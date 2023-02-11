Live stream: Heat 46, Magic 54

The Miami Heat (31-25) play against the Orlando Magic (23-33) at Amway Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Saturday February 11, 2023
Miami Heat 46, Orlando Magic 54 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Ended the half on a 10-2 run capped by this Max triple 👌 pic.twitter.com/hxDJkuD9Ex – 8:15 PM
Ended the half on a 10-2 run capped by this Max triple 👌 pic.twitter.com/hxDJkuD9Ex – 8:15 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Jalen Suggs in the first half:
13 PTS
5-7 FG
3 3PM
14 MIN
@SASsoftware x @Jalen Suggs pic.twitter.com/DVBeI0QZBc – 8:15 PM
Jalen Suggs in the first half:
13 PTS
5-7 FG
3 3PM
14 MIN
@SASsoftware x @Jalen Suggs pic.twitter.com/DVBeI0QZBc – 8:15 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Halftime: Magic 54, Heat 46.
Miami closes out 2Q on a 11-2 run. Heat really locked in defensively towards the end of the half. Magic didn’t help themselves with the fouling.
Wendell Carter Jr.: 14 points, 3 rebounds
Jalen Suggs: 13 points, 2 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks – 8:15 PM
Halftime: Magic 54, Heat 46.
Miami closes out 2Q on a 11-2 run. Heat really locked in defensively towards the end of the half. Magic didn’t help themselves with the fouling.
Wendell Carter Jr.: 14 points, 3 rebounds
Jalen Suggs: 13 points, 2 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks – 8:15 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
HALFTIME BOX: Orlando 54, Miami 46
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/H5EGRLXToV – 8:14 PM
HALFTIME BOX: Orlando 54, Miami 46
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/H5EGRLXToV – 8:14 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Halftime: Magic 54, Heat 46
Wendell Carter Jr. – 14 pts, 3 rebs
Jalen Suggs – 13 pts, 2 stls, 2 blks
Paolo Banchero – 8 pts, 7 rebs
ORL: 47.5% FG | 50% 3PT
MIA: 35% FG | 25% 3PT – 8:14 PM
Halftime: Magic 54, Heat 46
Wendell Carter Jr. – 14 pts, 3 rebs
Jalen Suggs – 13 pts, 2 stls, 2 blks
Paolo Banchero – 8 pts, 7 rebs
ORL: 47.5% FG | 50% 3PT
MIA: 35% FG | 25% 3PT – 8:14 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Been an absolute horrible offensive watch for the Heat in the first half
Now only an 8 point game
Nobody should be surprised
No matter the start, this was going to be a clutch game – 8:13 PM
Been an absolute horrible offensive watch for the Heat in the first half
Now only an 8 point game
Nobody should be surprised
No matter the start, this was going to be a clutch game – 8:13 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Magic 54, Heat 46. Heat offense again struggling, shooting 35 percent from the field and 5 of 20 on threes in the first half. Heat has trailed by as many as 17 points, but 13-of-14 shooting at the free-throw line has helped keep Miami in it. – 8:13 PM
Halftime: Magic 54, Heat 46. Heat offense again struggling, shooting 35 percent from the field and 5 of 20 on threes in the first half. Heat has trailed by as many as 17 points, but 13-of-14 shooting at the free-throw line has helped keep Miami in it. – 8:13 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Magic 54, Heat 46 at half. Butler 20 points, Adebayo eight rebounds, eight points for Heat. – 8:12 PM
Magic 54, Heat 46 at half. Butler 20 points, Adebayo eight rebounds, eight points for Heat. – 8:12 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Heat down 54-46 at half in Orlando.
Heat last four quarters going back to last night: 85 points. – 8:12 PM
Heat down 54-46 at half in Orlando.
Heat last four quarters going back to last night: 85 points. – 8:12 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler not waiting on his scoring tonight. Basically can’t afford to. – 8:09 PM
Jimmy Butler not waiting on his scoring tonight. Basically can’t afford to. – 8:09 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Magic’s length and switching also keeping the Heat from getting downhill. Heat with just four shots at the rim so far.
Meanwhile, Magic are 10 of 14 at the rim. – 8:05 PM
Magic’s length and switching also keeping the Heat from getting downhill. Heat with just four shots at the rim so far.
Meanwhile, Magic are 10 of 14 at the rim. – 8:05 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Denver’s down 5. Joker has 16 points. Nobody else has more than 7.
