Jazz, Pacers and Spurs expected to show interest in Jalen McDaniels this summer

Teams expected to show interest in McDaniels this summer include the Utah Jazz, Indiana Pacers, and San Antonio Spurs, league sources told HoopsHype. Philadelphia, however, will be able to use McDaniels’ Bird Rights to try and retain him this offseason.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Sixers have assigned Jaden Springer to the Blue Coats, who host Wisconsin tonight. Figure we’ll see Jalen McDaniels debut in Brooklyn. – 10:10 AM
Sixers have assigned Jaden Springer to the Blue Coats, who host Wisconsin tonight. Figure we’ll see Jalen McDaniels debut in Brooklyn. – 10:10 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: The Grizzlies offered four first-round picks to the Nets for Mikal Bridges.
More on Kevin Durant trade talks behind the scenes, Miles Bridges, PJ Washington, Grant Williams, Jaden and Jalen McDaniels, Terrence Ross and Bones Hyland on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 9:41 AM
Sources: The Grizzlies offered four first-round picks to the Nets for Mikal Bridges.
More on Kevin Durant trade talks behind the scenes, Miles Bridges, PJ Washington, Grant Williams, Jaden and Jalen McDaniels, Terrence Ross and Bones Hyland on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 9:41 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Doc Rivers believes there’s a chance Jalen McDaniels makes his debut tonight in Brooklyn on the road #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/10/six… via @SixersWire – 9:33 AM
Doc Rivers believes there’s a chance Jalen McDaniels makes his debut tonight in Brooklyn on the road #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/10/six… via @SixersWire – 9:33 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
After a big performance, Tyrese Maxey received praise from new addition Jalen McDaniels as well as other teammates #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/10/jal… via @SixersWire – 9:29 AM
After a big performance, Tyrese Maxey received praise from new addition Jalen McDaniels as well as other teammates #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/10/jal… via @SixersWire – 9:29 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
After the win over the Knicks, the players gave their thoughts on the Jalen McDaniels addition #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/multiple… via @SixersWire – 9:28 AM
After the win over the Knicks, the players gave their thoughts on the Jalen McDaniels addition #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/multiple… via @SixersWire – 9:28 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Rivers says there’s a strong chance Jalen McDaniels plays tomorrow in Brooklyn.
Says McDaniels, himself, didn’t think he’d play tonight. McDaniels was in street clothes in the locker room and didn’t even expect Rivers to tell him to suit up. – 9:31 PM
Rivers says there’s a strong chance Jalen McDaniels plays tomorrow in Brooklyn.
Says McDaniels, himself, didn’t think he’d play tonight. McDaniels was in street clothes in the locker room and didn’t even expect Rivers to tell him to suit up. – 9:31 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Knicks and Sixers tip off in Philly, with the Sixers trying to get back on track after back-to-back disappointing losses. No Josh Hart for New York; Jalen McDaniels is available for Philadelphia. – 7:12 PM
Knicks and Sixers tip off in Philly, with the Sixers trying to get back on track after back-to-back disappointing losses. No Josh Hart for New York; Jalen McDaniels is available for Philadelphia. – 7:12 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Jalen McDaniels reacts to joining the team and he explains what he brings #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/10/jal… via @SixersWire – 6:31 PM
Jalen McDaniels reacts to joining the team and he explains what he brings #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/10/jal… via @SixersWire – 6:31 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Jalen McDaniels on playing alongside Joel Embiid, James Harden, and the opportunity to make a deep playoff run with the @Philadelphia 76ers:
“It’s a dream come true. I’m here now, and I’ve got to make the most of it.” – 5:51 PM
Jalen McDaniels on playing alongside Joel Embiid, James Harden, and the opportunity to make a deep playoff run with the @Philadelphia 76ers:
“It’s a dream come true. I’m here now, and I’ve got to make the most of it.” – 5:51 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
New addition Jalen McDaniels is here to help this team contend this season #Sixers pic.twitter.com/enHMC6vnls – 5:50 PM
New addition Jalen McDaniels is here to help this team contend this season #Sixers pic.twitter.com/enHMC6vnls – 5:50 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
New addition Jalen McDaniels is here and he’s ready to help this team contend for a championship this season #Sixers pic.twitter.com/MyErAltzIe – 5:49 PM
New addition Jalen McDaniels is here and he’s ready to help this team contend for a championship this season #Sixers pic.twitter.com/MyErAltzIe – 5:49 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Josh Hart (trade pending due to physicals) will not play tonight vs. the Sixers.
Jalen McDaniels (whom Philly acquired from the Hornets) will be available for Philadelphia. – 5:37 PM
Josh Hart (trade pending due to physicals) will not play tonight vs. the Sixers.
