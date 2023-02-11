Hornets prioritizing retaining Miles Bridges and PJ Washington

The Hornets are prioritizing retaining Miles Bridges and PJ Washington as free agents and anticipated a strong market for Jalen McDaniels based on the trade interest he drew from a bevy of teams, which led Charlotte to trade McDaniels. With Gordon Hayward also on the books for $31.5 million next season, Charlotte feared losing McDaniels to a team with cap space willing to make an offer sheet the organization couldn’t match and traded him to the Philadelphia 76ers.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: The Grizzlies offered four first-round picks to the Nets for Mikal Bridges.
More on Kevin Durant trade talks behind the scenes, Miles Bridges, PJ Washington, Grant Williams, Jaden and Jalen McDaniels, Terrence Ross and Bones Hyland on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 9:41 AM
Sources: The Grizzlies offered four first-round picks to the Nets for Mikal Bridges.
More on Kevin Durant trade talks behind the scenes, Miles Bridges, PJ Washington, Grant Williams, Jaden and Jalen McDaniels, Terrence Ross and Bones Hyland on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 9:41 AM
Rod Boone @rodboone
#Hornets GM Mitch Kupchak talks NBA trade deadline deals, Miles Bridges and more:
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 8:29 AM
#Hornets GM Mitch Kupchak talks NBA trade deadline deals, Miles Bridges and more:
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 8:29 AM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Hornets at Celtics – TD Garden – Feb. 10, 2023 – Starters
Boston –White, Hauser, Tatum, G. Williams, R. Williams
Charlotte – LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Gordon Hayward, PJ Washington, Mark Williams
OUT: Boston: Smart, Brown Horford, Gallinari Charlotte: Oubre, Martin, Jackson pic.twitter.com/6gcENmwBbn – 7:18 PM
Hornets at Celtics – TD Garden – Feb. 10, 2023 – Starters
Boston –White, Hauser, Tatum, G. Williams, R. Williams
Charlotte – LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Gordon Hayward, PJ Washington, Mark Williams
OUT: Boston: Smart, Brown Horford, Gallinari Charlotte: Oubre, Martin, Jackson pic.twitter.com/6gcENmwBbn – 7:18 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
What did Mitch Kupchak say about the #Hornets trades, his current locale, Terry Rozier and Gordon Hayward rumors, expectations for their own free agents and Miles Bridges.
All that and more broken down right here:
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 2:50 PM
What did Mitch Kupchak say about the #Hornets trades, his current locale, Terry Rozier and Gordon Hayward rumors, expectations for their own free agents and Miles Bridges.
All that and more broken down right here:
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 2:50 PM
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
#Hornets could have easily resigned Jalen McDaniels, PJ Washington and Miles Bridges (regardless of how you feel about that), while also signing both of their ’23 1R picks — all w/ being able to easily stay below the tax. So, no, the team didn’t have to choose between JMD or PJW – 2:05 PM
#Hornets could have easily resigned Jalen McDaniels, PJ Washington and Miles Bridges (regardless of how you feel about that), while also signing both of their ’23 1R picks — all w/ being able to easily stay below the tax. So, no, the team didn’t have to choose between JMD or PJW – 2:05 PM
More on this storyline
Something else of note to monitor in Charlotte: Word is that the Hornets’ interest in re-signing P.J. Washington has risen sharply compared to last summer, when the Hornets were expected to prioritize Miles Bridges. The Hornets insisted this month that they are not in active contract negotiations with Bridges, who pleaded no contest in November to a felony domestic violence charge for assaulting his partner in front of their two children and received three years’ probation without jail time. -via marcstein.substack.com / January 22, 2023
ESPN reported in late December that talks between Bridges and the Hornets are “gathering traction,” and there is “optimism” that a deal can be reached in the near future. The Hornets say this is not true. “We have not been engaged in contract negotiations with Miles Bridges,” the Hornets told me in a statement this week. -via Charlotte Observer / January 5, 2023
Rozier’s name has been mentioned in various concepts, particularly with the Lakers and Timberwolves, and Hornets forward PJ Washington has his share of interested teams, such as the Miami Heat, sources said, after Charlotte did not find an extension for the 24-year-old this past fall. However, the Hornets have been averse to significant midseason deals in recent seasons. -via Yahoo! Sports / February 7, 2023
Short of adding someone like Poeltl, the Celtics’ front office could still want to give Mazzulla another type of backup big man to use come playoff time. Kornet, for all of his strengths around the rim, isn’t the most versatile defender. Around the league, players such as Mason Plumlee, PJ Washington and Jae’Sean Tate could be available. A couple of those guys aren’t necessarily natural centers but would help the Celtics play a different style than Kornet does. By combining the contracts of Danilo Gallinari and Justin Jackson, the Celtics could absorb upwards of $9 million worth of returning salary in a deal without touching anyone in their current rotation. They also have Payton Pritchard, who has drawn interest as a potential trade chip if the right target emerges. -via The Athletic / January 26, 2023
Zach Lowe: Someone I would try to get is PJ Washington. The intel I keep hearing now is they seem pretty determined to keep him in restricted free agency. -via Spotify / January 25, 2023
Main Rumors, Free Agency, Trade, Gordon Hayward, Jalen McDaniels, Miles Bridges, PJ Washington, Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets, Philadelphia 76ers, Washington Wizards