They’re gonna need somebody to go with him in the 2nd half. Would love for that to be MPJ, who just looks entirely out of rhythm since the 9 minute mark of the 1st quarter in Orlando. – 8:04 PM
Denver’s down 5. Joker has 16 points. Nobody else has more than 7.
They’re gonna need somebody to go with him in the 2nd half. Would love for that to be MPJ, who just looks entirely out of rhythm since the 9 minute mark of the 1st quarter in Orlando. – 8:04 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
De’Andre Hunter finished tonight’s first quarter with 12 points, marking the seventh quarter this season he’s netted 12+ points, as well as the second time doing so in a first quarter (12 points, 12/19/21 vs. ORL). – 8:03 PM
De’Andre Hunter finished tonight’s first quarter with 12 points, marking the seventh quarter this season he’s netted 12+ points, as well as the second time doing so in a first quarter (12 points, 12/19/21 vs. ORL). – 8:03 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Typically teams in Heat’s predicament utilize 3-pointers to get back in the game. Heat are down 17 and 4 of 17 on 3s. – 8:02 PM
Typically teams in Heat’s predicament utilize 3-pointers to get back in the game. Heat are down 17 and 4 of 17 on 3s. – 8:02 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Well at least we now know who the Heat are pursuing on the buyout market . . . anyone who can score. – 7:53 PM
Well at least we now know who the Heat are pursuing on the buyout market . . . anyone who can score. – 7:53 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Haywood Highsmith is tied for a team high right now
At 6 points
Teams that switch and also have length…yeah not a good match for a Heat offense that is usually a grind in the first place – 7:50 PM
Haywood Highsmith is tied for a team high right now
At 6 points
Teams that switch and also have length…yeah not a good match for a Heat offense that is usually a grind in the first place – 7:50 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Jalen Suggs having an impact on both ends of the floor tonight.
He has a game-high 13 points, 2 steals, and 1 block in 10 minutes of action thus far tonight.
@Orlando Magic 43, Heat 27 with 6:30 left in the 2nd. – 7:49 PM
Jalen Suggs having an impact on both ends of the floor tonight.
He has a game-high 13 points, 2 steals, and 1 block in 10 minutes of action thus far tonight.
@Orlando Magic 43, Heat 27 with 6:30 left in the 2nd. – 7:49 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Magic up to 14 points off 10 Heat turnovers. Heat also shooting just 10 of 28 (35.7 percent) from the field and 4 of 14 on threes.
Magic ahead 43-27. Ugly first half for the Heat in Orlando. – 7:49 PM
Magic up to 14 points off 10 Heat turnovers. Heat also shooting just 10 of 28 (35.7 percent) from the field and 4 of 14 on threes.
Magic ahead 43-27. Ugly first half for the Heat in Orlando. – 7:49 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat down 16. Timeout with 6:30 left in second period, are 4 of 14 on 3s, with 10 turnovers. Ugh. – 7:49 PM
Heat down 16. Timeout with 6:30 left in second period, are 4 of 14 on 3s, with 10 turnovers. Ugh. – 7:49 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Jalen Suggs is feeling it tonight: He’s up to 11 points and he’s made 3 of 4 3-pointers. – 7:48 PM
Jalen Suggs is feeling it tonight: He’s up to 11 points and he’s made 3 of 4 3-pointers. – 7:48 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
j suggs. corner pocket.
good looks @Moritz Wagner pic.twitter.com/KB8uNl5zXO – 7:46 PM
j suggs. corner pocket.
good looks @Moritz Wagner pic.twitter.com/KB8uNl5zXO – 7:46 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler has been on the bench since 4:44 left in the first quarter. Heat trying to manage his minutes on the second night of back-to-back. – 7:44 PM
Jimmy Butler has been on the bench since 4:44 left in the first quarter. Heat trying to manage his minutes on the second night of back-to-back. – 7:44 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat, which averages the fifth-fewest turnovers in the NBA at 13.4 per game, already up to eight turnovers early in the second quarter. – 7:43 PM
Heat, which averages the fifth-fewest turnovers in the NBA at 13.4 per game, already up to eight turnovers early in the second quarter. – 7:43 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Markelle Fultz in the first quarter:
7 PTS
3 AST
+8 +/-
@SASsoftware x @Markelle Fultz pic.twitter.com/xpYuhY4t0F – 7:37 PM
Markelle Fultz in the first quarter:
7 PTS
3 AST
+8 +/-
@SASsoftware x @Markelle Fultz pic.twitter.com/xpYuhY4t0F – 7:37 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 1Q: Magic 29, Heat 19.