Jalen McDaniels (whom Philly acquired from the Hornets) will be available for Philadelphia. – 5:37 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Trade is official. Jalen McDaniels is available to play tonight. #Sixers – 5:17 PM
Trade is official. Jalen McDaniels is available to play tonight. #Sixers – 5:17 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Jalen McDaniels is available to play tonight with the @Philadelphia 76ers. 😁 – 5:17 PM
Jalen McDaniels is available to play tonight with the @Philadelphia 76ers. 😁 – 5:17 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Tyrese Maxey gives his thoughts on the departure of Matisse Thybulle and the addition of Jalen McDaniels #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/10/tyr… via @SixersWire – 5:07 PM
Tyrese Maxey gives his thoughts on the departure of Matisse Thybulle and the addition of Jalen McDaniels #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/10/tyr… via @SixersWire – 5:07 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Jaden Springer is back up with the Sixers. New Sixer Jalen McDaniels is also here, though he won’t debut tonight. pic.twitter.com/jT3pm1FkMJ – 5:01 PM
Jaden Springer is back up with the Sixers. New Sixer Jalen McDaniels is also here, though he won’t debut tonight. pic.twitter.com/jT3pm1FkMJ – 5:01 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Daryl Morey says the Sixers see a “hidden gem” in Jalen McDaniels.
A story on why that’s the case, including how the Sixers evaluate and projects shooting. Plus, Morey on how he sees the current team and the buyout market:
nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 2:52 PM
Daryl Morey says the Sixers see a “hidden gem” in Jalen McDaniels.
A story on why that’s the case, including how the Sixers evaluate and projects shooting. Plus, Morey on how he sees the current team and the buyout market:
nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 2:52 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Speaking to reporters on Friday, Daryl Morey signaled that the Sixers believe Jalen McDaniels has untapped upside, but that they’re not done upgrading.
Included are quotes about luxury tax, losing second round picks for tampering, and more:
thepaintedlines.com/daryl-morey-ex… – 1:49 PM
Speaking to reporters on Friday, Daryl Morey signaled that the Sixers believe Jalen McDaniels has untapped upside, but that they’re not done upgrading.
Included are quotes about luxury tax, losing second round picks for tampering, and more:
thepaintedlines.com/daryl-morey-ex… – 1:49 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Daryl Morey on why he thinks Jalen McDaniels can hang in playoffs, vs. Thybulle: “I mean, I think it’s pretty straightforward. If you’re making it harder for the team on offense, I think it makes it harder to keep you on the floor defensively.” – 12:35 PM
Daryl Morey on why he thinks Jalen McDaniels can hang in playoffs, vs. Thybulle: “I mean, I think it’s pretty straightforward. If you’re making it harder for the team on offense, I think it makes it harder to keep you on the floor defensively.” – 12:35 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
So why Jalen McDaniels? Why move Matisse Thybulle? Daryl Morey explains the moves today. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/10/dar… via @SixersWire – 12:27 PM
So why Jalen McDaniels? Why move Matisse Thybulle? Daryl Morey explains the moves today. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/10/dar… via @SixersWire – 12:27 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Daryl Morey on Jalen McDaniels’ role changing from Charlotte to Philly: “A lot of his shots were very difficult playing with the team. And with Joel and James both bringing attention and great passing, the offensive side will be a lot easier for him.” – 12:22 PM
Daryl Morey on Jalen McDaniels’ role changing from Charlotte to Philly: “A lot of his shots were very difficult playing with the team. And with Joel and James both bringing attention and great passing, the offensive side will be a lot easier for him.” – 12:22 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Daryl Morey on Jalen McDaniels’ former legal issues: “We do thorough research both on the floor and off. So we’re aware of that [situation]. And we felt comfortable making the trade.” – 12:20 PM
Daryl Morey on Jalen McDaniels’ former legal issues: “We do thorough research both on the floor and off. So we’re aware of that [situation]. And we felt comfortable making the trade.” – 12:20 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Daryl Morey on Jalen McDaniels: “Sometimes when teams struggle that much, there are players in there really just need an opportunity to show what they can do on a better team. And we feel like Jalen is a player like that.” – 12:13 PM
Daryl Morey on Jalen McDaniels: “Sometimes when teams struggle that much, there are players in there really just need an opportunity to show what they can do on a better team. And we feel like Jalen is a player like that.” – 12:13 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Daryl Morey, on Jalen McDaniels: “We think Jalen’s one of the up and coming solid defenders, and gives us somebody that’s a little easier to keep on the floor in a lot of matchups.” – 12:06 PM
Daryl Morey, on Jalen McDaniels: “We think Jalen’s one of the up and coming solid defenders, and gives us somebody that’s a little easier to keep on the floor in a lot of matchups.” – 12:06 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Daryl Morey just wrapped up a 15-minute media session.
He said Jalen McDaniels is here and meeting w/Doc Rivers. Won’t debut tonight.
