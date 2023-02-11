Grizzlies offered Nets four first-round picks for Mikal Bridges

The mystery team who offered Brooklyn four first-round picks for their new small forward has been revealed. The Memphis Grizzlies offered the Brooklyn Nets four first-round picks for Mikal Bridges, league sources told HoopsHype. It’s unclear if the picks included protections or not.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson both post their goodbyes to Phoenix on Instagram.
Bridges: “On to Brooklynnnnnnn! Ps. I
got my twin wit me toooo so its up!”
Johnson: “Broooooklynnnn, I am excited for this new adventure. LETS HOOP” pic.twitter.com/NIZi1v1I1t – 9:27 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson will have an introductory press conference at 4:45 before tonight’s game. – 9:19 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Those two guys are big part of building this organization to what it is today. I can truly say I love them.”
Devin Booker on losing Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson, but gaining Kevin Durant.
“You have one of the best players to ever touch a basketball coming in here.” #Suns pic.twitter.com/df7mIw3vyr – 11:24 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Mikal Bridges says goodbye to the Suns on his Instagram: pic.twitter.com/ggxGxJMxzM – 5:42 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Mikal Bridges says goodbye to Phoenix and the Suns on IG (instagram.com/p/Cof6oNTu2FR/…) pic.twitter.com/bdCK8Q5uXN – 5:39 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nic Claxton (right hamstring tightness) is probable tomorrow vs. Sixers.
Mikal Bridges (trade pending) and Cam Johnson (trade pending) are questionable. Seth Curry (left adductor strain) is out again. – 4:40 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets have listed Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson as questionable (trade pending) for tomorrows game against the Sixers. – 4:31 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“They know how much we care about them. They understand the business side of it, but they also understand there’s a human side and an emotional side, the connection that is greater.” Monty Williams.
#Suns ’emotional’ over losing Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson bit.ly/3xaFHWK – 4:26 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
As most of us suspected by now, it was Mikal Bridges’ inclusion that gave the Suns the most pause about a Kevin Durant trade last summer and again. Reading that excellent article by Windhorst and Shelburne, you can tell how emotional a trade it was on both sides – 3:48 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson in Brooklyn. #Suns pic.twitter.com/fnBqqq9RU5 – 1:33 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Scanning the deadline deals with league execs:
Among their observations, we get a “why not?” on whether @dallasmavs made the right move for Kyrie.
And how Mikal Bridges was the key to getting a @KDTrey5 trade done now (instead of last summer).
bit.ly/3RO2K30 – 12:22 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets were offered four first-round picks for Mikal Bridges by an unnamed team per @Zach Lowe.
“I’ve confirmed this… I know of at least three first-round picks. I think the fourth one may have had some protections or something, but I’m pretty sure that was a thing.” – 11:42 AM
The Memphis Grizzlies were interested in a major upgrade and pursued a number of options in a strategy that was a departure from their emphasis on the draft. “They tried really hard [on] OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges,” said Adrian Wojnarowski. “I think those kind of wing players they felt could catapult them.” -via RealGM / February 11, 2023
Duane Rankin: Mikal Bridges @instagram post after trade. #Suns pic.twitter.com/jS8udnKP99 -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / February 10, 2023