Orlando forced Miami into 6 first-quarter giveaways. Orlando’s shooting 47.8% from the field (11-23) and 55.6% (5-9) on 3s.
Wendell Carter Jr.: 8 points
Markelle Fultz: 7 points, 3 assists
Paolo Banchero: 6 points, 6 rebounds. – 7:37 PM
End of 1Q: Magic 29, Heat 19.
Orlando forced Miami into 6 first-quarter giveaways. Orlando’s shooting 47.8% from the field (11-23) and 55.6% (5-9) on 3s.
Wendell Carter Jr.: 8 points
Markelle Fultz: 7 points, 3 assists
Paolo Banchero: 6 points, 6 rebounds. – 7:37 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Going back to last night, the Heat have allowed only 68 points in their last three quarters, which is good.
They have also scored 58 points in those quarters, which is not good. – 7:36 PM
Going back to last night, the Heat have allowed only 68 points in their last three quarters, which is good.
They have also scored 58 points in those quarters, which is not good. – 7:36 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Impressive first quarter for @Orlando Magic.
They hold a 29-19 lead over the Heat at the end of one. – 7:35 PM
Impressive first quarter for @Orlando Magic.
They hold a 29-19 lead over the Heat at the end of one. – 7:35 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF FIRST QUARTER BOX: Orlando 29, Miami 19
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/gkGoIb37kr – 7:35 PM
END OF FIRST QUARTER BOX: Orlando 29, Miami 19
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/gkGoIb37kr – 7:35 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Magic 29, Heat 19.
Magic length and pressure creating issues for Heat’s offense. Miami shooting 36.8 percent from the field and with six turnovers in the opening quarter. On the other end, Magic shooting 5 of 9 on threes. – 7:35 PM
End of first quarter: Magic 29, Heat 19.
Magic length and pressure creating issues for Heat’s offense. Miami shooting 36.8 percent from the field and with six turnovers in the opening quarter. On the other end, Magic shooting 5 of 9 on threes. – 7:35 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Magic 29, Heat 19 after one. Adebayo with six points, six rebounds for Heat, who have six turnovers. – 7:35 PM
Magic 29, Heat 19 after one. Adebayo with six points, six rebounds for Heat, who have six turnovers. – 7:35 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jamaree Bouyea in the Heat rotation for the second straight game. – 7:31 PM
Jamaree Bouyea in the Heat rotation for the second straight game. – 7:31 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat has already committed six turnovers in the first quarter. – 7:29 PM
Heat has already committed six turnovers in the first quarter. – 7:29 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Tyler good from behind the arc 🙌
Q1 underway on Bally Sports Sun 📺 pic.twitter.com/JvpzCNOIJB – 7:29 PM
Tyler good from behind the arc 🙌
Q1 underway on Bally Sports Sun 📺 pic.twitter.com/JvpzCNOIJB – 7:29 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
pov: franz to dell 😤
@Franz Wagner + @Wendell Carter Jr. pic.twitter.com/kwR4p89zUB – 7:28 PM
pov: franz to dell 😤
@Franz Wagner + @Wendell Carter Jr. pic.twitter.com/kwR4p89zUB – 7:28 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The speed that Gabe Vincent gets his jumper off on spot-ups sometimes is wild – 7:24 PM
The speed that Gabe Vincent gets his jumper off on spot-ups sometimes is wild – 7:24 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Magic start 3 of 4 on threes and lead Heat 17-10. Heat offense not generating many quality looks early on. – 7:19 PM
Magic start 3 of 4 on threes and lead Heat 17-10. Heat offense not generating many quality looks early on. – 7:19 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,268 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 7:14 PM
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,268 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 7:14 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Paolo Banchero with the Magic’s first 4 points. Both came off good off-ball movement/cuts. – 7:13 PM
Paolo Banchero with the Magic’s first 4 points. Both came off good off-ball movement/cuts. – 7:13 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Finish the week strong.
@Miami Heat // @Chain pic.twitter.com/BBwdI4lbfX – 7:10 PM
Finish the week strong.
@Miami Heat // @Chain pic.twitter.com/BBwdI4lbfX – 7:10 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#HEATNation helping us feel right at home 🔥 pic.twitter.com/AkGVgpo53j – 7:01 PM
#HEATNation helping us feel right at home 🔥 pic.twitter.com/AkGVgpo53j – 7:01 PM
Jason Jackson @TheJaxShow
One more time from last night!!!
