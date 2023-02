Jazz, Pacers and Spurs expected to show interest in Jalen McDaniels this summer

The Hornets are prioritizing retaining Miles Bridges and PJ Washington as free agents and anticipated a strong market for Jalen McDaniels based on the trade interest he drew from a bevy of teams, which led Charlotte to trade McDaniels. With Gordon Hayward also on the books for $31.5 million next season, Charlotte feared losing McDaniels to a team with cap space willing to make an offer sheet the organization couldn’t match and traded him to the Philadelphia 76ers. -via HoopsHype / February 11, 2023