Morey called McDaniels a “hidden gem,” stressed Sixers’ trade was about him being able to “stay on the floor” in playoffs. Coverage to come. – 12:00 PM
Daryl Morey just wrapped up a 15-minute media session.
He said Jalen McDaniels is here and meeting w/Doc Rivers. Won’t debut tonight.
Morey called McDaniels a “hidden gem,” stressed Sixers’ trade was about him being able to “stay on the floor” in playoffs. Coverage to come. – 12:00 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers new swingman Jalen McDaniels is out tonight due to the four-team trade pending. – 11:59 AM
#Sixers new swingman Jalen McDaniels is out tonight due to the four-team trade pending. – 11:59 AM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
New Sixer Jalen McDaniels is at the facility but won’t play tonight vs. the Knicks because every player in the four-team deal still needs to pass their physical. – 11:58 AM
New Sixer Jalen McDaniels is at the facility but won’t play tonight vs. the Knicks because every player in the four-team deal still needs to pass their physical. – 11:58 AM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Jalen McDaniels will not play tonight, as they are still waiting for all the physicals to be completed for all players involved in the trade. – 11:58 AM
Jalen McDaniels will not play tonight, as they are still waiting for all the physicals to be completed for all players involved in the trade. – 11:58 AM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Jalen McDaniels is listed as out for tonight’s game against New York, as all of the players in the three-way deal still need to pass their physicals. – 11:58 AM
Jalen McDaniels is listed as out for tonight’s game against New York, as all of the players in the three-way deal still need to pass their physicals. – 11:58 AM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Jalen McDaniels is out tonight as the trade is pending, per #Sixers official – 11:57 AM
Jalen McDaniels is out tonight as the trade is pending, per #Sixers official – 11:57 AM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Daryl Morey on adding Jalen McDaniels to the @Philadelphia 76ers:
“We’re very excited for what he can bring. We think Jalen is one of the up-and-coming solid defenders. We like what he brings, and we’re excited… We really think Jalen is a hidden gem.” – 11:44 AM
Daryl Morey on adding Jalen McDaniels to the @Philadelphia 76ers:
“We’re very excited for what he can bring. We think Jalen is one of the up-and-coming solid defenders. We like what he brings, and we’re excited… We really think Jalen is a hidden gem.” – 11:44 AM
Rod Boone @rodboone
#Hornets, sans Jalen McDaniels and Mason Plumlee, wrapping up shootaround before tonight’s nationally-televised game against Boston. pic.twitter.com/oRZhWgIdbU – 11:32 AM
#Hornets, sans Jalen McDaniels and Mason Plumlee, wrapping up shootaround before tonight’s nationally-televised game against Boston. pic.twitter.com/oRZhWgIdbU – 11:32 AM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
On the Sixers’ move to swap Matisse Thybulle for Jalen McDaniels at the trade deadline, and how McDaniels might fit into this Sixers team: theathletic.com/4175135/2023/0… – 10:52 AM
On the Sixers’ move to swap Matisse Thybulle for Jalen McDaniels at the trade deadline, and how McDaniels might fit into this Sixers team: theathletic.com/4175135/2023/0… – 10:52 AM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
On the Sixers’ move to swap Mattise Thybulle for Jalen McDaniels at the trade deadline, and how McDaniels might fit into this Sixers team: theathletic.com/4175135/2023/0… – 10:51 AM
On the Sixers’ move to swap Mattise Thybulle for Jalen McDaniels at the trade deadline, and how McDaniels might fit into this Sixers team: theathletic.com/4175135/2023/0… – 10:51 AM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Not sure if it had been revealed already or not but Jalen McDaniels is going to wear No. 7 for the Sixers – 10:47 AM
Not sure if it had been revealed already or not but Jalen McDaniels is going to wear No. 7 for the Sixers – 10:47 AM
More on this storyline
The Hornets are prioritizing retaining Miles Bridges and PJ Washington as free agents and anticipated a strong market for Jalen McDaniels based on the trade interest he drew from a bevy of teams, which led Charlotte to trade McDaniels. With Gordon Hayward also on the books for $31.5 million next season, Charlotte feared losing McDaniels to a team with cap space willing to make an offer sheet the organization couldn’t match and traded him to the Philadelphia 76ers. -via HoopsHype / February 11, 2023
Bones Hyland was discussed in trade conversations with the Hornets involving Jalen McDaniels and the Timberwolves involving Taurean Prince in separate talks, league sources told HoopsHype. The New York Knicks also expressed interest in acquiring Bones Hyland, and Cam Reddish was dangled in trade talks before Reddish was dealt to Portland, leaguesources told HoopsHype. -via HoopsHype / February 11, 2023
Noah Levick: Sixers now say that Jalen McDaniels is available to play tonight. -via Twitter @NoahLevick / February 10, 2023
Main Rumors, Free Agency, Jalen McDaniels, Indiana Pacers, Philadelphia 76ers, San Antonio Spurs, Utah Jazz