The @Miami Heat #AudioExperience is on the air now!
🚗: @560WQAM
📱: @Audacy @SIRIUSXM @NBA & @Miami Heat apps
🎨: @SStrom_ pic.twitter.com/35JfO9Bo0H – 6:44 PM
One more time from last night!!!
The @Miami Heat #AudioExperience is on the air now!
🚗: @560WQAM
📱: @Audacy @SIRIUSXM @NBA & @Miami Heat apps
🎨: @SStrom_ pic.twitter.com/35JfO9Bo0H – 6:44 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Running it back on PrizePicks for Heat-Magic tonight
Liking Caleb and Paolo boards, and I’m giving Bam another go for some buckets
Use code “five”
PrizePicks.com pic.twitter.com/Mt8rDiXeMY – 6:34 PM
Running it back on PrizePicks for Heat-Magic tonight
Liking Caleb and Paolo boards, and I’m giving Bam another go for some buckets
Use code “five”
PrizePicks.com pic.twitter.com/Mt8rDiXeMY – 6:34 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat tonight again opening with Bam Adebayo, Caleb Martin, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Gabe Vincent. This is the first time Butler has played in back-to-back games since Oct. 26-27. – 6:32 PM
Heat tonight again opening with Bam Adebayo, Caleb Martin, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Gabe Vincent. This is the first time Butler has played in back-to-back games since Oct. 26-27. – 6:32 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Same starting five for the Heat tonight vs. Magic: Vincent, Herro, Butler, Martin and Adebayo. – 6:31 PM
Same starting five for the Heat tonight vs. Magic: Vincent, Herro, Butler, Martin and Adebayo. – 6:31 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra said tonight that of the Heat’s sidelined players (Oladipo, Lowry, Jovic, Yurtseven, Duncan Robinson), Oladipo (ankle) is the only “realistic” one to return before the All-Star break. That either would be Monday vs. visiting Nuggets or Wednesday at Brooklyn. – 6:00 PM
Erik Spoelstra said tonight that of the Heat’s sidelined players (Oladipo, Lowry, Jovic, Yurtseven, Duncan Robinson), Oladipo (ankle) is the only “realistic” one to return before the All-Star break. That either would be Monday vs. visiting Nuggets or Wednesday at Brooklyn. – 6:00 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra says Victor Oladipo is only current injured Heat player who realistically could return before All-Star break.
That means Duncan Robinson, Omer Yurtseven, Nikola Jovic and Kyle Lowry likely won’t make their returns until after the break. – 5:41 PM
Erik Spoelstra says Victor Oladipo is only current injured Heat player who realistically could return before All-Star break.
That means Duncan Robinson, Omer Yurtseven, Nikola Jovic and Kyle Lowry likely won’t make their returns until after the break. – 5:41 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat’s Butler, Vincent celebrate Disney magic in the blink of an eye. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:23 PM
From earlier — Heat’s Butler, Vincent celebrate Disney magic in the blink of an eye. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:23 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Ira Winderman: NBA trading deadline was money for nothing for Heat. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:22 PM
From earlier — Ira Winderman: NBA trading deadline was money for nothing for Heat. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:22 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Do Heat need Duncan Robinson back in their mix once he can return? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:22 PM
From earlier — ASK IRA: Do Heat need Duncan Robinson back in their mix once he can return? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:22 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Coach Jamahl Mosley says Chuma Okeke will play with the Magic’s G League affiliate in Lakeland again tonight. – 5:21 PM
Coach Jamahl Mosley says Chuma Okeke will play with the Magic’s G League affiliate in Lakeland again tonight. – 5:21 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat tonight will be facing these Magic starters: Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr. – 5:20 PM
Heat tonight will be facing these Magic starters: Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr. – 5:20 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic’s starters vs. Heat: Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr. – 5:17 PM
Magic’s starters vs. Heat: Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr. – 5:17 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Individual Award Leaderboard, Week 11.
MVP: Embiid
DPOY: JJJ
ROY: Banchero
MIP: SGA
6MAN: Brogdon
COACH: Mazzulla
EXEC: Jones
CLUTCH: Fox pic.twitter.com/E1OgGBo9E3 – 4:24 PM
Individual Award Leaderboard, Week 11.
