzM – 5:42 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Mikal Bridges says goodbye to Phoenix and the Suns on IG (instagram.com/p/Cof6oNTu2FR/…) pic.twitter.com/bdCK8Q5uXN – 5:39 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nic Claxton (right hamstring tightness) is probable tomorrow vs. Sixers.
Mikal Bridges (trade pending) and Cam Johnson (trade pending) are questionable. Seth Curry (left adductor strain) is out again. – 4:40 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“They know how much we care about them. They understand the business side of it, but they also understand there’s a human side and an emotional side, the connection that is greater.” Monty Williams.
#Suns ’emotional’ over losing Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson bit.ly/3xaFHWK – 4:26 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
As most of us suspected by now, it was Mikal Bridges’ inclusion that gave the Suns the most pause about a Kevin Durant trade last summer and again. Reading that excellent article by Windhorst and Shelburne, you can tell how emotional a trade it was on both sides – 3:48 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson in Brooklyn. #Suns pic.twitter.com/fnBqqq9RU5 – 1:33 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Scanning the deadline deals with league execs:
Among their observations, we get a “why not?” on whether @dallasmavs made the right move for Kyrie.
And how Mikal Bridges was the key to getting a @KDTrey5 trade done now (instead of last summer).
bit.ly/3RO2K30 – 12:22 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
It appears pairing OG Anunoby with Kevin Durant in Brooklyn was a pipe dream. Intel from @Zach Lowe:
-MEM and IND offered three 1sts for OG
-TOR made it clear they wanted a high-level player along with draft picks
The reports of Masai wanting “a godfather offer” were true. – 11:53 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets were offered four first-round picks for Mikal Bridges by an unnamed team per @Zach Lowe.
“I’ve confirmed this… I know of at least three first-round picks. I think the fourth one may have had some protections or something, but I’m pretty sure that was a thing.” – 11:42 AM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
After all the talk of OG Anunoby, Bojan Bogdanovic and John Collins, the Pelicans’ relative silence on trade deadline day left many confused.
Here’s why they chose patience and financial flexibility over the all-in move many were hoping to see:
theathletic.com/4174714/2023/0… – 10:03 AM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
OG Anunoby on the Warriors would have been so much fun.
And honestly if I’m the Raptors, rolling the dice on Kuminga would have been worth it.
I know salaries became difficult once Wiseman got moved. But that’s a load up move I wish they would have made. – 6:24 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Jakob Poeltl is considered questionable for tomorrow against the Jazz pending trade formalities. O.G. Anunoby remains out with a left wrist sprain. – 5:06 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Can any cap gurus explain to me how an Anunoby to Warriors deal even could have worked? That rumour was weird from the start as they don’t have the right salary pieces to do it. – 4:51 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We talked Knicks, trade deadline, Josh Hart, Obi Toppin, Zach LaVine, Derrick Rose, OG Anunoby, Cam Reddish & more on The Putback w/@FredKatz, @CPTheFanchise & our lead guard @ChelseaSherrod: twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 4:29 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
O.G. Anunoby stays put in Toronto 😯
Which contender could’ve used him the most? pic.twitter.com/HzFPOF60PL – 3:14 PM
O.G. Anunoby stays put in Toronto 😯
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
I can see the argument for trying to keep VanVleet and Trent and not moving them today, but would have taken a king’s ransom for Anunoby if it was offered (maybe it wasn’t). They do love O.G. though and could always deal him in the summer (but likely for less since closer to FA) – 3:13 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
O.G. Anunoby stays put in Toronto 😯
Which contender could’ve used him the most? – 3:13 PM
O.G. Anunoby stays put in Toronto 😯
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
The Warriors made a hard push for Raptors forward OG Anunoby at the trade deadline. However, I’m told Masai Ujiri’s asking price was too high. Wanted Jonathan Kuminga, others, plus picks. – 3:07 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
After various rumors surrounding Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Fred VanVleet, the Raptors end up keeping all three at the trade deadline.
Jakob Poeltl’s addition signals a win-now approach for Toronto instead. – 3:06 PM
After various rumors surrounding Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Fred VanVleet, the Raptors end up keeping all three at the trade deadline.
The Ringer @ringernba
OG Anunoby and John Collins heading back to their teams after all the speculation pic.twitter.com/DDsJaSXD2o – 3:03 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
The Warriors are the favorites to acquire OG Anunoby, according to Shams Charania. We’re discussing that now: twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 2:20 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Western Conference contender has been emerging as a suitor for Toronto’s OG Anunoby: pic.twitter.com/kwaDKxjLHp – 2:18 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
The Warriors, Grizzlies and Pelicans are in the mix for OG Anunoby, per Shams Charania. We’re discussing that now: twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 2:09 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
PLAYER VALUES, RANKED:
Mike Muscala – two second-round picks
Bones Hyland – two second-round picks
Thomas Bryant – three second-round picks
James Wiseman – five second-round picks
Jae Crowder – five second-round picks
O.G. Anunoby – I dunno, about fifty of them? – 2:08 PM
PLAYER VALUES, RANKED:
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
OG Anunoby and Saddiq Bey are both under contract through at least next season – 12:57 PM
Zach Kram @zachkram
OG Anunoby has defended Kevin Durant more than any other player this season, per @SecondSpectrum.
Fun little wrinkle for Western Conference contenders that might want to push in an extra pick in an Anunoby deal today. – 11:59 AM
OG Anunoby has defended Kevin Durant more than any other player this season, per @SecondSpectrum.
