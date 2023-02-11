Half of NBA teams wanted to trade for Jaden McDaniels

About half of the NBA teams in the league reached out to express interest in trading for Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels, HoopsHype has learned. Minnesota, however, refused to discuss McDaniels with teams and views him as a member of the team’s core.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Memphis being able to effectively hide Ja Morant on Jaden McDaniels this game has hurt. Jaden 1/7 thus far
McDaniels being able to expose that could force Morant to guard Conley, which would likely get the Wolves PnR game going. And he hits a corner 3 as I type this. There ya go – 9:27 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Ja Morant with 20 pts on 8 for 11 shooting, 3 for 6 from 3. Not many guys out there who are that efficient against Jaden McDaniels. Grizz shooting the lights out to take an 11-point lead at half. – 9:07 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Here are your starters for Grizzlies vs. Minnesota. T’Wolves: Jaden McDaniels, Kyle Anderson, Rudy Gobert, Anthony Edwards & our ol’ pal Mike Conley.
Grizz start: Jaren Jackson Jr., Dillon Brooks, Xavier Tillman, Desmond Bane & Ja Morant. Set your fantasy lineups accordingly. – 7:45 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
New Timberwolves starting lineup…
Mike Conley
Anthony Edwards
Jaden McDaniels
Kyle Anderson
Rudy Gobert – 7:33 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
One thing Wolves fans should be tracking: What Mikal Bridges, who is in year one of a 4-year, $91M deal, gets traded for
If Bridges does get traded for multiple 1sts on that deal, to me, that signals Jaden McDaniels’ contract extension this summer will be for over 4-years, $100M – 1:59 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Confirming Sixers are set to add Jaden McDaniels, trade Matisse Thybulle to Portland as part of a multi-team deal. As @KyleNeubeck said, full trade structure not yet final. – 1:08 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The Sixers will receive 6-9 small forward Jaden McDaniels from the Charlotte Hornets, sources confirm. – 12:45 PM
Kyle Neubeck: Framework as I understand it: PHI: McDaniels, 2029 POR 2nd, 2024 NYK 2nd CHA: 2023 2nd (likely their own back) POR: Thybulle -via Twitter @KyleNeubeck / February 9, 2023
Kyle Neubeck: Sounds like this deal could be expanding involving more picks, so everyone standby for now. -via Twitter @KyleNeubeck / February 9, 2023
Jon Krawczynski: Austin Rivers on Jaden McDaniels: “Jaden’s gotta be on an (all-)defensive team. He guards some of the best players better than anybody in the NBA. The fact that he is able to move his feet at his size, with his length, is impressive, man.” -via Twitter @JonKrawczynski / January 30, 2023