MVP: Embiid
DPOY: JJJ
ROY: Banchero
MIP: SGA
6MAN: Brogdon
COACH: Mazzulla
EXEC: Jones
CLUTCH: Fox pic.twitter.com/E1OgGBo9E3 – 4:24 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Gary Harris (right adductor soreness) will be available to play tonight vs. Miami, per the Magic. – 4:13 PM
Gary Harris (right adductor soreness) will be available to play tonight vs. Miami, per the Magic. – 4:13 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
INJURY UPDATE:
@Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris (right adductor soreness) will be available to play tonight vs. Miami.
#MagicTogether – 4:12 PM
INJURY UPDATE:
@Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris (right adductor soreness) will be available to play tonight vs. Miami.
#MagicTogether – 4:12 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Phoenix, Dallas and Clippers will be formidable foes to overcome in buyout market for Heat, other playoff teams. Mavs front runner to sign T. Ross, per Woj. Hearing Suns will make strong push. Heat assuredly will get rotation player at some point as options expand – 4:11 PM
Phoenix, Dallas and Clippers will be formidable foes to overcome in buyout market for Heat, other playoff teams. Mavs front runner to sign T. Ross, per Woj. Hearing Suns will make strong push. Heat assuredly will get rotation player at some point as options expand – 4:11 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Omer Yurtseven will appear at and host a fundraising event for earthquake victims from Turkey and Syria tomorrow. Details here … instagram.com/p/CogUo6eLZx7/… @OmerYurtseven5 – 4:08 PM
Omer Yurtseven will appear at and host a fundraising event for earthquake victims from Turkey and Syria tomorrow. Details here … instagram.com/p/CogUo6eLZx7/… @OmerYurtseven5 – 4:08 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
A.D. Moore was a prominent figure in Miami’s fight for civil rights, and a close friend of Martin Luther King Jr.
Hear what Moore contributed and achieved from @HistoryMiami.
Two Miamis // #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/9e0N1kIqQ2 – 4:00 PM
A.D. Moore was a prominent figure in Miami’s fight for civil rights, and a close friend of Martin Luther King Jr.
Hear what Moore contributed and achieved from @HistoryMiami.
Two Miamis // #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/9e0N1kIqQ2 – 4:00 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Heat now plus 35 (best on team) with Vincent alongside Bam, Jimmy, Tyler, Caleb. And Butler on 4th quarter minutes decision. And buyout things, other stuff: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 3:58 PM
Heat now plus 35 (best on team) with Vincent alongside Bam, Jimmy, Tyler, Caleb. And Butler on 4th quarter minutes decision. And buyout things, other stuff: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 3:58 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
In light of the Magic and Terrence Ross working on a contract buyout, Terrence is now being listed as “out — not with team” on Orlando’s injury report for tonight vs. the Miami Heat.
Two-way forward Admiral Schofield has been upgraded to available. pic.twitter.com/YUYWY03gER – 3:49 PM
In light of the Magic and Terrence Ross working on a contract buyout, Terrence is now being listed as “out — not with team” on Orlando’s injury report for tonight vs. the Miami Heat.
Two-way forward Admiral Schofield has been upgraded to available. pic.twitter.com/YUYWY03gER – 3:49 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
NBA listing nothing untoward on Heat game-winning play vs. Rockets, ruling this as a correct no call, “Adebayo (MIA) briefly grasps Martin Jr.’s (HOU) jersey as he is positioning himself to receive the ball.” – 3:48 PM
NBA listing nothing untoward on Heat game-winning play vs. Rockets, ruling this as a correct no call, “Adebayo (MIA) briefly grasps Martin Jr.’s (HOU) jersey as he is positioning himself to receive the ball.” – 3:48 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
In light of the and Terrence Ross working on a contract buyout, Terrence is now being listed as “out — not with team” on Orlando’s injury report for tonight vs. the Miami Heat.
Two-way forward Admiral Schofield has been upgraded to available.
orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… pic.twitter.com/h4d9mtPy7K – 3:45 PM
In light of the and Terrence Ross working on a contract buyout, Terrence is now being listed as “out — not with team” on Orlando’s injury report for tonight vs. the Miami Heat.