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
“The Pelicans, Grizzlies and Knicks are among the teams with significant offers on the table for O.G. Anunoby, according to multiple sources. Those offers include multiple draft picks,” writes @HPbasketball. actionnetwork.com/nba/nba-trade-… – 11:48 AM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
If the Grizzlies don’t end up with Mikal Bridges – assuming he gets traded – by the end of the afternoon, something has gone wrong.
There is no better fit out there, including Anunoby. At some point they’ve got to start consolidating these pieces into something tangible. Do it. – 10:43 AM
If the Grizzlies don’t end up with Mikal Bridges – assuming he gets traded – by the end of the afternoon, something has gone wrong.
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
If Bridges were available, I’d rank him above Anunoby for Grizzlies. Would make a very strong bid for either. – 10:12 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
The Memphis Grizzlies are trying to acquire Mikal Bridges or OG Anunoby, offering several first-round picks, according to @Michael Scotto. 👀 hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 10:11 AM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
FWIW, I’m guessing Durant going off the board and the Raptors trading for Poeltl makes an Anunoby move more likely. Siakam will shift to the 4 and they’ll be committed to Barnes at the 3. It’s not a rebuild, but a roster clean-up. Does it change what they want back? – 10:10 AM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Imagine Mikal Bridges is unlikely to be moved, but having Cam Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith both with him seems superfluous. Grizzlies should looked into either as an Anunoby backup plan. (All four names in this tweet fit the “now and future” frame I’d endorse even more today.) – 8:22 AM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Maybe moving one of VanVleet or Anunoby allows Raptors to thread needle & gain future draft picks & some quality, young players on favourable salaries. In that case Toronto can stay competitive (?) now while bolstering bridge to Barnes era? We’ll see. It would be quite a trick. – 7:45 AM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Shortly after that, @wojespn tweeted that with so many teams in the West loading up and especially with presence of Durant in Phoenix, the interest/possible price for Raptors O.G. Anunoby has possibly increased even more. Think teams like Memphis, New Orleans, Denver, GSW … – 7:30 AM
Dan Favale @danfavale
masai getting a middle-of-the-night og anunoby bidding war fired up pic.twitter.com/0Cjsg0gEg9 – 2:14 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Toronto’s talks on forward O.G. Anunoby are rolling into the final hours of the trade deadline. The landing of Kevin Durant with the Suns could escalate Anunoby’s value among Western Conference teams pursuing an elite forward to defend Durant. – 2:07 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Stealth winner of the Kevin Durant trade: the Toronto Raptors.
The best wing scorer in the NBA just got traded to the Western Conference. Every good team in the West should be trying to upgrade its perimeter defense right now. Enter, OG Anunoby. – 1:19 AM
Stealth winner of the Kevin Durant trade: the Toronto Raptors.
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We covered Knicks, Nets, OG Anunoby, Kevin Durant, Obi Toppin, Nic Claxton and took your questions on The Putback earlier today with guests @CPTheFanchise and SNY’s @mattspendley:
twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 2:54 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We’re live here talking Knicks, Nets, OG Anunoby, Kevin Durant, Obi Toppin, Nic Claxton and taking questions on The Putback with guests @CPTheFanchise and SNY’s @mattspendley:
twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 1:26 PM
We’re live here talking Knicks, Nets, OG Anunoby, Kevin Durant, Obi Toppin, Nic Claxton and taking questions on The Putback with guests @CPTheFanchise and SNY’s @mattspendley:
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We’re talking Knicks, Nets, OG Anunoby, Kevin Durant, Obi Toppin, Nic Claxton and taking questions on The Putback live at 1 pm with my friend @CPTheFanchise and SNY digital king @mattspendley. Show is on all SNY social channels. Here’s the YouTube link: youtube.com/watch?v=nEcdKu… – 12:15 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Tidbit from Marc Stein’s latest on the Suns, OG Anunoby and KD: https://t.co/dDuHQMfcSa pic.twitter.com/LxHs9cnhUS – 11:42 AM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
We talked about the new @Marc Stein post on radio just now, and I see that’s getting passed around. Can’t remember how we phrased it, but Marc’s actual wording is that the Grizzlies are among teams “said to have indicated a willingness to offer two future firsts” for Anunoby. – 11:40 AM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
My guess:
1) Fred VanVleet is traded tomorrow,
2) O.G. Anunoby is traded in July. – 11:24 AM
My guess:
1) Fred VanVleet is traded tomorrow,
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Some Knicks/Nets notes on Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Nic Claxton, OG Anunoby, Cam Reddish as we get closer to the trade deadline: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 10:43 AM
A source with knowledge of the Raptors’ thinking, furthermore, insisted to me in December that there would be no fire sale involving Pascal Siakam or O.G. Anunoby despite Toronto’s hugely disappointing season and the supposed temptation to focus on draft position. -via marcstein.substack.com / February 10, 2023
The Grizzlies offered three first-round picks to the Toronto Raptors for OG Anunoby, sources said, but Anunoby remains a Raptor. -via ESPN / February 10, 2023
The Indiana Pacers also offered three first-round picks for OG Anunoby, sources said, but could not get a deal done. -via ESPN / February 10, 2023
Duane Rankin: Mikal Bridges @instagram post after trade. #Suns pic.twitter.com/jS8udnKP99 -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / February 10, 2023
Kristian Winfield: Nets have listed Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson as questionable (trade pending) for tomorrow’s game against the Sixers. -via Twitter @Krisplashed / February 10, 2023