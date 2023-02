Hornets prioritizing retaining Miles Bridges and PJ Washington

Short of adding someone like Poeltl, the Celtics’ front office could still want to give Mazzulla another type of backup big man to use come playoff time. Kornet, for all of his strengths around the rim, isn’t the most versatile defender. Around the league, players such as Mason Plumlee, PJ Washington and Jae’Sean Tate could be available. A couple of those guys aren’t necessarily natural centers but would help the Celtics play a different style than Kornet does. By combining the contracts of Danilo Gallinari and Justin Jackson, the Celtics could absorb upwards of $9 million worth of returning salary in a deal without touching anyone in their current rotation. They also have Payton Pritchard, who has drawn interest as a potential trade chip if the right target emerges. -via The Athletic / January 26, 2023