Two-way forward Admiral Schofield has been upgraded to available.
orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… pic.twitter.com/h4d9mtPy7K – 3:45 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Reports: Magic near buyout with Terrence Ross, Mavericks frontrunners to sign nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/11/rep… – 3:12 PM
Reports: Magic near buyout with Terrence Ross, Mavericks frontrunners to sign nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/11/rep… – 3:12 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Jimmy Butler, Gabe Vincent celebrate Disney magic in the blink of an eye. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… The final-second winning play against the Rockets came with an assist from former Heat guard Chris Quinn. – 3:04 PM
Heat’s Jimmy Butler, Gabe Vincent celebrate Disney magic in the blink of an eye. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… The final-second winning play against the Rockets came with an assist from former Heat guard Chris Quinn. – 3:04 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Gotta give more credit to Gabe for that pass tbh pic.twitter.com/0UxxWSpE3D – 2:57 PM
Gotta give more credit to Gabe for that pass tbh pic.twitter.com/0UxxWSpE3D – 2:57 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Heat-Magic tonight
Who is taking the final shot down 1 with 7 seconds left? – 2:09 PM
Heat-Magic tonight
Who is taking the final shot down 1 with 7 seconds left? – 2:09 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
The people of Türkiye and @OmerYurtseven5 need our help.
Join us in showing your support today and tomorrow at Smorgasburg Miami with Ömer. Details ⬇️ instagram.com/p/CogFcVQjKg-/… – 2:04 PM
The people of Türkiye and @OmerYurtseven5 need our help.
Join us in showing your support today and tomorrow at Smorgasburg Miami with Ömer. Details ⬇️ instagram.com/p/CogFcVQjKg-/… – 2:04 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
The people of Türkiye and @OmerYurtseven5 need our help.
Join us in showing your support today and tomorrow at Smorgasburg Miami with Ömer. Details – instagram.com/p/CogFcVQjKg-/… – 2:03 PM
The people of Türkiye and @OmerYurtseven5 need our help.
Join us in showing your support today and tomorrow at Smorgasburg Miami with Ömer. Details – instagram.com/p/CogFcVQjKg-/… – 2:03 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Terrence Ross reportedly finalizing a buyout with Orlando Magic sportando.basketball/en/terrence-ro… – 1:44 PM
Terrence Ross reportedly finalizing a buyout with Orlando Magic sportando.basketball/en/terrence-ro… – 1:44 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
So much of what the Heat does with its two open roster spots depends on how confident the organization feels that Omer Yurtseven will be able to contribute consistent minutes when he returns form ankle surgery and Kyle Lowry’s health/place on the team. Two big factors. – 1:32 PM
So much of what the Heat does with its two open roster spots depends on how confident the organization feels that Omer Yurtseven will be able to contribute consistent minutes when he returns form ankle surgery and Kyle Lowry’s health/place on the team. Two big factors. – 1:32 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
stole it from the paint ➡️ scored it in the paint
so what we’re saying, Bam owns the paint
Points in the Paint // @vicopainting pic.twitter.com/jktMTyw9pf – 1:30 PM
stole it from the paint ➡️ scored it in the paint
so what we’re saying, Bam owns the paint
Points in the Paint // @vicopainting pic.twitter.com/jktMTyw9pf – 1:30 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have assigned guard R.J. Hampton to the @LakelandMagic of the @nbagleague.
#MagicTogether – 1:16 PM
The @Orlando Magic have assigned guard R.J. Hampton to the @LakelandMagic of the @nbagleague.
#MagicTogether – 1:16 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#MIAvsORL UPDATE: Victor Oladipo (ankle) and Udonis Haslem (not with team) have been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Magic. – 1:05 PM
#MIAvsORL UPDATE: Victor Oladipo (ankle) and Udonis Haslem (not with team) have been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Magic. – 1:05 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler not on Heat injury report for tonight at Orlando, so this will be his first back-to-back set since Oct. 26-27 at Portland and Golden State. – 1:02 PM
Jimmy Butler not on Heat injury report for tonight at Orlando, so this will be his first back-to-back set since Oct. 26-27 at Portland and Golden State. – 1:02 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat remains without Jovic, Lowry, Oladipo, D. Robinson, Haslem and Yurtseven tonight vs. Magic in Orlando.
Gabe Vincent is probably with ankle inflammation. No other Heat player on injury report. – 1:02 PM
Heat remains without Jovic, Lowry, Oladipo, D. Robinson, Haslem and Yurtseven tonight vs. Magic in Orlando.
Gabe Vincent is probably with ankle inflammation. No other Heat player on injury report. – 1:02 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Same group as last night for Heat. Udonis Haslem still out, Gabe Vincent probable, Jimmy Butler not on injury report. – 1:01 PM
Same group as last night for Heat. Udonis Haslem still out, Gabe Vincent probable, Jimmy Butler not on injury report. – 1:01 PM